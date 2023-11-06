MON: Santa Fe prosecutors add hate crime enhancement to 2023 Oñate statue shooting, + More

Santa Fe prosecutors add hate crime enhancement to 2023 Oñate statue shooting - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

State prosecutors in New Mexico last week indicated they will seek greater penalties for the man recorded on video shooting a climate activist during a prayer ceremony and protest in Rio Arriba County, by arguing the reason for his violence was discriminatory.

County surveillance footage and a witness’ Instagram livestream of the event show Ryan Martinez shoot Jacob Johns (Hopi, Akimel O’odham) before fleeing in a white Tesla.

The decision also comes after family and supporters for Johns petitioned prosecutors to add the hate crime enhancement.

On Sept. 28, Martinez was arrested by a tribal police officer shortly after the shooting. The officer testified in court that he found a handgun, a bullet still in the chamber, in a holster on his waist. New Mexico State Police later found a second handgun and a full magazine in the Tesla’s center console.

Martinez remains in a Rio Arriba County jail awaiting charges for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

University of New Mexico law professor Joshua Kastenberg said he thinks the hate crime charge against Martinez is viable and “about as clean as it gets.”

While the prosecution appears to have the clearest case of hate crime Kastenberg has seen in years, Martinez’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt is still subject to more evidence or information.

He said Martinez “showed up with a purpose of disrupting an event that specifically targeted a position taken by the leadership of Native American tribes and the bulk of their members, and he was going to disrupt it.”

“He stepped right into a hate crime charge on that one,” Kastenberg said.

POTENTIAL PRISON TIME

State prosecutors added a hate crime enhancement and a firearm enhancement to the charges against Martinez.

He faces up to 16 years and six months for the underlying felonies, and possibly up to seven years for the two enhancements. There are also other potential pending charges, including reckless driving.

New Mexico struggled for a while with hate crime enhancement, Kastenberg said. It was on the books since at least 2001 but wasn’t discussed at the Court of Appeals or the New Mexico Supreme Court until 2007.

That year the U.S. Supreme Court upheld hate crime enhancements states had in place, ruling them to be constitutional.

The aggravated battery charge against Martinez came from photographic evidence and sworn testimony showing he pointed his loaded handgun at Malaya Peixinho. Her father Mateo Peixinho testified he interacted with Martinez twice before the shooting, and asked him why he was at the peaceful event.

“He described to me that he was frustrated and angry at the county commissioners for allowing a few Indian protesters to stop them from doing what they needed to do,” Mateo Peixinho testified.

Johns’ attorney John Day said Peixinho’s testimony supports a hate crime finding because it shows there is a motivation based on race and religion.

Since Kastenberg started teaching in New Mexico in 2016, “I haven’t seen a clear-cut hate crime as much as this one in our state.”

SELF DEFENSE CLAIM

Martinez’s attorney has said he was acting in self-defense. All defendants are entitled to raise a defense, according to Kastenberg. For a jury to consider a self-defense instruction, there only has to be a shred of evidence, the professor said.

There were plenty of times in Kasenberg’s experience as a trial judge when he said even if no one would believe a particular self-defense claim, he would still have to allow a jury to consider it because of the “scintilla of evidence” rule.

Kastenberg also said prosecutors “would be free to argue that it’s patently absurd to even consider that self-defense would apply in this case.” He doesn’t know what prosecutors would be able to present to a jury to prevent a self-defense claim at the trial. They might be able to but it’s usually rare, he said.

Kastenberg said he thinks the evidence “very possibly” could say Martinez stepped into it on purpose, which would negate his self-defense claim.

Day, the victim’s attorney, said the video evidence would undercut a self-defense claim because Martinez was the only person there with a gun. Kastenberg said one can forfeit a self-defense claim simply by going to a place uninvited with the apparent purpose of disrupting that place, if the disruption contains the element of an intent of violence.

If the prosecution can present real evidence to show that Martinez came to the event looking to disrupt it, with the intent of using violence if he had to, they could make a good faith argument that he’s forfeited the right to raise a self-defense claim before the trial.

“I’ve seen that video, and I don’t see any self-defense there,” Day said. “I see someone who was motivated to commit violence against a prayer vigil.”

IDENTIFYING WITH HATE

It is also the second shooting at a monument specifically to Spanish colonizer and war criminal Juan de Oñate in the last three-and-a-half years, and part of a longer political struggle around public monuments to the United States’ colonial and Confederate history. Martinez’s case was mentioned three times during the Nov. 1 sentencing hearing for the person convicted in connection with the first shooting.

“Our political violence is unique to us here in a way that it’s not south of the Mason-Dixon line, but it has the same mentality, in my mind.” Kastenberg said.

