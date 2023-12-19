TUES: Leaders seek to expand crime-fighting net of cameras and sensors beyond New Mexico's largest city, + More

Leaders seek to expand crime-fighting net of cameras and sensors beyond New Mexico's largest city - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

New Mexico's largest city is blanketed with 10,000 cameras, license plate readers along some of the busiest roadways and special listening devices that hone in on the sound of gunfire — all part of a technological net of sorts that Albuquerque authorities say has been an integral part of addressing high crime rates and record homicides.

With the push of a button, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed the city's Real Time Crime Center behind what had been a wall of opaque glass just moments earlier.

Video feeds from city intersections and bus stops played out simultaneously on a massive screen that covered one wall as individual stations were outfitted with numerous smaller monitors. There were feeds from local news stations and social media streaming as well as access to databases that included criminal records and facial recognition.

It's meant to be one-stop shopping for Albuquerque police officers, providing real-time information as they respond to calls throughout the city.

The police chief and mayor say it's working. They want state lawmakers to double down on the investment and expand its reach to neighboring communities. With more than $50 million already spent over several years, Albuquerque wants the Legislature to put in another $40 million so authorities will have eyes on more parts of the metro area and other police agencies can access and share data.

Keller said during a tour Friday that the technology and the ability of police and prosecutors to build better cases is helping make the community safer.

"We have a long, long way to go, but we're going the right direction," Keller said.

Albuquerque is one of many cities that have been pouring money in crime-fighting technology, with dozens of real time crime centers popping up in recent years and surveillance systems being expanded to more locations.

Keller pointed to the massive screen, highlighting a map with dozens of yellow markers on it — each one denoting gunshots detected by ShotSpotter. Authorities said those detections are cross referenced with live video from the area and license plate data that is captured to give responding officers a better idea of what they might be heading into or who they might be looking for.

"It not only enables us to catch people, but it keeps our officers safe day in and day out," Police Chief Harold Medina said.

Medina touted the capabilities in solving some of the city's most notable crimes over the last two years — from a hit-and-run that left a 7-year-old boy dead to the shooting deaths of four men that rocked Albuquerque's Muslim community and a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of elected officials.

Weapons violations increased by 21% for the first nine months of 2023 compared to the previous year, according to data released by the Albuquerque Police Department. Authorities say that's due to an increase in the ShotSpotter technology, which covers about 15% of the city.

Still, some have criticized reliance on the technology. A 2021 Associated Press investigation, based on a review of thousands of internal documents, confidential contracts and interviews with dozens of public defenders in communities where ShotSpotter has been deployed, identified a number of flaws in using the technology as evidentiary support for prosecutors.

There also are privacy concerns, said Daniel Williams, a policing policy advocate with the ALCU in New Mexico.

"There's a balance between the very real risks to the privacy of all of us in our community when this sort of mass surveillance is employed and the legitimate need to solve crimes and keep us safe," he said.

For lawmakers, Williams said the time has come for them to think about crafting data retention and reporting policies.

In Albuquerque, city councilors recently amended an ordinance that lengthens the retention policy from two weeks to a year, with Williams suggesting that's too long.

"Our tradition in this country, our values are that we don't engage in surveillance of people or intrude into the lives of people by law enforcement in case they might one day commit a crime," he said.

Medina acknowledged those concerns, saying technology comes with a responsibility and that his department will use the tools where it can to ensure public safety.

Balloon Fiesta sees leadership change - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The Balloon Fiesta is getting new leadership – yet again.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Paul Smith will return to serve as its interim executive director following the sudden departure of Sam Parks last week.

Balloon Fiesta officials didn’t give the Journal a reason for Parks’ departure.

Previously, Paul Smith retired from the position in January, and Parks replaced him.

The Balloon Fiesta’s board of directors has announced it is beginning to search for a new executive director to lead the 21-member staff.

Smith worked for the organization for 26 years before retiring, originally participating in the first Balloon Fiesta ever as a balloonist.

New Mexico Medicaid will expand to ensure continuous coverage for young children – KUNM News

Over 92,000 children from birth to age six in New Mexico will benefit from an expansion of continuous health insurance coverage under the Medicaid program.

The state Human Services Department announced New Mexico Medicaid has received federal approval to extend the coverage starting January 1. This will eliminate the need for annual renewals for this age group.

HSD announced the Medicaid Home Visiting Program will also be expanded to more providers to support additional families with services. Those include prenatal and postpartum care, infant care, health and nutrition guidance, and child development support.

HSD officials say the federal approvals are part of a larger effort to improve maternal and child health in the state.

According to a recent report by the Department of Health, New Mexico has nearly double the national rate of pregnancy-related mortality. And the United States already has the highest rate of maternal mortality among wealthy nations.

Santa Fe approves the first site for a safe outdoor sleeping space – KRQE-TV, Santa Fe New Mexican

Santa Fe is moving forward with a planned controlled encampment site for people experiencing homelessness.

KRQE-TVreported the city approved $1 million in funds last March from the American Rescue Plan Act to buy 25 pallet homes. Last week it approved the first contract to put 10 of the pallet homes in the parking lot of a local church for the next year.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said there are an estimated 350 people living on the streets in the capital city. He said the project should cost less than $1 million to operate. The units will be at Christ Lutheran Church and each can house two people. The units will have electricity, heating and cooling.

