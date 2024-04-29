MON: Interstate near Arizona-New Mexico line reopens after train derailment as lingering fuel burns off, + More

Interstate near Arizona-New Mexico line reopens after train derailment as lingering fuel burns off - Associated Press

Interstate 40 was reopened in both directions Sunday as fire crews continued watch over a controlled burn of remaining fuel from a freight train derailment near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, a local fire chief said.

Earlier evacuation orders have now been lifted.

"It's all under control," said Fire Chief Lawrence Montoya Jr., of McKinley County, New Mexico. "Our hazmat team is on site, along with our well-trained firefighters."

Montoya, the incident commander at the scene, said the controlled burns were still consuming remaining fuel on some cars. He said no one was hurt in the Friday derailment of the BNSF Railway train near Lupton, Arizona, which occurred on the New Mexico side of the tracks, or during the subsequent firefighting operation.

For a time, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed around Holbrook, Arizona, and the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Grants, New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation reported Sunday that motorists should continue to expect heavy smoke in some areas, as well as long delays that could require them to seek other routes or postpone travel to the area.

Montoya said firefighters continued to remove debris from the area and that repair of the tracks was under way.

The cause of the derailment remained under investigation Sunday, said Montoya. He said investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and other federal agencies were at the scene.

CDC says it's identified 1st documented cases of HIV transmitted through cosmetic needles - Associated Press

Three women who were diagnosed with HIV after getting "vampire facial" procedures at an unlicensed New Mexico medical spa are believed to be the first documented cases of people contracting the virus through a cosmetic procedure using needles, federal health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its Morbidity and Mortality Report last week that an investigation into the clinic from 2018 through 2023 showed it apparently reused disposable equipment intended for one-time use.

Although HIV transmission from contaminated blood through unsterile injection is a well-known risk, the report said this is the first documentation of probable infections involving cosmetic services.

Many popular cosmetic treatments are delivered with needles, such as Botox to iron out wrinkles and fillers to plump lips. A "vampire facial," or platelet-rich plasma microneedling procedure, involves drawing a client's own blood, separating its components, then using tiny needles to inject plasma into the face to rejuvenate the skin. Tattoos also require needles.

The New Mexico Department of Health began investigating the spa in the summer of 2018 after it was notified that a woman in her 40s had tested positive for HIV even though she had no known risk factors. The woman reported exposure to needles through the procedure at the clinic that spring.

The spa closed in fall 2018 after the investigation was launched, and its owner was prosecuted for practicing medicine without a license.

The report said the investigation showed how important it is to require infection control practices at businesses that offer cosmetic procedures involving needles.

It also noted that the investigation was slowed by poor record keeping and said businesses providing such services should keep better records in case clients need to be contacted later.

APS puts staff on leave after drag performance at prom - KOB-TV, Albuquerque Journal, KOAT-TV, KUNM News

The principal of Atrisco Heritage Academy High School has been replaced by an acting principal after a drag performance at the school’s prom.

KOB-TV reports APS has placed multiple staff members on administrative leave as the district investigates, though did not confirm how many.

According to a letter sent to families, former Principal Irene Cisneros has been replaced by acting Principal Anthony Lovato.

The April 20 performance by local drag queen Dylan Payan, who performs as Mythica Sahreen, has been shared widely on social media, garnering pushback from some who believe it was inappropriate for a high school audience.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Chief of Schools Channell Segura and Mark Garcia, associate superintendent of leadership, learning and equity sent an email to parents Wednesday. It said that the district was investigating what occurred during the performance and how students were impacted.

KOAT-TV reports it has obtained emails and texts confirming the school agreed to the performance. Payan told the outlet that he has performed at the school previously without issue, though agrees parents should have been informed.

Payan says he has received death threats over the incident and has yet to be contacted by school officials, adding he feels he’s “having to fight this alone in the dark.”

UNM encampment in solidarity with Palestinians continues - Daily Lobo, KUNM News

An encampment in place since Monday is continuing on UNM's campus. It is in support of Palestinians and in solidarity with similar protests on campuses nationwide, as Israel's war in Gaza continues.

The Daily Lobo reports the protesters are calling for the University's Board of Regents to employ a resolution written by the UNM Law Students Against Imperialism, the UNM Muslim Student Association and the UNM College Democrats.

The resolution calls on the regents to investigate the University's financial holdings and, "begin a process of orderly divestment from companies consistently and knowingly involved in human rights violations and state violence in Gaza and the West Bank".

On Wednesday, April 24, at an Associated Students at the University of New Mexico full Senate meeting, President Garnett Stokes was asked whether campus representatives were going to come to a compromise regarding the camp. “There are many perspectives on many complex issues, and our focus is on education,” Stokes said.

UNM Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Cinnamon Blair said in a statement to the Daily Lobo: “Setting up tents and sleeping bags or an encampment of any kind is not permissible on the UNM campus, and is in violation of UAPPM Policy 2270; citations could be issued or arrests made for non-compliance.”

