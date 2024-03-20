WED: Biden to tout government investing $8.5 billion in Intel's computer chip plants in four states, + More

Biden to tout government investing $8.5 billion in Intel's computer chip plants in four states - By Josh Boak, Associated Press

The Biden administration has reached an agreement to provide Intel with up to $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans for computer chip plants in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and Oregon.

President Joe Biden plans to talk up the investment on Wednesday as he visits Intel's campus in Chandler, Arizona, which could be a decisive swing state in November's election. He has often said that not enough voters know about his economic policies and suggested that more would support him if they did know.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the deal reached through her department would put the United States in a position to produce 20% of the world's most advanced chips by 2030, up from the current level of zero. The United States designs advanced chips, but its inability to make them domestically has emerged as a national security and economic risk.

"Failure is not an option — leading-edge chips are the core of our innovation system, especially when it comes to advances in artificial intelligence and our military systems," Raimondo said on a call with reporters. "We can't just design chips. We have to make them in America."

The funding announcement comes amid the heat of the 2024 presidential campaign. Biden has been telling voters that his policies have led to a resurgence in U.S. manufacturing and job growth. His message is a direct challenge to former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, who raised tariffs while in the White House and wants to do so again on the promise of protecting U.S. factory jobs from China.

Biden narrowly beat Trump in Arizona in 2020 by a margin of 49.4% to 49.1%.

U.S. adults have dim views of Biden's economic leadership, with just 34% approving, according to a February poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs. The lingering impact of inflation hitting a four-decade high in 2022 has hurt the Democrat, who had a 52% approval on the economy in July 2021.

Intel's projects would be funded in part through the bipartisan 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which the Biden administration helped shepherd through Congress at a time of concerns after the pandemic that the loss of access to chips made in Asia could plunge the U.S. economy into recession.

When pushing for the investment, lawmakers expressed concern about efforts by China to control Taiwan, which accounts for more than 90% of advanced computer chip production.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat up for reelection this year, stressed that his state would become "a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing" as Intel would be generating thousands of jobs. Ohio has voted for Trump in the past two presidential elections, and Brown in November will face Republican Bernie Moreno, a Trump-backed businessman from Cleveland.

Wednesday's announcement is the fourth and largest so far under the chips law, with the government support expected to help enable Intel to make $100 billion in capital investments over five years. About 25% of that total would involve building and land, while roughly 70% would go to equipment, said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel.

"We think of this as a defining moment for the United States, the semiconductor industry and for Intel," said Gelsinger, who called the CHIPS Act "the most critical industrial policy legislation since World War II."

The Intel CEO said on a call with reporters that he would like to see a sequel to the 2022 law in order to provide additional funding for the industry.

Biden administration officials say that computer chip companies would not be investing domestically at their expected scale without the government support. Intel funding would lead to a combined 30,000 manufacturing and construction jobs. The company also plans to claim tax credits from the Treasury Department worth up to 25% on qualified investments.

The Santa Clara, California-based company will use the funding in four different states. In Chandler, Arizona, the money will help to build two new chip plants and modernize an existing one. The funding will establish two advanced plants in New Albany, Ohio, which is just outside the state capital of Columbus.

The company will also turn two of its plants in Rio Rancho, New Mexico into advanced packaging facilities. And Intel will also modernize facilities in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The Biden administration has also made workforce training and access to affordable child care a priority in agreements to support companies. Under the agreement with the Commerce Department, Intel will commit to local training programs as well as increase the reimbursement amount for its child care program, among other efforts.

Mexican president praises Pancho Villa for his 1916 attack on Columbus, New Mexico, that killed 18 - Associated Press

Mexico's president on Tuesday praised Mexican revolutionary Francisco "Pancho" Villa for his 1916 attack on Columbus, New Mexico, a raid that killed 18 Americans, mostly civilians.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called the attack "daring" and said "we should thank" Villa for it.

"We should thank Villa for, among other things, the daring feat of having attacked Columbus, New Mexico, to prevent what he considered acts of treason," López Obrador said.

Mexico has long honored Villa in government textbooks and monuments, but that was for his domestic role in the 1910-17 Revolution that ousted dictator Porfirio Diaz. The Columbus attack was mostly related to Villa's personal disputes, not the Revolution, and previous Mexican administrations had remained mostly silent about it.

López Obrador quoted his favorite historian, Pedro Salmerón, as saying the attack was "a symbol of resistance against imperialism." It would not be the first time the president's fondness for Salmerón has caused problems.

In 2022, López Obrador tried to appoint Salmerón as Mexico's ambassador to Panama. But Panama refused to accept Salmerón after sexual harassment allegations against him surfaced. Obrador criticized Panama for that decision and called Salmerón "a great historian."

