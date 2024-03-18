MON: Jurors weigh fate of Afghan refugee charged with murder, +More

Jurors weigh fate of Afghan refugee charged with murder in a case that shocked Muslim community — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Prosecutors on Friday wrapped up their case against an Afghan refugee on charges that he gunned down a man in 2022 in what turned out to be the first of three ambush-style killings involving members of the Muslim community in New Mexico's largest city.

Muhammad Syed, who settled in the U.S. several years ago with his family, quickly became the main suspect after authorities issued photographs of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shootings. He was taken into custody after being pulled over in the vehicle more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Albuquerque.

He told authorities at the time he was concerned about the killings and was on his way to Texas to find a new home for his family. He denied involvement in the killings.

Syed, who speaks Pashto and required the help of translators throughout the trial, has remained in custody without bond since his arrest in August 2022. He is charged with three counts of murder and four charges of tampering with evidence.

Syed, 53, faces separate trials for each victim, the first being 41-year-old Aftab Hussein. The other trials will happen in the coming months.

When asked by the judge Friday whether he wished to testify, Syed stood up and adjusted his headphones as a translator relayed the question. He choked back tears and began to cry. He eventually said in Pashto that he would reserve his right to remain silent.

The defense called no witnesses, and prosecutors did not address a motive or discuss any interactions that Syed might have had with Hussein.

Jurors were scheduled to begin their deliberations Monday morning.

Prosecutors detailed the night of the shooting: It was around 10 p.m. when Hussein pulled up to his apartment complex and parked. He had just stepped out of his vehicle with keys still in hand when gunfire erupted.

"He stood no chance," prosecutor Jordan Machin said during closing arguments, alleging that Syed was lying in wait and that he continued to shoot as Hussein was on the ground.

Officers found Hussein with multiple wounds that stretched from his neck down to his feet. Investigators testified that some of the high-caliber rounds went through his body and pierced the car.

While questioning a firearms and ballistic expert with the police department, Deputy District Attorney David Waymire pulled out a rifle that had been seized during a search of Syed's home. It had been found under the defendant's bed. Waymire also showed jurors bags of spent casings and bullet fragments collected from the scene.

In a yellow envelop was a bullet that had been retrieved by medical examiners from Hussein's body.

The expert said testing determined the casings and projectiles were fired from Syed's rifle.

Cellphone records also indicated that Syed was at the scene about 20 minutes before the shooting and that it appeared he left right after and headed home, prosecutors said. They also introduced as evidence a note in Syed's phone that referred to testing the rifle on the date that Hussein was killed.

Previous court filings described Syed as having a violent history, none of which was mentioned in court. His public defenders have argued that previous allegations of domestic violence never resulted in convictions.

Defense attorneys attempted to introduce doubt throughout the trial, saying prosecutors had no evidence that Syed was the one who pulled the trigger. They suggested other people who lived in Syed's home also had access to his phone, his vehicle and the rifle.

They also argued there were no fingerprints or DNA collected during the investigation that would implicate Syed.

Megan Mitsunaga, one of Syed's attorneys, told jurors during closing arguments that her client was innocent and that investigators can sometimes get "tunnel vision" once they seize on a suspect and stop looking at evidence that doesn't support that person's guilt. She suggested there were gaps that should leave jurors with reasonable doubt.

"How is that fair to Mr. Syed, how is that fair to this community to have law enforcement pick and chose which evidence they want you to hear about?" she said.

Machin said it was Syed who tried to flee to Texas under the cover of darkness a day after authorities went to the public for help in identifying a suspect. She said the license plate and hub caps on Syed's car had been changed and that he had his phone — which was password protected — with him when he was stopped.

The other two victims include Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old urban planner who was gunned down Aug. 1 while taking his evening walk, and Naeem Hussain, who was shot four days later as he sat in his vehicle outside a refugee resettlement agency on the city's south side.

Family members of the victims and other community members have said they are still struggling to understand what was behind the killings.

