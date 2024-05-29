WEDS: Water and energy conversation on the agenda for legislators, + More

Water, energy, conservation and more on the interim agenda for legislators — Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

The interim Water and Natural Resources Committee met in Santa Fe on Tuesday to discuss a proposed schedule and list of topics to address before the legislature meets again for 60 days in 2025.

Danielle Prokop with Source New Mexico reports even with a shorter interim session and shorter meetings, members said there’s plenty of ground to cover with water issues, energy and climate concerns across New Mexico.

Interim committees are bipartisan, with members from both chambers. They hear reports from New Mexico agencies, tour locations and suggest legislation for the upcoming session. Lawmakers and agency staff usually meet outside of the Roundhouse in communities across the state.

So far, there are set dates, but some locations are still being determined.

The meeting and locations are set for meetings on July 22-23, August 26-27, September 26-27, October 28-29 and a final November 25-26.

They will be “day and a half” meetings.

Interim committee chair Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Galisteo) said he’d tell lawmakers “soon” when he’d set the locations for the meetings in July, September and October. Currently the August meeting will be held at the New Mexico Technical Institute in Socorro and the final November meeting will be held at the Roundhouse.

Potential meeting sites floated by committee members on Tuesday include the Red River and Questa area, Rio Rancho or Corrales, Hobbs and Las Cruces.

McQueen said he planned to “dial back” the work during this interim,acknowledging that it was an election year and lawmakers have “campaigns to attend to,” in addition to other responsibilities.

He proposed that meetings would fall under large topics: water, energy and conservation to start.

Members on the committee made a few suggestions for additional umbrella topics.

Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque) brought up air quality and health. She pointed to the American Lung Association’s failing grades of New Mexico’s highest populated counties. Both Bernalillo and Doña Ana Counties received “F” grades for ozone and particle pollution, according to the study.

Sen. Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) recommended the topic of climate, and said her office was working on research about “where we are, where we’ve been and where we oughta go,” on the topic.

Sen. Pat Woods (R-Clovis) asked if the committee would examine if recent legislation such as the Community Solar Program and the Water Data Act, were enforceable and that agencies were meeting their goals on the new laws.

Lawmakers also asked for progress updates on the New Mexico Energy Transition Act, weather monitoring programs and hydrogen development plans. There was also discussion about legislation to address PFAS testing in private water wells.

FIRE AND WATER

McQueen emphasized he wanted the interim sessions to go deeper on topics, rather than cover a wide range.

Multiple lawmakers responded and said they wanted to dive into wildfire and local water infrastructure concerns.

Older and often failing water infrastructure creates problems for rural drinking supplies, but also fire suppression, said. Rep. Susan Herrera (D-Embudo). She said the state should consider a separate fund to address infrastructure needs.

“We’re not going to capital outlay our way out of this,” Herrera said regarding the state’s process to send money to local communities. “It’s going to take some real investment from the state into this.”

Finally, lawmakers said they wanted updates on various water litigation – whether tribal water rights, or the Rio Grande settlement agreement still pending a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sen. Joe Cervantes (D-Las Cruces), recommended that Attorney General Raúl Torrez should make a presentation to the committee regarding staff and efforts on water litigation before the New Mexico Department of Justice.

McQueen said the interim committee wanted to see more policy presentations from the executive, noting that the Strategic Water Supply – a $500 million plan to buy treated brackish water and oil and gas wastewater to sell for other uses – was originally “a line in a budget.”

He emphasized he wanted to see a bill from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office on the proposal if brought forward in the next session.

Sedillo Lopez agreed.

“While it’s not good to have legislation without funding, it’s also not good to have funding without legislation, and we have both,” she said.

McQueen told the committee he would take additional suggestions over the next couple of days and that the full iterimin agenda and meeting locations would follow.

What to expect: APS board to finalize $2.15 billion budget — Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

Albuquerque Public Schools board members are set to finalize the budget for next school year at their May 29 special meeting.

The budget the board will decide on includes $2.15 billion, which covers both APS operations and those of district-authorized charter schools.

The budget includes a 3% raise for all employees, as approved by the New Mexico Legislature earlier this year.

Preparation of the spending plan began shortly after the Feb. 15 end of the legislative session.

District officials provided preliminary information to the board at its Feb. 7 meeting. After that came steering committee meetings, and individual schools and departments within APS then submitted their budget requests.

Principals attended budget workshops in late February, and district officials made presentations to the board on various budget areas at the first meeting of each month since then.

CHARTER CHANGES

The proposed budget shows substantial changes for six charter schools.

William W. & Josephine Dorn Community Charter School will “pause” for a year; its budget was $843,928 for fiscal year 2023-2024.

