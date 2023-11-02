THURS: Ethics complaint filed against ABQ District 4 City Councilor Brook Bassan, + More

Ethics complaint filed against ABQ District 4 City Councilor incumbent Brook Bassan - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Earlier this week, a resident in Albuquerque’s 4th district filed an ethics complaint against City Councilor Brook Bassan –– accusing the councilor and her policy analyst of changing voter registration records in order to encourage contributions to their campaign and garner a potential vote for Bassan’s re-election.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, 4-year resident David Esdale wrote that Bassan is “using her position as a City Councilor and direct supervisor of (policy analyst Dawn Marie) Emilio to encourage and consent for Emilio to change her voter registration and vote for Bassan.”

Bassan called the complaint a “dirty trick” to distract voters before election day.

In an email to the Journal, Bassan’s policy analyst said she would not be voting in the district 4 election, but from the district she currently lives in.

City Clerk Ethan Watson says letters to both parties should be sent Thursday to give an update if the case will be referred in full or in part to the Board of Ethics.

However, the complaint won’t be addressed until after the local elections. That’s because a city charter prohibits the ethics authority from adjudicating a complaint at a certain point before an election.

Albuquerque City Council will look at controlled encampments again as an injunction takes effect – Albuquerque Journal

A court injunction is now in effect that prohibits the city of Albuquerque from throwing away the possessions of people living on the street. It also blocks the city from forcing people who are unhoused from public spaces unless it’s school property or the encampment blocks a public right of way, like sidewalks.

The Albuquerque Journal reports a Bernalillo County District Court judge ruled in September there were not enough shelter beds for all the unhoused people in the city. They totaled at least 2,400 at the beginning of this year, although advocates say the actual number is probably higher.

The city has asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to intervene against the injunction and for clarification about its scope. A spokesperson for the city said people are notified when officials ask them to vacate a public area, and that the city would increase shelter capacity as the injunction took effect.

Unhoused folks told the Journal they have lost identity documents and other valuables when city officials clear encampments.

The city council will consider a proposal at its November 8 meeting that would require staff to find locations and submit applications for three outdoor sanctioned encampments. The council passed a zoning code update last year allowing for the safe spaces, but then legislation was filed to prevent the city from accepting applications.

Reading and writing proficiency are up, while math fell among NM students - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The New Mexico Public Education Department released long-awaited standardized test results Wednesday with mixed results.

The Albuquerque Journal reports reading and writing proficiency statewide rose about 4% from the prior school year.

Education Secretary Arsenio Romero called the change “significant,” adding that he feels confident the state can achieve double-digit gains next year.

However, math levels faltered a bit, sinking one percentage point.

Department officials argue this last school year was a stabilizing one, though forward momentum is crucial.

They pointed to teacher training around reading for the progress in that subject. They say they’re now developing training for math teachers.

New Mexico sees first flu cases of the season - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

As the weather took a steep drop this week, New Mexico reported its first cases of flu.

The state Department of Health says its Scientific Laboratory Division confirmed two infections, one in northern New Mexico and one in the south.

Secretary Patrick Allen said in a statement that the far-reaching spread of the cases shows the department that the state is likely to confirm more cases in the coming weeks.

He recommended New Mexicans six months and older get their flu vaccine now while cases are low. He also encouraged people to get an updated COVID shot.

Deputy Secretary Laura Parajon clarified that while the vaccines for each respiratory virus won’t prevent a person from getting them, they will reduce how sick they get.

N.M. housing nonprofit wins $3.5M federal grant to update energy efficiency in buildings - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

A southern New Mexico nonprofit will receive a $3.5 million federal grant that will facilitate upgrades to their building and for other nonprofits to spend on making their buildings energy-efficient.

The Tierra Del Sol Housing Corporation in Las Cruces is one of nine recipients of $45 million from the U.S. Department of Energy. The program picked nine “prime recipients” who will distribute funds, and manage any programs for smaller “subrecipient” nonprofits.

Tierra Del Sol manages low-income apartments and senior housing across southern New Mexico and far west Texas, provides temporary housing for farmworkers, and constructs low-income housing, according to theirwebsite.

Executive Director Rosa Garcia told Source NM that the nonprofit will provide funding to other nonprofits such as programs at Doña Ana Community College, New Mexico State University, faith groups and housing nonprofits in Arizona and Texas to upgrade a total of 17 buildings.

“Each one lays out specific improvements, and then each of us have to match it,” she said.

The money would be used in offices, or in the case of religious organizations, their parish halls or other facilities, Garcia said.

The $3.5 million grant will require a nearly $900,000 match from nonprofits, according to the grant’s website.

Garcia said the organization was waiting on further details from the federal government on when the money will come down, or how much was approved for each organization.

Last year, the nonprofit received $1.6 million in earmarks from U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich for the planning and engineering costs to build 14 low-income entirely electric houses in Columbus, New Mexico.