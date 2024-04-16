TUES: "Rust" armorer sentenced to 18 months in prison, Meow Wolf to cut 165 jobs, + More

Gun supervisor for 'Rust' movie gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March by a jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and has been held for more than a month at a county jail on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of "Rust," where it was expressly prohibited, and for failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.

Gutierrez-Reed was unsuccessful in her plea for a lesser sentencing, telling the judge she was not the monster that people have made her out to be and had tried to do her best on the set despite not having "proper time, resources and staffing." Gutierrez-Reed plans to appeal the judgement and sentence, defense attorney Jason Bowles said in an email.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for "Rust," was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He is scheduled for trial in July at a courthouse in Santa Fe.

The sentence against Gutierrez-Reed was delivered by New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who is overseeing proceedings against Baldwin. The judge said anything less than the maximum sentence would not be appropriate given that Gutierrez-Reed's recklessness amounted to a serious violent offense.

"You were the armorer, the one that stood between a safe weapon and a weapon that could kill someone," the judge told Gutierrez-Reed. "You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon. But for you, Ms. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner and a little boy would have his mother."

Gutierrez-Reed teared up as Hutchins' agent, Craig Mizrahi, spoke about the cinematographer's creativity and described her as a rising star in Hollywood. He said it was a chain of events that led to Hutchins' death and that if the armorer had been doing her job, that chain would have been broken.

Friends and family recalled Hutchins as courageous, tenacious and compassionate — a "bright beam of light" who could have gone on to accomplish great things within the film industry.

"I really feel that this was due to negligence," Steven Metz, a close friend, testified. "This case needs to set a precedent for all the other actors, and cinematographers and every one on set whose lives are at risk when we have negligence in the hands of an armorer, a supposed armorer."

Los Angeles-based attorney Gloria Allred read a statement by Hutchins' mother, Olga Solovey, who said her life had been split in two and that time didn't heal, rather it only prolonged her pain and suffering. A video of a tearful Solovey, who lives in Ukraine, also was played for the court.

"It's the hardest thing to lose a child. There's no words to describe," Solovey said in her native language.

The Ukrainian relatives of Hutchins are seeking damages in her death from Baldwin in connection with the shooting. Allred said after Monday's hearing that the family supports his criminal prosecution.

Defense attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed requested leniency in sentencing — including a possible conditional discharge that would avoid further jail time and leave an adjudication of guilt off her record if certain conditions are met.

Gutierrez-Reed was acquitted at trial of allegations she tampered with evidence in the "Rust" investigation. She also has pleaded not guilty to a separate felony charge that she allegedly carried a gun into a bar in Santa Fe where firearms are prohibited.

Defense attorneys have highlighted Gutierrez-Reed's relatively young age of 26 "and the devastating effect a felony will have on her life going forward," arguing that she will forever be affected negatively by intense publicity associated with her prosecution in parallel with an A-list actor.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey urged the judge to impose the maximum prison sentence and designate Gutierrez-Reed as a "serious violent offender" to limit her eligibility for a sentence reduction later, describing the defendant's behavior on the set of "Rust" as exceptionally reckless.

Morrissey told the judge Monday that she reviewed nearly 200 phone calls that Gutierrez-Reed had made from jail over the last month. She said she was hoping there would be a moment when the defendant would take responsibility for what happened or express genuine remorse.

"That moment has never come," Morrissey said. "Ms. Gutierrez continues to refuse to accept responsibility for her role in the death of Halyna Hutchins."

The judge indicated that summary transcripts of Gutierrez-Reed's telephone conversations from jail weighed in the sentencing.

"Hannah says that people have accidents and people die, it's an unfortunate part of life but it doesn't mean she should be in jail," Marlowe Sommer said. "The word 'remorse' — a deep regret coming from a sense of guilt for past wrongs — that's not you."

Defense attorneys argued Monday that Gutierrez-Reed was remorseful and had breakdowns over Hutchins' death. They also pointed to systemic problems that led to the shooting.

"Rust" assistant director and safety coordinator Dave Halls last year pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm and completed a sentence of six months unsupervised probation. "Rust" props master Sarah Zachry, who shared some responsibilities over firearms on the set, signed an agreement with prosecutors to avoid prosecution in return with her cooperation.

