WED: N.M. lawmaker wants drug prices made public, + More

N.M. lawmaker wants drug prices made public - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

A New Mexico lawmaker wants companies who make and sell prescription drugs to be more open about how much money they’re making.

Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, Rep. Pamelya Herndon (D-Albuquerque) prefiled House Bill 33, which would create the Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act.

If passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor, HB 33 would require drug makers and distributors to turn in data every year to the state showing the costs of their most expensive drugs, profits from those products and how much patients ultimately pay out of pocket.

The legislation would put these new reporting requirements on an array of private companies in the healthcare industry. Specifically it would target drug manufacturers, pharmacy services administrative organizations, health insurance companies and pharmacy benefits managers.

All the data would have to be turned in to the state’s insurance regulator, the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance. If any of the companies fail to hand over the data, they could face a penalty or fines from the state.

With the data in hand, the bill would require the superintendent to collect and publish the information every year, post the annual reports on their website and hold an annual public meeting about the report’s contents.

Herndon is asking for a $100,000 appropriation from the state’s general fund to be directed to the office of the Superintendent to implement the program.

While the bill makes the superintendent’s reports public, it would also require some confidentiality to keep secret the underlying data from the health companies.

Herndon did not respond to a text message and phone call seeking comment on the bill.

The New Mexico legislative 30-day session begins on Jan. 16.

New Mexico man pleads guilty in drive-by shootings on homes of Democratic lawmakers - By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

One of three defendants has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque after the 2022 election, according to federal court filings made public Tuesday.

Jose Louise Trujillo pleaded guilty at a Monday hearing to charges of conspiracy, election interference, illegal use of a firearm and fentanyl possession with the intent to distribute. Federal and local prosecutors allege that the attacks were orchestrated by former Republican candidate Solomon Peña with the involvement of Trujillo and a third man. Peña maintains his innocence.

The attacks on the homes of four Democratic officials, including the current state House speaker, took place in December 2022 and January 2023 amid a surge of threats and acts of intimidation against elections workers and public officials across the country after former President Donald Trump and his allies spread false claims about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Trujillo, 22, is due to be sentenced in April. His attorney, John Anderson, declined to comment on the plea agreement beyond what is in the court records.

Alexander Uballez, the U.S. attorney in Albuquerque, has said the shootings targeted the homes of two county commissioners shortly after and because of their certification of the 2022 election, in which Peña lost his bid to serve in the state legislature. No one was injured, but in one case bullets passed through the bedroom of a state senator's 10-year-old daughter.

Trujillo will remain in custody pending sentencing, Uballez and FBI special agent in charge Raul Bujanda said Tuesday in a statement, which also outlined accusations that Trujillo was paid by Peña in efforts to pressure Bernalillo County commissioners to refuse to certify local election results.

Demetrio Trujillo, Jose's father, also faces federal charges alleging that he and and his son helped Peña obtain vehicles and firearms and that they also fired on victims' homes.

Peña and Demetrio Trujillo, who maintains his innocence, are scheduled to stand trial in June.

Jose Trujillo was arrested in January on an outstanding warrant. According to authorities, in his car with him he had more than 800 fentanyl pills and two firearms, leading to a break in the investigation as officers traced at least one gun to bullet casings found at one of the shootings.

Following the shootings, New Mexico state lawmakers enacted legislation that provides felony sanctions for intimidation of election regulators and allows some public officials and political candidates to keep their home address off government websites.

As the Senate tries to strike a border deal with Mayorkas, House GOP launches effort to impeach him - By Lisa Mascaro and Rebecca Santana, Associated Press

Marching ahead with impeachment plans, House Republicans have set their sights on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who they intend to prove is "derelict in his duty" over handling the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Speaker Mike Johnson gave his nod to Wednesday's hearing at the Homeland Security Committee, which launches Mayorkas impeachment proceedings at a peculiar political moment: On one side of the Capitol, a bipartisan group of senators has been engaged in almost daily negotiations with Mayorkas over a landmark border security package. On the other, the House wants to remove him from office.

