THURS: City council gets one step closer to firing Police Chief Harold Medina, + More

How do you fire a chief of police? - Carolyn Carlson, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

After three false starts, Councilor Louie Sanchez is getting some traction in getting the City Council to chastise Chief Harold Medina after what he calls a pattern of mismanagement and scandals.

This week a vote of no confidence moved forward out of an important city committee — but Sanchez acknowledges that Medina is not going to be removed from his post any time soon. A no confidence vote is just the first step.

Voters changed the city charter to give the city council the power to remove a police chief and it must be done by a vote of two-thirds — or six votes.

“The bottom line is something needs to happen. The citizens of Albuquerque are demanding it,” Sanchez said in an interview with City Desk ABQ. “This transcends party lines, it transcends the far left and the far right, it is something that everybody is worried about.”

WHAT?

The city’s Finance and Government Operations Committee met on March 11 and approved sending a measure for a vote of no confidence in the police chief to the full Council. The message was passed without a recommendation. Items coming out of the finance committee can have a recommendation to approve or to not approve or without recommendation.

The city’s finance committee is composed of five councilors. Councilors Sanchez, Dan Champine and Dan Lewis voted for and Tammy Fiebelkorn and Klarissa Peña voted against.

The no confidence vote will be introduced at the upcoming City Council meeting set for next week on March 18 but will not be voted on until the April 1 meeting.

HOW TO REMOVE THE CHIEF

Removing a police chief is a process and a declaration of no confidence is just the first step, Sanchez said in an interview with City Desk. Sanchez has tried a couple of times to get a voteof no confidence in Medina and has failed. He also did not have the votes to call for a multi-agency investigation into a Feb. 17 crash Medina was involved in on his way to a press conference.

After the first call for a no confidence vote failed, Mayor Tim Keller issued a statement saying, ‘Councilor Sanchez’s failed attempt to call for a vote of no confidence shows just how out of touch he is with our community and the rest of the council.”

Thecity charter says that “the mayor’s appointments to chief administrative officer, any deputy administrative officers, chief of police, and AFR chief require the advice and consent of the City Council. The police chief or fire chief may be removed for cause by a vote of two-thirds of the entire council.”

Councilor Sanchez said he hopes it doesn’t come to that.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “We’re hoping the mayor, then also Harold (Medina) will say it is time to go and go off in the sunset and retire. That would be the best thing so we wouldn’t have to push any harder.”

If Medina were to resign or be removed by the Council, under the city charter it would be up to the mayor to appoint a new police chief and for the council to confirm the appointment within 45 days.

“A new police chief would hopefully be held to a higher standard based on the fact that he’s not going to run into the same problems that this one did,” Sanchez said.

SCANDALS

Some of the charges leveled against Medina in Sanchez’s measure are the dismissal of more than 150 active DWI casesdue to a federal investigation that Sanchez says shows unchecked corruption within the department. It also says: a record number of officers have resigned or retired leaving the department dangerously shorthanded; there have been a record number of officer-involved shootings; response times have increased; 328 people have been murdered in the last two years; and APD’s Gang Unit along with critical units such as Narcotics and Vice units have been dissolved.

All of this and more, Sanchez said, shows a failure to lead the police department.

Then, on Feb. 17, Medina was involved in a crash while on his way to a press conference on east Central Ave. Medina says gunshots rang out near his vehicle. He says he accelerated to get out of the way of gunfire and crashed into another vehicle critically injuring the other driver. Sanchez introduced a resolution that says there should be at a minimum representatives from New Mexico State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico Department of Justice and APD investigating the incident to see if any laws or policies were violated.

The resolution failed on a 5 to 4 vote, with Councilors Sanchez, Lewis, Champine and Renée Grout voting for and Councilors Peña, Fiebelkorn, Joaquín Baca, Brook Bassan and Nichole Rogers voting against.

INTERNAL TURMOIL?

Sanchez says he hears from many APD officers who feel the chief should be held to the same standards as the rank and file.

He said that the city has a reputation for being a difficult place to be a police officer.

“The word is out that if you come to work in Albuquerque, you’re going to have a hard time as a police officer here.”

He said he is hearing from officers that the department morale is the worst it has been in many years — and it starts at the top.

“Right now, the police chief is putting forth a double standard in front of his whole department by not taking responsibility and having an outside source investigation,” he said. “This is a critical time in our history. As a leader we have three choices – move forward, stay the same or fall back as a city. And currently, we are falling back as a city.”

Elephant Butte Irrigation District to start irrigation season June 1 - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

The southern New Mexico irrigation season will start in June in Sierra and Doña Ana counties, the Elephant Butte Irrigation District board of directors voted unanimously on Wednesday.

The district will start diverting water for irrigation on June 1 and the season is expected to last about 80 days.

