THURS: 'Rust' armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter, attention turns to Alec Baldwin trial, + More

Now that jurors in New Mexico have convicted a movie weapons supervisor of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," attention will turn to the actor's own trial.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer of the film, was pointing a gun at Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge ahead of his July trial date.

The film's weapon's supervisor, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine after her conviction Wednesday on the same charge. A sentencing date has not been set. She was acquitted of an evidence tampering charge.

Here are some things to know as the case against Baldwin nears:

WHO WAS HALYNA HUTCHINS

Hutchins, who was 42 when she died, grew up on a remote Soviet military base and worked on documentary films in Eastern Europe before studying film in Los Angeles and embarking on a promising movie-making career.

She described herself in social media posts as a "restless dreamer" and "adrenaline junkie." Before "Rust," her credits included the crime drama "Blindfire," the horror film "Darlin" and the 2020 thriller "Archenemy."

Friends and family said she was well-liked and had a magnetizing personality.

Hutchins parents and sister responded to Gutierrez-Reed's conviction by saying they've always wanted accountability for her death.

"We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna's death is required to face the legal consequences of their actions," according to a statement from their attorney, Gloria Allred.

The filming of "Rust" moved to Montana after Hutchins' death under an agreement with her husband, Matthew Hutchins, that made him an executive producer.

BALDWIN INDICTED

Prosecutors dismissed an earlier involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin after being told the gun he was holding might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned.

A new analysis of the gun opened the way for prosecutors to reboot the case.

A grand jury indicted Baldwin on the same charge in January. The indictment alleges Baldwin caused Hutchins' death — either by negligence or "total disregard or indifference" for safety.

If he's convicted, the charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to 18 months.

PATHWAYS FOR PROSECUTION

The indictment offers prosecutors two alternative standards for the charge against Baldwin. One would be based on the negligent use of a firearm.

The more recent gun analysis, conducted by Forensic Science Services in Arizona, calls into question Baldwin's version of events. It concluded "the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver."

An FBI expert testified at Gutierrez-Reed's trial that the revolver used by Baldwin was fully functional with safety features when it arrived at an FBI laboratory. The expert said he had to strike the fully cocked gun with a mallet and break it in order for it to fire without depressing the trigger.

A second alternative for prosecutors is to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldwin caused Hutchins' death without due caution or "circumspection," also defined as "an act committed with total disregard or indifference for the safety of others."

BALDWIN'S DEFENSE

Baldwin's attorneys say Hutchins' death was a terrible tragedy, and prosecutors are misguided in their attempts to secure a conviction against him.

Gutierrez-Reed's attorney, Jason Bowles told jurors in her trial that Gutierrez-Reed was being used as a convenient scapegoat for "Rust" producers, including Baldwin. Bowles suggested Baldwin went off-script when he pointed the weapon at Hutchins.

Investigators found no video recordings of the shooting.

Messages seeking comment from Baldwin's spokesperson and a lawyer were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Governor signs $10.21 billion budget bill - By Megan Myscofski, KUNM News

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a new, $10.21 billion state budget into law Wednesday. That is an almost 7% increase in recurring spending from last year.

It also maintains reserves at a level that’s about a third of the budget.

Wednesday was the last day for the governor to sign or veto legislation from this year’s legislative session. While information is still rolling out, the secretary of state’s website currently says she has signed 69 bills into law.

The Legislature passed 72 bills this year. If the governor takes no action on a bill, that is known as a pocket veto, and she is not required to say why she chose not to sign.

The budget includes a 3% raise for state employees.

It also includes about $20 million for homelessness initiatives and $90 million for literacy programs.

About $100 million will go towards water and wastewater projects as well as $540 million for road improvements and $300 million for the Conservation Legacy Permanent Fund.

Judge sentences 4 defendants in US terrorism and kidnapping case to life in prison, appeals planned - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

A U.S. judge on Wednesday sentenced four family members to life in prison for convictions stemming from a federal terrorism and kidnapping case that began in 2017 with the search for a toddler who went missing from Georgia and was later found dead when authorities raided a squalid compound in northern New Mexico.

The sentencing comes months after jurors convicted the four defendants in what prosecutors had called a "sick end-of-times scheme."

