FRI: Judge considers dismissing indictment against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer, + More

Judge considers dismissing indictment against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer - By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

A New Mexico judge is considering Alec Baldwin's request to dismiss a grand jury indictment against him at a scheduled court hearing Friday.

The indictment in January charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021, at a movie ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

Baldwin, a lead actor and co-producer on the Western "Rust," has pleaded not guilty to the charge and his attorneys have urged dismissal. They have argued that prosecutors flouted the rules of grand jury proceedings to divert attention away from exculpatory evidence and witnesses. The involuntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of 1.5 years in prison.

During rehearsal, Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and injuring Joel Souza, the director. Baldwin has maintained that he pulled back the gun's hammer, but not the trigger.

Baldwin's motion to dismiss the indictment also argues that the grand jury received inaccurate and one-sided testimony about the revolver involved in the fatal shooting.

Special prosecutors say they followed grand jury protocols and accuse Baldwin of "shameless" attempts to escape culpability, highlighting contradictions in his statements to law enforcement, to workplace safety regulators and in a televised interview. A jury trial is scheduled for July.

Prosecutors turned their full attention to Baldwin after a judge in April sentenced movie weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to the maximum of 1.5 years at a state penitentiary on an involuntary manslaughter conviction for Hutchins' death.

Prosecutors last year dismissed an earlier involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin after being told the gun he was holding might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned. A new analysis of the gun last year enabled prosecutors to reboot the case.

The indictment against Baldwin offers two possible standards for prosecutors to pursue. One would be based on the negligent use of a firearm. An alternative is to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldwin caused Hutchins' death without "due caution" or "circumspection," also defined as "an act committed with total disregard or indifference for the safety of others."

Defense attorneys also say prosecutors steered the grand jury away from testimony by witnesses including the film's director, as well as assistant director and safety coordinator Dave Halls and props master Sarah Zachry. Halls last year pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm and completed a sentence of six months of unsupervised probation.

The two-week trial of Gutierrez-Reed gave attorneys for Baldwin and the public an unusual window into how the actor's own trial could unfold.

Baldwin figured prominently in testimony and closing arguments that highlighted his authority as a co-producer and the lead actor on "Rust." Both the prosecution and defense in Gutierrez-Reed's trial dissected video footage of Baldwin before the fatal shooting for clues about breakdowns in firearms safety.

Prosecutors said Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly brought live ammunition onto the set of "Rust," where it was expressly prohibited, and failed to follow basic gun safety protocols.

Gutierrez-Reed is appealing the conviction, decided by a jury in March, to a higher court but hasn't yet filed detailed arguments. At sentencing, Gutierrez-Reed told the judge she tried to do her best on the set despite not having "proper time, resources and staffing."

After the shooting in New Mexico, the filming of "Rust" resumed but in Montana, under an agreement with Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, which made him an executive producer. A wrongful death lawsuit in civil court by Matthew Hutchins and the Hutchins' son was settled under undisclosed terms.

Defense attorneys say Baldwin last year was offered a deal to plead to a "minor offense" before a grand jury was convened, but the offer was "inexplicably retracted" before the deadline to respond.

Council provides ‘basic human rights for almost everybody’ - Bethany Raja, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

Albuquerque City Councilors passed an amendment to the city’s Human Rights Ordinance to prohibit discrimination based on mental disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy, or conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth.

The amendment is an update to the city’s Human Rights Ordinance to match the State of New Mexico’s Human Rights Act, Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn said at the May 6 council meeting.

“The state, a couple of years ago, updated the state-wide Human Rights ordinance. What this does is bring us up to the level of the state,” she said.

Fiebelkorn said the city is required to follow the state law anyway but by approving the amendment, it affirms that it believes in basic human rights and the ability to enforce the ordinance’s provisions.

“While I would like the city to be on the forefront and the first one to do this, I think now it’s just a point of catching up with the state and making sure we have local enforcement opportunities,” she said.

LONG TIME COMING

Anami Dass, chairperson of the city’s Human Rights Board told City Desk ABQ that this is something the board has been advocating for for dozens of years.

“We finally have those in the city ordinance. All of those protections are already listed in the state law and I believe all of them are in the federal law as well, but now the city is able to offer its Office of Civil Rights and the discrimination complaint process to cases relating to those now prohibited forms of discrimination,” Dass said.

CONTROVERSY

Council President Dan Lewis asked if the city would be able to use state law to enforce human rights. Assistant City Attorney Julia Ronquillo told him that the Human Rights Board was tasked with the Human Rights Ordinance for the city — not the state equivalent.

Councilor Dan Champine made an amendment to strike the words “sex assigned at birth,” because those words aren’t in the state statute.