The allotment of 12 inches was approved in a second vote.

“This is the most important decision that we make in any given year, given the direct impact to our members,” board president Greg Daviet said.

Dr. Phil King, the engineering advisor for the district, presented forecasts for snowpacks and incoming moisture, and said that while recent snowpack snapshots showed higher numbers, the headwaters for the Rio Grande is below its seasonal median.

“It’s a nice looking hydrograph, but it isn’t very much water,” King said about the snowpacks in the San Juan, Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains.

Snowmelt, which was strong last year, will not bail out downstream drought.

“Basically, what I’m saying is don’t expect a lot of relief from snowmelt runoff,” King told the board.

Daviet said his experience watching snowpack concurred with King’s analysis.

“When we’re in the 80% to 85% range of snowpack, my experience has been that means almost zero runoff is making its way to San Marcial,” he said, referencing a gage upstream of Elephant Butte.

Information sessions for farmers will be scheduled at the upcoming April board meeting.The board is expected to set those for May, when water orders open.

On Saturday, federal officials with the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Caballo Dam for Mexico and Texas irrigators. Both Mexico and Texas’ season starts this week.

Board members remarked that it was an unusual situation for water to be running in the river at this date. Joe Paul Lack, who represents the area surrounding Hatch, said farmers were asking questions since it was “something we haven’t seen before.”

“Everybody just sees the water going by, understand that’s just different,” Lack said.

Discussion at the meeting Wednesday revolved around the question of staggering the start and end date for portions of the district, depending on supply and crop needs.

Lack said water for chiles and crops was necessary in June and July, since the river water soaking into the shallow alluvium (pool of groundwater right around the river) prevented salt damage from using groundwater when the young crops are most vulnerable.

“It’s not a matter of wants, we need that water sooner,” Lack said.

Elephant Butte Irrigation board secretary James Sloan, representing the Mesilla Valley in Cruces, said his biggest concern was surviving the end of the summer, which he said was devastating in the wake of the non-soon last year.

“Last year, August was brutal, so I’d like to get through the month of August,” he said.

Sloan recommended that the whole system start irrigating on June 15. Lack amended that to start irrigating Hatch, Array and Rincón farmers on June 1, with southern NM starting June 15.

Board member Prescott “P.K.” Colquitt asked the irrigation district manager Gary Esslinger to weigh in, since “you’re either going to upset A or B,” when making the decision.

Esslinger said he follows the board’s wishes, but said that the impact of the serious drought and requests from farmers causes a difficult choice, noting the split of allowing northern farmers an earlier delivery has been a good compromise.

A third board member, Rafeael Rovirosa, asked to amend the motion again, asking that the whole district start its irrigation season on June 1. This passed the board with a unanimous vote.

That puts the projected end of the irrigation season around Aug. 20, but Daviet said the board would have to wait until the end of the season, before making that official, with the variability of monsoons.

“Usually about 30 days before the shutdown days, we set last order dates,” he said. “Because we don’t know what the end of the season will look like today.”

Judge schedules sentencing for movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin - By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

A judge has scheduled sentencing next month for a movie set armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," court records indicated Wednesday.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury last week in the shooting on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, during a rehearsal in October 2021. Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury in January and has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge, with trial set for July.

Santa Fe-based Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer set aside two hours for Gutierrez-Reed's sentencing hearing on the morning of April 15. Marlowe Sommer also is assigned to oversee Baldwin's trial.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a felony sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Gutierrez-Reed is being held pending sentencing at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles indicated last week that Gutierrez-Reed plans to appeal the conviction.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he pulled back the gun's hammer, but not the trigger.

Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed at a two-week trial for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of "Rust" where it was expressly prohibited. They also said she failed to follow basic gun-safety protocols.

"Rust" assistant director and safety coordinator Dave Halls last year pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm and completed a sentence of six months unsupervised probation.

Albuquerque to pilot on-demand public transit - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The city of Albuquerque is rolling out its own ridesharing-type service Monday. It’s an approach called “microtransit” and is meant to meet the needs of those in neighborhoods without bus service.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the city is piloting the “ABQ Ride Connect” program in the North Valley, Old Town and West Mesa.

Six-seater vans with room for a wheelchair will be available on request. The vans can pick riders up at home and drive them to nearby bus stops, grocery stores or even doctor’s appointments.

Mayor Tim Keller says the service is “about getting the last mile.”

The free service will be available weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through the ABQ Ride Connect app.

The city purchased five electric vans for the program for $110,000 each. Until sufficient charging stations are ready, it will use SunVans to meet initial demand.

While the city is short on bus drivers, the vans can be driven without a commercial license, which could make the job more accessible.

The city will study the program over a one-year period, including asking users for feedback.

