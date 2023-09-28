THURS: Chinese workers suing over forced labor on Navajo land, + More

Chinese immigrant workers sue over forced labor at illegal marijuana operation on Navajo land — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press



Chinese immigrant workers allege they were lured to northern New Mexico under false pretenses and forced to work 14 hours a day trimming marijuana on the Navajo Nation where cultivating the plant is illegal, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court.

Job advertisements for the operation in Shiprock promised $200 per day, housing and food in exchange for "gardening" and "flower cutting." But when the workers arrived in New Mexico, the complaint says, their phones and car keys were taken away, they were barred from leaving and, in some instances, family members were separated.

In a statement Wednesday, lawyers for the 15 workers said their clients were treated like animals and commended their bravery for coming forward.

"Ending forced labor requires that the perpetrators of forced labor and those who seek to benefit from such schemes face serious consequences," attorney Aaron Halegua said. "We hope that this lawsuit will demonstrate that such abusive practices do not pay."

The lawsuit names as defendants Navajo businessman Dineh Benally and Irving Lin, a Taiwanese entrepreneur based in Los Angeles. It also names associates of Benally and Lin, as well as businesses linked to the farming operation, which authorities say ballooned to nearly two dozen farms and more than 1,100 greenhouses spread across 400 acres (162 hectares).

At least 19 rooms at a motel in nearby Farmington supported the operation, the complaint alleges. Workers were treated like prisoners at the motel, which was under watch by armed security guards, and like machines while toiling in the fields, according to the complaint.

Farmington police busted the operation in October 2020 after they were called to the motel to investigate a "strong odor" of marijuana. They found 2,000 pounds of marijuana, worth $3 million to $10 million, according to the lawsuit. Workers who were there at the time were arrested, but drug charges later were dropped.

In late 2020, federal, state and tribal authorities also raided the Shiprock-area farms, destroying a quarter-million plants.

The Navajo Nation Department of Justice sued Benally, leading to a court order halting the operation that the lawsuit says Benally and his associates ignored.

Benally didn't respond to phone and emailed requests for comment. David Jordan, who represented Benally in the Navajo case, declined to comment on the lawsuit, although he denied that Benally ignored the tribal judge's order to halt farming.

Lin couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. It wasn't clear from court records whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf, and a lawyer in New Mexico who represented Lin previously wasn't available Wednesday evening.

But in a March 2021 affidavit detailed in the lawsuit, Lin stated there was "no violence and human trafficking" and no "human rights" violated by the farming operation.

The lawsuit filed in Santa Fe seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Benally, a former Navajo Nation presidential candidate who campaigned on growing hemp to boost the economy, is accused in the lawsuit of turning a blind eye to federal and tribal laws that make it illegal to grow marijuana on the reservation. The complaint says he instructed his associates and the workers to refer to the marijuana as "hemp" to avoid law enforcement scrutiny.

The lawsuit claims that Benally and Lin intentionally targeted Chinese immigrants in California who were out of work in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Phillip Francisco, then-chief of police for the Navajo Nation, previously estimated there were 1,000 people working for the operation, mostly foreign workers brought to New Mexico from Los Angeles. Other law enforcement officials estimated the number of workers surpassed 2,000.

Navajo residents described seeing the workers sleeping in the fields and ditches, "shivering through the night," the lawsuit states. One worker said he slept on the floors of greenhouses and was never paid any of the roughly $12,000 in wages he was promised. Workers did not get adequate rest, or enough food and water throughout the day, according to the lawsuit.

The workers were monitored by cameras and security guards, some of whom were armed, the complaint states. When they sought to leave or just rest, the lawsuit alleges they were forced to continue working.

Photos included in the lawsuit show cannabis plants blanketing the floor of one motel room, with the room's mattress leaning on its side against a wall.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Francisco's first name. It is Phillip, not Philip.

Yamat reported from Las Vegas, Nevada. Associated Press journalist Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona, contributed.

Teen testifies about boy's death and firearms training at New Mexico compound — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

With his hand placed on his son's neck, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj recited verses of the Quran as part of a ritual meant to rid the toddler of evil spirits that Wahhaj and members of his extended family believed were causing the boy's ailments.

The ritual known as ruqyah had been done countless times on the boy. But this time was different. It ended with the child foaming from the mouth until he stopped breathing.

There were no calls to 911 or attempts to rush him to the nearest hospital. Nor was he given any medication that December day in 2017 at a remote desert encampment in northern New Mexico.

Details about the last moments of Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj's life were laid out in testimony Wednesday in a trial that centers on accusations of kidnapping and terrorism. The boy's father and three other family members, including two of his aunts, were charged following an August 2018 raid of a squalid compound near the Colorado state line as authorities searched for the 3-year-old boy, who had been taken from Georgia without his mother's permission.

The defendants were living with their 11 hungry children. There was no running water at the encampment, which was encircled by berms of tires with an adjacent shooting range where guns and ammunition were seized.

Prosecutors presented evidence Wednesday that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and his partner Jany Leveille, a Haitian national, took Abdul-Ghani to resettle in New Mexico, where they performed prayer rituals on the boy and the other children. Leveille was initially charged with kidnapping and terrorism-related charges, but she agreed to accept a reduced sentence on weapons charges. She has not appeared at the trial.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, along with his sisters Hujrah and Subhanah Wahhaj, and the latter's husband, Lucas Morton, were charged with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, among other counts. Morton and Siraj Ibn Wahhaj were also charged with conspiracy to kill U.S. government personnel.

