TUES: Afghan refugee stands trial in first of 3 killings that shocked Albuquerque's Muslim community, + More

Afghan refugee stands trial in first of 3 killings that shocked Albuquerque's Muslim community - Associated Press

Muslims in New Mexico's largest city are hoping more light will be shed on what led to the shooting deaths of three men from their community during the summer of 2022 as prosecutors begin to make their case against an Afghan refugee charged with the killings.

Attorneys were expected to deliver opening statements in an Albuquerque court Tuesday in what will be the first trial for Muhammad Syed, who settled in the U.S. several years ago with his family. He denied involvement in the killings after being detained just days after police put out a public plea for help and shared photographs of a vehicle believed to be involved in the crimes.

Tips poured in and investigators turned their attention to Syed. Police stopped him in his vehicle in August 2022 more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Albuquerque. He told authorities he was on his way to Texas to find a new home for his family, saying he was concerned about the ambush-style killings.

Syed, who speaks Pashto and no English, has remained in custody without bond since his arrest. He is charged with three counts of murder and four charges of tampering with evidence. Police also have identified him as the suspect in the killing of a fourth Muslim man, but no charges have been filed in that case.

While some court documents remain sealed, others shed no light on a possible motive, leaving Albuquerque's Muslim community struggling to understand why the men were targeted.

Prosecutors during previous court hearings described Syed as having a violent history. His public defenders have argued that previous allegations of domestic violence never resulted in convictions.

The first trial centers on the death of Aftab Hussein, 41, who was slain the night of July 26, 2022, after parking his car in his usual spot near his home.

Syed will be tried separately in the deaths of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old urban planner who was gunned down Aug. 1 while taking his evening walk, and Naeem Hussain, who was shot four days later as he sat in his vehicle outside a refugee resettlement agency on the city's south side.

Prosecutors plan to call as witnesses police officers and other authorities involved in the investigation. However, the judge is prohibiting testimony about ShotSpotter technology used by the police force to detect the sound of gunshots.

Prosecutors also cannot directly introduce as evidence statements Syed made to a detective while being questioned. Defense attorneys argued that Syed's rights were violated because the detective, through an interpreter, did not adequately inform Syed of his right to a court-appointed attorney.

According to the initial criminal complaint filed by Albuquerque police, investigators determined that bullet casings found in Syed's vehicle matched the caliber of the weapons believed to have been used in the July 26 and Aug. 1 killings and that casings found at the crime scenes were linked to guns found at Syed's home and in his vehicle.

Federal authorities in court filings pointed to cellphone records and accused one of Syed's sons of possibly helping his father track Naeem Hussain before he was killed. Shaheen Syed was accused of providing a false address when purchasing a gun from a local shop in 2021 and reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in January.

In the case of the elder Syed, a murder conviction would carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

NM Supreme Court hears appeal of community solar - Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

The community solar rule came as a result of a law passed in 2021. Community solar allows people who are unable to install rooftop solar to purchase solar power from an array that is not owned by the utility. The electricity is then delivered to the customer using the utility’s infrastructure and the subscribers receive bill credits for the amount of their electrical usage that comes from the community solar array.

After the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission adopted the rule, Southwestern Public Service Company filed the appeal and was later joined by the other two investor-owned utilities.

The PRC argues that the appeal is based on misinterpretations of the Community Solar Act as well as misinterpretations and misrepresentations of the community solar rule.

Utilities say the rule could lead to people who choose not to subscribe to receive power from a community solar array subsidizing those who do and that it should be reworked to better protect consumers.

One way that the utilities say the rule creates a subsidy is by preventing them from subtracting the cost of transmission from the bill credits. The PRC argues that this is a misinterpretation of the rule and that customers will still be paying the transmission costs through rates based on their usage. The state regulators say that if the transmission costs were subtracted from the credit, it would result in the customers paying twice for transmission.

The bill credit is based on the subscriber’s share of electricity generated, which is power that the utility does not have to produce itself or purchase for the customer, the PRC states

The PRC argues that the credit is not based on consumption of electricity. By providing locally-generated power to customers, the PRC further states that the community solar arrays may actually lower the transmission costs that the utilities pay to move the electricity from power plants to customers.

The utilities further oppose the use of a third-party contractor to administer the program, but the PRC argues that it is necessary to have the contractor involved because the agency does not have the capacity to manage such a program and says it is not uncommon for state agencies to contract with third-party administrators and that it did so in compliance with the state’s procurement code.

