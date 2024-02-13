TUES: Bill to establish a 7-day wait for gun sales headed to Gov. Lujan Grisham, + More

Bill to establish a 7-day wait for gun sales headed to Gov. Lujan Grisham - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

The New Mexico House of Representatives approved changes to a seven-day waiting period for most gun sales, sending the proposal to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk.

Although the House previously passed House Bill 129 on Feb. 2, it had to agree with the changes made when it passed the Senate. Representatives did so after an hour-and-a-half of debate on Monday night in a 36-32 vote.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 7 amended the bill to not require the wait on sales to people holding federal firearms licenses or concealed handgun licenses, law enforcement agencies, between two certified police officers authorized to carry a gun, and between immediate family members.

On the House floor, lead sponsor Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) explained the bill also exempts sales to people who hold a concealed handgun license issued by other states that have reciprocity with New Mexico.

The committee also exempted gun silencers from the waiting period.

The full Senate on Saturday night amended the bill to ensure delays in background checks wouldn’t prevent sales.

“By instituting this waiting period between purchasing and acquiring firearms, we can prevent temporary moments of crisis from becoming tragedies and save lives,” Romero said in a news release after the vote.

“Having a waiting period on the books will also help law enforcement make sure firearms don’t fall into the wrong hands by providing more time to run background checks,” she said.

New Mexico Senate endorses budget bill emphasizing savings during oil sector windfall - By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

New Mexico would set aside well over $1 billion to guarantee tuition-free college and sustain government spending in case its oil production bonanza fades in the transition to cleaner energy sources under an annual spending plan endorsed by the state Senate on Monday.

The 31-10 Senate vote sends the bill back to the House for concurrence on amendments. The Democratic-led Legislature has until noon Thursday to send a budget bill to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who can approve or veto any provisions.

The bill as amended would increase annual general fund spending by $653 million, or 6.8%, to $10.2 billion for the fiscal year running from July 2024 through June 2025.

The boost in state spending is dwarfed by more than $1.3 billion in general fund transfers to new endowments and trusts designed to bolster scholarships for college and professional training, housing construction, outdoor conservation programs and autonomous Native American education programs.

Legislators anticipate a $3.5 billion budget surplus for the coming fiscal year, driven largely by oil and natural gas production in the Permian Basin that overlaps southwestern New Mexico and western Texas.

Republican state Sen. William Burt of Alamogordo urged colleagues to support the bill "because oil and gas won't always be there for us."

"We've got to look farther than the next few years. We've got to look at the long ... future of New Mexico," said Burt, one of six Republicans who voted for the spending bill.

The budget plan includes a new $959 million trust to permanently underwrite tuition-free college without fees for New Mexico residents — an initiative championed by Grisham since taking office in 2019. Public scholarships still are supported in part by lottery ticket sales.

The bill allocates $512 million to a "government results and opportunity" trust that would underwrite a variety of new programs during a three-year vetting period before future funding is guaranteed.

Another $75 million fund would help state and local governments compete for more federal infrastructure spending from the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration's signature climate, health care and tax package.

A conservation fund established in 2023 would get a $300 million infusion. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said that would guarantee annual distributions of about $21 million to an array of conservation programs at state natural resources agencies, from soil enhancement programs in agriculture to conservation of threatened and big-game species.

A revolving loan fund to finance construction would receive a $175 million infusion to expand both housing and commercial building inventory.

"New Mexico, you are not a poor state," said state Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup, the Senate's lead budget negotiator, urging colleagues to endorse the budget and its investment strategy.

Democratic state Sen. Bill Soules of Las Cruces voted for the bill but cautioned that the state shouldn't lose sight of such urgent concerns as childhood poverty as it builds up savings and investments. The bill includes funding for universal free school breakfasts and lunches.

"Are we afraid of the future and so afraid that we're going to put money away for the future instead of addressing the needs today?" Soules said. "Making sure children don't go hungry in New Mexico, aren't abused and have a place to sleep at night — all of those are our obligations."

Major annual spending increases include a 6.1% boost to K-12 public school funding, to $4.4 billion.

Medicaid spending would increase by $180 million, or 11%, as pandemic-era federal subsidies for the program recede and New Mexico increases payment rates to medical providers, including care for women with newborn children. The budget bill also increases pay by 3% for state employees and staff at K-12 schools, state colleges and public universities at an annual cost of $214 million.

