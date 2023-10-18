WED: Prosecutors seek to recharge Baldwin in "Rust" shooting, family sentenced in kidnapping and terrorism case, +More

Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on set of Western movie 'Rust' — Associated Press

Special prosecutors are seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie in 2021, describing Tuesday their preparations to present new information to a grand jury.

New Mexico-based prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said they'll present their case to the grand jury within the next two months, noting "additional facts" have come to light in the shooting on the set of the film "Rust" that killed Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, a coproducer of the film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal inside a rustic chapel on a movie-set ranch near Santa Fe when the gun went off on Oct. 21, 2021, killing the cinematographer and wounding director Joel Souza.

"After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza," Morrissey and Lewis said in an email. "We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial."

They declined to elaborate on the additional information they may present to the grand jury.

Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired.

Attorneys for Baldwin said the latest move by prosecutors is misguided.

"It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court," Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in an email.

Special prosecutors initially dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, saying they were informed the gun might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned. They later pivoted and began weighing whether to refile a charge against Baldwin after receiving a new analysis of the gun.

The recent gun analysis from experts in ballistics and forensic testing based in Arizona and New Mexico relied on replacement parts to reassemble the gun fired by Baldwin — after parts of the pistol were broken during earlier testing by the FBI. The report examined the gun and markings it left on a spent cartridge to conclude that the trigger had to have been pulled or depressed.

The analysis led by Lucien Haag of Forensic Science Services in Arizona stated that although Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, "given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver."

An earlier FBI report on the agency's analysis of the gun found that, as is common with firearms of that design, it could go off without pulling the trigger if force was applied to an uncocked hammer — such as by dropping the weapon.

The only way the testers could get it to fire was by striking the gun with a mallet while the hammer was down and resting on the cartridge, or by pulling the trigger while it was fully cocked. The gun eventually broke during testing.

Authorities have not specified exactly how live ammunition found its way on set and into the .45-caliber revolver made by an Italian company that specializes in 19th century reproductions.

The weapons supervisor on the movie set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the case. Her trial is scheduled to begin in February.

In March, "Rust" assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls pleaded no contest to unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months of probation. He agreed to cooperate in the investigation of the shooting.

In the revived case against Baldwin, first reported by NBC News, a grand jury would "determine whether probable cause exists to bind Baldwin over on criminal charges," special prosecutors said.

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor who provides legal commentary as head of West Coast Trial Lawyers in Los Angeles, said prosecutors reserved the right to reopen the case by dismissing charges "without prejudice," and that he'd be surprised if a grand jury didn't return an indictment.

Unlike a jury trial in which guilt must be proved "beyond a reasonable doubt," the standard on possible charges before a grand jury is a lower "probable cause" finding, Rahmani said.

"It's just a one-sided presentation by prosecutors," he said.

The 2021 shooting resulted in a series of civil lawsuits centered on accusations that the defendants were lax with safety standards. The cases have included wrongful death claims filed by members of Hutchins' family. Baldwin and other defendants have disputed the accusations that they were lax with safety standards.

The company Rust Movie Productions has paid a $100,000 fine to state workplace safety regulators following a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on set before the fatal shooting.

The filming of "Rust" resumed this year in Montana, under an agreement with the cinematographer's widower, Matthew Hutchins, that made him an executive producer.

___

AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton contributed from Los Angeles and Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed to this report.

Father and other family members are convicted in New Mexico kidnapping and terrorism case — Susan Montoya Bryan, Asociated Press

Jurors on Tuesday convicted a father of terrorism charges in a case that stemmed from the search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing from Georgia and was found dead hundreds of miles away at a squalid compound in northern New Mexico in 2018.

Prosecutors told jurors that the boy's father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and other members of his family had fled with the toddler to a remote stretch of the high desert so they could engage in firearms and tactical training to prepare for attacks against the government. It was all tied to an apparent belief that the boy would be resurrected as Jesus Christ and provide instructions.

Jurors reached their decision after deliberating for two-and-a-half days.

In a case that took years to get to trial, jurors heard weeks of testimony from children who had lived with their parents at the compound, other family members, firearms experts, doctors and forensic technicians. The defendants, who are Muslim, argued that federal authorities targeted them because of their religion.

Wahhaj's brother-in-law also was convicted of terrorism charges, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping that resulted in the boy's death. Wahhaj's sisters were convicted on the kidnapping charges.

The badly decomposed remains of the boy were eventually found in an underground tunnel at the compound on the outskirts of Amalia near the Colorado state line.

An exact cause of death was never determined amid accusations that the boy, who lived with severe developmental disabilities and frequent seizures, had been deprived of crucial medication.

