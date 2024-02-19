MON: Albuquerque Police Department opens internal investigation into embattled DWI unit, + More

Albuquerque Police Department opens internal investigation into embattled DWI unit - Associated Press

The police department in New Mexico's largest city opened a new internal investigation related to an ongoing federal inquiry into allegations of possible corruption in the department's DWI unit.

The internal investigation will look into the conduct of current and former officers in the unit, according to a release from the Albuquerque Police Department on Friday. Chief Harold Medina temporarily reassigned one target, a lieutenant in the Internal Affairs Division, to an unspecified position.

"We will leave no stone unturned with this investigation," Medina said in a press release, echoing comments he made earlier this month related to the federal investigation.

No officers had been charged. Medina previously said five officers were on administrative leave.

According to documents obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, the federal probe began after a stop by an officer in August in which he allegedly told the driver to contact a certain attorney to ensure that no case would be filed in court by police.

The FBI investigation has partly focused on DWI criminal cases filed by certain officers that ended up being dismissed in court, according to the Journal. More than 150 cases alleging that motorists drove while intoxicated have been dismissed as part of the federal investigation.

Three Albuquerque police officers combined filed 136 of the 152 DWI cases, and at least 107 of those were filed last year, which was 10% of such cases for the department that year.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief crashes into vehicle while avoiding gunfire - Associated Press

The police chief in New Mexico's most populous city crashed his car into another vehicle after he attempted to avoid gunfire while on his way to a Saturday morning press conference.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina and his wife, who was in the truck with him, were not injured, but the driver of the classic Mustang that he crashed into was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Department spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos told the Associated Press that Medina had pulled his vehicle over by a homeless encampment that was blocking a sidewalk, which the department has recently enforced. He called for officers to look at the encampment, before a fight broke out between two people with one person pulling a gun.

The person with the gun shot at the other person, who ran in the direction of Medina's truck, Gallegos said. The department is still looking for the shooter.

There is not yet an update on the Mustang driver's injuries, Gallegos said.

Medina was on the way to address efforts to fight crime in the area, particularly near a store nearby that had seven homicides over the past four years, Gallegos said in a phone interview.

"It was scary to everyone that we were going to talk about that and then the chief was a witness to a shooting right nearby," Gallegos said.

Legislature calls on attorney general to create new missing and murdered Indigenous people task force - By Bella Davis,New Mexico In Depth

The New Mexico Legislature has asked Attorney General Raúl Torrez to create a new task force focused on a crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people after a memorial containing the request passed in the final hour of the legislative session, which concluded at noon today.

Senate Joint Memorial 2 cleared the House on Thursday morning after passing in the Senate last week.

A spokeswoman for Torrez didn’t respond to a question from New Mexico In Depth about whether he plans to act on lawmakers’ request. Unlike a bill, the memorial isn’t enforceable.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham quietly dissolved a task force dedicated to finding solutions to the crisis in mid-2023.

Her staff said the group achieved its objectives and the state is carrying forward its recommendations. But some task force members believed their work was just beginning, and a handful of impacted families protested the governor’s decision in October.

Lawmakers agreed, and the House and Senate both passed the memorial unanimously.

A new task force should, according to the memorial, be made up of no more than 40 members, including tribal representatives, survivors and families, and law enforcement, who should offer legislative proposals and update a 115-page plan the defunct task force delivered in 2022.

The attorney general’s office, recently renamed the New Mexico Department of Justice, is a logical home for a couple reasons, memorial sponsor Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Tohatchi, said in an interview in January.

Other states have created similar groups overseen by their attorneys general, who work with many law enforcement agencies, Pinto said. A lack of coordination between jurisdictions often stands in the way of getting justice for missing or murdered Indigenous people.

“I think it’s a grand idea that it is put under the attorney general’s office, where it will get the importance, the high priority that it needs,” Sen. Brenda McKenna, D-Corrales, another sponsor, said during debate in the Senate last week. “We know we need to fix the gaps between the database systems and having this task force under the attorney general’s office gives me a bit more solace.”

