THURS: Whistleblowers file suit against APD over retaliation and nepotism at academy, +More

Several members of the Albuquerque police academy's training staff who were dismissed from their duties last summer filed a lawsuit Wednesday outlining allegations of nepotism and retaliation by leadership within the force.

The whistleblower complaint centers on a requirement that male cadets shave their heads with a razor daily. One cadet — the son of a police commander — was found to have violated the policy and wasn't initially truthful with training staff when asked whether he was following through with the practice.

The cadet was dismissed from the academy last August following an internal investigation, but the lawsuit states the decision was reversed in less than 24 hours. The plaintiffs deduced that the commander had intervened on behalf of his son and that they were dismissed from the academy and reassigned to other positions in the field because they reported the violation.

In a letter to Police Chief Harold Medina, the plaintiffs described an abuse of authority and suggested that the commander's intervention was inappropriate and nepotistic.

"We have done nothing wrong," they stated in the letter, which was submitted as part of the complaint. "We have acted to report ethical violations and to protect the public interest in ethically trained law enforcement officials, and we should not suffer retaliation for doing so."

It wasn't until a month later that the department responded with a notice that an internal investigation would be initiated and it would include possible hazing of a cadet. According to the lawsuit, it was the academy commander who had instructed the training staff to reinstitute "old school" policies and a more "military" style of training at the academy.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department, told The Associated Press that the city takes hazing allegations very seriously.

"Those allegations, as well as the allegations in this lawsuit, will be addressed in court," he said.

It's unclear whether the shaving policy is still part of the cadet handbook.

The beleaguered police department has been grappling with other recent internal investigations, including the mishandling of DWI cases by some officers over a period of years and a traffic crash involving the police chief that seriously injured another driver.

The seven plaintiffs who brought the whistleblower complaint made up the academy's entire training staff and had more than 100 years of combined experience, said their attorney Levi Monagle. They are seeking damages for lost wages, emotional distress and harm to their reputations.

The lawsuit stated that the findings of the internal investigation that followed the cadet being reinstated have yet to be shared with the plaintiffs. It was completed by a third party in December. While the plaintiffs believe it found no evidence of hazing, they were issued reprimands for "unspecified violations" of city policies.

The training staff had said they were given no explanation for their removal from the academy or explanation for their reassignments. They stated that the removal of officers from positions for which they apply and are tested — without explanation or notice or opportunity to be heard — is "highly unusual" and a violation of the police department's collective bargaining agreement.



New Mexico Supreme Court elects new Chief Justice — Daniel Montaño, KUNM News



The New Mexico Supreme court has elected a new chief Justice to serve the land of enchantment.

Justice David K. Thomson was elected by his colleagues on the five member court to serve a two-year term replacing Shannon Bacon, who served as Chief Justice since 2022, according to a press release.

Thomson, a Santa Fe native, was appointed to the supreme court in 2019 and won an election to maintain his position in 2020.

Before that he served as a judge on the First Judicial District Court, was the sole practitioner at a private practice law firm, and held several positions with the Attorney General's Office, including as director of the litigation division.

The Chief Justice serves as the administrative authority of the court, in charge of personnel, budgets and general operations of all state courts, and presides over Supreme Court hearings and conferences.

Often, the Chief Justice also serves as an advocate for Judiciary matters in the legislature and other governmental proceedings.

Mayor’s proposed budget includes 5% more funding for police - Bethany Raja, City Desk ABQ

Under the mayor’s proposed budget, funding for the Albuquerque Police Department would increase by $13.4 million — 5.2%.

The proposed budget of $271.5 million includes funding for 1,000 sworn police officers and 725 civilian employees. Much of the proposed increase has to do with personnel, including cost of living adjustments, an increased cost of insurance, and adding a couple more positions.

The target number of sworn officers remains at 1,100 — like it was under previous administrations — but an APD spokesperson said that figure “is a goal from the past and is unrealistic.” However, if the department is able to recruit that many more officers, she said there is a plan to pay for them.

“If the department reaches more than 1,000 officers, there is an administrative plan to request additional resources in order to fund the additional officers,” said Rebecca Atkins, the APD spokesperson.

By mid-fiscal year 2024, APD had 856 sworn officers. That is fewer than in fiscal year 2023 and 2022 when there were 877 and 894 officers respectively, according to data provided in the budget.

Atkins said APD is more focused on a comprehensive approach to public safety than reaching the goal of hiring 1,100 officers.

“That includes a multitude of things including civilianizing many areas of the department as well as advancements in technology, which have been a force multiplier for APD,” she said.

City Councilor Dan Champine told City Desk ABQ that he thinks reaching 1,100 officers isn’t an unrealistic expectation, but it might take a while to reach that goal.