It would funnel more money to rural hospitals, literacy programs, state police salaries, safety-net programs for seniors and road construction and maintenance.

Several provisions of the budget are contingent upon approval of companion legislation:

—New Mexico would become the 14th state to ensure paid time off to workers when they're seriously ill or to care for newborns and loved ones under a bill that advanced Monday toward a decisive House floor vote after Senate approval. The budget would provide at least $24 million to launch the program, which funds leave through a combination of employee and employer contributions.

—Final passage is still pending on changes that would reduce personal income taxes across the earnings spectrum, collect more taxes on investment income, and provide tax credits toward the purchase of new and used electric vehicles that can be combined with federal subsidies. State government would forgo about $220 million in annual income. The bill passed the Senate on a 26-13 vote Monday, and awaits a House concurrence vote.

—Final approval also was pending Monday on several new endowments and trusts.

Gov’s half-billion bid on Strategic Water Supply wobbles - By Danielle Prokop,Source New MexicoGov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s $500 million plan to create a market for treated brackish water, and oil and gas wastewater, faces an unexpected time crunch after it was struck this weekend from a list of long-term funding proposals.

The governor’s much-touted “Strategic Water Supply” will now have to face the gauntlet of committees and chamber votes with a few days left in the session.

Sen. George Muñoz (D-Gallup), who chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee, told Source New Mexico Sunday that the measure was removed from the capital outlay package, which is scheduled to go before the Senate Finance Committee later today.

“It’s in flux,” Muñoz said in the interview, adding that the Strategic Water Supply bill will contain more details about the proposal.

Capital outlay projects – which involve local improvement and construction projects – are often wrapped into the budget process, and are approved in one fell swoop.

Muñoz expressed misgivings about the state’s plans to make water into a commodity, and said he wants more information, considering it’s a half-billion dollar request.

Maddy Hayden, a spokesperson for the governor, confirmed the Strategic Water Supply is no longer in the capital outlay package, and that a bill will be brought forward. There was no further comment on the bill’s chances.

It’s unclear what chamber the bill will be introduced in, and which lawmaker would be the sponsor. No new bill was introduced Sunday before the Senate adjourned. The deadline to introduce legislation passed on Jan. 31. However, the water initiative can be brought forward by amending an already-filed bill.

This marks a shift from Lujan Grisham’s optimism at a press conference Friday that the measure was funded in the capital outlay package, and that she would continue to push for future water funding.

“You should expect me to push harder on some of that, the strategic water supply is a really important first step to making sure that we’re creating revenue that we can then apply to protecting our drinking water and freshwater,” Lujan Grisham said on Friday.

The governor warned of a more expensive future.

“I think that we’re going to have to do a lot more on water in general, water is going to cost every state including this one, hundreds of billions of dollars,” she told Source NM.

‘A LOT OF MONEY TO SPEND ON SOMETHING THAT’S NOT PROVEN YET’

The $500 million-proposal has prompted fierce pushback from climate groups and advocates, who said that neither the treatment science nor the state’s water data is sufficient.

For every barrel of oil, New Mexico produces four barrels of produced water, according to the Office of the State Engineer. The water contains contaminants such as sand, dissolved oils, radioactive materials, hydrocarbons, and proprietary additive chemicals used in fracking.

Last year, New Mexico pumped more than 64 billion gallons of produced water which outstrips the state’s daily municipal water consumption.

Melissa Troutman, a climate and energy advocate for WildEarth Guardians, said that the state still doesn’t have guidance from scientists about treatments that will work beyond small, laboratory experiments.

“It’s a terrible, very risky investment by the state on unproven technology, and nobody’s asking for the science,” Troutman said. “Half a billion dollars is a lot of money to spend on something that’s not proven yet.”

Troutman is also a member of the New Mexico Produced Water Research Consortium, a private-public entity that’s supposed to provide the data for using oil and gas wastewater outside of the industry. The consortium’s working groups have not met recently, Troutman said.

On Sunday, Troutman said she’s looking forward to seeing more information on the governor’s water initiatives in a bill, if and when it arrives.

“I like that it’s becoming its own thing, it certainly deserves to have a larger conversation around it,” Troutman said.

