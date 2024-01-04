THURS: New Mexico considers setback requirements for oil wells near schools and day care centers, + More

New Mexico considers setback requirements for oil wells near schools and day care centers - By Morgan Lee and Susan Montoya, Bryan Associated Press

A bill to ban oil and gas production within a mile of schools and day care centers across New Mexico is among the first published proposals as the state Legislature prepares for a 30-day session that could bring an overhaul to fundamental oil and gas regulations.

Regulators in the No. 2 U.S. state for oil production are considering reforms including setback requirements aimed at protecting children from pollution, amid pressure from environmental groups and other advocates to bolster pollution controls and fulfill constitutional obligations to regulate the industry.

Published Wednesday, a bill introduced by Democratic state Rep. Debra Sariñana of Albuquerque would halt approval of new drilling permits within a mile of school facilities starting in July of this year. It also would halt most oil and natural gas operations in those zones by 2028.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham directed the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to consult with a variety of stakeholders and develop its own robust set of proposed reforms to the New Mexico Oil and Gas Act, which regulates production of the two fossil fuels.

The results of that process will include the establishment of setbacks from schools, hospitals, medical facilities, multifamily housing, single family homes and water bodies statewide.

Lujan Grisham spokesperson Maddy Hayden said in an email Wednesday that the distance of the setbacks has yet to be determined. A draft of the agency's proposal includes language that refers to a setback of 2,640 feet for schools, homes and health care facilities.

Sariñana, a retired high school math teacher, said her proposal would likely affect about 800 existing wells out of more than 65,000 across the state.

"It's about our kids. This year it's about our kids," she said.

The state and governor are being sued by environmental groups over alleged failures to meet constitutional provisions for protecting against oil and gas pollution. The groups have pointed to buffers around schools, homes and health care facilities as one way the state could meet its obligations. Plaintiffs and other advocates say that limiting the buffer to just a half-mile doesn't go far enough.

In a letter sent to the state Oil Conservation Division in December, they argued that research shows a setback of at least one mile is necessary to protect public health. As setback distances decrease, they said the likelihood and magnitude of exposure risk for people who live, work, go to school or frequent places near oil and gas production increases.

"We feel this should be a no-brainer," Gail Evans, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. She represents the plaintiffs in the constitutional case.

While the State Land Office has imposed its own buffer around schools, Evans and others say the mandate should be expanded beyond state trust land and that it has been failures by the state Legislature to address the issue of contamination and pollution that led to the legal challenge.

The Legislature convenes from Jan. 16 through March 15 to approve an annual budget. Other initiatives can be considered at the discretion of the governor.

Published legislative proposals also include ban on the use of fresh water in fracking and enhance oversight and sanctions for spills by well operators.

___

Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

APD releases data showing arrests are up, use of force is down - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The Albuquerque Police Department has now released statistics showing that the department has been arresting more people, but incidents involving the use of force from their officers has gone down.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, the data released Wednesday showed annual arrests skyrocketed 29%, from just below 9,500 in 2021 to just over 12,200 in 2023. Officer use-of-force incidents decreased 30%, from 739 to 515.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told the Journal that, of those 515 use of force cases in 2023, 13 cases were found to be “out of policy.” That resulted in 17 officers receiving some sort of discipline and seven were given written reprimands.

This data comes as the department nears full compliance with a Court-Approved Settlement Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in 2014 – which mandated sweeping reforms to APD.

Since 2022, APD officers have shot, or shot at, 32 people, with at least 16 being fatal.

NM lawmaker to propose limits on assault-style weapons - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

Less than a month after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called on lawmakers to consider restrictions on assault-style weapons in the upcoming legislative session, Democratic Rep. Andrea Romero is answering the call.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Romero says she plans to introduce legislation similar to a federal proposal from U.S. Senator Martin Hienrich that aims to limit how lethal the weapons are. The GOSAFE ACT would require that the weapons have permanently fixed magazines. It would also limit rifles to 10 rounds and some heavy-format pistols to 15.