Lujan Grisham expresses frustration with feds over cannabis seizures in leaked audio - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

An unauthorized audio recording captured Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressing frustration over seizures of legalized recreational and medicinal cannabis at U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints in Southern New Mexico.

As the Santa Fe New Mexican reports, Lujan Grisham says in the recording she's being hounded by the news media over the seizures and threatens to write a letter accusing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of failing to work with her administration on immigration.

The recording was posted Thursday night on the social media platform X. Lujan Grisham says in the recording she's "cranky" with the "secretary," an apparent reference to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor, confirmed it is Lujan Grisham in the recording.

She said in a statement, "This unauthorized and edited recording of the governor's private phone call reflects what she has already said publicly — that she is frustrated by federal seizures of licensed cannabis products in New Mexico, particularly those from small producers. She has expressed the same concerns in phone calls with Secretary Mayorkas."

State Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca said in a statement: "In the leaked audio, there is substantive discussion about the border crisis, including the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into New Mexico, and the unwillingness of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to act."

He called on the Governor to clarify what elected officials are doing to keep the state safe.

NMDOJ investigates complaints about county commissioners - ByCity Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

The New Mexico Department of Justice (NMDOJ) is investigating claims that some members of the Bernalillo County Commission have violated meeting rules.

In a letter dated April 24, and addressed to County Manager Julie Ann Baca and Attorney Ken Martinez, the NMDOJ said, “Based on the materials reviewed, there are indications that deliberations on public business and ‘caucus-like’ activities were taking place among various members of the Commission outside of open Commission meetings.”

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government filed a complaint with the NMDOJ after receiving reports that commissioners had made a plan outside of the meeting to create a search committee to decide how to fill the position of the outgoing county manager.

Executive director Melanie Majors said FOG applauds the decision.

“This action is significant because it makes clear that a majority of the Commission discussed the selection process for hiring a new County Manager and agreed to the process in advance of the April 9 Commission Meeting in violation of the OMA,” Majors wrote in a news release.

Majors went on to say that FOG is particularly pleased that the NMDOJ pointed out that “while individual Commission members may explore the feasibility of resolutions prior to their proposal, individual Commission members are strongly cautioned to avoid engaging in any conversations, telephone calls or text messaging on matters of public business in order to reserve those discussions and deliberations for observation in an open Commission meeting. Engaging in a pre-meeting voting caucus or making an agreement with fellow Commissioners to vote on a particular matter prior to a Commission Meeting could constitute a rolling quorum in violation of the OMA.”

Today’s scheduled meeting of the County Manager Search Committee was canceled due to the NMDOJ decision, the county said. No rescheduled date has been announced.

USDA issues new testing requirements for dairy cattle amid bird flu outbreak - Alice Fordham, KUNM News

The United States Department of Agriculture has issued new mandates aimed at limiting the spread of the bird flu virus recently discovered in some dairy cattle, including in New Mexico.

Beginning Monday, a Federal Order will be enacted, requiring that prior to interstate movement, dairy cattle are required to receive a negative test for the virus at an approved lab.

Labs must report positive results to the USDA.

As of April 25, USDA has confirmed the presence of bird flu at 33 dairy cattle facilities in eight states, including New Mexico.

USDA has also confirmed that the same virus detected in dairy cattle has also been found at eight poultry facilities in five states, including in New Mexico.

Affluent Americans are driving US economy and likely delaying need for Fed rate cuts - By Christopher Rugaber, Ap Economics Writer

Since retiring two years ago, Joan Harris has upped her travel game.

Once or twice a year, she visits her two adult children in different states. She's planning multiple other trips, including to a science fiction convention in Scotland and a Disney cruise soon after that, along with a trip next year to neolithic sites in Great Britain.

"I really have more money to spend now than when I was working," said Harris, 64, an engineer who worked 29 years for the federal government and lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Back then, she and her now-ex-husband were paying for their children's college educations and piling money into savings accounts. Now, she's splurging a bit and, for the first time, is willing to pay for first-class plane tickets. She plans to fly business class to Scotland and has arranged for a higher-level suite on the cruise.

"I suddenly realized, with my dad getting old and my mom dying, it's like, 'No, you can't take it with you,' " she said. "I could become incapacitated to the point where I couldn't enjoy something like going to Scotland or going on a cruise. So I better do it, right?"

Older Americans like Harris are fueling a sustained boost to the U.S. economy. Benefiting from outsize gains in the stock and housing markets over the past several years, they are accounting for a larger share of consumer spending — the principal driver of economic growth — than ever before.

And much of their spending is going toward higher-priced services like travel, health care and entertainment, putting further upward pressure on those prices — and on inflation. Such spending is relatively immune to the Federal Reserve's push to slow growth and tame inflation through higher borrowing rates, because it rarely requires borrowing.

Affluent older Americans, if they own government bonds, may even be benefiting from the Fed's rate hikes. Those hikes have led to higher bond yields, generating more income for those who own such bonds.

The so-called "wealth effect," whereby rising home and stock values give people confidence to increase their spending, is a big reason why the economy has defied expectations of a sharp slowdown. Its unexpected strength, which is contributing to stickier inflation, has forced a shift in the Fed's plans.

