FRI: Projects protecting New Mexico watersheds see $5 million boost, + More

Projects protecting New Mexico watersheds see $5 million boost

The federal government is pumping $5 million dollars into two watershed projects meant to protect drinking water for several urban areas – including Albuquerque.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, the money comes from a $51 million pot of cash made available through the Bureau of Reclamation for 30 water projects across the United States.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement last week, saying “Adequate, resilient and safe water supplies are fundamental to the health, economy and security of every community in our nation.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, championed by President Joe Biden, earmarks $8.3 billion for water infrastructure projects over five years.

$3 million of that will help increase resiliency for the San Juan-Chama Project and Rio Chama headwaters by thinning forests. Doing so would protect source water from the effects of wildfire.

On the other hand, the Pueblo of Isleta will get $2.5 million to build resilience in the lower Rio Puerco watershed. There, the Pueblo will use nature-based watershed restoration techniques to tackle erosion caused by a loss of vegetation and intense monsoons.

New Mexico Supreme Court reprimands judge who advised prosecutors in case involving his daughter - Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court has publicly censured a state judge in Las Cruces for providing advice to prosecutors during a 2021 trial of a man accused of pointing an assault rifle at the judge's daughter.

Third District Judge James Martin also was censured for allowing his daughter to wait in his chambers before she testified at the trial — which a visiting judge presided over after Martin had recused himself — and for having an inappropriate conversation with the prosecutors after Robert Burnham was convicted of aggravated assault by use of a firearm.

Martin accepted the court's decision, the Supreme Court said. It said Martin "denied committing willful misconduct" but "viewed through the lens of hindsight ... recognizes the potential for appearance of impropriety based upon his conduct."

The justices said their decision, reached Nov. 13, was not selected for publication in the formal New Mexico Appellate Records. But it was made public this week and will be published in the New Mexico Bar Bulletin.

Martin did not immediately respond Thursday to The Associated Press' requests for comment sent in an email and left in a telephone message at his office at the court, which was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Burnham is appealing the conviction stemming from a 2018 incident outside a Las Cruces bar he owned. He told police that he had recently won the rifle in a raffle and was just moving it inside his car.

The Supreme Court said after the first day of the two-day jury trial in 2021 — heard by Judge Steven Blankinship of the 12th District — that Martin telephoned Assistant District Attorney Samuel Rosten and told him he should use the phrase "brandished a firearm" in his jury instructions instead of "pointed a firearm" at the alleged victim, Martin's daughter.

The next day the prosecution followed that advice.

Following the conviction, Martin inquired as to whether Burnham had been remanded to custody while awaiting sentencing. When Martin learned that he had, he told the prosecutors, "Good thing he was remanded, otherwise I would have told you to go back in there and try again."

Martin improperly allowed his daughter to be present for that conversation. He also improperly allowed his daughter to wait in his chambers down the hall while waiting to be called as a witness at the trial, the high court said.

The justices said Martin originally provided advice to the prosecutors because he recognized a legitimate mistake of law in their proposed jury instructions.

"Judge Martin believed that he was acting in his daughter's best interest by pointing out the mistake. Judge Martin's actions created an appearance of impropriety, which should not be ignored," Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon wrote in the decision joined by the four other justices.

"We issue this censure not only to remind judges of their responsibility to avoid the appearance of impropriety but also to ensure the public that our legal system is committed to maintaining an independent, fair and impartial judiciary under the law," they said.

This story corrects the district in which Judge Steven Blankenship serves, which is the 12th District — not the Third District.

Local courts, public defenders offer options to people looking to clear warrants — KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal

People who want to clear any outstanding warrants still have until the end of November to take advantage of a safe surrender event at Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

TheAlbuquerque Journal reports the Home for the Holidays virtual safe surrender event gives people with misdemeanor warrants, “favorable consideration from the court” when they turn themselves in.

Metro court Judge Joshua J. Sanchez said the safe surrender program works well for all parties involved.

It saves the city money having to arrest someone with an active arrant, he said, and it gives the individual a chance to clear their record, and most importantly, he said, it helps to ensure people can spend the holidays with their families rather than, quote, “unnecessarily spend(ing) time in jail for low-level warrants that could have been easily addressed.”

A spokesperson for the court said a previous event in the past helped to clear more than 250 warrants and bring in more than 2500 dollars in fines.

The official warned though that not all warrants qualify for the safe surrender program, and urged those with questions to call the metro court for more information.

State encourages shopping local on Saturday with small business tax holiday - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

As holiday shopping ramps up after Thanksgiving, the state of New Mexico is encouraging people to seek out local small businesses Saturday before buying their gifts from big box stores.

On Small Business Saturday, the state Tax and Revenue Department allows New Mexico businesses with 10 employees or less to sell certain items tax-free. Those include clothes, toys, electronics and furnitureamong others, as long as the sticker price is under $500.

The department said ina statement that, while small businesses in New Mexico may not have everything on a shopper’s list, “stopping there first gives business owners, entrepreneurs, artists, growers, and makers an opportunity to grow their business and support the local economy.”

To help shoppers know where to look, the state Tourism Department has createda holiday gift guide of local businesses that are“New Mexico True Certified” through its department.

Albuquerque police cadet and husband are dead in suspected domestic violence incident, police say - Associated Press

The husband of an Albuquerque police cadet shot and killed her before taking his own life, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators say the scene at an apartment in a northeast area of the city indicates 32-year-old Taylor Hagan was shot to death by Briton Hagan on Tuesday afternoon.

Briton Hagan, 41, died at the scene.

Police Chief Harold Medina says Taylor Hagan was a current member of the police academy. Fellow cadets learned of her death late Tuesday.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator with an honor guard.

Mayor Tim Keller called her death a tragic loss and urged people to look out for warning signs of domestic violence and abuse.