According to the Rio Grande SUN, when Martinez learned the statue ceremony had been postponed, he wrote to the Rio Arriba county manager, “Has the ceremony really been canceled (sic) tomorrow morning??My statue won’t return?”

“There is a core of people who use it as their identity,” Kastenberg said. “Those symbols are their identity — and not simply because they have a relative who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War or they can point back to a time where they had a relative who fought for the Spanish.”

Kastenberg likened what’s happening in New Mexico to the violent resistance to changing Confederate symbols over the last 25 years in the U.S., along with a greater mass of people supporting them, who wouldn’t do violence themselves but seem comfortable with it.

“Even if they could analyze themselves deep down, they don’t want their belief system being challenged,” Kastenberg said. “They justify acts of violence in guarding their world, the belief systems that are contained with them, without even considering that their world represents generations of racial, religious, ethnic, gender oppression, and the like.”

‘IF IT WAS A SYNAGOGUE, IF IT WAS A MOSQUE: SAME CONCEPT’

Arguing for the hate crime enhancements in an interview, Day pointed to recent hate crime prosecutions including shootings at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Penn.; a supermarket in Buffalo, New York; a church in Charleston, South Carolina; and a Walmart in El Paso.

Day compared Martinez’s actions to someone trying to intrude into and disrupt a Baptist church, for example, getting escorted by the congregation, pulling a gun and shooting into the building.

“What’s the difference?” Day asked. “This was simply an open air Indigenous ceremony. Not every religious ceremony has to take place inside a building. If it was a synagogue, if it was a mosque: same concept.”

Day said Johns and his family are pleased Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies indicated she will seek the hate crime and gun enhancements in the case.

“We’re also hopeful that the U.S. Department of Justice will see it as a hate crime,” Day said in an interview Friday. “It’s their call, but we certainly believe it falls under the federal hate crime statutes. But that’s their decision.”

There is a federal law which operates similarly to New Mexico’s hate crime enhancement, but it spells out specific hate crimes, allowing federal prosecutors to snare everyone involved in a given crime even if they are outside the state, Kastenberg said.

In a joint statement with the 25th Navajo Nation Council on Oct. 10, Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley asked the Justice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and New Mexico authorities to “investigate the shooting as a hate crime and terrorist attack.”

“That’s certainly helpful, when you have other Indigenous bodies taking that position,” Day said.

Day said the hate crime enhancement, and the hope for a federal charge matter because they recognize the hatred toward various religious and ethnic groups “and we can’t pretend that it doesn’t exist.”

“But what we can do is address it using the laws appropriately that target crimes based on hatred and bias,” Day said. “It’s important, in this case, to recognize that hatred and bias underlies what the shooter did.”

What to know about same-day voter registration in New Mexico - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Local elections are set from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 across New Mexico.

Races on the ballots include school boards, water and soil districts, local ordinances and county and municipal government positions.

HERE’S WHAT TO BRING

Most polling locations across the state will allow for same-day voter registration. To register, state law requires a person to bring an ID with current residency, if an ID is not updated people should also bring a proof of residency:

A New Mexico picture ID, such as a driver’s license.

If your driver’s license or other identification is not from New Mexico, or it does not reflect the address you are registered to vote from, you will also be required to bring proof of residency such as a utility bill, bank statement, lease or other document identifying the address and identity.

A valid student photo identification card, proof of residency, and proof of attendance such as a current fee statement or class schedule.

Same-day registration is limited to casting a ballot in-person and cannot be used for voting by mail.

Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin cautioned people who are registering to vote on election day to expect their session to take a little longer.

“Frankly, there’s going to be a bit of a wait,” López Askin said. “You have to fill out the information in the system, we have to verify documents, then it’s sent to the Secretary of State’s database, where they work on confirming all the information, so you’re eligible to vote.”

SAME DAY REGISTRATION ON NOV. 7

Source NM confirmed with county clerk’s offices across the state about their same-day registration availability at polling sites on Election Day. Here’s where the clerks said same-day registration will be available.

Auto industry pushes back on New Mexico’s wish for more electric vehicles - Bryce Dix, KUNM News, Las Cruces Sun News

Rules looking to put more electric vehicles on New Mexico’s roads are receiving some pushback from Republican lawmakers and auto industry leaders.

On November 13th, a joint hearing between the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board and the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board will consider rules setting future electric vehicle sales targets.

They would only apply to automakers, not dealers, and the state would require 100% of all new vehicles delivered to meet zero-emission standards by 2035.

The rules would not outlaw the use or purchase of gas or diesel powered vehicles.

As the Las Cruces Sun reports, the New Mexico Automotive Dealers Association filed its testimony in the case and plans to testify during the hearing in opposition.

The NMADA argued the rules, if enacted, would limit options for consumers, forcing more drivers to buy electric vehicles.

