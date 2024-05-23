THURS: Former APD employee's lawsuit against CABQ goes to jurors, New Multi-Gen center opening, +More

Jury gets case filed by former APD employee — KUNM News, The Albuquerque Journal

Jurors began deliberations Wednesday in a lawsuit by a former city employee who says she was fired in retaliation for reporting misconduct by a top Albuquerque Police Department official.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Paulette Diaz sent a memo to then APD chief Michael Geier regarding his chief-of-staff John Ross, alleging Ross received a raise and made several purchases, including a laptop, without proper approval.

Diaz alleges she was then forced out of her job as an administrative assistant for APD by being transferred to a different department, and eventually fired by the city altogether.

In closing statements yesterday, an attorney for the city said when Harold Medina took over for Geier, he brought in his own administrative assistant, just like Geier and other APD chiefs had done before.

But Diaz’s attorney argues her removal wasn’t just a simple changing of the guard, but rather a result of her reporting improper and possibly illegal actions, which would be in violation of the state’s Whistleblower Protection Act.

The suit is just the latest in a series of legal actions and settlements that emerged during Geier’s time as chief, including $400,000 paid to Ross to settle claims he made against the city.

Multigenerational center first of several new projects planned for NW Albuquerque - By Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

City leaders celebrated a key Westside project with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new multigenerational center to be built near Cibola Loop and Cuba Road NW.

The center, expected to open in August 2025, will bring to the area city services and programs aimed at residents of all ages. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said access to those services, including breakfast and lunch, is important for seniors and youth.

The center is the first of multiple new amenities planned for the site; a library and municipal pool will follow. The area already has new police and fire stations.

A multigenerational center was a logical first step, as it will serve as a bustling community hub during future Westside growth, Keller said.

“We have, I think, realized a little bit of a consensus, which is that multi-gens are the way to start,” he said, “because they are the most accessible and most beneficial for everyone.”

The new multigenerational center, Keller said, will have a drawing power that extends beyond the city limits.

“Our neighbors in Rio Rancho are gonna love it,” he said.

Dejah Moss, who lives near the site, said she’s excited about the potential of the new center to bring the community closer together. She said it’s a better fit than Section 8 housing that had been considered for the site.

Moss said her family will use the center, particularly her husband, whose prework workouts will be made easier.

She said she was surprised at the ceremony, which indicates progress on a site that’s been discussed since she moved there several years ago.

“I wasn’t sure what was gonna happen or when,” Moss said.

State Rep. Cynthia Borrego said the center is a great need, as the nearest multigenerational center, North Domingo Baca, is eight miles away and Bernalillo County’s Westside Community Center is 17 miles away.

City Council President Dan Lewis, who has at times been at odds with the mayor, praised Keller’s efforts.

“Tim Keller has been a great champion of this project,” Lewis said. “A lot of our directors (were) really championing this project and really pushing to move it forward. So, thank you to the mayor for giving good leadership on that and seeing that this project gets built.”

Keller, for his part, directed credit elsewhere, both for the new multigenerational center and other projects launched or completed during his term; those include the International District Library, New Mexico Media Academy and new Sierra Community Center.

“None of these projects were my or my administration’s idea,” he said. “They were all ideas from the community from decades past. I said ‘Let’s build something.’”

Keller said the groundbreaking was in jeopardy, but the City Council moved quickly by passing a bond issue about two weeks ago to make sure there was enough money to launch the project.

Voters previously approved $13 million in city bonds over several years for the first phase. The state Legislature has contributed about $3 million and the recent council action added another $1.8 million.

State Sen. Harold Pope Jr., one of several legislators lauded for their assistance in securing state funding for the project, said he’ll keep his gym membership, but will be a user of the new center.

MULTI-GEN CENTERS

The new multigenerational center will be the fourth operated by the city’s Department of Senior Affairs. It will join Manzano Mesa, North Domingo Baca, and the newly constructed Santa Barbara Martineztown Multigenerational Center, which is slated to open in the coming months.