Voz Collegiate Preparatory Charter School’s expected state aid is up 85.36% to $1,365,290. The school is expanding into high school over the next four years, starting with the addition of ninth grade in 2024-2025.

Siembra Leadership High School is expected to see enrollment increase from 359 this school year to a projected 380 in 2024-2025. That will mean its allocation from the state will rise from $3,537,978 to $5,138,537.

An increase in program units at Coral Community Charter School means its state aid will rise 25.94% to 2,833,872.

Decreases in program units mean New America School and Robert F Kennedy High School will see their state aid drop by 15.8% and 14.14%, respectively.

Program units, under state law, are used to calculate the cost of educating a student. The Legislature’s glossary defines a kindergartner’s seat in a classroom as 1.44 program units, while each student in grades 7-12 is counted as 1.25 program units.

BIGGER APS ROLE ON INTERGOVERNMENTAL COMMISSION

The board will also be asked to consider the approval of an intergovernmental agreement with Albuquerque and Bernalillo County that would recreate the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Government Commission as the Local Government Coordinating Commission. Currently, APS holds two advisory seats on the city-county commission.

Board of Education President Danielle Gonzales said earlier that the change will make the district a voting member of the commission.

Members Courtney Jackson and Heather Benavidez would continue to represent APS on the new commission.

CALENDAR CHANGE

The other action item on the agenda is a slight change to the 2024-2025 academic calendar. If the change is approved, the second semester would begin Jan 7, one day later than planned and a staff professional development day would be moved from that day to May 30, 2025, which is the last day of school in the calendar approved in February.

Channell Segura, chief of schools, wrote in an action report included in the agenda the recommended change is in response to concerns about the last day of school being a full day.

Pilot injured after a military fighter jet crashes near international airport in Albuquerque — Associated Press

A military fighter jet on its way to an Air Force base in California crashed Tuesday near the international airport in New Mexico's largest city, sending up a large plume of smoke and injuring the pilot.

The pilot, the only person on board, was able to escape after crashing around 2 p.m. on a hillside on the south side of Albuquerque's airport and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the city's fire department.

U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin identified the downed plane as an F-35 that left Fort Worth, Texas, earlier Tuesday and was headed to Edwards Air Force Base near Los Angeles. A spokesperson for Lockheed said in an email to The Associated Press that the fighter jet crashed after the pilot stopped to refuel at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Neither of the Air Force bases immediately responded to requests for more information.

Located on the southern edge of Albuquerque, Kirtland is home to the 377th Air Base Wing, which conducts nuclear operations and trains and equips expeditionary forces. It's also home to the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Patrick White, who was driving in the area at the time of the crash, told AP that he saw the aircraft trailing low to the ground, kicking up a cloud of dirt and dust. He said it briefly disappeared from his line of sight, and then he saw "an enormous plume of black smoke."

When he drove past the crash, he said he saw a piece of the fighter jet in the middle of the road.

It marks the second crash of a military plane in New Mexico in the past month. In April, an F-16 Fighting Falcon went down in a remote area near Holloman Air Force Base in the southern part of the state, leaving that pilot with minor injuries after he ejected from the aircraft.

Department of Energy expands lung cancer screening for former lab workers — Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

People who worked at the two major national laboratories in New Mexico will have more chances to get medical screening examinations for work-related diseases, federal officials announced.

Those who worked for the U.S. Department of Energy at Los Alamos National Laboratory or Sandia National Laboratories and are at high risk of lung cancer can also now get low-dose CT scans, according to thenews release.

The DOE Former Worker Medical Screening Program is being expanded to New Mexico national lab workers who were exposed to radiation, asbestos, beryllium, and other carcinogenic metals and toxins, the White House announced May 3.

The screening is also “offered to all former DOE workers who have served the Nation in its national security and other missions,” the program said.

The screenings are being performed by the Worker Health Protection Program at the Barry Commoner Center for Health and the Environment at Queens College, City University of New York, and the John Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The new and expanded screening will be celebrated at two events in June, where speakers will include a former LANL worker, the director of DOE’s Office of Environment, Health, Safety and Security, the head of the Los Alamos Medical Center, the head of the New Mexico Building And Construction Trades Council and representatives of New Mexico’s congressional delegation.

CELEBRATIONS SCHEDULED IN LOS ALAMOS AND ALBUQUERQUE

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at IBEW Local 611, located at 4921 Alexander Blvd NE # A in Albuquerque.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 on the back lawn at the Los Alamos Medical Center, located at 3917 West Road in Los Alamos. Enter from Trinity Drive, take left at the first stop sign and park in the back lot.