Julia Bernal (Sandia), the executive director of Pueblo Action Alliance, said the effort to treat produced water is a “bailout for the oil and gas industry,” and focuses too much on making a profit off of the solution rather than scaling back use of fossil fuels.

“It’s this backwards thing because oil and gas is causing climate change, yet, we’re also going to rely on that same industry to implement a just transition, I mean, that just doesn’t make sense for me,” Bernal said.

While Bernal supports efforts to improve clean up and even examine brackish water (salty water found in deep aquifers), she said the plans to do so are vague and missing water data.

“I don’t think anybody should be sure about it, because studies need to be done” she said. “Even with desalinated water plants, we have to ask ‘where is that waste going to go?’ I don’t know, will the state build new pipelines to transport waste from here to there?”

“There’s just a lot of uncertainty at this point,” Bernal said.

WHAT EXACTLY IS THE STRATEGIC WATER SUPPLY?

Lujan Grisham first announced the plans for the Strategic Water Supply during a November climate summit in Dubai.

Treated produced water could be used for building a “clean energy economy” by replacing water used in solar and wind manufacturing, she said, adding the water could be used for hydrogen fuel production – which has failed before in previous sessions.

Since then, few details have been shared.

The initiative is a cornerstone of the long-awaited 50-year water plan Lujan Grisham announced in January. The 23-page document that came with the announcement, does not elaborate on legislative action beyond securing $500 million in severance tax bonds for investment. The plan notes in a “return on investment” that the state would have 100,000 acre feet of “new water” by 2028, but does not provide any supporting documentation for that figure.

The water plan said the effort “will reduce risk for private companies looking to build desalination and produced water treatment facilities to convert brackish groundwater and oil and gas sector wastewater to valuable resources.”

In December, the New Mexico Environment Department announced it would be updating rules to allow for pilot projects for treating brackish, produced and wastewater treatment projects. Those projects are closed, meaning they can’t be discharged into surface waters or aquifers.

New Mexico Environment Department Secretary James Kenney and State Engineer Mike Hamman have made presentations before the legislature promoting the idea during the session.

In a Jan. 22 presentation to the Senate Finance Committee, Kenney said the state government would be “a middleman” in purchasing treated oil and gas wastewater or desalinated brackish water from contractors who treat it, and provide it for industrial uses.

“The state will ideally have a match for every barrel produced, there would be a consumptive use of that water,” Kenney told lawmakers. “So it would never fit into the scenario that it would be discharged into the environment.”

In that January meeting, Muñoz called the idea of making the brackish and produced water a commodity “absolutely scary.”

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate - By Susan Dunlap,New Mexico Political Report

UPDATE, 2/12/24, 3:30 p.m.: Senate Bill 3 passed the House Health and Human Services Committee Monday. It now heads to the House floor.

A bill that seeks to provide several weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers in the state passed the state senate by a 25 to 15 vote late Friday night after several amendments.

SB 3, sponsored by Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, would enable an employee to take paid time off for family or medical leave. One of the changes to the bill alters how much time an employee can request. Under the bill, an employee can apply for up to 12 weeks of paid family leave to welcome a new child but, if the bill is enacted, an employee can request up to nine weeks for paid medical leave for the first two years of the program.

To qualify for medical leave, the employee would need to have a severe medical condition along with supporting material from a medical provider about the condition, as well as third party verification. An employee can also take up to nine weeks of medical leave when the need arises to care for a family member or person close to them who has a severe medical condition.

The vote fell along party lines except for state Sen. George Muñoz, a Democrat from Gallup, who sided with Republicans to vote against the bill. Muñoz was the only Democrat to speak against the bill during the four-and-a-half-hour debate.

The current version of the state budget, HB 2, contains a $36 million appropriation for startup costs for the program. Beginning in January 2026, employer and employee contributions, set at 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, will begin, if the bill is enacted. There are exceptions: Employers with four or fewer employees will not need to contribute to the fund, though the employees will. Self-employed individuals can opt out. Employers who have a comparable program can also opt out. Employees who make $168,000 a year or more can opt out.

