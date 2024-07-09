TUES: Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial begins with jury selection, + More

Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial begins with jury selection - By Morgan Lee and Andrew Dalton Associated Press

Alec Baldwin's trial in the shooting of a cinematographer is set to begin Tuesday with the selection of jurors who will be tasked with deciding whether the actor is guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Getting chosen to serve in a trial of such a major star accused of such a major crime would be unusual even in Los Angeles or Baldwin's hometown of New York. But it will be essentially an unheard-of experience for those who are picked as jurors in Santa Fe, New Mexico, though the state has increasingly become a hub of Hollywood production in recent years.

Baldwin, 66, could get up to 18 months in prison if jurors unanimously decide he committed the felony when a revolver he was pointing at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the Western film "Rust" in October 2021 at Bonanza Creek Ranch, some 18 miles (29 kilometers) from where the trial is being held.

Baldwin has said the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Unaware the gun contained a live round, Baldwin said he pulled back the hammer — not the trigger — and it fired.

The star of "30 Rock" and "The Hunt for Red October" made his first appearance in the courtroom on Monday, when Judge Mary Marlowe Summer, in a significant victory for the defense, ruled at a pretrial hearing that Baldwin's role as a co-producer on "Rust" isn't relevant to the trial.

The judge has said that the special circumstances of a celebrity trial shouldn't keep jury selection from moving quickly, and that opening statements should begin Wednesday.

"I'm not worried about being able to pick a jury in one day," Marlowe Summer said. "I think we're going to pick a jury by the afternoon."

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey, however, was dubious that Baldwin's lawyers, with whom she has clashed in the run-up to the trial, would make that possible.

"It is my guess that with this group of defense attorneys, that's not gonna happen," Morrissey said at the hearing.

Baldwin attorney Alex Spiro replied, "I've never not picked a jury in one day. I can't imagine that this would be the first time."

Dozens of prospective jurors will be brought into the courtroom for questioning Tuesday morning. Cameras that will carry the rest of the proceedings will be turned off to protect their privacy. Jurors are expected to get the case after a nine-day trial.

Attorneys will be able to request they be dismissed for conflicts or other causes. The defense under state law can dismiss up to five jurors without giving a reason, the prosecution three. More challenges will be allowed when four expected alternates are chosen.

Before Marlowe Sommer's ruling Monday, prosecutors had hoped to highlight Baldwin's safety obligations on the set as co-producer to bolster an alternative theory of guilt beyond his alleged negligent use of a firearm. They aimed to link Baldwin's behavior to "total disregard or indifference for the safety of others" under the involuntary manslaughter law.

But the prosecution managed other wins Monday. They successfully argued for the exclusion of summary findings from a state workplace safety investigation that placed much of the blame on the film's assistant director, shifting fault away from Baldwin.

And the judge ruled that they could show graphic images from Hutchins' autopsy, and from police lapel cameras during the treatment of her injuries.

Alec Baldwin 's role as a producer of the Western film "Rust" isn't relevant to the involuntary manslaughter trial over a fatal shooting on set, a New Mexico judge decided Monday.

The move is a major setback for prosecutors just as trial was about to begin. They had planned to present evidence that showed how Baldwin bore a special responsibility — as co-producer, well beyond that of the actor holding the gun — for the dangerous environment that led to the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal.

"I'm having real difficulty with the state's position that they want to show that as a producer he didn't follow guidelines and therefore as an actor Mr. Baldwin did all of these things wrong that resulted in the death of Ms. Hutchins because as a producer he allowed these things to happen," Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said. "I'm denying evidence of his status as a producer."

Special prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson argued unsuccessfully that Baldwin was "keenly aware" of his safety obligations as a producer, in an attempt to bolster an alternative theory of guilt beyond negligent use of a firearm. The prosecution has tried to link Baldwin's behavior on set to "total disregard or indifference for the safety of others."

In the courtroom Monday, Baldwin sat between lead attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro. He appeared to listen intently, taking occasional notes on a yellow legal pad and handing written messages to an attorney. Baldwin wore glasses and close-cropped hair.

The trial starts Tuesday with jury selection and is scheduled to last 10 days.

Last week, the judge cleared the way for crucial firearms experts for the prosecution to testify about Baldwin's handling of the revolver and whether the gun was functioning properly prior to the fatal shooting.

On Monday, the judge sided with prosecutors to exclude at trial the summary findings from a state workplace safety investigation that places much of the blame on assistant director Dave Halls. Halls has pleaded no contest to negligent use of a firearm and may be called to testify at Baldwin's trial.

Prosecutors say the workplace safety investigation was incomplete, unreliable and glossed over Baldwin's responsibilities in the fatal shooting.

Rust Movie Productions paid a $100,000 fine to resolve violations of state safety regulations that were characterized as "serious" but not willful, under a 2023 settlement agreement. Several witnesses to the workplace safety investigation are likely to be called to testify at Baldwin's trial.