Villa's forces attacked Columbus in the early morning of March 6, 1916, looting and burning homes and businesses. Around a dozen or so Columbus residents and eight U.S. soldiers were killed before members of the U.S. 13th Cavalry Regiment drove the Villistas back across the border. Some 70 to 75 of the attackers also died.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson ordered an 11-month military expedition into Mexico to chase down Villa, but they never managed to catch him.

Historians have long debated the reason for Villa's attack. University of Houston history professor José Ángel Hernández said it came as Mexico was locked in a violent civil war. Villa felt betrayed by President Woodrow Wilson, who Villa believed would recognize his rebel government, Hernández said.

Instead, Washington recognized the government of another Revolutionary leader, Venustiano Carranza. That enraged Villa, who was also reportedly angry at an arms dealer in the United States who had purportedly sold him defective ammunition.

Supreme Court opens new frontier for insurrection claims that could target state and local officials - By Morgan Lee and Nicholas Riccardi Associated Press

Two recent U.S. Supreme Court actions have opened the door to a new legal frontier in which local and state officials can be disqualified from office for life for engaging in "insurrection" or providing "aid and comfort" to enemies of the Constitution, based on a post-Civil War era addition to the nation's foundational legal document and how the courts interpret it.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a former New Mexico county commissioner who was kicked out of office after he was convicted of trespassing during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The state judge who barred him from office did so on the grounds that his actions violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was added to the Constitution in 1868 to prevent Confederates from returning to government.

The move came on the heels of an expedited high-court ruling that Section 3 can't be used against federal officials or candidates until Congress writes a law outlining procedures to do so. That includes former President Donald Trump, the target of a national campaign to end his bid to return to the White House via the 14th Amendment.

But the court's ruling in the Trump case explicitly said the provision could still be used against state and local officials.

Taken together, the actions herald a new legal landscape as the liberal groups that pushed the issue of Trump's disqualification to the Supreme Court reboot efforts to target state and local officials linked to Jan. 6.

"This is a bit of returning to the course we expected to be following, which was holding individuals accountable, who are low-level officials, who still broke their oath by coming to D.C., engaging in insurrection," said Stuart McPhail, an attorney with Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a left-leaning group whose lawsuit against Trump ended up at the Supreme Court.

Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech For People, which brought several other actions seeking to disqualify Trump and Republican members of Congress for their role in the Capitol attack, wouldn't comment on his group's plans. But, he said, one legal fact remains clear.

"Section 3 continues to be a viable way of protecting against insurrectionists in state and local government," Fein said.

CREW, which brought the lawsuit against Trump's candidacy that landed at the Supreme Court, has identified state lawmakers it believes might be vulnerable to challenges under Section 3. It already has succeeded in one case, brought against the local official in New Mexico.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, a founder of the promotional group Cowboys for Trump, is the only elected official thus far to be banned from office in connection with the Capitol attack, which disrupted Congress as it was trying to certify Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory over Trump.

The lawsuit against him cited his violation of Section 3, which prohibits anyone who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against it or gave "aid and comfort" to its enemies, from holding future office.

McPhail says there is a new sense of urgency to take action under that clause against state or local officials linked to Jan. 6 — before they run for federal office and can't be sidelined.

"It does create this incentive to bring cases from low-level officials now because then you can actually win them and get some kind of relief in judgments, whereas if you wait, you may have lost the opportunity," he said.

Based on the Supreme Court's ruling in the Trump disqualification case, a state or local official removed under Section 3 could still hold federal office, all the way up to president, unless Congress acted.

Griffin said his disqualification was politically motivated. He and his defense attorney said Monday's dismissal by the Supreme Court holds ominous implications, creating a pathway for partisan actors to harness Section 3 of the 14th Amendment in unpredictable ways in the future.

"All you have to do is go to a really friendly county, with a good friendly judge that's politically on your side, and then you get rid of your opposition," said Peter Ticktin, Griffin's attorney in the appeal to the Supreme Court.

Derek Muller, a Notre Dame law professor, said he wouldn't be surprised if Section 3 litigation eventually targets people for reasons well beyond Jan. 6.

"I don't know how widespread it's going to be," he said. "I'm sure people are going to start thinking creatively about what it means — if you're supporting, Hamas, the Taliban, (Black Lives Matter)."

Muller added that the court system is well-equipped to sort out frivolous uses of Section 3, just as it does in other cases of ballot challenges: "In most of these cases, I think it won't pass the initial motion to dismiss."

The bigger question, he said, is how do courts address issues that the Supreme Court dodged in its ruling on the Trump case: What constitutes an insurrection under Section 3? How do First Amendment rights and other constitutional guarantees interact with its provisions?