“It’s not mirroring. It’s adding to more than what the state is. If we’re truly mirroring what the state has to say, this sex assigned at birth is not in the state law,” he said.

Champine said it doesn’t make any sense to make the Human Rights Ordinance longer than it needs to be and to go further than what the state legislature already has.

“It’s already covered. I don’t believe the additional definition is necessary to accomplish the goal of protecting people based on gender or gender identity,” he said.

Ronquillo clarified that the term “sex assigned at birth” is included in the state’s definition of gender identity, but that’s the only place that the words “sex assigned at birth” appear in the New Mexico Human Rights Act.

City Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Samantha Sengel also confirmed to the council that the term “sex assigned at birth” is within the New Mexico Human Rights Act but the city’s ordinance defined the term and the state’s statute is not defined for enforcement purposes.

Champine’s amendment to take out the “sex assigned at birth” verbiage passed on a 5-4 vote with the sponsors of the original measure, Councilors Fiebelkorn, Nichole Rogers, Joaquín Baca along with Klarissa Peña casting the votes against the amendment.

After the amendment vote, the amended ordinance was up for a vote and passed unanimously with Fiebelkorn saying the measure gives “basic human rights for almost everybody.”

Federal agency takes control of investigation of fiery train derailment in New Mexico - Associated Press

The Federal Railroad Administration is now leading the investigation of last month's fiery train derailment in New Mexico.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said Thursday that the FRA will determine the probable cause of the April 26 derailment.

NTSB investigators have examined the track and derailed tank cars and will focus on the performance of the tank cars and emergency response actions.

The derailment of an BNSF Railway freight train forced a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 40 to close and led to two days of precautionary evacuations for 52 Manuelito residents who lived within a two-mile radius of the derailment site.

No injuries were reported, McKinley County officials said.

The train had left Belen, New Mexico, and was headed to Phoenix and was traveling about 53 mph at the time of the derailment, well below the maximum authorized speed of 70 mph near the derailment site, NTSB investigators said.

Of the 35 cars that derailed, six tank cars were carrying non-odorous propane, the NTSB said.

Four of the six tank cars were breached and released their contents, which ignited, investigators said.

A fifth tank car carrying propane — a type of liquefied petroleum gas — was exposed to the flames and released vapor through its pressure relief device, investigators said.

Each derailed tank car was carrying about 30,000 gallons of liquefied petroleum gas, according to investigators.

Journalist arrested during clearing of UNM encampment - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

While clearing the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of New Mexico Wednesday, UNM and State Police arrested seven people, charging them with criminal trespass and wrongful use of public property. Among them was journalist Bryant Furlow, who regularly publishes with New Mexico In Depth, and his wife, photographer Tara Armijo-Prewitt.

In a statement released by New Mexico In Depth, Furlow said Armijo-Prewitt has been documenting the campus protests “for weeks” and that he joined her Wednesday “as a journalist interested in possibly reporting” on the law enforcement operation.

He said he took steps to identify himself as a reporter, including asking officers where members of the media were permitted to stand, which he said was not answered. He said he also asked if a public information officer was available to speak with, which there was not.

Furlow said he and his wife followed police instructions and stayed behind a police tape line. Despite this, police arrested them “while photographing the operation.” During his arrest, Furlow said he “repeatedly and loudly” announced he was a member of the press.

Both have since been released from the Metropolitan Detention Center. They intend to fight the criminal charges against them.

When asked about Furlow’s arrest, UNM spokesperson Cinnamon Blair said he was arrested for the same reason the six other people were arrested — for failing to leave the encampment despite repeated warnings.

Downwinders in D.C. lobbying House to pass compensation for radiation exposure - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

A coalition of radiation victims is hoping to put a human face on the grim aftermath of a nuclear era as they press congressional leaders to broaden compensation for exposure.

As theSanta Fe New Mexican reports, a group of Downwinders, former uranium workers and bereaved family members is in the U.S. Capitol this week to urge Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to call a vote on a bipartisan bill to expand who’s eligible for compensation under federal law.

The bill, which passed the Senate in a 69-30 vote, has stalled in the House because Republican leaders think it’s too costly.

It would enable New Mexico residents to receive federal compensation for exposure to radioactive fallout from nuclear tests — including the atomic bomb detonated at the Trinity Site in the Southern New Mexico desert during the Manhattan Project — and uranium mining after 1971.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández wrote in a statement, “Republicans have concerns about the price tag of the bill, but remember, the nuclear program incurred these costs already.”

The clock is ticking to extend and expand the existing program. It is set to expire June 7, and Congress will recess in the last week of May and return in early June.