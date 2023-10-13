FRI: Gov vetoed funding for geothermal energy initiative in 2023. Officials plan to try again in 2024, + More

Gov vetoed funding for geothermal energy initiative in 2023. Officials plan to try again in 2024. - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

After some renewable energy initiatives failed to make it past the governor following the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers and local experts are renewing their push to get geothermal funding through the 2024 session.

Geothermal energy is heat within the earth that can generate electricity, heat greenhouses or create hot springs and spas. This is already happening in New Mexico, and officials want to ramp it up further.

Local experts say geothermal energy can also help solve a gap that’s left by sun and wind-based energy sources.

These experts and state Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino (D-Albuquerque) explained this to other lawmakers on the Economic and Rural Development and Policy Committee on Wednesday. They talked about plans to expand and create geothermal energy opportunities through a 2024 legislative session bill.

Tom Solomon, retired electrical engineer who helps coordinate climate activist organization 350 New Mexico, said the bill would have two phases: the initial phase would focus on expanding existing geothermal resources like green houses and hot springs in the 2020s, and the second phase would drive the long-term development of advanced geothermal electricity in the 2030s.

New Mexico ranks sixth in the nation for geothermal resource availability, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

“New Mexico has got this great resource — No. 6 in the country,” Solomon said. “We would love to be able to develop it.”

Shari Kelley is a senior geophysicist and field geologist at the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources. She said in addition to having the appropriate climate, New Mexico’s oil and gas industry and national labs workforce can easily transfer their skills and expertise for geothermal projects.

She said challenges that stand in the way of geothermal are permitting delays, especially on a federal level, and high upfront costs for building geothermal facilities, though maintenance is low once set up.

The 2024 bill proposal comes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pocket vetoed a bill earlier this year that would’ve created a geothermal energy research center. During the 2023 Legislature, just three representatives voted against the bill’s passage in the House, and no senators voted against it.

Multiple lawmakers expressed confusion following Lujan Grisham’s inaction, and Sen. Carrie Hamblen (D-Las Cruces) said on Wednesday again a lot of people were surprised she didn’t sign the bill.

The lack of action to address the climate crisis is something climate activists and lawmakers criticized Lujan Grisham following the 2023 legislative session.

They’ve called for environmental priorities to be at the forefront for the 2024 session.

Ortiz y Pino, a sponsor on the 2023 vetoed bill, said the state’s geothermal working group, which has been meeting for nearly two years now, worked out objections the governor’s office had with the geothermal bill. He didn’t specify what exactly the objections were.

“The governor has offered to make this part of her call in the upcoming session,” he said.

He said the geothermal experts and officials hope to present to the Legislative Finance Committee either this month or next to “make sure that we get their support for this appropriation.”

Sen. Nancy Rodriguez (D-Santa Fe) said there’s no reason other than financial restrictions not to take advantage of geothermal energy.

“I’m hoping this year we can do something that finally we can see it become reality,” she said.

Employees file lawsuit alleging dangerous conditions in Los Lunas prison - Albuquerque Journal

Four employees of a correctional facility in Los Lunas have filed a lawsuit alleging dangerous conditions there are putting the lives of staff and inmates at risk.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, the lawsuit filed in state district court points to severe understaffing and failing security equipment at the 43-year-old prison as major safety issues.

On top of that, employees say attempts to change these problems have been met by “reprisal” by correctional officials. Complaints have apparently been submitted to various supervisors, wardens, the secretary of Corrections and to the governor.

The lawsuit also claims the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility has provided false or misleading information to auditors about current staffing, quality of mental health services, condition of equipment and facilities, and food quality.

As of June, recent data from the Legislative Finance Committee says there was a 32% vacancy rate in state prison correctional officer positions.

No arrests made for vandalism at La Cueva High School - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Public Schools says no arrests have been made in a case of hate-filled vandalism at La Cueva High School, where racial slurs and swastikas were spray-painted on the school’s exterior.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, District officials made the announcement Thursday and APS police are still investigating. The vandals were caught on one of the school’s security cameras, though they were wearing hoodies and covered their faces with masks.

School officials told the Journal the graffiti was cleaned up within 24 hours, to discourage other vandalism attempts and to minimize exposure to students and teachers.

When it was all said and done, initial and secondary paint jobs, labor and sandblasting to remove graffiti from the sidewalks cost the district a whopping $22,000.

In many Indigenous cultures, a solar eclipse is more than a spectacle. It's for honoring tradition - By Terry Tang Associated Press

For a few hours, Krystal Curley and her Indigenous women's work group took over a college auditorium to share traditional Navajo practices regarding this weekend's highly anticipated solar eclipse. More than 50 people — young and old — showed up for the chance to either connect with or remember cultural protocol going back hundreds of years.

They laid out books on Navajo astronomy and corn pollen used for blessings. A medicine man fielded questions from the majority Navajo, or Diné, audience on what to do when the moon partially shrouds the sun.

Don't: Look at the eclipse, eat, drink, sleep or engage in physical activity.

Do: Sit at home and reflect or pray during what's considered an intimate, celestial moment.

"There's so many things we're not supposed to do as Diné people compared to other tribes, where it's OK for them to look at the eclipse or be out or do things," said Curley, executive director of nonprofit Indigenous Life Ways.

The belief is pronounced on the Navajo Nation but not shared among all Indigenous cultures North, Central and South America that will be in the primary viewing path for the "ring of fire" eclipse Saturday. Navajo, which has the largest reservation in the U.S., is closing well-known tourist destinations like Monument Valley and the Four Corners Monument to allow residents to be at home with curtains drawn in silence.

Navajo-led tour companies also will cease operations during the phenomenon. Some Indigenous groups elsewhere are using the occasion to pass down cultural teachings, share stories and ensure members, especially younger generations, learn sacred traditions.