Lewis said the new center is, for the time being, referred to as the “Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center,” though the plan is to consult with the community and eventually decide on a permanent name.

The building, which will have almost 15,000 square feet of space, will be constructed in phases, with the first phase to include a multipurpose room, meeting room and classroom.

Jennifer Turner, director of the city’s Municipal Development Department, said the August 2025 completion date is an informed target, as general contractor Weil Construction was brought in during the design phase and could discuss costs and scheduling associated with the project.

Another recent city project, the North Domingo Baca Park Aquatic Center, continues to move forward. Local construction firm Bradbury Stamm was selected to build the swimming and diving complex and is now in contract negotiations with the city.

That process is expected to wrap up around the end of this month, said Emily Moore, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department.

Provision for acequia insurance hanging in balance as U.S. House and Senate debate Farm Bill - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New MexicoIn their 942-page Farm Bill proposalreleased late last week, Republican House leaders did not include a provision that would preserve insurance for acequia associations facing lower crop yields amid multi-year drought.

Keeping acequias eligible for the insurance, a provision touted by members of the New Mexico congressional delegation, is among many differences between the Senate Democrats and House Republicans plans for the twice-a-decade Farm Bill that needs to be renewed by Sept. 30.

The Farm Bill is already a year late, after expiring in September 2023 over disagreements between the split Congress on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, crop insurance and other aspects of the legislation.

The House’s version would spend up to $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years. While the Senate has not yet released the full text of its version of the Senate bill, or provide an estimate of its cost, it did release summaries of key provisions earlier this month, including one that would clarify that acequias are eligible for the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.

The program provides insurance to farmers who are not otherwise eligible for other kinds of federal crop insurance and suffer from disasters like drought, hurricanes, hail or floods.

Acequias are centuries-old irrigation channels relied upon by generations of farmers in New Mexico. Many of them buy crop insurance to protect against harvests damaged by drought, which has intensified across the state in recent years due to climate change.

In 2018, farmers along acequias in Rio Arriba County learned that a policy imposed by former President Donald Trump would make their farms ineligible for the insurance program. The federal Farm Service Agency office in the area also reduced the threshold for harvests that would allow farmers to make an insurance claim, according to U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s office.

In 2021, Luján intervened, convincing incoming President Joe Biden’s Agriculture Secretary to pause the policy and get the farmers paid back for their losses.

“New Mexico’s farmers and ranchers are essential workers who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” Luján said in a news release at the time. “This reversal in policy and practice represents a hard-fought victory that gives New Mexicans the benefits they deserve and have paid into.”

In 2023, Luján sponsored the ACEQUIA Act, which would enshrine the pause into law, along with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) in the House.

The law was never enacted, but Luján, as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, was able to get the provision included in the Senate’s framework for the Farm Bill, Luján spokesperson Adan Serna said.

But it’s not in the House version released Thursday, and both chambers are now working to agree on a compromise, Serna said Tuesday.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said in a statement May 17 that, while the two bills have a lot in common, she was concerned the House proposal will “split the broad, bipartisan coalition that has always been the foundation of a successful Farm Bill.”

While the House version of the Farm Bill does not include the insurance provision, it does make acequias eligible for funding from the Water Source Protection Program, which provides $30 million annually to help the federal Forest Service and farmers partner to improve watershed and forest health.

Film about West Mesa murders raises concern– Mia Casas, KUNM

A new film called “Boneyard” will be released this year depicting an unborn child and 11 women who were murdered on Albuquerque’s West Mesa.

The Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement today/yesterday that the filmmakers did not contact them about the production. Agency officials say they only became aware of the movie after the official trailer was released.

Families of the victims contacted APD concerned about how the film will depict their loved ones who died in 2009.

The investigation into the murders has been open and active for 15 years. Police say the team of detectives assigned to it review tips weekly.