In Griffin's case, New Mexico Judge Francis Mathew found that Griffin aided an insurrection without engaging in violence, contributing to a delay in Congress' certification of the presidential election.

He ruled that Griffin spread lies about the 2020 election being stolen from Trump in a series of speeches during rallies held across the country, calling on crowds to go with him to Washington on Jan. 6 and join the "war" over the presidential election results.

"Knowledgeable 19th century Americans including Section 3's framers would have regarded the events of Jan. 6, and the surrounding planning, mobilization and incitement, as an insurrection," Mathew ruled. "Mr. Griffin also incited, encouraged, and helped normalize the violence on January 6."

Griffin, a Republican, was convicted separately in federal court of entering a restricted area on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 and received a 14-day prison sentence. The sentence was offset by time served after his arrest in Washington, where he had returned to protest Biden's 2021 inauguration. That conviction is under appeal, but is unlikely to influence enforcement of Griffin's ban from office.

"Neither the courts nor Congress have ever required a criminal conviction for a person to be disqualified under Section 3," Judge Mathew wrote.

CREW brought the case against Griffin partly because New Mexico is one of several states that allow any citizen to bring a private right of action to establish that an elected official is not qualified to hold office. In states that lack such provisions, attorneys note, those who want to remove people under Section 3 may have other paths, such as ballot challenges filed with the secretary of state or an election board.

"There is no one-size-fits-all solution for enforcing Section 3 in states," McPhail said.

Longtime state Senator sues over campaign reporting law - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino has filed a federal lawsuit to prevent fellow Democrat Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver from enforcing part of the state’s Campaign Reporting Act.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the suit focuses on a provision that limits the charitable contributions candidates can make using campaign funds to tax-exempt organizations. Ortiz y Pino says it is unconstitutional.

The court challenge stems from a $200 donation the senator made to a high school student to help her attend a health career workshop.

Toulouse Oliver has referred the case to the State Ethics Commission and Attorney General after she says Ortiz y Pino failed to voluntarily comply.

A spokesperson for the secretary of state says her office will change its stance on the matter if a judge rules in the senator’s favor.

Ortiz y Pino is retiring from the Legislature, but says he’s seeking clarity through the courts on behalf of “the whole legislative body.”

Council approves additional funding to help with increasing number of migrants - By Carolyn Carlson,City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ.

Helping asylum seekers and migrants and recognizing the impact of the atomic industry on downwinders topped the short Albuquerque City Council meeting held on March 18.

MIGRANT HELP

An increasing number of migrants arriving in Albuquerque — “due to unforeseen circumstances at the southern U.S. border” — since early fall has stretched thin the nonprofit tasked with providing services, according to a memo requesting emergency funding from the council.

With that in mind, councilors unanimously approved an interoffice memorandum modifying the contract with United Voices for Newcomer Rights to give the organization an additional $50,000 — bringing the total contract to $150,000 since April 2023.

The city administration said it will seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the funding it already spent, adding that this is common practice when dealing with federal government grants.

The modification to the contract was first introduced at the March 5 meeting, where some councilors questioned the expenditure and asked for a deferral until Monday’s meeting.

During questioning, Michelle Melendez, director of the Department of Equity and Inclusion, said the grant has helped 1,061 migrants. She said many of the migrants are traveling with small children which makes most homeless shelters unavailable to families and the funding is used to help pay for transportation and other costs for migrants to go on to their target destinations.

“It just seems like a very small price to pay to make sure that we are greeting people when they arrive in our country, helping them to their destination,” Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn said at the meeting.

If the funding was not provided, the city administration warned in its memo that there was “the potential of having hundreds of migrants sleeping outdoors or presenting at homeless shelters that are at or exceeding capacity.”

Fiebelkorn added that the money is necessary to help people get where they’re going.

“They will not get the assistance they need, and we might see more of them staying in Albuquerque because they literally might not be able to find their way beyond Albuquerque,” she said.

Public comment at Monday’s meeting was in favor of the funding. A representative from the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center said, “The City of Albuquerque must demonstrate solidarity and support for our immigration communities. We urge the city council to pass this request to humanize further and support the immigrant community that makes up a huge portion of our population.”

WE ARE ALL DOWNWINDERS

After the award-winning Oppenheimer movie thrust New Mexico into the atomic spotlight, City Councilors issued a proclamation in support of extending and expanding the nation’s Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA). This act pays restitution and medical care to people who were exposed to radiation from the U.S. nuclear weapons testing program.

Councilor Fiebelkorn sponsored the proclamation in support of extending the act which is scheduled to expire this year on June 7. She said she believes that the compensation should be extended and should expand to cover New Mexicans. The U.S. Congress has approved budgeting $50 billion per year to compensate downwinders for the past 33 years under the act.