“You have an academy class that’s six months long and you put 50 people in the class, so you do two of those, that’s 100 people that are going to graduate in a year and put out on the streets,” he said. “And during that one year at a time, you lose 60 people because of retirement or moving or life, so now your net gain is 40.”

Champine, a former APD police officer, said if the department could continue graduating 100 cadets each year, it could still take a substantial amount of time to go from 875 to 1,100 officers.

RECRUITS AND RETENTION

In the last year, Atkins said the department has seen a record number of recruits and some of the largest cadet classes in a decade.

However, she said 80 officers separated from the department during the last fiscal year: 40 officers resigned, 35 retired, and five were terminated.

The city’s targeted number of recruits for next year is 120, although it has not yet broken 100 in previous years. In fiscal year 2023, there were 85 recruits and in 2022 there were 95. By mid-year of fiscal year 2024, APD had 54 recruits.

Atkins said a plan was put into place in 2022 to ramp up recruiting efforts for the Police Service Aide program because they’re a pipeline to future officers. Police Service Aides are tasked with handling minor traffic crashes, writing reports, managing traffic control and assisting with other administrative duties.

“Just in the last two years, nearly two dozen PSAs have become police officers at APD,” Atkins said. “We also currently have nearly 100 PSAs in the department, which is the highest number in the department’s history.”

Once PSAs are qualified to become officers — usually when they turn 21 — Atkins said they can apply to become sworn officers.

The department has also ramped up its recruiting presence on social media platforms, television and in movie theaters, Atkins said.

“There will always be retirements and separations year to year, but, the growing number of cadets in our academy and PSAs who will become future officers continue to add to the department’s growing numbers,” she said. “We will continue our recruiting efforts…which have been successful in reaching qualified candidates who want to join the department.”

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

WHEN: The next committee meeting to discuss the FY 2025 operating budget is at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 2.

WHERE: Vincent E. Griego Chambers on the basement level of the Albuquerque Government Center.

HOW: Public commenters must sign up by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

VIRTUAL: The meetings are broadcast on GOV-TV and the City Council’s YouTube channel.

New Mexico chicken farm infected with avian influenza - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

State livestock and agricultural officials announced Tuesday evening a chicken farm in Roosevelt County was infected with avian influenza, following federal confirmation of samples. Every bird at the farm will be killed.

Samples were first taken from the Eastern New Mexico farm on April 10, a press release for the New Mexico Livestock Board stated.

It’s not clear if the infections in New Mexico chickens are related to the six confirmed cases of avian influenza in New Mexico dairies.

“We simply don’t know,” said Shelton Dodson, the spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Agriculture. He further said the state is collecting and sending samples to federal officials to help trace the virus’ genome.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has not published an official reason for the “crossover” of the virus into cattle, but updated their initial findings in a report published April 16.

“Wild migratory birds are believed to be the original source of the virus. However, the investigation to date also includes some cases where the virus spread was associated with cattle movements between herds,” the report stated. “Additionally, we have similar evidence that the virus also spread from dairy cattle premises back into nearby poultry premises through an unknown route.”

It’s unclear if that case of spread from cows to poultry is in New Mexico.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service declined to make anyone available to comment on Tuesday, but a spokesman said the federal agency would provide an interview to Source New Mexico later in the week.

Dodson said he did not know how many birds were at the Roosevelt County facility, deferring comment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Avian influenza is often deadly to chickens, but all the birds on the premises will be killed, the release stated.

Federal officials have separately confirmed that six dairies in Curry County have cases of avian influenza, called H5N1, since April 1. The most recent confirmed case at a New Mexico Dairy was April 10.

The number of confirmed cases in dairies has grown, with now eight states. As of April 16, those states are Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, Idaho, South Dakota, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have listed the human risk of infection from H5N1 as low, but that people who work with animals have higher risks.

A Texas dairy worker contracted avian influenza after working with infected cows, on April 1, the second reported case in the U.S. The most prominent symptom was conjunctivitis, or a reddened eyes.

The New Mexico Department of Health told Source NM that two dairy workers have been tested for HPAI, but both results were negative.

AVIAN INFLUENZA SYMPTOMS IN BIRDS

The New Mexico Livestock Board urges Roosevelt County residents to watch for the following signs in their poultry

Sudden death without any prior symptoms of illness;

lack of energy and appetite;

a drop in egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs;

swelling of the eyelids, comb, wattles, and shanks;

purple discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs;

gasping for air (difficulty breathing);

nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing;

twisting of the head and neck (torticollis);

stumbling or falling down;

diarrhea

The New Mexico state veterinarian’s office number is (505) 841-6161. People can also email statevet@nmlbonline.com. A full list of official state vets nationwide can be found here.