While Romero’s proposal last year to prohibit magazines that hold more than 10 bullets failed, she says she’s drafting this year’s push with the help of law enforcement and legal counsel.

She says she knows the bill will be controversial, but that it’s important to have “hard conversations” about what’s needed to protect people.

A spokesperson for the governor told the New Mexican that her office is reviewing Romero’s proposal, adding that they look forward to working with lawmakers to “put forth a robust suite of common sense gun laws in the upcoming session.”

New Mexico regulators reject utility's effort to recoup some investments in coal and nuclear plants - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Regulators rejected on Wednesday an effort by New Mexico's largest electric utility to recoup from customers millions of dollars of investments made in a coal-fired power plant in the northwestern corner of the state and a nuclear power plant in neighboring Arizona.

The Public Regulation Commission's decision means Public Service Co. of New Mexico customers will not have to bear some costs associated with PNM's stake in the Four Corners Power Plant near Farmington or in the Palo Verde Generating Station outside of Phoenix. Commissioners said those investments were not prudent.

Overall, residential customers will see a decrease in rates instead of the 9.7% increase that the utility was seeking.

The commission said in a statement that PNM still will be able to collect a reasonable return on its investments while providing reliable service to more than 500,000 customers around the state.

PNM filed a request for its first-rate hike in years in late 2022, saying the nearly $64 million in additional revenue was needed as part of a long-term plan to recoup $2.6 billion in investments necessary to modernize the grid and meet state mandates for transitioning away from coal and natural gas.

The utility also had cited the expiration of lease agreements for electricity from the Palo Verde plant and the desire to refinance debt to take advantage of lower interest rates.

Hearing examiners with the Public Regulation Commission who reviewed the case recommended in December that the commission reject costs associated with the sale of leases at Palo Verde to a third party. They also said PNM's 2016 decision to invest in extending the life of the Four Corners plant wasn't prudent.

PNM officials said late Wednesday that they were reviewing the commission's order. The utility has until Feb. 2 to seek a rehearing before the commission.

Consumer advocates and environmental groups were pleased the commission opted to reject some of the costs associated with PNM's investments.

"The commission recognized that PNM failed to do its due diligence before reinvesting in Four Corners after 2016, when there were clear signs that coal is a costly and deadly fuel," said Matthew Gerhart, a senior attorney with Sierra Club.

The utility had tried to divest itself from Four Corners by transferring its shares to a Navajo energy company. However, regulators rejected that proposal, a decision that was later upheld by the New Mexico Supreme Court.

Located on the Navajo Nation, the Four Corners plant is operated by Arizona Public Service Co. The utility owns a majority of shares in the plant's two remaining units.

Navajo Transitional Energy Co. had sought to take over PNM's shares, saying that preventing an early closure of the power plant would help soften the economic blow to communities that have long relied on tax revenue and jobs tied to coal-fired generation.

The nearby San Juan Generating Station was shuttered in 2022, sending financial ripples through the surrounding communities. PNM had operated that plant for decades.

USDA Deputy Sec. Torres Small tours NM with the state’s congressional representatives - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

U.S. Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small is in New Mexico this week touting the Biden administration’s infrastructure and clean energy investments as well as its efforts to make use of the work happening at the nation's universities and research facilities.

Wednesday, Torres Small kicked off her trip to her home state by visiting Sandia Pueblo with U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury. They visited a tribal fire station that’s tapped USDA funds for emergency response equipment, according to a press release.

Thursday, she’ll tour New Mexico State University with Rep. Gabe Vasquez. They’ll focus on NMSU’s science and agricultural research efforts related to the USDA’s mission to further research, education and economics.

Torres Small will wrap up her visit Friday with Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez in Mora County. They’ll tour a business that received the agency’s Rural Energy for America Program grant to access renewable energy systems.