As recently as March, the Fed's policymakers had projected that they would cut their benchmark rate three times this year. Since then, though, inflation measures have remained uncomfortably high, partly a consequence of brisk consumer spending. Chair Jerome Powell made clear recently that the Fed isn't confident enough that inflation is sustainably easing to cut rates.

When the Fed meets this week, it is sure to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at a 23-year high, the result of 11 rate hikes. The Fed's hikes have forced up borrowing costs across the economy — for everything from home and auto loans to credit cards and business loans.

Even as the Fed has jacked up borrowing costs, stock and home values have kept rising, enlarging the net worth of affluent households. Consider that household wealth grew by an average of 5.5% a year in the decade after the 2008-2009 Great Recession but that since 2018, it's accelerated to nearly 9%.

Stock prices, as measured by the S&P 500 index, are about 72% higher than they were five years ago. Home values soared 58% from the end of 2018 through 2023, according to the Federal Reserve.

All told, Americans' wealth has ballooned from $98 trillion at the end of 2018 to $147 trillion five years later. Adjusting for inflation, the gains are less dramatic, but still substantial.

"People have had significant wealth gains in stocks, significant wealth gains in fixed income, significant wealth gains in home prices, significant wealth gains even in crypto," said Torsten Slok, chief economist at the Apollo Group, an asset manager. "All that adds up to still a very significant tailwind."

The gains are hardly universal. The wealthiest one-tenth of Americans own two-thirds of all household wealth. Still, wealth for the median household — the midpoint between the richest and poorest — rose 37% from 2019 to 2022, the sharpest rise on record since the 1980s according to the Fed, to $193,000.

Wealth is also disproportionately held by older Americans. People ages 55 and over now own nearly three-quarters of all household wealth, up from 68% in 2010, according to the Fed. In percentage terms since the pandemic, household net worth has also surged for younger households. But because younger adults started from a much lower level, their gains haven't been anywhere near enough to keep pace with older Americans.

"The baby boomers are the richest retiring generation we've ever had," said Edward Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research. "Not everybody is well-off, but we've never had a retiring generation with this much wealth. That's one of the major reasons why the economy is strong."

That said, many older Americans face significant financial challenges. One-quarter of Americans over age 50 have no retirement savings, according to a survey by the AARP.

Even so, as the huge baby boom generation has aged and, on average, has accumulated more assets, they have accounted for a rising share of consumer spending. Americans ages 65 or over supplied nearly 22% of consumer spending in 2022, the most recent year for which data is available. That's the highest such figure on records dating to 1989, up from about 16% in 2010.

One result of the Fed's higher rates has been a kind of bifurcated economy, by age. Older, wealthier Americans who already own homes and cars have been much less affected by the Fed's rate hikes. By contrast, younger Americans are enduring a combination of expensive home prices and high mortgage rates, making it much harder to buy a first home.

Harris, for one, sees this divide in her own family: Her home and car are paid off, and higher interest rates have had little effect on her finances. She recently visited a home in her neighborhood that she was surprised to see priced at $500,000. She bought hers, which she thinks could fetch a higher price, for $162,000 in 1991.

Her 25-year-old daughter, Ruby, had a vastly different experience during a recent visit to an open house near her boyfriend's apartment in the Boston area. An older two-bedroom apartment was on sale for $800,000; it sold within a week.

Ruby considers herself fortunate to have a well-paying job as a materials engineer. But that apartment price still seemed astronomical. She loves the area, especially for its walkability, but doubts she'll ever be able to afford a house there.

"In the long term, it probably won't be affordable to stay here," she said. "Whereas the Midwest is more affordable but won't have the neighborhoods that I like."

Economists calculate that while the wealth effect generally has a relatively modest effect on spending, it may be larger now. That's because retirement-age Americans, who are more likely to spend out of their wealth, constitute a larger proportion of the nation: Americans ages 65 and over make up about 17% of the population, up from 13% in 2010. And people with stock holdings can now easily access their account balances online, increasing their awareness of increases in their net worth.

Research by Michael Brown, an economist at Visa and others has also found that significant stock market wealth typically boosts spending on discretionary items such as restaurants, travel and entertainment — sectors of the economy where spending is surging and inflation remains elevated.

The Conference Board, a business research group, asks Americans in its monthly survey of consumer confidence whether they plan an overseas vacation in the next six months. Slok noted that more than one in five households say they are — a record-high proportion on records dating to 1967.

The cruise provider Royal Caribbean just reported blowout earnings and strong demand, "leading to higher pricing for all our key products," CEO Jason Liberty told investors. "Customer sentiment remains very positive, bolstered by resilient labor markets, wage growth, stabilizing inflation and record-high household net worth."

Last week, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, excluding volatile food and energy costs, rose 2.8% from a year earlier, a sign that inflation remains sticky. Solid consumer spending, particularly on services, was one key factor. In one measure of services inflation that the Fed watches closely, prices climbed 3.5% from a year earlier, far higher than is consistent with its 2% inflation target.