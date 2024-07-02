TUES: APS makes new superintendent official, Flooding threatens NM, + More

It’s official: A new superintendent takes the reins at APS — Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

The transition of leadership at Albuquerque Public Schools is now official.

Gabriella Durán Blakey, who had been the district’s acting superintendent since March, took over Monday as the head of an organization with 141 regular public schools, more than 70,000 students and a staff of more than 10,000.

“I’m honored to step into this position and to have the opportunity to reimagine the way we do things at APS,” Blakey said in a news release.

After a national search, in February the APS Board of Education tabbed Blakey as the new superintendent, replacing Scott Elder, whose retirement became official Sunday.

“The Board of Education heard loud and clear from our community that they want a superintendent who has the experience and know-how to improve student outcomes, who understands our community and culture, and who will listen to and prioritize community voice,” Board President Danielle Gonzales told City Desk ABQ Monday. “I am so proud that we have all of that and more in Dr. Blakey. We are excited about her leadership and ready to see her get to work to serve, challenge, and support our students.”

SHIFTING FR BETTER STUDENT OUTCOMES

Blakey also launched an administrative reorganization that went into effect Monday.

She said the shift is designed to better position APS to meet the goals identified in its Emerging Stronger strategic plan: improving reading and math proficiency rates, preparing students for life after graduation, and equipping them with life skills needed for future success.

“I’m prepared to do whatever it takes to make that happen,” Blakey said.

As acting superintendent, APS says, she has visited more than a dozen schools to hear from staff and students about what the district is doing well and where it could improve.

She plans to host additional listening sessions in the coming weeks and months.

In an April conversation with CityDesk ABQ, Blakey said her priorities include students learning five new things in each grade, aligning APS’ goals to the strategic plan and building trust in the school system.

THE RISE OF A FORMER PUPIL

Prior to her latest promotion, Blakey worked at APS for more than 20 years, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and associate superintendent. She most recently was the district’s chief operations officer. Blakey was also assistant superintendent for curriculum and professional development with Santa Fe Public Schools.

Blakey, who attended Sandia Base Elementary and Van Buren Middle School and graduated from Highland High School, is the 30th APS superintendent in the district’s 133 years.

“I want our schools to challenge and nurture students,” Blakey said Monday. “I want to work with families and the community to give children what they need to be successful in the classroom. Above all, when the time comes for our students to graduate, I want them to be ready and have the skills to succeed no matter what they choose to do after high school.”

Much of New Mexico is under flood watch after 100 rescued from waters over weekend — Associated Press

Weather forecasters warned Monday that much of New Mexico faces two more days of elevated threats of dangerous flooding like the walls of water over the weekend that caused severe damage, forced the rescues of 100 people and left parts of one town recently ravaged by wildfires covered in mud and debris.

The body of one person was recovered from the Rio Grande in Albuquerque on Sunday, but it wasn't immediately clear if the death was flood related, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue. The death remained under investigation and no other details had been released.

Most of central New Mexico remained under a flood watch into Tuesday, including Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Ruidoso.

"Very few parts of the state have been immune from the impacts," said Daniel Porter, the senior meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque. "Unfortunately the threat is most likely to continue to be really elevated for the next couple of days, at least through Wednesday," he told reporters during a briefing Monday.

The threat should briefly subside on Thursday for the Fourth of July, but begin to ramp up again by the weekend, Porter said.

The downpours have caused the most damage in areas of New Mexico where wildfires have left mountainside void of trees, brush and grass -- including in northern New Mexico where a historic blaze burned through numerous communities in 2022 and in the village of Ruidoso where residents were forced to flee fast-moving flames just weeks ago.

"Some of the damage I saw was really, just genuinely shocking. Some of it just took your breath away," said Andrew Mangham, the weather service's senior hydrologist said Monday after visiting some of the hardest hit areas on Sunday.

"Just absolutely complete devastation" in parts of Ruidoso, he said.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries.

National Guard spokesman Hank Minitrez confirmed troops had assisted over the weekend in the rescue of at least 100 people stranded by flood waters in vehicles or otherwise, mostly in the Ruidoso area,

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said he'd "never seen anything like that."

"It was insane," he told KRUI Radio on Monday.

Ruidoso spokesperson Kerry Gladden said there had been 26 swift water rescues in their village alone on Saturday and 51 on Sunday.

"We were incredibly lucky we did not have any injuries. We didn't have to transport anyone to the hospital," she said. She said they had no immediate estimate on flood damage.

"That will take days," she said late Monday.