At a new year's press conference, Rep. Mark Green, the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, stood with Johnson near the border, blamed Mayorkas for the record number of migrant crossings and vowed, "Accountability is coming, I promise."

The House panel has been circling Mayorkas all year, at times expected to lurch ahead with impeachment proceedings against him as the border crossings hit record highs, topping 10,000 on some days. The number has recently dipped.

But impeaching a Cabinet secretary is rare, having only happened once before in the nation's history, when the House impeached Defense Secretary William Belknap in 1876 over bribery. Going after an official for a policy dispute, in this instance over the claim that Mayorkas is not upholding immigration laws, is unprecedented.

Green's committee conducted a multi-part investigation into Mayorkas and the department but kicked the process into high gear when hard-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed forward the impeachment resolution after Johnson won the speaker's gavel following the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

With the House GOP's impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, over his son Hunter Biden's business dealings, lumbering along as lawmakers work to dig up information, the Republicans are sharpening their focus on the border crossings and the probe of Mayorkas.

"I believe Secretary Mayorkas is an abject failure," Johnson said over the weekend on CBS. "And I think there must be accountability for that."

It remains to be seen if the House investigation will convince lawmakers that Mayorkas' conduct rises to the level of the "high crimes and misdemeanors" the Constitution specifies for impeachment.

Many Republicans prefer a return to Donald Trump-era immigration policies, and they blame Biden for taking actions early in his presidency to stop construction of the border wall and end the COVID-19 era restrictions that prevented many migrants from entering the U.S. Both policies had been championed by the former president, who is now the GOP front-runner for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

"The evidence documented throughout this report will demonstrate that Mayorkas has been, and continues to be, derelict in the solemn duty to secure the nation's borders," the panel's initial report said.

Green, the chair of the committee, has echoed a baseless racist conspiracy idea known as the "great replacement theory" when he argued recently that Mayorkas' "intent" by removing fewer migrants than Trump did was to "fundamentally change the population of the United States, and I believe to empower the Democrat party in perpetuity."

Late Monday, Green said what's happening on the two sides of the Capitol are "separate," adding negotiations between Mayorkas and the senators "will go on and hopefully they'll come to an agreement."

Ahead of the hearing, the Homeland Security Department released a memo noting that Mayorkas, a former federal prosecutor, and the bipartisan group of senators are working hard to try to find "real solutions" to fix broken immigration laws while the House majority is wasting time on "baseless and pointless political attacks" by trying to impeach him.

Sen. James Lankford, the chief GOP negotiator of the border package, who has been in almost daily negotiations involving Mayorkas, said he understands his colleagues' frustrations. But he encouraged them to focus as he has on legislation to force Biden's hand.

"Mayorkas is gearing up President Biden's policies — that's what a secretary is going to do," Lankford told reporters at the Capitol. "So you can swap secretaries, the policies are going to be exactly the same."

Lankford is briefing House and Senate GOP lawmakers privately Wednesday on the border talks, which hit a setback this week. Senators struggled with certain differences, particularly over parole programs to allow immigrants who claim asylum entry into the U.S. as they await court proceedings to determine their eligibility to remain. Reaching a border deal is key to a broader funding package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs.

Over the course of the talks, Mayorkas and Lankford have grown to trust each other as the Cabinet secretary has tried to advocate for an immigration system that brings "order and humaneness," according to one person familiar with the talks who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

But any goodwill for Mayorkas has not spread to the House, where Republicans are readying their effort to remove him from office. The House Homeland Security Committee plans to hold hearings throughout January with the end goal of impeaching Mayorkas.

As the House proceeds with its various impeachment probes, not all Republicans have been eager for the undertakings.

When Greene forced a snap vote on impeaching Mayorkas in November, eight Republicans voted to put off the final vote by sending it to a committee. And some GOP senators have been caught in a political bind as they try to support, but also distance themselves from, their hard-right colleagues.