No one was charged in the boy's death because the body was too badly decomposed to determine how he died. His body was initially wrapped in plastic and placed under one of the beds in the trailer where the family was living. The body was brought out daily so it could be washed, until the remains were eventually placed in a tunnel on the property.

Leveille's son, who was 13 at the time, was asked by prosecutors about the moments before the boy died, the family's journey to New Mexico and the prophecy that his mother had relayed to the group — that the boy would be resurrected as Jesus Christ and an army they hoped to recruit would rid the world of nonbelievers.

The teen said his role was to memorize the Quran and teach it to others, while Siraj Ibn Wahhaj's role was to train the army.

The teen described the firearms and tactical training he and his older brother participated in at the makeshift shooting range. Fearing that they were being surveilled by federal authorities, the group spent months out of sight under a tarp, in a camper trailer and underground in tunnels they had dug. They used a bucket for the bathroom, and Morton was able to get food from a food bank miles away.

The teen, who now lives with an aunt and cousins in New York, testified that life at the compound was "terrible."

"I was stuck in a hole that I couldn't get out of," he said.

The teen spent more than three hours on the stand, with defense attorneys scheduled to question him Thursday. Two other children who lived at the compound also were expected to testify.

Defense attorneys for Wahhaj's sisters have argued that the terrorism charges are largely based on a fantastical diary written by Leveille about her belief that Abdul-Ghani would be resurrected and that the family's efforts to secure basic shelter in a harsh, remote environment were being misrepresented by prosecutors.

Prosecutors showed numerous photos of the compound and videos of some of the firearm exercises while Leveille's son was on the stand. The teen testified that the group had to stay hidden because Abdul-Ghani had been reported missing.

Early on, authorities who were searching for the boy had visited the home where they were staying in Georgia. The teen said it was soon after that his mother, stepfather and the others gathered a few belongings and began the caravan to New Mexico, where Morton owned land.

The teen said his mother had received a message from Allah that they had to move quickly. The teen was told to pack seven outfits. He also took his game console. Everything else was left behind.

A prosecutor asked about the mood the night they left Georgia.

"It felt dark and rushed and surreal," the teen testified.

Central New Mexico Community College and Central New Mexico Educators Union reach impasse in bargaining process — Alice Fordham, KUNM News

Central New Mexico Community College and the Central New Mexico Educators Union have reached an impasse in their bargaining process.

According to the union, the parties are scheduled to begin mediation with a federal mediator Thursday, after no agreement was reached by the end of August on either full or part time faculty contracts.

Union president Mark Love-Williams told KUNM in an email that the number one issue is workload for the full time faculty.

He said that since the beginning of the pandemic, educators have been expected to do things like maintain and upgrade online courses, ensure compliance with accessibility mandates and develop more new courses.

He said large segments of the full time faculty report working more than 60 hours a week to complete their duties, and that some people have left their jobs because of the workload.

Love-Williams also said that the part time faculty also face problems to include no guarantees that they will be included in scheduling from term to term, making it hard to create a liveable budget or even take on a second job.

The community college said in a statement that, “CNM considers the negotiation process with the faculty union to be ongoing and will continue to follow the confidentiality provisions required by the collective bargaining agreements.

The statement confirms plans for mediation and adds, "CNM is proud to have outstanding, dedicated faculty serving our students and will continue to negotiate in good-faith in an attempt to resolve the impasse quickly.”

Santa Fe National Forest continues prescribed burns, smoke visible around Abiquiú — Alice Fordham, KUNM News

The Santa Fe National Forest is continuing with a prescribed fire in the Cuba Ranger District, which began at the start of this week, and which has caused smoke around Abiquiú and nearby communities.

Fire managers say that the Golondrina prescribed burn is proceeding well and that more than 1,500 acres have been burned with low-intensity fire.

They are using a combination of hand ignitions around the edge of the fire and a helicopter for ignitions in the interior of the burn.

Another burn planned for this week in the nearby Coyote Ranger District has been postponed but could begin Thursday if weather conditions are favorable.

A statement from the Santa Fe National Forest said that the objectives of the burns includes reducing juniper encroachment, enhancing foraging for wildlife and reducing the amount of flammable vegetation on the forest floor.

New Mexico to pay $650K to settle whistleblower's lawsuit involving the state's child welfare agency — Associated Press

New Mexico's Children, Youth and Families Department has reached a $650,000 settlement in a whistleblower lawsuit brought by two former agency officials.

The settlement was announced Tuesday, just weeks before the case was scheduled to go to trial in a state district court in Santa Fe.

The suit was brought by former CYFD public information officer Cliff Gilmore and his wife, Debra Gilmore, who headed the agency's office of children's rights.

The couple were both fired in 2021 after raising concerns about the CYFD's practice of conducting official business through an encrypted messaging app and automatically deleting messages in potential violation of New Mexico's public records law, according to their lawsuit.

"We wanted to hold CYFD accountable and stand up for others who may have been treated the way we were," the Gilmores said in a joint statement. "We aimed to shine light on what we believed to be wrongdoing that was directly harmful to the very children that CYFD was sworn to protect."

CYFD admitted no wrongdoing or liability in agreeing to settle and an agency spokesperson declined to comment other than to say the case had been resolved and the settlement was public.