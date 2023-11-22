WED: Thanksgiving air travel expected to reach all-time records, + More

Thanksgiving air travel expected to reach all-time records - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal

Air travel across the United States is expected to boom this Thanksgiving holiday – with the Albuquerque International Sunport expecting 178,000 travelers pass through its gates between Nov. 18-27.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Sunport officials say it’s a 22% increase from last year and an 11% increase from 2019.

The busiest day for travel will be Wednesday, when roughly 20,000 passengers make their way through the Albuquerque airport.

Spokesperson Diana López Rabadán says about 19,000 are expected to travel through the Sunport as the holiday weekend ramps down on Sunday.

TSA recommends arriving two hours prior for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

For Sunday morning, flying travelers should add an extra hour.

Public Education Secretary promises to hold school leadership accountable for performance - KUNM News

Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero said in light of continued poor performance at far too many New Mexico public schools, new accountability measures should be put in place to ensure they are fully using state dollars and implementing evidence-based learning.

A statement released by the Public Education Department Tuesday said that school performance data show troubling trends. For instance, the number of schools requiring targeted support and improvement rose from 113 to 368 over the last school year

Overall, statewide reading proficiency is at 38% and math is even lower, at 24%.

Ina letter to district leadership, Sec. Romero wrote, “Like many New Mexicans, I am deeply alarmed by the high number of low-performing schools and what that means for the state, the children who are being educated here, and our future."

He said that he would include additional accountability measures in the department’s budget request in the upcoming legislative session.

He plans to implement a new model designed to ensure that districts that do not provide their students with an effective education implement programs and policies that are proven to produce positive results.

Mora will be site of greenhouse meant to help New Mexico forests ravaged by fires - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

State officials have chosen the county of Mora as the site for a greenhouse the size of a Walmart supercenter, that will grow millions of seedlings to restore forests ravaged by fire and climate change.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the greenhouse will be part of a reforestation center slated to be built next toNew Mexico State University’s Forestry Research Center in Mora.

The center was initiallyannounced in January 2022 as a remedy for forests scorched by wildfires, which scientists predict will grow more intense and frequent in the changing climate.

Then a few months later, two prescribed burns that went awry merged into the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the largest runaway blaze in the state’s recorded history.

The inferno validated the need for the reforestation center more vividly and swiftly than anyone involved had imagined.

Owen Burney, NMSU ecophysiology professor and director of the forestry research center said “We knew that these type of fires would happen, man-made or natural," adding, "It really gave us momentum, and it’s a sad truth: It took the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire for people to see light ... to listen to us more attentively.”

Santa Fe to miss another financial audit deadline - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

The City of Santa Fe announced this week that it will miss the deadline for this year’s financial audit. It’s not the first time this has happened.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports it’s actually the sixth time in seven years the capital city has failed to turn the annual report into the state on time.

City officials say an outside auditor informed them that the document, which is due next month, won’t be ready until the middle of May.

The announcement did not provide rationale for the delay. Officials had said earlier this year that it was on track to be completed on time.

Meanwhile, last year’s audit still hasn’t been submitted. Santa Fe Finance Director Emily Oster told the New Mexican that her office is working to get that one done by Dec. 4, which would be about a year behind schedule. The office only completed the 2021 audit this past summer, making that one over a year and half past due.

Oster said in a statement that her team is “modernizing the City’s financial systems and processes” and that from here on “late audits will be a thing of the past.”

New Mexico makes interim head of state's struggling child welfare agency its permanent leader – Associated Press

The temporary head of the New Mexico's embattled foster care and child welfare agency has officially been given the job, the governor said Monday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Teresa Casados has been appointed permanently as secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department. Casados has been interim secretary since April.

The Democratic governor said in a statement Casados has "left an indelible mark" at the agency in the past few months.

Casados said she was honored to take on the role. She took on the position after the departure of Barbara Vigil, a former state Supreme Court justice who started in October 2021.

New Mexico's Children, Youth and Families Department has faced controversy in recent years. In September, the department reached a $650,000 settlement in a whistleblower lawsuit brought by two former agency officials.

Former CYFD public information officer Cliff Gilmore and his wife, Debra Gilmore, who headed the agency's office of children's rights, were fired in 2021. They said it happened after raising concerns about the agency's practice of conducting official business through an encrypted messaging app and automatically deleting messages in potential violation of New Mexico's public records law, according to their lawsuit.

CYFD admitted no wrongdoing or liability in agreeing to settle.

New Mexico's repeat rate of reported child abuse cases is among the worst in the country, amid chronic workforce shortages in the child welfare system and high turnover among employees in protective services.

The state has responded in recent years with increased investments in services aimed at preventing abuse.

Republicans say they have been frustrated by Vigil's departure and rejection of legislative proposals on child welfare.