The defendants were unsuccessful in their arguments that the severity of the sentences violated their constitutional rights. That will be just one of the arguments they plan to bring up when appealing their convictions. At trial, they suggested that the case was the product of "government overreach" and that they were targeted because they are Muslim.

The fifth defendant — Jany Leveille, a Haitian national — avoided being part of a three-week trial last fall by pleading guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and being in possession of a firearm while unlawfully in the United States. Under the terms of her plea agreement, she had faced up to 17 years in prison.

Judge William Johnson sentenced her to 15 years, noting that Leveille had received treatment for a diagnosis of acute schizophrenia that followed her arrest in 2018. She had undergone competency evaluations and began taking medication.

"The facts are so horrendous. But also with Ms. Leveille, this is the first time there has been any acceptance of responsibility" among the defendants, the judge said, noting that it was significant that Leveille apologized to the toddler's mother and to her co-defendants.

Prosecutors said during the trial that it was under Leveille's instruction that the family fled Georgia with the boy, ending up in a remote stretch of the high desert where they conducted firearms and tactical training to prepare for attacks against the government. It was tied to a belief that the boy would be resurrected and then instruct the family which corrupt government and private institutions needed to be eliminated.

Some of Leveille's writings about the plans were presented as evidence during the trial. She was described as a spiritual leader for the group.

Leveille addressed the court Wednesday, saying it was her 41st birthday and now that she can think clearly, it sickens her to think about what happened because of her delusions and the voices she was hearing.

Prosecutors said it was unclear when Leveille's mental health issues began to manifest.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the boy's father and Leveille's partner, was convicted of three terrorism-related charges. Wahhaj's brother-in-law, Lucas Morton, also was convicted of terrorism charges, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping that resulted in the boy's death. Wahhaj's two sisters — Hujrah and Subhanah Wahhaj — were convicted only on the kidnapping charges.

Defense attorneys for the sisters argued that a life sentence was grossly disproportionate to the crimes their clients were accused of committing and that the women had no control over the situation. Prosecutors disputed those claims.

Johnson said he was bound by the federal kidnapping statute, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison when such a crime results in death. The statute dates back nearly a century to the abduction of the son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh and his wife, Anne.

While some federal sentencing statutes have evolved over time, Johnson said a precedent has been set by the U.S. Supreme Court and circuit courts in limiting judges' discretion in such instances. Prosecutors added that there have been no federal cases in which the mandatory sentence for a deadly kidnapping case has been overturned due to questions of constitutionality.

In a complex case that took years to get to trial, jurors heard weeks of testimony from children who had lived with their parents at the compound, other family members, firearms experts, doctors and forensic technicians.

Authorities raided the family's compound in August 2018, finding 11 hungry children and dismal living conditions without running water. They also found 11 firearms and ammunition that were used at a makeshift shooting range on the property on the outskirts of Amalia near the Colorado state line.

The remains of Wahhaj's 3-year-old son, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, were found in an underground tunnel at the compound. Testimony during the trial indicated that the boy died just weeks after arriving in New Mexico and that his body was kept for months with Leveille promising the others that he would be resurrected.

An exact cause of death was never determined amid accusations that the boy, who had frequent seizures, had been deprived of crucial medication.

Abdul-Ghani's mother, Hakima Ramzi, appeared by video Wednesday and offered a tearful plea for the judge to impose the maximum sentence.

The grandfather of the boy is Muslim cleric Siraj Wahhaj, who leads a well-known New York City mosque. He stood up in court Wednesday and delivered a simple message to his children and the other defendants.

"I'm saying to you I forgive you," the elder Wahhaj said, adding that he didn't think they intended for the boy to die. "We're human beings and we make mistakes."

His daughters began to cry, and Leveille hung her head low.

Despite February snows, New Mexico drought to continue - By Danielle Prokop,Source New MexicoAs much of New Mexico enters its driest (and often windiest) season, the drought blanketing much of the state will persist, according to national and local forecasts.

Recent snows have boosted high-elevation snowpacks, which were below the average at the start of the winter season. Current snowpacks for the Rio Grande headwaters are near normal, with some of them above average.

But even good news is not enough to make a dent in drought impacts. This warmer and often-dry winter poses concerns for water making it into streams and rivers, and increases fire risks from the forests to the grasslands.

