TUES: Bill prioritizes climate-friendly native plants, creation of wildlife habitat, + More

Bill prioritizes climate-friendly native plants, creation of wildlife habitat - Bryce Dix, KUNM News

A bill making its rounds in Washington D.C. and co-sponsored by New Mexico’s senior Senator Martin Heinrich would create climate-friendly habitats for pollinators and other wildlife.

The Building Native Habitats at Federal Facilities Act, which was introduced with the help of other legislators from Ohio, New Jersey, and Indiana, aims to prioritize the use of native plants in federal projects over non-native plant species.

“Native plants provide key benefits for pollinators and our environment," Heinrich said in a press release. "And the savings from their lower maintenance needs also make them a responsible and cost-effective use of taxpayer dollars.”

Needing very little water, native plants provide habitat for native fauna and mitigate, filter, and retain stormwaters.

According to the advocacy organization National Wildlife Federation, the bill would also mandate the Council on Environmental Quality to report every two years on newfound best practices, analytic findings and how the federal government is promoting native habitats.

State officials warn of ‘pig butchering’ scam – KUNM News

The New Mexico Securities Department is warning consumers to be aware of a scam it has dubbed “pig butchering.”

The term is a metaphor of “fattening up” a victim who is then “butchered” for much or all of their life savings.

Victims may receive a text message or a voicemail from a wrong number and an innocent-sounding person asks about a meeting or a social plan. If the victim responds, the scammer may continue the conversation and over time, build a relationship. This then turns towards cryptocurrency and investing.

Seniors are particularly at risk or those with fewer social connections and New Mexico’s senior population is growing. They will be 32% of the state’s population by 2030.

People should be on the lookout for random communication from strangers trying to build a relationship or unsolicited investment offers by email, social media or phone. These messages may display urgency that this is a deal you don’t want to miss. They may request to transfer your legitimate crypto investments to an alternate crypto address.

New Mexico’s most popular baby names of 2023 - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

The New Mexico Department of Health has announced the most popular names given to babies born in the state this year. While the top-10 lists for both masculine and feminine names look quite similar to last year’s, there are a few changes.

The name Liam has garnered the top spot on three of the last four annual lists and held strong as the most popular again this year, along with Olivia.

Oliver, on the other hand, has dropped off since last year, along with James. In their place, Josiah and Julian have reemerged after last making appearances in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Last year saw Evelyn in the top 10, but that name was beat out this year by Sofia with an f. That name, along with its counterpart spelled with a ph, which also made this year’s list, has made the cut six times in the last nine years.

In addition to Liam, the names Mateo, Noah and Santiago have maintained their positions from last year in the top 4 masculine names. They’re followed this year by Ezekiel, Elijah, Josiah, Sebastian, Ezra and Julian.

In addition to Olivia, and the two spellings of Sofia, this year’s most popular feminine names include Amelia, Isabella, Emma, Mia, Aria, Luna and Camila (with one l, for those who are counting).

Kill steps down at New Mexico State, Sanchez elevated to head coach - Associated Press

New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill is stepping down after two successful seasons and will be replaced by receivers coach Tony Sanchez.

Kill, who had health issues at a previous stop, announced his decision on Saturday.

"This year has been tremendously difficult for me and I gave it everything I had physically, mentally and emotionally," Kill said in a statement. "New Mexico State holds a special place in my heart as it marks the end of my journey as a head coach. While I'll remain involved with the Aggies, I recognize the need for a head coach with a lot of energy. Good luck to Coach Sanchez, the student-athletes and New Mexico State University."

Kill led New Mexico State to consecutive bowl games for the first time in 60 years and had the second-highest two-season win total in program history by going 17-11. The Aggies won 10 games this season for the first time since 1960 before losing to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl.

New Mexico State was Kill's first head coaching job since he stepped down at Minnesota in 2015 after having multiple seizures on the sideline. He also served as TCU's interim head coach the final four games of the 2021 season after Gary Patterson's departure.

A former New Mexico State player, Sanchez joined Kill's staff in 2022. He was UNLV's head coach from 2015-19, going 20-40.