390 million seedlings: Mora reforestation center sets sights on restoring NM forests - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

State and federal forestry officials marked the two-year anniversary of the biggest wildfire in New Mexico history by outlining an ambitious plan to transform a small forest research facility in the burn scar into a vital source of drought-resistant tree seedlings for burned forests across the Southwest.

Swaths of forest across the state are still blackened by recent wildfires and those that burned decades ago. Millions of trees were destroyed by high-intensity wildfires in the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Without intervention, researchers said Tuesday, it will take centuries for the forests to return.

State Forester Laura McCarthy said New Mexico needs between 150 and 390 million seedlings to restore forests in burned areas. An additional 26 million seedlings are needed in the burn scar of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, researchers said.

So the vision for the New Mexico Forest Reforestation Center, with the help of state and federal money, is to grow five million tree seedlings a year in Mora to be strategically planted in burn scars on public and private land across the Southwest. At the moment, the center produces just 300,000 seedlings annually.

Xochitl Torres Small, the Las Cruces-raised deputy secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, spoke at the small facility for the event Tuesday at the base of fire-scarred mountains in Mora. She said the $11.5 million federal dollars for the center will help it put a dent in the tree deficit accumulated over years of high-intensity fires in a drying Southwest.

She also apologized on behalf of the agency for the wildfire, caused by federal Forest Service crews in two botched prescribed burns that combined almost exactly two years ago. (The USDA oversees the Forest Service.)

“There’s of course symbolism in the fact that we are talking about seedlings in the nursery,” Torres Small told attendees. “When it comes to rebuilding, the hardest part of rebuilding is trust, especially when our relationships have never been perfect when it comes to USDA. And yet, every year we show up to do the work to try to make that relationship better.”

The federal money includes $10 million from the USDA and an additional $1.5 million via Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office. Over the last two legislative sessions, state lawmakers approved $22.5 million for the center, according to the budget legislation.

But it will cost about $100 million to equip the center with new greenhouses and additional technology for testing drought-resistant saplings, researchers said. The researchers come from the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, New Mexico Highlands University and the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

To fill the funding gap, the state is finalizing a request of $69 million to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Dylan Fuge, EMNRD deputy secretary. FEMA is overseeing a $4 billion fund Congress approved to compensate victims of the federally caused wildfire.

The state’s request for the reforestation center funds will be part of a claim submitted on behalf of all state agencies for losses they endured in the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. In an interview with Source New Mexico, Fuge could not say when the claim would be sent, except that he hoped to sign off on his department’s portion within a week.

“New Mexico state government and our partner agencies in the federal government are here to help, and the governor’s administration will continue pushing our federal partners and related state agency agencies to provide the relief funding to impacted communities,” Huge told the audience on behalf of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who was scheduled to attend the meeting but canceled Tuesday morning.

STRESS TESTS FOR TREES

If the center receives necessary funding, researchers hope to build 160,000 square feet of greenhouses by 2028. That’s 20 times the 8,000 square feet the center has now. They also hope to invest in research technology to identify the most drought-resistant ponderosa pines and other tree species to give them the best shot of survival in burned, dry forests. Current capacity allows the center to re-plant 1% of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire burn scar, said research director Owen Burney. “That doesn’t include other fires or future fires,” he said. “So we are not in the capacity we need to be in for the backlog.”

But growing the seedlings isn’t enough. The seedlings also have to survive in an increasingly arid, wildfire-prone landscape, and they’ll have to take root in areas of severe burn, with charred soil and little shade. To improve the seedlings’ odds, researchers subject some seedlings to drought conditions and select for re-planting strains that can handle the heat.

For a study published in December 2022, researchers at the center planted about 2,000 pine, aspen, locust and other seedlings in area of high-severity burns in the scar of the 2011 Las Conchas Fire to measure the effects of things like climate, topography or biology on whether seedlings survived and grew.

The average survival rate after a three-year period was 20%, according to the paper, but researchers said they emerged with a better understanding of the typographical features, stressors and other factors that could help seedlings thrive. That means paying close attention to micro-climates and planting on northern and eastern hillslopes, among other things, researchers said.

Fuge, the EMNRD deputy secretary, said the model scientists developed could increase the survival rate of seedlings from about 25% to between 60% and 90%.

One unique factor that could complicate replanting trees in the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, researchers acknowledged, is the widespread aerial reseeding of grasses across public and private forests.

The Forest Service dropped tons of seeds from helicopters to stabilize the soil against post-fire flooding, but lingering grass and rye from that effort could compete with baby trees, researchers said. It’s one of many factors they’ll have to consider when it comes time to plant.

Expanding the number of seedlings and ensuring their survival will require additional funds, but researchers said it is a vital effort to sequester carbon, restore watersheds and return fire-scarred landscapes to thriving forests within a human lifespan.