Prosecutor George Kraehe said during closing arguments last Thursday that the boy — Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj — was at the heart of the case and he urged everyone in the courtroom to remember the toddler's name. He repeated it while turning to look at the defendants as the boy's mother, Hakima Ramzi rushed from the courtroom in tears.

Prosecutors recounted the hurried journey the four defendants and their children took from Georgia to Alabama and eventually New Mexico. They left nearly everything behind, including other family members who sent numerous texts, emails and social media messages pleading with them to bring the boy home.

"They were running and hiding because they knew what they had done was wrong," Kraehe told jurors.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj's partner — Jany Leveille, a Haitian national — was initially charged with kidnapping and terrorism-related charges, but instead reached a plea agreement on weapons charges. She did not appear at the trial.

Prosecutors argued Leveille was charting the group's course based on messages that she received from God, detailed in passages in a journal.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj represented himself in court. He told jurors that the federal government was presenting a false narrative and that they needed to consider only the facts as they deliberated his fate and that of his two sisters and his brother-in-law.

"The government portrayed me to look like a monster," he said, explaining that his family was close-knit and they were trying to protect his son from evil spirits. He said they used a ritual known as ruqyah in which passages from the Quran are recited.

He told jurors it was one thing to be able to defend one's self from a physical attack, but that a spiritual attack — which he believed was happening to his son — required prayer.

Defense attorneys for Hujrah and Subhanah Wahhaj told jurors that they played no role in the boy's death and were only at the compound to care for their own children as they endured inhospitable conditions that included cold temperatures and harsh winds. They talked about how one of the women searched the internet to find information on trapping squirrels and birds, so the family could eat more.

Prosecutors argued that the women were part of what they described as a "sick end-of-times scheme" that evolved after the boy's death, and that they had "an avalanche of evidence" against all four defendants.

The defendants adopted what prosecutors called "a number of unique beliefs that set them on a dangerous path."

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

According to prosecutors, the charges related to kidnapping resulting in death carry a mandatory life sentence. The charges of providing support in preparation for terrorist attacks on U.S. government officials and employees are punishable by up to 15 years in prison, while the charge of conspiracy to kill a government officer or employee carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Man who, in his teens, shot and killed Albuquerque mail carrier sentenced to 22 years —

An Albuquerque man convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico said Xavier Zamora received the sentence more than a year after pleading guilty to second-degree murder of a federal employee.

He also pleaded guilty to using a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death.

According to prosecutors, Jose Hernandez was delivering the mail when he saw Zamora, who was 17 at the time, arguing with his mother outside her home.

Hernandez tried to diffuse the dispute.

Authorities say that's when Zamora struck and pushed Hernandez. The teen then retrieved a gun from the house and shot the mail carrier in the stomach.

Hernandez died 20 minutes later.

Zamora was found hiding in a nearby home a few days later.

The gun he used was never found, according to court documents.

Hernandez had been with the Postal Service for 12 years. He was also a husband and father of four.

Isotopes sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, will remain in Albuquerque — KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal

The Albuquerque Isotopes have a new owner, but there’s no plans for any big changes when handing over the reins.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Diamond Baseball Holdings will be taking over the team pending MLB approval of the deal.

DBH executives said they plan to continue operating the Isotopes with a commitment to the community of Albuquerque in mind, and that General manager John Traub and the office staff will all remain in place.

Ken Young, current president and owner, will stay with the club as an advisor.

Young and Mike Koldyke led an ownership group that brought baseball back to the Duke City in 2003 when the Calgary Cannons moved here and became the Isotopes, after an Albuquerque Tribune poll asking residents to pick a name.

Sipapu, Pajarito owners take over operations of Sandia Peak Ski Area — KUNM News, Santa Fe New Mexican

A joint venture will breathe new life into the Sandia Peak Ski Area, which has plans to open this winter for the first time in years.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Mountain Capital Partners and Sandia Peak Ski Co. will split ownership 50/50 , but MCP will take over all operations.

The ski area has been shuttered because of staffing issues and poor snowfall, but Scott Leigh, who will head the operation at Sandia for MCP, said the company is already planning on repairing neglected chair lifts and bringing on more staff.

MCP already owns 13 other ski, bike, and golf resorts around the southwest including Sipapu and Pajartito here in New Mexico.

General Manager Ben Abruzzo’s family had owned the ski area since the late 50s, but he said that complications became too much, and he sought out MCP as a solution.

Abruzzo said the company is better positioned to give the ski area the attention and energy it deserves, and Leigh said they are happy to accept the challenge.