“It has been nearly 80 years since the first nuclear bomb was detonated in New Mexico and since then over one thousand atomic tests have been conducted in the southwest of the U.S.,” Councilor Fiebelkorn stated in a press release. “Hundreds of thousands of those exposed to nuclear radioactivity have received some form of compensation, and yet thousands of “Downwinders” in our own state have never been included in the RECA act compensation.”

“Everyone in New Mexico is a downwinder and many people in Albuquerque have been affected by New Mexico’s nuclear industry,” Tina Cordova, cancer survivor and co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium said.

Advocates travel to D.C. to push for additional protections for the Gila River - By Hannah Grover,New Mexico Political Report

New Mexico advocates seeking to have the Gila River designated as a Wild and Scenic River will travel to Washington D.C. this week to urge the U.S. Congress to pass the M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act.

This legislation is sponsored by U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, both Democrats from New Mexico. The other members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation have signed on as co-sponsors.

Grant County Commissioner Harry Browne said he is hopeful that the fact that Vasquez, who represents the region that would be impacted by the designation, has signed onto the bill will encourage Congress to pass it.

Browne described the Gila River as the cornerstone of the area.

“Families have fished and camped and hunted and just enjoyed the river,” he said.

The Gila River also draws people to the region. Browne said it was the reason he moved to Grant County.

“For the folks who’ve lived here for generations, it’s the lifeblood,” he said. “It supplies the water for 2,500 acres of farming.”

One message that Browne said he hopes to convey during their time in D.C. is that the advocates will keep showing up and that the Gila River is an amazing place that warrants additional protection.

The legislation would designate 450 miles of river under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System was created in 1968 in an effort to preserve certain waterways in their free-flowing condition.

Some of the wild and scenic rivers in New Mexico include a 56- mile stretch of the Rio Grande in northern New Mexico and a section of the Pecos River in the Pecos Wilderness.

The advocates who are pushing to designate the Gila River say that it would prevent dams and diversions.

For many of them, the Gila River is a special place. It runs through the Gila Wilderness, which was the first wilderness area designated in the United States.

After he retired from the military, former Navy SEAL Brett Myrick, found himself frequently visiting the Gila River and its surrounding public lands.

“I love this wilderness, and I actually worked on wilderness trails running trail crews for the Forest Service here in the Gila as well,” he said.

The recreational opportunities in the Gila area are what draws Myrick back. He said he enjoys hiking, backpacking and fishing in the million acres of Gila Wilderness and national forest.

“It’s definitely special. Gila country is wild and rugged,” Myrick said. “So it’s an amazing place. You can just get lost out there and all the wilderness and I don’t mean lost in a bad way, but in a good way with all the tranquility and serenity.”

But threats keep emerging, such as proposals to dam or divert the river.

Browne said the river has been threatened with diversions or dams four different times.

Myrick said advocates so far have prevented those proposals from becoming reality, but that doesn’t mean other efforts to divert or dam the river won’t emerge in the future.

The most recent diversion project came to an end in 2020, but not before millions of taxpayer dollars were spent on the effort.

If the river is designated wild and scenic, Myrick said advocates won’t have to fight diversion proposals again.

“It benefits the whole valley as far as the farming and ranching and the acequias. The waterways that come off with the Gila River that have been supplying water to the farmland and the cattle and horses, all the livestock in the Gila River valley will still continue. Those acequias will still flow just as they have. And it will just prevent dams and pipelines that would just devastate this high desert environment.”

Browne said overall the people who live in his district in Grant County support the wild and scenic river designation, but he acknowledged that not everyone in the region does.

That is in part due to misinformation, he said.

Some of the concerns he has heard include that the designation would infringe on property rights.

“I think the folks who’ve drafted this bill have done a great job of ensuring that doesn’t happen,” Browne said.

Another concern is the impact that it might have on mining.

While it won’t impact existing mining operations, Browne said the designation could impact expanded mining. That is another reason why some advocates are pushing for the designation.

Browne acknowledged that if a company was looking to start a mining operation in the river corridor, the designation would make that very difficult to accomplish due to permitting.

“But as far as existing activities, this bill won’t compare anybody’s property rights,” he said.

Browne said the designation would help the economy.

“It will help attract tourists by getting the word out about what an amazing gem the river is,” he said. “And that in turn will help small businesses both providing direct outfitting and hunting sort of experiences and also providing lodging and hospitality services.”

And, ultimately, the designation would ensure that the river is thriving for future generations to enjoy, he said.

“We’ve got zillions of dams all over the country and pipelines providing water from the Colorado River to Arizona and California,” Myrick said. “This little itty bitty waterway definitely doesn’t need a pipeline on it.”