The Santa Fe New Mexicanreported that The Life Link will provide case managers to connect residents to services, including permanent housing. The site is expected to open in February.

In contrast, the Albuquerque City Council last monthrejected an effort to make it easier to create safe outdoor spaces by limiting the number of appeals. Landowners like churches and nonprofits can apply to create a space, but City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn said many do not have the resources to pay for attorneys for a lengthy appeals process.

State Supreme Court rules it’s unconstitutional for police to search a car parked at owner’s home without a warrant - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

The State Supreme Court ruled Monday police in New Mexico violated the constitution when they searched a vehicle parked in front of its owner’s home after arresting the driver during a traffic stop.

The justices heard the case of Andrew Ontiveros, who got pulled over in front of his grandmother’s house while driving her car. While police say they pulled him over for a broken windshield and taillight, he was arrested for driving on a revoked license without an ignition interlock he was required to use after a past DWI.

Following his arrest, the police had the car impounded, which involved taking an inventory of items in the car. They discovered methamphetamine in the trunk and charged Ontiveros with felony possession.

The state Court of Appeals threw the convictions out, finding the search was unconstitutional. The high court has now affirmed that ruling.

The Justices ruled that police can legitimately impound cars after arresting a driver if no one else immediately takes possession to protect it from being stolen or damaged, and to protect themselves from liability if that were to happen. However, they said that rationale “evaporates” when police know the vehicle is legally parked at the registered owner’s home, as it was in this case.

Texas governor signs bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally - By Valerie Gonzalez and Paul J. Weber Associated Press

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday approved sweeping new powers that allow police to arrest migrants who illegally cross the U.S. border and give local judges authority to order them to leave the country, testing the limits of how far a state can go to enforce immigration laws.

Opponents have called the measure the most dramatic attempt by a state to police immigration since a 2010 Arizona law — denounced by critics as the "Show Me Your Papers" bill — that was largely struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and Texas' law is also likely to face swift legal challenges.

The law, which takes effect in March, allows any Texas law enforcement officer to arrest people who are suspected of entering the country illegally. Once in custody, they could either agree to a Texas judge's order to leave the U.S. or be prosecuted on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry. Migrants who don't leave could face arrest again under more serious felony charges.

Abbott, who signed the law in front of a section of border fence in Brownsville, predicted the number of people crossing illegally into Texas would drop by "well over 50%, maybe 75%." He did not offer evidence for that estimate.

"The consequences of it are so extreme that the people being smuggled by the cartels, they will not want to be coming into the state of Texas," he said.

The law adds another tension point over immigration amid a struggle between the White House and Senate negotiators to reach a deal on border security. Republicans in Congress are demanding changes to the immigration system in exchange for any help for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs.

Texas Republicans have increasingly challenged the U.S. government's authority over immigration, saying President Joe Biden's administration isn't doing enough to control the 1,950-mile (3,149-kilometer) southern border. Texas has bused more than 65,000 migrants to cities across America since August 2022 and recently installed razor wire along the banks of the Rio Grande, which has snagged and injured some asylum-seekers.

The U.S. government on Monday temporarily shut down two railroad border crossings in Texas, a move that rail operators said would hamper trade ahead of Christmas. Troy Miller, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's acting commissioner, said the closures at Eagle Pass and El Paso were a response to more migrants traveling on freight trains, particularly over the last week.

Miller said authorities are seeing "unprecedented" arrivals at the border, topping 10,000 crossings on some days this month.

Shortly after Abbott signed the new law, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas said it would challenge the measure in court. More than 20 congressional Democrats also signed a letter urging the U.S. Justice Department to sue to stop the law, known as Senate Bill 4.

"SB 4 is dangerous for the people of Texas and interferes with the federal government's exclusive authority over immigration and foreign affairs," the letter read.

Mexico's government also has rebuked the measure. Under bilateral and international agreements, Mexico is required to accept deportations of its own citizens, but not those of other countries. Under the Texas law, migrants ordered to leave would be sent to ports of entry along the border with Mexico, even if they are not Mexican citizens. In September and October, Venezuelans were the largest nationality arrested for illegally crossing the U.S. border.

During debate in the Texas House in November, GOP state Rep. David Spiller pushed back against concerns that the law would be used as a dragnet to arrest immigrants statewide. He said enforcement would mostly take place in border counties. But he also rebuffed several efforts by Democrats to narrow the law, including a proposed carve-out for police on college campuses.

Because the illegal entry charge is a misdemeanor, which has a statue of limitation of two years, Spiller has said the law will not be used to target immigrants who have long been settled in the U.S.

"This is not, 'Round up everyone who is here illegally and ship them back to Mexico,'" he said during debate over the bill.

Opponents have accused Texas Republicans of using the law as a vehicle to force the Supreme Court's new conservative majority to revisit its landmark 2012 Arizona decision. At the time, Justice Anthony Kennedy said Arizona may have "understandable frustrations" with immigrants who are in the country illegally but that it can't pursue policies that "undermine federal law."

Weber contributed from Austin, Texas. Associated Press writers Mark Stevenson in Mexico City and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.