New Mexico authorities detain man in fatal shooting of state police officer — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

A suspect in the shooting death of a New Mexico state police officer was captured Sunday by law enforcement officers in the Albuquerque area based on a tip from a gas station clerk, authorities said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office detained 33-year-old Jaremy Smith of Marion, South Carolina, in the southwestern reaches of Albuquerque after the clerk notified authorities of a man who fit Smith's description, Sheriff John Allen said at a brief news conference.

South Carolina authorities have identified Smith as a person of interest in the killing of a local paramedic whose stolen car was involved in Friday's fatal shooting of New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare along Interstate 40 west of Tucumcari.

Allen said Smith was located walking on the outskirts of a residential area and was wounded by gunfire as officers pursued him on foot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment under police guard. No medical condition was given.

"A foot pursuit ensued," Allen said. "Shots were fired. Some shots strike Smith, we don't know the amount right now or how many, that's still under investigation. But Smith was then taken into custody without further incident."

State Police Chief Troy Weisler said an investigation is in the early stages about Smith's movements since the fatal shooting of Hare but that the detention Sunday allows people an opportunity to begin to grieve for the slain officer. Weisler and Allen did not discuss possible criminal charges and declined to provide further information.

"Everything is really preliminary right now on the investigation, so we're not going to get into any of the details," Weisler said.

Authorities said Hare was dispatched about 5 a.m. Friday to help a motorist in a white BMW with a flat tire on I-40.

Hare parked behind the BMW, and a man got out, approached the patrol car on the passenger side, then shot the officer without warning. They said the motorist then walked to the driver's side of the police vehicle, shot Hare again, and pushed him into the back seat before taking off in the patrol vehicle.

State Police later learned that the white BMW was reported missing in South Carolina and that it belonged to a woman who was killed there last week, Phonesia Machado-Fore, 52, a Marion County paramedic.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina has reported on its Facebook page that Machado-Fore's body was found about 6:15 p.m. Friday outside of Lake View in neighboring Dillon County. Her family had reported her missing Thursday evening. The Dillon County Coroner's Office has scheduled an autopsy for Monday.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace on Sunday said he was relieved to learn of Smith's detention.

"I believe that I speak for many here in Marion County when I tell you that I am overwhelmed with relief knowing that Jaremy Smith is in custody," Wallace said in a statement posted on Facebook. "At this time, Marion County Sheriff's Office has no charges on Jaremy Smith. Therefore, he will remain in the custody of New Mexico State Police to face charges."

A call to the public defenders' office in New Mexico was not answered and it was unclear whether Smith had a legal representative.

In a news release, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed gratitude to the person who spotted Smith and reported to authorities, calling the suspect's detention a "major step toward justice" for Hare's family.

Arizona legislation to better regulate rehab programs targeted by Medicaid scams is moving forward — Anita Snow, Associated Press

A Navajo state senator said Friday she's hoping for final approval of her bill to tighten regulations for rehab facilities amid widespread fraud that has bilked hundreds of millions in Arizona Medicaid dollars and scammed hundreds of Native Americans seeking help for addictions.

Senate Bill 1655, sponsored by Sen. Theresa Hatathlie, was unanimously approved by the Senate this week and sent to the House, where it received a first reading and was assigned to the Health and Human Services Committee.

Hatathlie said she anticipates a vote by the full House could come as soon as Thursday, adding that she urges constituents to voice their support for the legislation.

"This bill will ensure checks and balances. This issue has been going on long before the pandemic, and Native people have been largely affected," said Hatathlie, a Democrat from Coal Mine Mesa on the Navajo Nation who represents Arizona's 6th District. "Passage of Senate Bill 1655 will start a measure of resiliency and healing. It will most importantly communicate to criminals they are not welcome in Arizona!"

The legislative effort comes the same week that relatives of two Native American men who died while in Phoenix rehab programs sued Arizona's Medicaid program and Department of Health Services, alleging insufficient oversight.