US energy industry methane emissions are triple what government thinks, study finds - By Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer

American oil and natural gas wells, pipelines and compressors are spewing three times the amount of the potent heat-trapping gas methane as the government thinks, causing $9.3 billion in yearly climate damage, a new comprehensive study calculates.

But because more than half of these methane emissions are coming from a tiny number of oil and gas sites, 1% or less, this means the problem is both worse than the government thought but also fairly fixable, said the lead author of a study in Wednesday's journal Nature.

The same issue is happening globally. Large methane emissions events around the world detected by satellites grew 50% in 2023 compared to 2022 with more than 5 million metric tons spotted in major fossil fuel leaks, the International Energy Agency reported Wednesday in their Global Methane Tracker 2024. World methane emissions rose slightly in 2023 to 120 million metric tons, the report said.

"This is really an opportunity to cut emissions quite rapidly with targeted efforts at these highest emitting sites," said lead author Evan Sherwin, an energy and policy analyst at the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Lab who wrote the study while at Stanford University. "If we can get this roughly 1% of sites under control, then we're halfway there because that's about half of the emissions in most cases."

Sherwin said the fugitive emissions come throughout the oil and gas production and delivery system, starting with gas flaring. That's when firms release natural gas to the air or burn it instead of capturing the gas that comes out of energy extraction. There's also substantial leaks throughout the rest of the system, including tanks, compressors and pipelines, he said.

"It's actually straightforward to fix," Sherwin said.

In general about 3% of the U.S. gas produced goes wasted into the air, compared to the Environmental Protection Agency figures of 1%, the study found. Sherwin said that's a substantial amount, about 6.2 million tons per hour in leaks measured over the daytime. It could be lower at night, but they don't have those measurements.

The study gets that figure using one million anonymized measurements from airplanes that flew over 52% of American oil wells and 29% of gas production and delivery system sites over a decade. Sherwin said the 3% leak figure is the average for the six regions they looked at and they did not calculate a national average.

Methane over a two-decade period traps about 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide, but only lasts in the atmosphere for about a decade instead of hundreds of years like carbon dioxide, according to the EPA.

About 30% of the world's warming since pre-industrial times comes from methane emissions, said IEA energy supply unit head Christophe McGlade. The United States is the No. 1 oil and gas production methane emitter, with China polluting even more methane from coal, he said.

Last December, the Biden administration issued a new rule forcing the U.S. oil and natural gas industry to cut its methane emissions. At the same time at the United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai, 50 oil companies around the world pledged to reach near zero methane emissions and end routine flaring in operations by 2030. That Dubai agreement would trim about one-tenth of a degree Celsius, nearly two-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit, from future warming, a prominent climate scientist told The Associated Press.

Monitoring methane from above, instead of at the sites or relying on company estimates, is a growing trend. Earlier this month the market-based Environmental Defense Fund and others launched MethaneSAT into orbit. For energy companies, the lost methane is valuable with Sherwin's study estimating it is worth about $1 billion a year.

About 40% of the global methane emissions from oil, gas and coal could have been avoided at no extra cost, which is "a massive missed opportunity," IEA's McGlade said. The IEA report said if countries do what they promised in Dubai they could cut half of the global methane pollution by 2030, but actions put in place so far only would trim 20% instead, "a very large gap between emissions and actions," McGlade said.

"It is critical to reduce methane emissions if the world is to meet climate targets," said Cornell University methane researcher Robert Horwath, who wasn't part of Sherwin's study.

"Their analysis makes sense and is the most comprehensive study by far out there on the topic," said Howarth, who is updating figures in a forthcoming study to incorporate the new data.

The overflight data shows the biggest leaks are in the Permian basin of Texas and New Mexico.

"It's a region of rapid growth, primarily driven by oil production," Sherwin said. "So when the drilling happens, both oil and gas comes out, but the main thing that the companies want to sell in most cases was the oil. And there wasn't enough pipeline capacity to take the gas away" so it spewed into the air instead.

Contrast that with tiny leak rates found in drilling in the Denver region and the Pennsylvania area. Denver leaks are so low because of local strictly enforced regulations and Pennsylvania is more gas-oriented, Sherwin said.

This shows a real problem with what National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association methane-monitoring scientist Gabrielle Petron calls "super-emitters."

"Reliably detecting and fixing super-emitters is a low hanging fruit to reduce real life greenhouse gas emissions," Petron, who wasn't part of Sherwin's study, said. "This is very important because these super-emitter emissions are ignored by most 'official' accounting."

Stanford University climate scientist Rob Jackson, who also wasn't part of the study, said, "a few facilities are poisoning the air for everyone."

"For more than a decade, we've been showing that the industry emits far more methane than they or government agencies admit," Jackson said. "This study is capstone evidence. And yet nothing changes."