MON: New Mexico lawsuit challenges Trump’s ballot eligibility, + More

New Mexico lawsuit challenges Trump’s ballot eligibility - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM news

New Mexico is among a dozen other states that are now challenging former Presidential Donald Trump’s eligibility for the top office.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, the challenges spur from Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol – where at least seven people died and several hundred were injured.

Maine and Colorado have made historic decisions to remove Trump from their primary ballots after state officials found his actions violated the anti-insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment.

New Mexico is waiting for a ruling from a federal judge after little-known Republican presidential candidate John Anthony Castro petitioned a federal judge back in September to declare Trump ineligible to appear on the state’s election ballot.

The suit names Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who has already certified Trump and four other presidential candidates to appear on the state’s primary ballots.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State addressed the 14th amendment arguments by telling the Journal these are “constitutional issues and it is not the Secretary of State’s role to make this kind of a legal determination in New Mexico.”

A consequence of the American Civil War, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, says no one may “hold any office, civil or military” who previously took an oath “as an officer of the United States” to support the U.S. Constitution.

New Mexico’s Republican primary is scheduled for June 4.

Acequia license plate will become available in the new year - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

A new specialty license plate celebrating acequias is available starting Jan. 1 in New Mexico, according to an announcement by the state Acequia Commission. Lawmakers approved the plate in last year’s legislative session, though its design was just recently released.

The commission says the plate is intended to celebrate “the rich history of acequias in our state.” It features a depiction of people digging an acequia with cows in the background and a Zia symbol with a stream running through the middle by local artist Raymond Archuleta. It also includes the tagline “Acequias Sangre Viva,” written by Commissioner Mary Mascareñas.

According tothe legislation, drivers will pay $30 to get the plate, two thirds of which will go to the Acequia and Community Ditch Fund. After that, 100% of annual renewal fees will go to the fund.

The commission says the fund is used for attorneys and experts to advocate for water rights and to ensure acequias have an equitable defense in legal matters.

“Take a Ride on Us” gives safe, sober rides on NYE — Daniel Montaño, KUNM News

This New Year’s Eve, for the sixth year running the “Take a Ride on Us” program will be offering a discount on Uber trips for Sandoval and Bernalillo County residents.

In a news release, Bernalillo County announced the program is giving out up to 2,000 trips on a first-come first-served basis starting at noon on Dec 29 through 2 am on Jan 2.

Riders can get up to $10 off two trips using the discount code ABQNYE23 in all caps, under the vouchers section of the Uber app.

Originally created by Cumulus Media Albuquerque in 2017, the program is a joint effort of Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services, the Sandoval County DWI program, Glasheen Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers, The New Mexico Department of transportation and Cumulus Media.

The program has provided safe and sober rides to more than 38,000 people since it was created, and offers discounts around most of the major federal holidays throughout the year, including St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Mardi Gras and even Valentine’s Day.

SUV plows into Albuquerque garage, killing homeowner - Associated Press

A man was killed when a driver of an SUV drove through a stop sign, plowed into the homeowner's garage and pushed an unoccupied vehicle deep into his home, police in Albuquerque said.

The 74-year-old homeowner was pinned against a wall by his own vehicle and died at a hospital after the Thursday afternoon crash, police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said. His name was not made public.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and arrested on multiple charges, including felony driving under the influence resulting in death, driving with a revoked license, drug possession and driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Gallegos said the driver admitted to smoking methamphetamine and marijuana before driving, and the SUV came to rest halfway into the home behind the homeowner's vehicle.