MON: State says Doña Ana county water agency had "systematic failures by management," + More

State officials say Doña Ana Co. water had ‘systemic failures by management’—Source New Mexico

New Mexico environmental officials issued an unusual report Friday, detailing their findings into the cause of an “uncommon” water quality issue at a Doña Ana county water utility from December.

Danielle Prokop with source New Mexico writes while the report identified issues that caused high pH sent to homes at the end of 2023, it also listed dozens of serious defects that could affect the water system’s daily operations, including concerns leading to “high levels of arsenic” being sent to customers.

The 132-page report is broken into two sections. It leads with documents that show how “systematic failures by management” led to a multi-day “do not drink” order for about 1,000 households in early December 2023.

In a press release, the New Mexico Environment Department said utility management and staff had several key failures causing water with an “extremely high” pH to be sent to customers.

State environment inspectors concluded that a pH sensor malfunction, combined with a failure of utility staff to recognize the water treatment failure led to too much caustic soda entering the treatment process, and raising the pH levels of water.

The agency also said the utility failed to look into customer complaints in the days before the order, failed to test monitoring equipment and did not inform the public that facilities used to treat arsenic were offline “periodically over the past year.”

“While many of New Mexico’s water utilities face challenges from lack of staff, funding, and the changing climate, our investigation identified that CRRUA failed at multiple levels and showed a disregard for operating under basic state and federal regulations,” said Drinking Water Bureau head Joe Martinez.

JC Crosby, the interim director for Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, did not respond to texts, emails or voicemails left on Friday.

Water utilities have a “legal and moral obligation” to provide safe drinking water, said John Rhoderick, who directs the Water Protection Division at the New Mexico Environment Department.

“CRRUA repeatedly failed to follow basic protocols in water management, implement safeguards to ensure compliance, and inform their customers when they fell short,” Rhoderick said in the statement.

A sanitary survey of CRRUA operations on two consecutive days beginning Dec. 5 makes up the second portion of the report. It notes that the utility had 58 “significant deficiencies” that are causing or might pose potential threats to public health.

Staff concerns, such as an operator in charge “was not familiar with the arsenic treatment process,” or that staff were not trained on drinking water regulations, are highlighted in the report.

Facility and management issues were also noted.

Some deficiencies include a lack of alarms or automatic shutdowns for when treatment chemicals are out of acceptable range, no emergency plans, and leaks in treatment chemical storage tanks.

Previously, the water utility’s seven-member governing boardpromised to schedule a public hearing after the release of state investigation. No meetings are currently posted on the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority website.

The utility may face fines from the state in the future, if it fails to meet deadlines set by the agency, said Matt Maez, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Environment Department.

Findings from the high pH investigation

State environment inspectors provided additional details about the December water quality incident, including a timeline and narrative. It reinforced the preliminary cause that the utility added too much caustic soda during treatment.

Officials met Camino Real Regional Utility Authority staff at the Santa Teresa Industrial Park Arsenic Treatment Plant on Saturday, Dec. 2, just 24 hours after the “do not drink” order was issued.

That plant has several wells that provide drinking water for the community, and is supposed to be disinfected using chlorine and have arsenic removed, the report said.

Geology in the area causes arsenic to be concentrated in groundwater at higher amounts than allowed by federal drinking water standards (10 parts per billion), according to the utility.

The Santa Teresa Industrial Park Arsenic Treatment Plant is able to treat up to 4.5 million gallons of water daily.

Part of that process, the report said, is injecting sulfuric acid into the water high in arsenic, causing a reaction, and eventually allowing another process to filter arsenic out. After the arsenic removal, caustic soda is added to neutralize the water and raise the pH before it’s sent to storage tanks, and eventually, customers.

New Mexico Environment Department inspectors found as much as 1,484 gallons of caustic soda may have been injected into the water supply, causing the high pH levels, which were at levels that were unsafe to drink, bathe in or wash dishes.

“NMED staff were unable to calculate the exact amount of caustic soda injection due to the lack of monitoring, process control and recordkeeping by CRRUA operations staff,” investigators wrote.

The probe, which helps detect pH levels of treated water, could have failed as early as Nov. 21, investigators said. Readings are attached to the report that show significantly abnormal pH levels.

“The pH sensor displaying a negative value should have indicated a treatment failure to CRRUA operations staff,” the report stated.

Additionally, state environment officials concluded the utility “also failed to fully investigate complaints from customers” who had alerted Camino Real Regional Utility Authority to “slimy water” as early as Nov. 28.

Caustic soda can cause a “soapy” or “slick” feeling to the touch, according to the report, potentially explaining the complaints from customers.

58 significant deficiencies

State officials said the utility needs to immediately address dozens of shortfalls in operation and management across the entire Camino Real Regional Utility Authority.

Immediate corrections included training the operator on arsenic treatment and required checks of chemical-testing equipment.

Investigators said that Camino Real Regional Utility Authority must provide arsenic treatment and documentation by no later than Dec. 31, 2023.

It’s unclear if CRRUA has provided documentation to address these deficiencies from the report.

