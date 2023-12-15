FRI: New Mexico Public Education Department asks lawmakers for $4.4B, + More

New Mexico Public Education Department asks lawmakers for $4.4B - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

New Mexico’s Public Education Department is requesting $4.4 billion dollars for its next fiscal year to distribute among administrative costs, local school districts and charters.

The state’s 89 school districts and public education officials are asking the 2024 legislature to approve an increase in budgets totalling more than $276 million, about a 6% increase from last year.

About $592 million of the Fiscal Year 2025 budget will be one-time money that comes primarily from the state’s general fund, according to a Legislative Education Study Committee report.

The main responsibilities for New Mexico’s schools will include approving each district’s budget, overseeing and accrediting school districts.

New Mexicofunds its districts using a formula based partly on district size, student enrollments and teacher experience, not property taxes collected from around a school district. Last school year, New Mexico public and charter schools reported 305,563 students enrolled.

Public education accounts for nearly half the money spent from New Mexico’s general fund that provides money for state government functions. It is the largest single budget item.

Public education secretary Arsenio Romero said the $4 million additional request from the state’s general fund is “absolutely necessary” during a presentation Thursday before the interim Legislative Finance Committee.

“But it also really, in my opinion, is the bare minimum of the requested increases that we have to be able to support [districts] next year,” Romero said.

Gregory Frostad runs policy, research and technology with New Mexico public schools and said the operational budget for this division was “miniscule” and a fraction of a percent of the billions managed by the department.

The vacancy rate at the Public Education Department is at 21% with 15 new hires to start in January, Arsenio said.

In October, thatvacancy rate was at 24%. He credited recently opened satellite offices for the agency in Albuquerque and Las Cruces for improving recruitment.

ADDITIONAL PUBLIC SCHOOL BUDGET REQUESTS FOR THE UPCOMING SESSION:

· $107.1 million for out-of-school learning time and tutoring.

· $30.6 million for funding bilingual education, Black education, Hispanic education and Native American education.

· $20 million for attendance. When asked what exactly PED will do, Arsenio said part of the funding would go to attendance coaches “to work directly with families,” to address issues such as transportation. He also said other programs include credit-recovery programs for high school students.

· $43.5 million for universal free school meals.

· $16 million for an integrated emergency communications system to allow the Public Education Department to speak to schools, local police departments and state police. **

THE NITTY-GRITTY BUDGET ASKS

Arsenio said the department needs additional funds to focus on disabled students.

He described hiring additional support staff for local school districts, increased training, a new statewide framework for individual educational plans (IEPs) for disabled students and offering better pay for special education teachers.

He said the $11 million necessary for special education initiatives, $5 million would go to building a statewide IEP plan.

$2 million would increase staffing at the agency.

$3 million would be spent on professional development.

Another $1 million would go to behavioral management training.

A separate $32 million would be earmarked for salary differentials for special education.

“We have a number of teachers that are in classrooms right now with special education degrees and licenses, but not using them,” Arsenio said, adding that programs supported by the budget increase would incentivize them to work in special education classrooms.

When it comes to staffing, the agency asked for $126 million for a 4% increase for all staff, and a separate $5.2 million to pay for a 10% increase for school bus drivers.

Spending $47.9 million, much of those federal dollars, Arsenio said, would support teacher residencies for students in schools, and paid student teaching for more than 1,100 positions.

He said another $3.8 million would be used to add 40 residency positions for principals, counselors and social workers.

QUESTIONS FROM LAWMAKERS

Arsenio faced questions from lawmakers about the agency’s ability to spend the money it’s given, address issues such as chronic absenteeism and inequities in education.

Rep. Debra Sariñana (D-Albuquerque), a retired teacher, asked how PED measures success in using attendance coaches and other programs to address truancy.

“In many areas we are seeing some successes, but not nearly what we need,” Arsenio responded.

Sen. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo) said that the state is still reckoning with the 2018 Yazzie-Martinez landmark ruling that requires education policies to be reshaped.

A district judge ruled in 2018 that New Mexico violated the constitutional right to equal education for students living in poverty, English-language learners, Native American students and students with disabilities.

Lente noted that Arsenio is the fourth secretary to run New Mexico’s public education department since the Yazzie-Martinez case judgment, and asked when PED will “deliver some type of plan of action on the ruling itself?”