While a group of GOP senators Tuesday was calling for a "no confidence" vote on Mayorkas, top Republican leaders have been cool to the impeachment exercises, showing the difficult road ahead.

If the House agrees to impeach Mayorkas, the case would go to trial in the Senate, where it takes a super-majority to convict. In the Grant-era, even Defense Secretary Belknap was acquitted in the Senate trial.

"Does his handling of that meet the threshold of 'high crimes and misdemeanors'? That's a question we'll have to get answered," said Sen. John Thune, the second-ranking GOP leader in the Senate. "They have a right to look at it. We'll see where it goes from there."

___

Associated Press writers Stephen Groves and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

GE business to fill order for turbines to power Western Hemisphere's largest wind project - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

A business to be spun off by General Electric will build hundreds of turbines for what will be the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere, part of a massive equipment order and long-term service agreement with the global renewable-energy giant Pattern Energy.

GE Vernova officials announced the agreement Tuesday, saying it is the largest onshore wind turbine order received by the company, both in quantity and in the amount of electricity that the 674 turbines will eventually generate when the SunZia Wind Project comes online in 2026.

Construction already is underway on the SunZia wind farm and an associated multibillion-dollar transmission line that will funnel power to populated markets in the western United States. Pattern Energy just weeks ago announced that it had closed on $11 billion in financing for the projects.

Backers see SunZia — described as an energy infrastructure undertaking larger than that of the Hoover Dam — as a pivotal project. The venture has attracted significant financial capital and stands to boost the percentage of the nation's electricity that comes from renewable sources amid escalating state and federal energy mandates.

Still, some Native American tribes and environmentalists worry about the location of a 50-mile (80-kilometer) segment of the transmission line where it will pass through Arizona's San Pedro Valley. The federal government already had approved the siting, but tribal leaders said there should have been more consultation.

In December, the U.S. Energy Department reported that the private sector over the past three years has announced investments of more than $180 billion in new or expanded clean energy manufacturing projects across the nation, including spending on development of larger, higher capacity wind turbines. GE has been among the companies to take advantage of tax credits included in the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

However, after years of record growth, the industry group American Clean Power expects less land-based wind to be added in the U.S. by year's end — about enough to power 2.7 million to 3 million homes.

While companies are taking advantage of government incentives now, it can take years to bring projects online, the industry group said.

The SunZia Wind Project will span three counties in rural New Mexico. Crews already are constructing the concrete platforms that will support the turbines, and developers expect the first turbines to rise this autumn.

Pattern Energy CEO Hunter Armistead said the project will serve as a backbone for a cleaner, more reliable grid for customers across the western U.S. The company already has signed long-term power purchase agreements with Shell Energy North America and the University of California for a portion of the electricity that will be generated.

"Construction is in full swing on SunZia, using American-made turbine components and creating thousands of good-paying new jobs — a big win for the growing clean energy economy," Armistead said in a statement.

GE Vernova will tap its factory in Pensacola, Florida, for the large order, as well as tower manufacturing operations in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas. Overall, 15 suppliers are on board for providing the necessary parts to make each turbine.

Vic Abate, president and CEO of the company's wind business, called the venture historic.

"This project demonstrates GE Vernova's ability to deliver on our workhorse strategy in onshore wind — producing fewer variants in large quantities at scale to drive quality and reliability across the fleet for our customers," he said in a statement.

In all, the company has more than 55,000 turbines installed worldwide.

The company has been working with Pattern Energy for the past 18 months on site layouts that are designed to maximize the performance of the turbines in central New Mexico and to ensure the supply chain can keep up with manufacturing demands.

GE Vernova consultants also have been working on interconnection with the transmission line, and the company's financial arm provided a tax equity loan commitment that helped to solidify financing for the project.

___

The story has been updated to correct that GE Vernova is set to be spun off by General Electric, not that it is a GE spinoff.