Additionally, SPS, which is leading the appeal effort, says that it was deprived of due process rights when the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission rejected an advice notice related to the program without allowing the utility an opportunity for a hearing. The PRC argued it was not required to grant that hearing because the rejection was a simple observation that the advice notices violated the community solar rule and that when a compliant advice notice was filed, state regulators approved it without a hearing.

Advocates say the appeal served as an expensive delay tactic.

Attorney Jason Marks represented several advocacy groups as well as the City of Las Cruces. He told the justices that the appeal has created significant delays in construction of community solar arrays despite the PRC denying a request by the utilities to delay implementation of the program until the court renders a decision.

That is because the companies that were given contracts to build and operate community solar arrays face a level of uncertainty as the case remains pending.

Marks said if the rule is overturned, the projects that were selected cannot move forward.

“If you were a financier, you wouldn’t put $20 or $50 million into one of these projects,” he said.

At the same time, the PRC is required under state law to present about the implementation of the community solar program to legislative committees in November. That presentation will help inform potential expansion of the program, which is currently capped at 200 megawatts statewide divided between the three investor-owned utilities.

“The legislature expected the program to be going by now and that the PRC would be able to report back to them in November about how it’s played out and what needs to be improved,” Marks said. “We’ll be lucky to be pouring foundations.”

NMSU pays $865,000 to settle discrimination lawsuits – Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Two women who said they were discriminated against by New Mexico State University have settled separate lawsuits with the school for a total of $865,000.

The Albuquerque Journalreports former NMSU provost Carol Parker and Azadeh Osanloo, a tenured professor of educational leadership and administration, each filed the suits in late 2022. Both say they faced discrimination because of their gender and then encountered retaliation.

The women alleged violations of the state’s Human Rights Act and the Whistleblower Protection Act.

Parker was provost for three years before being fired on Jan. 31, 2022 and now lives outside New Mexico.

Parker said she found evidence NMSU was engaging in pay disparity on the basis of race and gender. But she said she was told by the former chancellor and former president to implement organizational restructuring and policies unpopular with faculty instead of investigating. She later faced a no-confidence vote resolution by the Faculty Senate.

Osanloo will resign voluntarily from NMSU in May and says in her suit she faced retaliation for making public statements about NMSU’s leadership, and gender and racial discrimination. Her suit argued NMSU engaged in an illegal attempt to deny her a job that went to a less-qualified white male faculty member.

NMSU has admitted no liability or wrongdoing in the settlements.

Unemployment up slightly but most sectors see job gains in January – KUNM News

New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly in January from the same time a year ago, to 4% from 3.6%. But it remained unchanged from December.

The Department of Workforce Solutions reported the January numbers were slightly higher than the national unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Nearly all sectors, public and private, added jobs. Local, state and federal government job numbers rose. In the private sector, most gains were in service-providing industries, including professional and business services, private education, and health services.

However, employment in transportation, warehousing, and utilities was down. Wholesale trade jobs also saw a decline. And employment in information and in financial services was also down.

On a county level, Los Alamos had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.9% and Luna had the highest at 13.5%.

Bernalillo County Sheriff launches animal cruelty reporting portal - Elizabeth McCall, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has a new Animal Cruelty Report Form on its website to help notify the county’s Animal Cruelty Task Force of suspected animal abuse.

Anyone who has witnessed animal cruelty can fill out the request form and remain anonymous if they choose. The form has a space to report the address of the incident, to describe what was witnessed and to upload photos if they are available. There is also information on what the physical and environmental signs of animal cruelty are.

“We know that animal cruelty often leads to other crimes,” said Jayme Fuller, BCSO’s public information officer. “So if there’s an animal that’s being abused, or that is undergoing a cruelty-type situation, a lot of times if there are kids in the home. And then the kids are also dealing with that or if there’s elderly in the home, elderly are also dealing with that. So it’s a really huge deal.”

This was theexact scenario at a Cedar Crest residence BCSO investigated in January that included a severe case of animal abuse and elder neglect. After finding numerous animals—dead and alive—on the property, BCSO filed 19 charges of animal cruelty against 74-year-old Deborah Battaglino.

“We want to have a portal now for the community to be able to report animal cruelty to us,” Fuller said. “Our task force wants to know about it and we want to be able to make contact with these people to see if we can save any of these animals’ lives and try to ensure the safety of animals in Bernalillo County. This portal is going to be another way for the community to reach out to our detectives directly and send any information that they might have.”