FRI: Asistant Director says armorer loaded gun with a live round in fatal "Rust" shooting, +More

Assistant director says armorer handed gun to Alec Baldwin before fatal shooting of cinematographer — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Courtroom testimony in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin provided new details Thursday that conflict with other, earlier accounts about a final safety check on a revolver and exactly who handed it to the actor during rehearsal for the Western movie "Rust."

Assistant director David Halls, the safety coordinator on set, told jurors that weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is on trial on charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering, twice handed the revolver to Baldwin. It was first emptied of bullets, Halls testified, and then loaded again with several dummy rounds and a live round.

Baldwin was pointing the weapon at Hutchins when it went off on the movie set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 20, 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer on "Rust," was separately indicted by a grand jury last month; his trial is scheduled for July.

"I did not see Ms. Gutierrez take the gun from Mr. Baldwin," Halls said during questioning by the prosecution, "but she appeared back on my left-hand side and she said that she had put dummy rounds into the revolver."

The testimony of Halls, who pleaded no contest last year to negligent use of a firearm and completed six months of unsupervised parole, may weigh significantly as prosecutors reconstruct the chain of events and custody of ammunition that led to the shooting.

He described a rudimentary safety check in which Gutierrez-Reed opened a latch on the revolver and he could see three or four dummy rounds inside that he recognized.

"She took a few steps to Mr. Baldwin and gave ... Baldwin the gun," Halls testified.

Gutierrez-Reed hasn't testified but told investigators in the aftermath of the shooting that she left the loaded gun in the hands of Halls and walked out of a makeshift church on the set beforehand. She has pleaded not guilty.

Baldwin, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in his case, initially told investigators that Gutierrez-Reed handed him the gun but later said it was Halls. The actor has said he pulled back the hammer but not the trigger.

Halls acknowledged on the witnesses stand that he "was negligent in checking the gun properly" because he didn't examine all the rounds inside.

His testimony included a visceral account of standing just 3 feet (about 1 meter) from Hutchins when the single gunshot rang out. As Hutchins was on the ground, he asked if she was alright.

"She said, 'I can't feel my legs,'" Halls said.

Halls said he left the church to ensure sure someone called 911. He added that he struggled to understand how a live round could been fired, returning to the church to retrieve the gun from a pew before taking it outside to have it unloaded by a crew member and inspect the ammunition.

"The idea that it was a live round of ammunition that went off ... it wasn't computing," he said.

Defense attorneys say problems on the set were beyond Gutierrez-Reed's control and have pointed to shortcomings in the collection of evidence and interviews. They also say the main ammunition supplier wasn't properly investigated.

Prosecutors say Gutierrez-Reed is to blame for bringing live ammunition on set and she treated basic safety protocols for weapons as optional. They say six live rounds bear identical characteristics and don't match ones seized from the movie's supplier in Albuquerque.

In other court testimony Thursday, a movie props supervisor who helped manage weapons on set said she threw away dummy ammunition rounds from two guns in the immediate aftermath of the shooting while in a state of shock and panic.

Sarah Zachry said she emptied the ammunition into a garbage container from guns that were used by actors other than Baldwin. She called it a "reactive decision" and said she eventually told law enforcement.

Videos show Baldwin rushing crew to reload firearms on set of 'Rust' — KUNM News, The Santa Fe New Mexican

Jurors in a trial over the fatal movie-set shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin were presented a video in court Thursday showing the actor rushing crew members to reload a gun.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a firearms expert who watched the video said Baldwin's behavior created an “unsafe, nerve-wracking” situation, and that rushing around firearms is unacceptable.

Baldwin had just finished an intense, energetic scene in which he exited a building firing several blanks toward the camera, and can be heard saying, quote, “Right away! Right away! Just reload it!”

The testimony came just one day after jurors saw a video in which the armorer for the film, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, admitted to detectives that she might have loaded the gun Baldwin fired in the shooting from a box of ammunition she had never seen before.

The video was recorded in Nov of 2021 just three weeks after the initial incident.

Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering.

Baldwin is fighting a separate involuntary manslaughter charge that is set to go to trial in July.

Older New Mexicans are eligible for another COVID booster - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

Following an endorsement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday that people 65 and older are now eligible for another dose of the updated 2023/2024 COVID vaccine.

DOH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Miranda Durham says this age group made up the majority of deaths and hospitalizations from the virus last year and a booster shot could help provide additional protection if their immunity has waned.

People who are immunocompromised have been eligible for an additional dose of the vaccine since October.

The vaccines remain free for those with health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare. Adults without insurance can also access vaccines at no charge through the CDC's Bridge Access Program.

An interactive map to find pharmacies and providers offering the COVID vaccine is available at VaccineNM.org. Residents who need help making an appointment or have questions about getting a booster shot can call the Department of Health’s helpline Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MADD Officer of the Year resigns amid DWI corruption probe — KUNM News,The Albuquerque Journal

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving 2023 Officer of the Year for New Mexico resigned today amid a vast DWI corruption investigation into the Albuquerque Police Department.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Honorario Alba Jr. submitted his resignation prior to a scheduled interview with APD’s internal affairs department.

APD is conducting an internal probe into several officers including Alba after the FBI alleged a corruption scheme involving a local defense attorney.

In anuary the Bureau searched the law offices of Thomas Clear III, and the homes of Alba, another officer, and a paralegal who worked for the attorney.

Since then, the 2nd judicial district attorney’s office has dismissed almost 200 cases connected to the officers under scrutiny, the vast majority of them being DWIs.

Full-time faculty union presses board for higher wages - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

Several full-time faculty members from Santa Fe Community College gathered Thursday at a college governing board meeting to demand higher wages.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports they said their wages are barely enough to cover rent.

Lenny Gannes, President of the full-time faculty union, said their wages don’t match up to the cost of living in Santa Fe, so many professors work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Gannes said higher wages are necessary to retain quality staff, and they have been splitting the same workload over fewer people.

Becky Rowley, President of the college says she is aware of this issue and is dedicated to finding a way to conduct a “salary study” in hopes of finding an answer.

The Legislature did alot a 3% raise for college faculty statewide, but this was almost 5% less than what they were asking for.

As millions wait on food stamp approvals, feds tell states to speed it up – Stateline

New Mexico is one of 32 states that have fallen behind in processing claims for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. That’s due to staffing shortages and a shaky return from pandemic-era procedures.

Alex Brown with the Stateline reports the federal government sent a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Feb. 8 about the issue.

USDA guidelines call for 95% of claims to be processed within 30 days. SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, is funded with federal money but administered by state agencies.

The letters were part of a larger SNAP integrity push from USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. It has called out problems in 44 states, the District of Columbia and two territories that include payment errors and accuracy in case determinations.

Many states have struggled to maintain staffing levels at the social service agencies that handle safety net programs. This comes as their workload has ballooned with the expiration of pandemic-era waivers that streamlined the application process.

Some states are boosting funding to add and retain workers, and others are investing in new computer systems to speed up their work.