The Albuquerque Police Department headquarters and City Hall both suffered flood damage over the weekend, Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, quarter-sized hail and 60 mph (97 kph) wind hit the Albuquerque area late Saturday night.

Heavy rain from a severe thunderstorm brought flash flooding to many parts of the city and downed power poles, leaving up to 20,000 residents without electricity for hours.

Keller said basements of City Hall and the Albuquerque police flooded, but there was no immediate damage estimate.

NM governor wants more prison time for people convicted of felonies who face new gun charges - By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is proposing to once again extend how long someone can be put in prison for possessing a gun when they have already been convicted of a felony.

New Mexico law prohibits someone from having a gun if they’ve been convicted of a felony, battery or property damage against a loved one, stalking, or federal gun charges; or if they’re under a protection order for rape or domestic violence.

If someone has a felony conviction or has served any part of their probation for a felony in the last decade, it is a third-degree felony to be found in possession of a firearm under the current state law.

Other third-degree felonies in New Mexico carry a three-year sentence; being convicted under this part of the law can land someone in prison for up to six years.

A five-page draft bill presented to the Courts, Corrections & Justice Committee on June 26 would make the crime a second-degree felony. That would bring a nine-year sentence on a person’s first conviction, and a 12-year sentence for a second one.

“Creating a statute in New Mexico that can be effective at safely incarcerating dangerous previously convicted offenders, we believe, is a part of the overall solution that cannot wait,” said Benjamin Baker, the governor’s senior public safety advisor.

If lawmakers pass Lujan Grisham’s proposal during a special session on July 18, it would be the fifth time in six years that they’ve amended the felon in possession statute.

State legislators increased the penalty for violating the law in 2018, and expanded the category of who can be charged with the crime in 2019. They lengthened the possible prison sentence in 2020, and then did so again in 2022.

Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena (D-Las Cruces) asked Baker to explain why the governor proposes to increase the maximum sentences compared to the proposal considered in the last regular session that ended in February.

“This problem continues to increase despite actions made by this Legislature to increase penalties and expand the scope,” Baker said.

PROPOSED PRISON TERMS FUNCTION AS MANDATORY MINIMUMS

The draft proposal from Lujan Grisham would also make any sentence ineligible for “good time,” meaning no matter how that person behaves in prison, no matter what programs they take part in, they could not get out early.

Cadena asked Baker about the intent behind the proposed change, and whether it is meant to function as a mandatory minimum sentence. Baker said yes.

Criminal justice advocates have long argued making people serve longer prison sentences does not reduce crime, citing studies showing sentence enhancements and the creation of new crimes, as the governor is proposing here, have little or no deterrent effect on crime.

“While I accept that those studies exist, and I’m aware of their existence, I also believe that there’s multiple facets to the criminal justice system, and deterrence is not the only one,” Baker said. “The community’s safety due to incarceration and separation from the community, so that one can’t reoffend, are an important point that I’d like to raise to the committee.”

Sen. Moe Maestas (D-Albuquerque) said the mandatory minimums as a policy disincentivizes “any good behavior” by incarcerated people.

“Being cognizant of the plight of our corrections officers, our Department of Corrections is thin with regard to workers,” Maestas said. “Our workers are working overtime, and that tiny bit of incentive for the inmate to behave is in the interest of public safety.”

The proposed sentence could result in someone convicted of felon in possession being in prison for longer than someone convicted of vehicular homicide, Maestas said.

“It’s just completely inconsistent with good public policy,” Maestas said.

‘IT IS A STATEWIDE CONCERN’

Baker said “we are failing to both prevent and provide the community safety necessary that exists when a person is incarcerated, instead of being free in the community, to choose to reoffend.”

Baker walked lawmakers through data he cited from the Administrative Office of the Courts showing all felon in possession charges in New Mexico between 2017 and May 31, 2024.

In 2017 and 2018, there were about 1,400 cases per year across the state, Baker said.

In 2019, there were significantly fewer cases, and there were nearly no cases in 2020 and 2021, which Baker attributed to “COVID and the situation that existed there.”

There were 202 cases in 2022, he said.

The most recent annual data from 2023 shows 1,378 cases, “a return statewide in New Mexico to pre-pandemic numbers,” Baker said.

As of May 31, there were 864 cases filed so far in 2024. Baker said he projects by the end of the year there will be a rate “higher than any of the previous seven years.”

“Statewide charging events have increased,” Baker said. “It is a statewide concern.”

Between 2017 and May 31, 2024, 52% of the charges were dismissed in two ways, Baker said.

State prosecutors dismissed 36% of those cases.

In the remaining 14% of the cases, people pleaded guilty to another crime associated with the same incident, in exchange for getting the gun charge dismissed, he said.