That, and the group pointed out the state lacks adequate and equitable charging infrastructure –– especially in rural parts of the state.

The State’s House Republican Caucus had similar concerns, voicing in a letter to the Environmental Improvement Board that rural areas would struggle to adopt the rule.

Survivors say trauma from abusive Native American boarding schools stretches across generations - By Matthew Brown Associated Press

Donovan Archambault was 11 years old in 1950 when he was sent from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana to a government-backed Native American boarding school in Pierre, South Dakota, where abusive staff forced him to abandon his community's language and customs.

Archambault emerged bitter from the experience and said he drank alcohol for more than two decades before he finally pulled his life together, earning a master's degree in education and serving as chairman of the Fort Belknap tribes.

"It was probably the most brutal time of my whole life," Archambault recalled Sunday, "and it all stemmed from the trauma we suffered in the Pierre Indian School."

Decades after the last Native American boarding schools stopped receiving federal money, the traumas inflicted by the abusive institutions are getting belated attention through a series of listening sessions hosted by federal officials across the U.S.

For over 150 years, Indigenous children were taken from their communities and forced into the boarding schools, which systematically abused students to assimilate them into white society. Religious and private institutions ran many of the schools and received federal funding as partners in government programs to "civilize" Indigenous students.

Sunday's event at Montana State University in Bozeman was the last of 12 stops on the "Road to Healing" tour by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico who has prioritized examining the trauma caused by the schools.

The effects of the trauma have rippled through generations, fueling alcoholism, drug addiction and sexual abuse on reservations, said Jennifer Finley, a council member for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes whose grandparents went to one of the boarding schools.

"When we talk about historical trauma I always think, 'If only that's all we had.' But we have fresh traumas piled on top of it every single day," she said.

The U.S. enacted laws and policies in 1819 to support the schools and some continued to operate through the 1960s. An investigative report released last year by the Interior Department identified 408 government-backed schools in 37 states or then-territories, including Alaska and Hawaii.

The schools renamed children from Native American to English names, organized them into military drills and compelled them to do manual labor such as farming, brick-making and working on the railroad system, according to federal officials. At least 500 children died at the schools, according to the report — a figure that's expected to increase dramatically as research continues.

One of Haaland's deputies, Rosebud Sioux member Wizipan Garriott, has described boarding schools as part of a long history of injustices against his people that began with the widespread extermination of their main food source — bison, also known as buffalo.

Tribes also lost their land base and were forced onto reservations sometimes far from their homelands.

Victims and survivors of the schools have shared tearful recollections of their experience during prior listening sessions in Oklahoma, South Dakota, Michigan, Arizona, Alaska and other states.

They told stories of being punished for speaking their native language, getting locked in basements and their hair being cut to stamp out their identities. They were sometimes subjected to solitary confinement, beatings and withholding food. Many left the schools with only basic vocational skills that gave them few job prospects, officials said.

Myrna Burgess, a Northern Cheyenne elder, said Sunday that she and her classmates faced escalating punishments for speaking their home language. First time they'd get hit with a ruler on the back of the hand. After a second offense they'd have to turn their hand over, to get hit on the palm. Another offense brought a strike to the back or head, she said.

"That was child abuse right there, but no one ever went to jail," she said.

Archambeault said many of his classmates did not survive long enough to tell their stories and instead became victims of suicide, alcohol and violence that he traces back to the treatment they received at school.

A second investigative report is expected in coming months. It will focus on burial sites, the schools' impact on Indigenous communities and also try to account for federal funds spent on the troubled program.

Montana had 16 of the schools — including on or near the Crow, Blackfeet, Fort Peck and Fort Belknap reservations. Most shut down early last century. Others were around recently enough that their former students are still alive.

A Native American boarding school school in the town of St. Ignatius on the Flathead Reservation was open until at least 1973. In southeastern Montana the Tongue River Boarding School operated under various names until at least 1970, when the Northern Cheyenne Tribe contracted it as a tribal school, according to government records.

The St. Labre school at the edge of the Northern Cheyenne continues to operate but has not received federal money in more than a century, according to government records.

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition has tallied an additional 113 schools not on the government list that were run by churches and with no evidence of federal support. By 1926, more than 80% of Indigenous school-age children — some 60,000 children — were attending boarding schools that were run either by the federal government or religious organizations, according to the coalition.

The coalition's deputy chief executive, Samuel Torres, said Haaland's tour was a positive first step in addressing the schools' legacy. Next, he said, Congress must approve proposals to establish a truth and reconciliation commission, where survivors could continue airing their stories and the federal government's role in the abuse could be further documented.

"Boarding schools lasted over 150 years. It's going to take more than a couple of years of investigation," Torres said. "It's going to require generations. But this is where it has to start."