“At the time of the sanitary survey, three of four arsenic treatment plants were intentionally bypassed, allowing untreated water into the distribution system,” the report said.

State officials say CRRUA has a long line of other fixes.

In the next two to three months the utility must address leaks that left caustic soda to build up “three inches deep” around tanks, create an emergency response plan, install alarms and automatic shutdowns during emergencies, buy replacement equipment to continue treating water, check to see how much water is lost every year and require staff to attend trainings on the state’s drinking water regulations.

Within the next six months to a year, New Mexico environment officials said the utility must build splash pads to reduce erosion around a crucial tank for Sunland Park and perform an inspection for every storage tank that holds water.

In addition to the significant deficiencies the utility is legally required to address, environment department inspectors also recommended the utility add safety features, to prevent fines from other agencies, such as the federal Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA).

In areas using gaseous chlorine, the agency suggested the utility install safety features, such as push bar doors, ventilation systems and alarms.

CYFD puts foster teens in lockup over Thanksgiving — Searchlight New Mexico

Officials with the state Children, Youth and Families Department moved a half-dozen foster kids staying in the agency’s office building to a locked facility for teens with a history of violence and mental illness.

Searchlight New Mexico reports this happened over the Thanksgiving holiday. The foster children were moved to the Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque and stayed in cell-like rooms with cinderblock walls.

One teen told Searchlight that he and other foster youth were kept separate from the general population, but he also said some of the residents threw rocks at them.

After Thanksgiving, the agency moved some of the foster kids to a CYFD office building in Albuquerque, which is also considered an inappropriate placement, and several of them ran away.

A CYFD spokesperson told Searchlight that six foster youth were placed in a cottage at Sequoyah over Thanksgiving to make sure they were comfortable. They were supervised by CYFD staff. She added that staff provide gifts for everyone in offices over the holiday season and cook meals for children in CYFD care staying there.

This latest revelation comes amid years of evidence that CYFD is routinely putting vulnerable children in inappropriate foster placements, in violation of a 2020 lawsuit.

3 teens face charges in Christmas Day youth facility disturbance, Albuquerque sheriff says — Associated Press

teens are facing charges including assault following what sheriff's officials termed a "major disturbance" on Christmas Day at a youth detention center in Albuquerque, sheriff's officials said Friday.

The Bernalillo County sheriff's office said in a statement that the three males, ages 16 and 17, were among the detainees involved in the incident that media reports said lasted about five hours Dec. 25 and left three people with minor injuries. Friday's statement put damage to the county Juvenile Detention Center at more than $100,000.

Sheriff John Allen said previously that 13 detainees gained control of a unit of the facility, covered cameras and may have wielded scissors, broomsticks and other makeshift weapons.

Detainees raised complaints about food, bathroom access, clean laundry and strip searches, according to parents, advocates and some lawmakers who rallied this week for better conditions at the juvenile holding facility.

Allen traced problems to staffing shortages and antiquated protocols and said an investigation was continuing. He also noted that some detainees were dangerous and were being held to face serious charges, including murder.

The charges announced Friday against the three teens include damage to property, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit unlawful assault. Their names were withheld because of their ages.

Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico take aim at gun violence, panhandling, retail crime and hazing — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

New Mexico's governor presented a broad suite of legislative proposals on gun control and enhanced penalties for violent crime Friday, vowing to forge new pathways through the complex landscape of constitutional law in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision to expand gun rights.

The announcements by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a second-term Democrat, puts public safety at the forefront of a 30-day legislative session that starts Tuesday. The fast-paced session is limited to budget negotiations — and initiatives chosen by the governor.

"The constitutionality questions are beginning to be very complicated in the arena of gun violence," Lujan Grisham said. "We are going to continue this effort, following what is going on around the country. ... There will be others who will follow in our footsteps, creating their own public safety corridors, which in effect also make New Mexicans safer."

Germane proposals will include a ban on guns at public parks and playgrounds with felony penalties for violations — expanding a hallmark of the governor's ongoing declaration of a public health emergency related to gun violence and drug abuse.

The governor's emergency orders, which suspend the right to carry firearms at parks and playgrounds in Albuquerque in response to a string of shootings that have killed children, is being challenged by gun advocates in federal court. Meanwhile the state Supreme Court is considering whether the governor overstepped her authority under state law.

Democratic legislators are seeking a 14-day waiting period for background checks on gun purchases and a minimum age set to 21 on purchases of semiautomatic rifles and shotguns.

A proposal from Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero of Santa Fe would place new limitations on assault-style weapons aimed at reducing a shooter's ability to fire off dozens of rounds a second and attach new magazines to keep firing.

A list of more than 20 public-safety bills, sponsored mostly by Democratic legislators, extend beyond gun safety to a panhandling ban and expanded criminal provisions related to retail theft as local stores have resorted to padlocking clothes. The proposals also include felony penalties for teachers and coaches who ignore hazing incidents in the wake of alleged locker-room assaults involving New Mexico State basketball players.