The Attorney General's Office said it would not comment on the pending civil action as it continues to prosecute scores of cases against those programs.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes announced in May that they were stepping up an investigation of alleged fraudulent Medicaid billing that began before they took office in 2023.

The charges were submitted mostly through the American Indian Health Program, a Medicaid health plan that allows providers to bill directly for reimbursement of services rendered to Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

Mayes told Navajo leaders in a report this year that 72 individuals and entities had been indicted so far, 44 of them since she took office, and over $90 million in property and vehicles relating to those cases were seized.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System has instituted tighter controls, including a six-month moratorium for enrolling new behavioral health clinics for Medicaid billing. The scams' far-reaching consequences became better known through warnings sounded by state and tribal governments outside Arizona.

Hatathlie's proposed law would increase the civil penalty per incidence of noncompliance at rehab facilities from up to $500 to at least $1,500 daily.

It would also require that patients' family members be notified when they arrive at a facility for an evaluation. Employees of residential facilities would have to undergo fingerprint and background checks.

Crystalyne Curley, speaker of the Navajo Nation Council, showed her support for Hatathlie's bill the day the Senate approved it.

Reva Stewart, a Navajo activist in Phoenix who helps Native Americans return to their reservations after leaving fraudulent rehab programs, said she worries the legislation may not go far enough to shut down the worst unlicensed facilities because it largely focuses on licensed ones.

"We all want a solution to this problem," Stewart said. "I just want to make sure this solution works."

During early Senate hearings, representatives of assisted living and nursing homes and other facilities that could be affected worried that the penalties may be too high for smaller operations.

Hatathlie said facilities will have a 30-day grace period to bring any violations into compliance. The legislation has gone through many revisions in recent weeks and more adjustments are possible, she added.

"This is a big deal; this is a big problem in Arizona," Republican Senate President Warren Petersen said after Tuesday's vote. "If you're a state agency and you're doing something wrong, don't mess with Senator Hatathlie."

Fourth APD officer resigns while under investigation in DWI corruption case — Elise Kaplan, City Desk ABQ

A fourth Albuquerque Police Department officer has resigned rather than be interviewed as part of an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct by DWI officers.

City Desk ABQ’s Elise Kaplan reports Nelson Ortiz resigned yesterday, according to a news release. It states investigators were attempting to schedule an interview with the officer before he resigned.

Ortiz served on the DWI unit from 2018 to 2021, according to APD. He’d since served in the Motors Unit.

He’s the second officer under investigation to resign this week. Harvey Johnson resigned on Wednesday.

Ortiz and Johnson were two of the five officers who were put on administrative leave in mid-January shortly after news broke that the FBI was investigating corruption within APD’s DWI unit and the office of a local defense attorney, Thomas Clear III.

Two others, Justin Hunt and Honorio Alba resigned in February. Officer Joshua Montaño remains on the force.

No one has been charged in the federal investigation.

Ransomware attack hamstrings three District Attorneys’ offices in NM — Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

A ransomware attack impacted three local prosecutors’ offices around New Mexico this week.

Source New Mexico’s Austin Fisher reports someone ran ransomware on servers in four offices connected to the Administrative Office of the District Attorneys Wednesday morning, including the server for the network attorneys use to share court records.

A spokesperson for First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies in Santa Fe and Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray in Clovis said their offices were impacted by the attack. He said the case files include any information about people accused of crimes, evidence in their cases, and prosecutors’ own case notes.

The Fifth Judicial District Attorney in Carlsbad was also affected, according to Ray, though they did not return a request for comment.

Marcus Montoya, president of the DA Administrative Office says they’re “still triaging” which cases and hearings the attack impacted. He added that it’s “contained” and ultimately “not as bad as your traditional ransomware attack.” He says the FRI is investigating.

Learn more from Source New Mexico at KUNM.org.