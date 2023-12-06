WED: Biden will sign an executive order on federal funding for Native Americans, + More

Biden will sign an executive order on federal funding for Native Americans - By Colleen Long and Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday during a tribal nations summit that aims to make it easier for Native Americans to access federal funding and have greater autonomy over how to invest those funds.

"Tribal nations still face unacceptable barriers to fully exercising their inherent sovereignty, and really too often that occurs because of the way we are administering federal funding programs," said Neera Tanden, White House domestic policy adviser.

Historically, Tanden said, federal policies attacked Native people's rights to self-governance and caused lasting economic damage. The Biden administration is working to undo that damage, she said.

The order in part creates a clearinghouse for Native American tribes to find and access federal funding, and it requests that federal agencies ensure that funding is accessible and equitable.

The order will be unveiled on the first day of an annual summit, when Biden is expected to address Native American leaders gathered in Washington. The Democratic administration is also expected to announce more than 190 agreements that allow tribes to manage federal lands, waters and natural resources and a new study to help better interpret and tell the history of Native Americans, particularly during periods of federal reform.

"Yes, there are parts of our history that are painful, but there are also those that we celebrate and that show our resilience, strength and our contributions," said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna.

The Department of the Interior is also working on final revisions to a rule overhauling how human remains, funerary objects and sacred objects are repatriated. The new rules streamline the requirements for museums and federal agencies to identify possible items for repatriation.

Biden hosted the summit in person last year and virtually the year before.

This year, White House officials said, the goal is to provide an opportunity for tribal leaders to have more meaningful conversations directly with members of Biden's Cabinet.

While the federal government has an obligation to consult with tribal governments, some Native American and Alaska Native leaders have complained that federal agencies often treat the process as a check-the-box practice despite efforts by Haaland to make changes.

From Nevada to Alaska, permitting decisions over mining projects, oil and gas development and the preservation of sacred areas, for example, have highlighted what some leaders say are shortcomings in the process.

Officials also announced that the White House Council on Native American Affairs, which is co-chaired by Haaland and Tanden, has published a guide outlining best practices and procedures for the management, treatment and protection of sacred sites. The document was recently finalized after taking into account feedback from tribal leaders.

New Mexico governor proposes $500M to treat fracking wastewater - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico would underwrite development of a strategic new source of water by buying treated water that originates from the used, salty byproducts of oil and natural gas drilling, and help preserve its freshwater aquifers in the process, under a proposal from the state's Democratic governor.

The initiative from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, announced Tuesday from the international climate conference at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, would set water purification standards and purchase treated water that originates from oil fields as well as the state's vast natural underground reservoirs of brine. It requires legislative approval.

The idea is to create a government-guaranteed market for the commodity — treated water — and attract private enterprise to build desalinization and treatment facilities, securing new sources of water for industrial applications. The administration hopes to make the water available to businesses ranging from microchip manufacturers to hydrogen fuel producers that separate the element from water in an energy-intensive process.

Lujan Grisham said she'll ask the Legislature to set aside $500 million to underwrite acquisition of treated water. The arrangement would harness the state's bonding authority and financial reserves held in its multibillion-dollar Severance Tax Permanent Fund. The trust, founded in the 1970s, is sustained by taxes on the extraction of oil, natural gas and other minerals from state land.

"We're going to turn water — this waste, which is a problem — into a commodity," Lujan Grisham said at the conference. "We give a fixed, long-term, (let's) say 30-year contract to any number of companies that can provide the technology to identify that water, to clean that water up, and to use it in chip manufacturing, solar manufacturing."

She said the goal is avoid a reckoning on fresh-water supplies as the Rio Grande and underground fresh-water aquifers recede. The state also has extensive underground reservoirs of salty water that have been of limited use.

That brackish water is a crucial component in hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and advanced drilling techniques that have helped turn New Mexico into the No. 2 oil production state in the U.S. The state's oil wells draw out far more water than oil, by several multiples, according to oil field regulators.

State Environment Secretary James Kenney said the goal is to move water from the "waste to the commodity side of the ledger," noting that minerals such as lithium might be recovered during water treatment for commercial purposes. He acknowledged that the environmental implications are complex and offered assurances of adequate oversight through a 2019 law regarding oil industry water uses.

"We'll have that carrot and stick approach," Kenney said "We need that carrot approach to continue to move the economic needle while preserving our freshwater resources."

Democratic state Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe signaled enthusiasm for the ideas in a social media post.

"Creating a state reserve of treated water for renewable energy projects merits serious consideration in the upcoming session," Wirth said.

New Mexico state government is navigating an unprecedented financial windfall from record setting oil production centered in the Permian Basin that extends across southeastern New Mexico and portions of western Texas. The state currently anticipates a $3.5 billion general fund surplus for the coming fiscal year — equal to roughly one-third of current annual spending commitments.

Still, it's unclear how the water initiative will be received when the Democratic-led Legislature convenes in January.

Lawmakers within the Democratic Party have clashed in recent years over strategies for modernizing the electric grid, transportation and water infrastructure to address climate change, wary of disrupting an oil industry that is a major source of private employment and government spending.

Republican state Rep. Larry Scott of Hobbs, an oil industry engineer, expressed skepticism that the state can quickly scale up water treatment and dispose of massive amounts of salt.

"Anybody that comes to me with a project to make the desert bloom, my first question has to be, what are you going to do with salt?" he said. "It's monumental. And unless you solve that problem, produced water will continue to be a waste product."

Vexus Fiber completes first step in massive high speed ABQ broadband network - Bryce Dix, KUNM News

The Albuquerque metro area is now one step closer to faster broadband.

After breaking ground on its new 100% fiber optic network in March, Vexus Fiber has finished the first phase of the project – launching service to over 1,000 homes and businesses north of I-40 and West of I-25.

Eventually, the network will span all of Albuquerque by 2028.

Fiber-optic internet, commonly called fiber internet or simply “fiber,” is a broadband connection that can reach speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second.

The technology uses fiber-optic cable, which can send data as fast as 70% the speed of light.

“Bringing reliable high-speed fiber internet to our city will help bridge the digital divide for Albuquerque families so they have the tools they need to learn and work,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a press release. “This is also a powerful tool for businesses that will help with ongoing economic development to create new opportunities in our community.”

Other parts of the city are already under construction for the high-speed internet. By the end of the year, Vexus plans to make the service available to 3,000 homes and businesses.