In Navajo culture, an eclipse is about solemnity — not spectacle. It marks the end of a cycle and the power of when the moon and sun are in alignment. When the sun is blocked, it is undergoing a rebirth. It also is seen as the moon and the sun embracing each other.

Paul Begay, a Navajo cultural adviser for guided hikes with Taadidiin Tours in Antelope Canyon, plans to quietly sit at home in Page, Arizona. Begay said he was taught from a young age that deities are responsible for creation starting with the first man and first woman, who traveled through four worlds.

Begay described an eclipse as a disturbance, or death of the sun, which is considered a father figure in Navajo. Out of respect, he said, all activity stops.

"It's just a show of reverency, a show of being the way the holy people would want you to be," Begay said. "Of course, the eclipse will subside in due time and activities go back to normalcy."

Shiyé Bidzííl, who is Navajo and Lakota, plans to view it with his 12-year-old twin sons and 11-year-old daughter outside their home in Chinle, Arizona. He even bought special viewing glasses last week. Bidzííl, who says Lakota believe they descend from "Star People," grew up finding stargazing compelling and wants to educate his children on the significance of the celestial alignment.

"My sons, they're all into stars and space and planets and moons, things like that," Bidzííl said.

In southern Oregon, GeorGene Nelson, director of the Klamath Tribes' language department, says no tribal tradition dictates that she hunker down. She will be part of an educational panel at Running Y Resort in Klamath Falls. She wants to share eclipse-related stories from the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin-Paiute people.

The story she learned is that a grizzly bear is trying to eat the moon. Meanwhile, a frog jumps on the moon and the moon decides to keep the frog as his wife so she can chase away the bear. The frog ends up married to the sun, too.

"Our people used to gather when these eclipses started happening ... calling for the frog to come," Nelson said. "When the eclipse is over with, then that's the frog being successful in chasing the grizzly bear."

Klamath Tribes officials won't be able to avoid the eclipse-driven fanfare. EclipseFest23, a festival in Klamath County roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Crater Lake National Park, started Tuesday. The five-day celebration features food trucks, a beer garden and rock band Smash Mouth, performing Saturday. The county's 60,000-plus population could double by Saturday with all the extra foot traffic, said Tim Sexton, Klamath Tribes fire program manager.

"Just the sheer number of people over here at one time looking for places to stay overnight or even places to have a nice view of the eclipse could unwittingly (do) damage," Sexton said. "A lot of these areas are remote. With this number of people, there's a tendency for folks to not want to stay in a big crowd and they'll go to areas they haven't seen visitors for a while."

In Oklahoma off the premiere path of the eclipse, other tribes are recounting origin stories of eclipses, said Chris Hill, a cultural specialist for Native American programming in Tulsa Public Schools. In his own Muscogee (Creek) Nation tribe, the 66 tribal towns each have a unique story surrounding eclipses, he said.

The story he grew up with was that a rabbit being chased by a little boy transformed into a "little person" and offered the boy three wishes. After food and friends, the boy asked for shade. So, the little person lobbed cornmeal at the sun, covering it, and proclaimed the moon and sun have been brought together. The little person then teaches the boy a "friendship dance." The eclipse symbolizes that friendship.

"During that time of the eclipse, we all pay homage, we all get silent. We all basically don't do anything during that time. But we also prepare medicines for that time, too," Hill said.

Still, there are a lot of people who are "colonized" and don't follow tradition, he added.

Curley, of Indigenous Life Ways, wants to do more workshops to educate Natives about celestial events — even giving them corn pollen, or tádídíín, for the post-eclipse offering.

"We know people are hungry for traditional knowledge," she said. "I'm really thankful our young people are really interested in preserving our ways."

Preliminary hearing scheduled in case of attempted murder at Española event - Alice Fordham, KUNM News

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday morning in the case of a man who allegedly shot a peaceful Indigenous activist duringa rally in Española last month.

Ryan Martinez is charged with the attempted murder of Jacob Johns and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against another participant, Malaya Peixinho.

The state is seeking pre-trial detention for Martinez, who traveled from Sandia Park to the prayer and celebration event in Española. Participants were celebrating a decision not to immediately re-erect a statue of the conquistador Juan de Oñate, who violently oppressed Native people.

Witnesses, whose testimony is supported by videos and photographs, say Martinez rushed at a group of participants and fired a handgun after several people tried to hold him back.

The petition for Martinez to be detained before his trial notes that the injuries to Jacob Johns were severe. The bullet entered his left chest, collapsed a lung, struck the spleen, liver and stomach and caused a life-threatening risk of infection.

Organizers of a fundraiser for John's medical expensesposted an update on October 9, saying he was experiencing fevers and difficulty breathing due to organ damage. He was at that time awaiting a third surgery.

Supporters of Johns are expected to gather at the Rio Arriba County Courthouse in Tierra Amarilla Friday at 8 a.m. in an expression of support and solidarity.

George R. R. Martin to discuss artificial intelligence with U.S. Senator Heinrich - Alice Fordham, KUNM News

The writer George R. R. Martin will join the U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich in Santa Fe Friday afternoon to discuss the influence of artificial intelligence in arts and culture, and how it could affect New Mexico's economy.

They'll be joined by UNM Professor and Santa Fe Institute external faculty member Melanie Moses

The free event will be at the Violet Crown cinema.Seats can be reserved online in advance. The conversation will be moderated by the Santa Fe Reporter's Julia Goldberg.

Heinrich is the Founder and Co-Chair of the Senate AI Caucus. He has worked on legislation and policy around the new technology which seems set to change many industries and aspects of life.

Martinwarned lawmakers earlier this year that the rise of the new tech has made actors and writers nervous about their jobs, as the ability of machines to replicate images and write stories grows.