“We’re at the tail end of really having that plan ready to share with the public,” he said.

Lente was skeptical.

“I don’t diminish that plan of action, or your hopefulness in that,” he said. “I appreciate your optimism, but I’ve heard in the past two years that ‘we’re so close to publishing something, or having a final draft,’ and here we are in December 2023, and we don’t have a plan yet.”

New Mexico extends ban on oil and gas leasing around Chaco park, an area sacred to Native Americans - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

New oil and natural gas leasing will be prohibited on state land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, an area sacred to Native Americans, for the next 20 years under an executive order by New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard.

Wednesday's order extends a temporary moratorium that she put in place when she took office in 2019. It covers more than 113 square miles (293 square kilometers) of state trust land in what is a sprawling checkerboard of private, state, federal and tribal holdings in northwestern New Mexico.

The U.S. government last year adopted its own 20-year moratorium on new oil, gas and mineral leasing around Chaco, following a push by pueblos and other Southwestern tribal nations that have cultural ties to the high desert region.

Garcia Richard said during a virtual meeting Thursday with Native American leaders and advocates that the goal is to stop the encroachment of development on Chaco and the tens of thousands of acres beyond the park's boundaries that have yet to be surveyed.

"The greater Chaco landscape is one of the most special places in the world, and it would be foolish not to do everything in our power to protect it," she said in a statement following the meeting.

Cordelia Hooee, the lieutenant governor of Zuni Pueblo, called it a historic day. She said tribal leaders throughout the region continue to pray for more permanent protections through congressional action.

"Chaco Canyon and the greater Chaco region play an important role in the history, religion and culture of the Zuni people and other pueblo people as well," she said. "Our shared cultural landscapes must be protected into perpetuity, for our survival as Indigenous people is tied to them."

The tribal significance of Chaco is evident in songs, prayers and oral histories, and pueblo leaders said some people still make pilgrimages to the area, which includes desert plains, rolling hills dotted with piñon and juniper and sandstone canyons carved by eons of wind and water erosion.

A World Heritage site, Chaco Culture National Historical Park is thought to be the center of what was once a hub of Indigenous civilization. Within park boundaries are the towering remains of stone structures built centuries ago by the region's first inhabitants, and ancient roads and related sites are scattered further out.

The executive order follows a tribal summit in Washington last week at which federal officials vowed to continue consultation efforts to ensure Native American leaders have more of a seat at the table when land management decisions affect culturally significant areas. New guidance for federal agencies also was recently published to help with the effort.

The New Mexico State Land Office is not required to have formal consultations with tribes, but agency officials said they have been working with tribal leaders over the last five years and hope to craft a formal policy that can be used by future administrations.

The pueblos recently completed an ethnographic study of the region for the U.S. Interior Department that they hope can be used for decision-making at the federal level.

UNM Cancer Center breaks ground on $61 million expansion – KUNM News

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center broke ground Thursday on a $61 million expansion.

The larger facility will allow for advanced radiation treatments, interventional radiology procedures, and cellular therapies. It will also include theranostic treatment rooms. This involves a drug that circulates through blood and binds to specific cancer cells.

The build-out was initially approved for $28 million in 2018. However, officials say the pandemic put plans on hold and the spike in construction costs means the project now has a higher price tag.

UNM officials say funding is coming from legislative appropriations and bond financing through the New Mexico Finance Authority, as well as the UNM Health Sciences Center.

A new 34,000-square-foot building will go up near the current clinic on University Boulevard. The updated center will have a magnetic resonance linear accelerator that allows more precise imaging and targeting of tumors.

Salmonella from cantaloupes shows up in NM amid national outbreak - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

The New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday that it has identified two New Mexicans who have gotten salmonella from cantaloupe amid a national outbreak.

The issue has cropped up in 38 states so far. Over 200 people have been affected in all and three have died. DOH warns seniors, children under five and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get severely ill from the bacteria.

The cantaloupes in question are whole melons from the brands Malichita and Rudy and are marked with sticker number 4050. The Food and Drug Administration has recalled the fruit.

Products that use cut up melon from these two brands could also be contaminated. Those include items from Kroger, Sprouts, and Trader Joe’s.

The Health Department urges New Mexicans to check their cantaloupes with the FDA recall. Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser says if you’re not sure of a cantaloupe’s origin or brand, throw it out.