The bill requires the Department of Workforce Solutions, which would administer the program, to hire an actuarial company to audit the fund and provide a report to the legislature each year. The bill also includes a cap of increasing the premiums to 0.1 percent per year if solvency issues arise. The department would have a year to promulgate rules with the help of an advisory committee to advise the secretary of Workforce Solutions during the rule-making process. During that year, the department will also educate and train businesses on the program’s requirements if the bill is enacted. The program would begin taking applications for leave on January 1, 2027.

Another change to the bill, an amendment made by state Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, was to change the number of individuals who would sit on the advisory committee from 15 to eight. That group of eight, if the bill is enacted, will be made up of four representatives of the workforce and four representatives from the business community.

Cervantes’ amendment also eliminated the leave option for family of active-duty service members to prepare for a relocation. The amendment also eliminated the eight-hour minimum leave requirement and added a requirement that an employee must provide a 20-day notice when possible. The amendment also changed the 90-day work requirement before an employee taking leave receives job protection to 180 days or six months.

Cervantes said that as a small business owner himself, this aspect of the bill had concerned him. He said that if an employee invests in his business by working there for six months, then he is ready to invest in the employee by providing job protection while the employee takes paid leave.

Cervantes’ amendment passed the senate by a unanimous vote of 40-0.

Stewart said the amendments to the bill on Friday are to allay some concerns from some members of the business community who have been in vocal opposition to the bill. Stewart said her cosponsors in the House have been in conversation for the last few weeks with some of the business opponents to the bill and the bill sponsors arrived at the compromises, put forth through the amendments she and Cervantes made.

Stewart said that for the first two years – from 2027 to 2029 – the state would consider the solvency of the fund and then, if the fund remains solvent, an employee could request medical leave up to 12 weeks. She said that if the solvency is not met within two years, then the paid medical leave will remain at up to nine weeks.

Stewart introduced an amendment to the bill, to say that when an employee works for a temporary company, the temporary company pays the employer contribution of the premium, not the company who the temporary employee is working for.

The amendment also cleaned up some language to say that an employee can only take paid leave once during a calendar year to ensure paid leave does not happen twice within a 12-month period.

Stewart’s amendment passed the senate by a vote of 25-15 along party lines.

Republicans argued against the bill, with the primary theme being that this bill is a mandate, that it will harm small business owners in New Mexico and that individuals will take advantage of the program.

State Sen. Gregg Schmedes, R-Tijeras, called it a “difference in worldview.”

Stewart said that in states that have already passed a paid family and medical leave bill, there is very little fraud reported. She said the bill bans employees found to have committed PFML fraud from applying for benefits for three years. She said the Department of Workforce Solutions will verify claims and that the department will require a third-party verification of the qualifying event. In addition, an employer has the right to appeal the determination.

“Not all states have that and we added it as an additional check against fraud,” Stewart said.

She said that the department can also bring its own action to go after fraudulent claimants.

Stewart also countered the argument that small businesses do not want a paid family and medical leave policy. She said that she and the other sponsors have found support in the small business community for the program.

The bill heads next to the House.

New Mexico officer fatally stabbed before a witness shoots and kills suspect, police say - Associated Press

A New Mexico police officer was fatally stabbed over the weekend while responding to a trespassing report and a witness to the attack apparently shot and killed the suspect before calling on the officer's radio for help, authorities said Monday.

The fatal stabbing and shooting took place late Sunday in Las Cruces, about 225 miles (360 kilometers) south of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and some 45 miles (75 kilometers) northwest of El Paso, Texas.

Las Cruces police said Patrol Officer Jonah Hernandez, 35, was stabbed at least once Sunday afternoon and died at a hospital where he was taken.

The suspect in the stabbing, a 29-year-old man, was believed to have been shot and killed by the same witness, according to police. They said the witness used the officer's police radio to call for help afterward.

The name of the suspect was being withheld until his relatives could be notified, police said. The identity of the witness also wasn't immediately released.

It was unclear whether the attack occurred at a home or business and whether the witness lived at the address or was a passer-by. But police said more information would be released at a news conference Tuesday.

Hernandez was a former resident of El Paso, Texas, who had served with the Las Cruces police for two years. The department said Hernandez is survived by his widow and two sons, ages 2 and 10.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement Monday that she was "horrified to hear of the murder of a young officer in Las Cruces" and "this loss is felt acutely by every first responder and their families."