The pending firearms charge against Gutierrez-Reed stems from an incident at a Santa Fe bar, days before she was hired to work as the armorer on "Rust." Prosecutors say investigations into the fatal shooting led to the discovery of a selfie video in which Gutierrez-Reed filmed herself carrying a firearm into the bar, while defense attorneys allege vindictive prosecution.

Meow Wolf to cut 165 jobs across four states — KUNM News, The Albuquerque Journal

In spite of recent expansions and plans to grow even more, Meow wolf will be letting go of 165 employees tomorrow across four states, the largest cut of employees for the company since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Albuquerque Journal reports no official number has been given for how many employees will be cut from their Santa Fe location, the House of Eternal Return.

In an internal email, CEO Jose Tolorosa says the cuts are part of a company-wide reorganization to reduce expenses by 10% in order to “right size the business” and fund future growth.

The exhibition and corporate team will lose 111 employees, and 54 employees will be cut from the bargaining unit based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to the Santa Fe and Las Vegas sites, Meow Wolf has locations in Denver and Grapevine, Texas, with plans to open in Houston later this year.

In April of 2020, the company laid off 201 employees, forcing them to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to collect severance packages.

Former New Mexico football player convicted of robbing a postal carrier — Associated Press

A former University of New Mexico football player has been convicted of robbing a U.S. postal carrier and is facing up to 10 years in prison, authorities said Monday.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Rayshawn Boyce, of Albuquerque, also was found guilty by a federal jury of stealing a key belonging to the U.S. Postal Service and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

A sentencing date for Boyce hasn't been scheduled yet.

Boyce and a co-defendant pulled a mail carrier out of his truck in January 2022 in the International District and demanded his keys at gunpoint before a neighbor who witnessed the altercation intervened, prosecutors said.

Boyce fled the scene and authorities said they later executed a search warrant at his apartment and seized two semi-automatic guns and a revolver, leading to his arrest.

Boyce pleaded not guilty. His lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

After transferring to New Mexico from a California junior college, Boyce played in eight games for the Lobos in 2017 as a linebacker.

He was suspended from the team in 2018 after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Boyce pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Lengthy to-do list before NMFA begins approving $125 million in new housing loans - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The head of the state’s finance authority says it is on track to approve loans in the fall — so long as what she called the “time-line gods” are merciful.

Source New Mexico’s Patrick Lohman reports lawmakers approved $125 million dollars for the New Mexico Finance Authority this year for workforce and affordable housing. Workforce housing is generally for those who make too much to qualify for subsidies.

Under the new law, the fund will be used to address the statewide housing crisis. When she signed the legislation, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham challenged the authority to approve loans by the fall.

CEO Marquita Russel told Source New Mexico that the authority has a lot to do before it can get that money out the door. The bill requires it to add new board members with expertise in housing and create new rules governing the loan program. Those rules will be subject to multiple hearings, and the board will have to incorporate public comments once they are submitted.

Russel says she hopes applications will open in late summer.

When they do, private developers will have access to low interest loans to help build infrastructure for affordable housing projects or new housing for workers — like police officers and teachers — who can’t afford to live in the communities where they work.

Learn more from Source New Mexico at KUNM.org.

Many New Mexico voters lack choices in legislative races - By Marjorie Childress, New Mexico In Depth

As the 2024 primary election gets underway, New Mexicans have slim opportunities to cast a meaningful vote for the people who represent them in the Legislature.

New Mexico In Depth’s Margorie Childress reports a big chunk of legislative districts have so many Democrats or so many Republicans that there isn’t a serious race for those seats in the November general election.

There will be a few hot races, but not many.

In the Senate, there are just four districts out of 42 where there’s a fairly even split between Republicans and Democrats. All four are in the Albuquerque Metro Area.

Republicans have 11 safe seats and Democrats have 27 where the voter share of one party is more than 40%. In the House, there are just 13 seats out of 70 where neither party has over 40%.

36 incumbents across the two chambers have no challenger at all.

36 incumbents across the two chambers have no challenger at all.