But the Department of Justice already has a few legislative mandates meant to address the crisis that, as of November, hadn’t entirely been met.

Two years ago, lawmakers created a missing Indigenous persons specialist position in the attorney general’s office and required the office to set up an online portal to track cases. Under the legislation, which contained a $1 million appropriation, the department could also give tribes grants to help in that search.

Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, also a memorial sponsor, questioned what progress had been made in implementing the bill at an Indian Affairs Committee meeting in November.

Chief Deputy Attorney General James Grayson said a specialist was working on cases but the portal hadn’t been created and no grants had gone out. The FBI and the Department of Public Safety already have similar databases, Grayson said, and his department was working with a vendor “to establish better communication and better connection to those databases for other law enforcement agencies in the state and for tribal nations.”

Asked in January if she had any concerns about the attorney general overseeing a new task force, Lopez said she was hopeful there will be more focus on missing and murdered Indigenous people in Torrez’s second year in office. He became attorney general in January 2023.

“It takes a while for you to come up to speed,” Lopez said. “I think the task force will also give some more guidance and help. I think it can work together.”

Santa Fe mayor weighs in on Meow Wolf canceling Matisyahu show - KUNM News, Santa Fe Reporter

Meow Wolf canceled a concert by Jewish American reggae artist Matisyahu Tuesday following a campaign by local pro-Palestinian activists and a shortage of staff willing to work the show. Now, the mayor of Santa Fe is weighing in, criticizing the venue’s decision.

Members of the local pro-Palestinian groups New Mexico Jews for a Free Palestine, the Santa Fe Democratic Socialists of America, Santa Feans for Justice in Palestine, Northern New Mexico SURJ and Santa Fe Ad Hoc Committee on Palestine said in a press release that the cancellation came out of advocacy efforts from their groups and members of Meow Wolf’s labor union. They said they opposed the artist’s outspoken support of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, calling it genocidal, and characterized some of Matisyahu’s social media posts as "Islamophobic and transphobic.”

Meow Wolf spokesperson Kati Murphy told the Santa Fe Reporter in a statement that the cancellation was due to the venue finding itself “without adequate staff to safely manage the sold out crowd.”

Mayor Allen Webber issued a statement Thursday also calling out Islamophobia and bigotry, along with antisemitism — but for Meow Wolf’s cancellation.

“There is a significant difference between protesting against the policies of the Netanyahu government in Gaza and shutting down the performance of a Jewish-American artist in Santa Fe,” he said.

According to the Santa Fe Reporter, Webber received a letter from the Jewish Community Relations Coalition of New Mexico ahead of his statement, which argued Matisyahu “became a target only because of his identity as a Jew with an affinity toward Israel.”

Over 28,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have been killed since the war began on October 7, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

CORRECTION, 2/16/24, 7:45 p.m.: This story has been updated to reflect that members of the Meow Wolf Workers Collective, not the organization itself, advocated for the show to be canceled.

Protestors seek cease-fire resolution from UNM Regents – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

More than 100 protestors attended the University of New Mexico Board of Regents meeting on Thursday last week to demand the university call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The Albuquerque Journalreports most of the protestors were students but there were also some faculty members and people from the wider community.

Law student Hakim Bellamy invoked the widespread movement in the 1980s when students called for divestment from apartheid South Africa. UNM divested itself of more than $1 million from companies doing business in the country in 1986. Bellamy and others urged the regents to follow that example, calling a cease-fire resolution “the barest of minimums.”

The Regents expressed support for the students’ rights to express their views, but were reticent to make public comments about the issue. Chairwoman Kim Sanchez Rael told them the board would discuss “an appropriate next step” with UNM administrators.

Protests over the war have roiled campuses across the U.S. and reignited a debate over free speech. College presidents and other leaders have struggled to articulate when political speech crosses into harassment and discrimination, with both Jewish and Arab students raising concerns that their schools are doing too little to protect them.