Following Sackett, questions remain about what waters are protected - By Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

As the impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Sackett decision of 2023 unfold, New Mexico water advocates are pushing for increased protections of waterways that are no longer protected under the Clean Water Act.

Advocates from groups like Trout Unlimited and Amigos Bravo partnered with EcoFlight to help a group of legislators get a better picture of the landscape and how many waterways lost their protections due to the Sackett decision.

The plane flew over areas like the Caja del Rio, Valles Caldera National Preserve and parts of the Jemez River watershed.

Dan Roper with Trout Unlimited said that the Jemez River watershed is a “great place to think about the risks to our water resources right now.”

He said, since the Sackett decision, there are a lot of questions about what level of protections are in place for streams, rivers and wetlands in that watershed. Those waterways include rivers like the San Antonio Creek and the Rio Guadalupe that run year long and are popular places for anglers to fish. Some of the rivers and streams even originate in the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

“We don’t know if they’re protected,” Roper said.

One reason that New Mexico’s waters are at risk due to the court ruling is because the state is one of three that do not have their own surface water permitting program.

Another reason is the arid nature of New Mexico. The Sackett decision ruled that the Clean Water Act does not apply to waterways and wetlands that aren’t adjacent to a navigable water or are not perennial.

That places areas like New Mexico that have a lot of ephemeral and intermittent streams and wetlands at risk, despite the fact that those waterways are critical to ensuring clean drinking water and irrigation water.

Some of the threats to waters in New Mexico include road building, development, mining, oil and gas extraction and even forest management, Roper said.

He said that some of the modeling that has been done following the Sackett decision has led to concerns that many of the streams no longer have the level of protections that they once did.

“If they aren’t protected by the feds, they don’t have protections right now,” Roper said.

The streams around Los Alamos National Laboratory, for example, may not be protected by the Clean Water Act, according to a map provided by Trout Unlimited. These waterways have documented pollution including mercury, cyanide, selenium and other metals, according to a state report.

Since Sackett, there have been questions about who, if anyone, has the authority to regulate discharges of pollutants from Los Alamos National Laboratory into the ephemeral streams that are often dry.

Tannis Fox with the Western Environmental Law Center said one thing that New Mexico can do in light of the Sackett decision is to get statutory and regulatory authority over discharges that are currently regulated by the federal government. That includes discharges from industrial sources and wastewater treatment plants. Currently, those are permitted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and certified by the New Mexico Environment Department to satisfy the state’s water quality standards.

New Mexico has taken steps to begin a surface water permitting program and the initial program rollout could occur in 2027.

The state also joined the America the Beautiful Freshwater Challenge, which aims to reconnect wetlands and waterways.

Some of the streams that lost their protections, like the San Antonio Creek do flow year round, but go dry before reaching a larger waterway that is within the EPA’s jurisdiction. Because of that, the Sackett decision may have left them unprotected.

Fox said it is uncertain if protections could be restored through efforts to keep water in a waterway that currently goes dry before its confluence with a larger river.

“A little bit of this still is up to interpretation of the courts of the Supreme Court’s decision,” she said.

Fox said the Supreme Court ruled that, in order to be protected, rivers like the Rio Grande and San Juan have to flow “relatively permanently;” however, the justices did not define what that means and did not provide any guidance in determining what streams remain under the EPA’s jurisdiction.

“When we’re talking about streams at risk, we are looking at these waters that potentially do not run permanently, that are potentially at risk, which is a wide swath of waters in New Mexico,” she said.

While the U.S. Congress could change the Clean Water Act to ensure all waterways are protected, Fox said there is not the political will to do so at this time.

That leaves a patchwork of protections that change from state to state despite the fact that waterways cross state lines.

While Fox hopes that New Mexico will take robust measures to ensure its waters are protected, she said not all the states in the arid west will make those efforts. One reason that the Clean Water Act was needed in the first place was that state efforts were not adequate to protect the waterways, she said.

“It’s important from a national perspective, that you not have a patchwork of protection of rivers and streams, but that you have protection throughout the nation,” Fox said. “And so, the Supreme Court, in my view, has really taken us back 50 years.”

Fortunately for New Mexico, many of the waters crossing into the state are coming from Colorado, which, Fox said, is also looking at “beefing up” surface water and wetland programs.

Roper said that, when it comes to water, everything’s connected.

“When we talk about the health of our watersheds, it’s our perennial streams…it’s our ephemeral drainage, a lot of those are arroyos,” he said. “But everything’s connected. Everyone lives downstream. So we really need to take a watershed approach to those issues.”