Republicans in the legislative minority vowed to oppose bills that infringe on Second Amendment rights, and the fate of gun restrictions may hinge on a handful of Democratic lawmakers in regions of the state with a strong culture of gun ownership.

Republican Senate Leader Craig Baca of Belen said deliberations about crime on Friday "took a hyper-partisan turn with the announcement of several anti-Second Amendment measures targeting New Mexico gun owners who only want to protect themselves and their families."

New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging — New Mexico Political Report

New Mexico will receive nearly $68 million dollars for electric vehicle charging infrastructure from the federal government from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

New Mexico Political Report’s Hannah Grove writes the funding is part of a $623 million-dollar nationwide investment in EV infrastructure and comes as President Joe Biden’s administration works toward a goal of making at least 500-thousand chargers publicly available by 2030.

The largest portion of New Mexico’s share will go towards building two TeraWatt charging stations for commercial electric trucks along I-10 in Hidalgo and Doña Ana counties.

The two stations in New Mexico will each feature nine pull-through stalls. Each of those will be equipped with both a 350 kilowatt and a 1 megawatt direct current fast charger. They’ll be located near Lordsburg and Vado.

Additionally, Santa Fe County will receive a little over $3 million dollars to build a network of 33 fast chargers and level-2 charging stations at 13 sites, including areas in under-served communities near county transportation hubs, as well as places with multi-family affordable housing.

Finally, Taos will get $500-thousand dollars to install six publicly available fast EV chargers in parking lots at three community buildings, including the town Visitor Center.

EPA sets out rules for proposed 'methane fee' for waste generated by oil and natural gas companies — Matthew Daly, Associated Press

Oil and natural gas companies for the first time would have to pay a fee for methane emissions that exceed certain levels under a rule proposed Friday by the Biden administration.

The proposed Environmental Protection Agency rule follows through on a directive from Congress included in the 2022 climate law. The new fee is intended to encourage industry to adopt best practices that reduce emissions of methane and thereby avoid paying.

Methane is a climate "super pollutant" that is more potent in the short term than carbon dioxide and is responsible for about one-third of greenhouse gas emissions. The oil and natural gas sector is the largest industrial source of methane emissions in the United States, and advocates say reduction of methane emissions is an important way to slow climate change.

Excess methane produced this year would result in a fee of $900 per ton, with fees rising to $1,500 per ton by 2026.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the proposed fee would work in tandem with a final rule on methane emissions EPA announced last month. The fee, formally known as the Methane Emissions Reduction Program, will encourage early deployment of available technologies to reduce methane emissions and other harmful air pollutants before the new standards take effect, he said.

The rule announced in December includes a two-year phase-in period for companies to eliminate routine flaring of natural gas from new oil wells.

"EPA is delivering on a comprehensive strategy to reduce wasteful methane emissions that endanger communities and fuel the climate crisis," Regan said in a statement. When finalized later this year, the proposed methane fee will set technology standards that will "incentivize industry innovation'' and spur action to reduce pollution, he said.

Leading oil and gas companies already meet or exceed performance levels set by Congress under the climate law, meaning they will not have to pay the proposed fee, Regan and other officials said.

Sen. Tom Carper, chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said he was pleased the administration was moving forward with the methane fee as directed by Congress.

"We know methane is over 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in our atmosphere in the short term,'' said Carper, D-Del. He said the program "will incentivize producers to cut wasteful and excessive methane emissions during oil and gas production."

New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said oil and gas companies have long calculated that it's cheaper to waste methane through flaring and other techniques than to make necessary upgrades to prevent leaks.

"Wasted methane never makes its way to consumers, but they are nevertheless stuck with the bill," Pallone said. The proposed methane fee "will ensure consumers no longer pay for wasted energy or the harm its emissions can cause.''

Republicans call the methane fee a tax that could raise the price of natural gas. "This proposal means increased costs for employers and higher energy bills for millions of Americans," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia.

The American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry's largest lobbying group, slammed the proposal Friday and called for Congress to repeal it.

"As the world looks to U.S. energy producers to provide stability in an increasingly unstable world, this punitive tax increase is a serious misstep that undermines America's energy advantage,'' said Dustin Meyer, API's senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs.

While the group supports "smart" federal methane regulation, the EPA proposal "creates an incoherent, confusing regulatory regime that will only stifle innovation and undermine our ability to meet rising energy demand,'' Meyer said. "We look forward to working with Congress to repeal the IRA's misguided new tax on American energy."

Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, called the proposed fee "common sense,'' adding that oil and gas companies should be held accountable for methane pollution, a primary source of global warming.

In a related development, EPA said it is working with industry and others to improve how methane emissions are reported, citing numerous studies showing that and oil and gas companies have significantly underreported their methane emissions to the EPA under the agency's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program.

The climate law, formally known as the Inflation Reduction Act, established a waste-emissions charge for methane from oil and gas facilities that report emissions of more than 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year to the EPA. The proposal announced Friday sets out details of how the fee will be implemented, including how exemptions will be applied.

The agency said it expects that over time, fewer oil and gas sites will be charged as they reduce their emissions in compliance with the rule.