“Everything points to March being a wetter month. But wetter is not wet in New Mexico,” said Andrew Mangham, a hydrologist at the Albuquerque office of the National Weather Service. “Wetter means in a lot of parts of the state that monthly average precipitation can range from a 10th of an inch to a third of an inch – so, wetter than that doesn’t necessarily translate to five inches of water coming down and fixing our water supply.

Forecasters predict the atmospheric trends will tilt back towards La Niña this summer, loading the dice for patterns of warmer and drier weather in the Southwest.

“Generally, La Niña is not good news for drought outlook and replenishing water supply reservoirs,” Mangham said.

DROUGHT CONDITIONS

Nearly 98% of the state is experiencing some intensity of drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which already increases fire danger and lower soil moisture.

Current forecasts don’t hold much hope for relief.

Tom Bird, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Santa Teresa, said southern New Mexico and far west Texas should see droughts persist and not improve, as little rain or snow are expected for March, April or May.

“But below-normal for March and April especially, is next-to-nothing anyway,” Bird said.

The Southeast portion of the state has been under the most extreme drought conditions, since at least September. Continued soil degradation poses threats to farming and ranching in the southeastern portion of New Mexico and increases the risk of dust storms, said Dave DuBois, the state Climatologist.

“We’re concerned about the agricultural impacts and wind erosion,” DuBois said.

Dust storms pose grave threats, with one person losing their life in aseven-vehicle crash last week outside of Roswell. In 2017,six people died in a 25-car pileup on Interstate 10 near Lordsburg.

Last year’s surprise snows in March offered a boost of runoff for much of the bosques, crops and riparian ecosystems in the late spring. But by summer, the seasonal monsoon storm patterns failed to appear after a ridge of high pressure prevented storm formations. After the ‘non-soon’ season came a dry autumn.

DuBois said even as New Mexico and Colorado’s snowpacks are near or above average, it was still smaller than last year.

“But I guess I can’t complain if we’re near normal,” he said.

Snow isn’t instant drought relief, said Tony Anderson, a Cheyenne, Wyoming-based hydrologist for the National Weather Service, during an Intermountain West Drought presentation in late February.

“It’s hard for me to translate snow into drought relief until I see that snow turn into liquid water,” Anderson said. “It’s kind of like money that’s owed to me. Until that check hits the bank and clears, I don’t count that as an asset just yet.”

FIRE WATCH

Last summer was the second driest on record for the last 128 years, followed by a dry autumn, said Kerry Jones, a meteorologist for the U.S. Forest Service office in Santa Fe. While winter has had a decent showing, New Mexico is about to enter peak fire season. “Fire season is almost year round, somewhere in the state,” Jones said.

There’s some hope that rain or snow may “stay active,” in northern and eastern New Mexico during March, he said, but fire concerns increase with warmer temperatures and more wind.

“It’s the driest time for a lot of the central and western parts of the state, but it’s definitely not the case for the east and northeast,” Jones said.

The high plains areas of Eastern New Mexico, which can experience thunderstorms with little rain, and the Interstate 25 corridor from Raton to Las Vegas down through Albuquerque are top of the list.

“Those are the areas of most immediate concern,” Jones said.

WATER SUPPLIES

Most of the Rio Grande’s water starts as snow in the mountains of the San Juans and Sangre De Cristo mountains in southern Colorado and New Mexico. Much of the snow is at higher elevations, often making it more powdery and less moist.

“The snow water equivalent at those higher altitudes can be a little bit lackluster,” Mangham said.

Elephant Butte, the state’s largest reservoir, is only at 25% of its 2.2 million acre feet capacity, as of the most recent Bureau of Reclamation measure last week. That’s well below the average for this time of year, at just over 60% full.

Less water in rivers means shorter irrigation seasons for farmers and have massive ecological impacts, Magham said, such as limiting water releases for fish spawning downstream.

But there’s still a lot we don’t know, such as how the monsoons will behave this year.

“Monsoon prediction is notoriously difficult,” he said. “Things look pretty rough right now in terms of water supply, things look pretty bad in terms of fire season. But a lot of that could turn around, if we get a strong monsoon season.”