Prosecutors also will be able to present at trial graphic images of Hutchins' injuries from an autopsy report, over objections from the defense, as well as police lapel camera video of the immediate aftermath of the shooting as medics arrived on set to treat the wounded Hutchins and Souza.

Baldwin is charged with a single felony count of involuntary manslaughter punishable by up to 18 months in prison if he's convicted.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on set, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death and sentenced to 18 months in prison. She is appealing the conviction.

In October 2021, Baldwin was rehearsing a cross-draw maneuver with the revolver when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty and claims the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Unaware the gun contained a live round, Baldwin said he pulled back the hammer — not the trigger — and it fired.

Baldwin's attorneys successfully sought to bar discussion at trial of fatal gun incidents on movie sets, including actor Brandon Lee's death from a shot to the abdomen while filming a scene from "The Crow" in 1993. In that instance, a makeshift bullet was mistakenly left in a gun from a previous scene and struck Lee while filming a scene that called for using blank rounds.

Prosecutors have agreed not to elicit testimony about "The Crow," but also contend that Baldwin knew about safety risks posed by guns — even when live rounds are not present.

Marlowe Sommer said she'll allow just a single reference at trial to the fact that blank rounds without a projectile can be fatal. Attorneys for Baldwin argue that it was inconceivable that live rounds would wind up on set.

The judge sided with prosecutors in excluding from trial a letter signed by crew members that disputes the characterizations of the "Rust" set as chaotic or dangerous prior to the fatal shooting.

Another pretrial motion might defuse snipping between the prosecution and defense teams. Prosecutors want the judge to preclude accusations of "prosecutorial misconduct" and "personal attacks."

Marlowe Sommer said discussion at trial of prosecutorial misconduct will be limited to testimony and expert analysis of the gun in the fatal shooting and FBI forensic testing that damaged the firing mechanism. Defense attorneys argue that may have destroyed possible exculpatory evidence.

The judge ruled evidence and arguments designed to garner sympathy for Baldwin also won't be allowed at trial, including indications of remorse or the impact of events on his family. Prosecutors say those arguments have no bearing on determining guilt.

Baldwin is a three-time Emmy winner who has gone from star and leading man to bit player to scene stealer, at times going years without a major role in a hit film or show. But he's remained a household name for nearly 35 years, largely on the strength of his real-life personality: as an outspoken liberal, talk-show guest and the king of all "Saturday Night Live" hosts.

New Albuquerque Community Safety director appointed - Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

Fresh off moving into its new headquarters, the Albuquerque Community Safety Department has a new — yet familiar — director.

Jodie Esquibel, who had been the department’s acting director since March, officially took the permanent position Friday.

In a press release announcing Esquibel’s selection, Mayor Tim Keller said ACS is transforming public safety in the city and has the right leader. The job was advertised as paying $168,000 a year.

“Jodie brings the right experience and perspective to make sure that ACS continues to meet the needs of our community and get people connected to the right help, at the right time,” he said.

Esquibel became acting director after Mariela Ruiz-Angel was promoted to associate chief administrative officer in Keller’s administration.

Keller said Esquibel’s prior experience as a paramedic and a professional athlete — she’s a mixed martial arts fighter — along with her history of leadership and successfully building and managing programs made her an ideal candidate.

Esquibel said she looks forward to continuing to work with and grow the department.

“Albuquerque Community Safety was created based on direct feedback from the community, and we remain dedicated to evolving in response to their needs,” she said. “Together with the public (and) our partners in law enforcement and emergency services, we are building a stronger, more inclusive network to ensure folks get the help they need.”

The City showed off its new office in the International District in May and held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the building over the weekend.

Conservation enforcement on Santa Ana Pueblo lands expected at end of July - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Once Tamaya Kwii Kee Nee Puu is signed into trust with the federal government, people who are not members of the Santa Ana Pueblo and who trespass will be subject to tribal and federal law enforcement.

In June, Santa Ana Pueblo officials were joined by the Southwest Regional Office of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to host a fee to trust signing ceremony at the Prairie Star Restaurant.

But the final signatures aren’t expected until around the end of July, said Doug McKenna, director of the Santa Ana Pueblo’s Natural Resources Department.

Mckenna said the land is almost entirely fenced off and signs are posted prohibiting trespassing.

To do anything on the land, one would need permission from the Santa Ana Pueblo Governor’s Office, he said.

Until the final signatures are made at the end of July, the land is considered private property and any trespassing would be prosecuted by either the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, or the local district attorney, he said.

With the lands being signed into trust, the tribal government will be able to enforce trespassing and other laws through civil actions in tribal court, McKenna said. Non-Native people cannot be tried in tribal court for criminal charges, but can for civil charges, he said.

“It enhances the authority for conservation officers to do their job to better protect the natural and cultural resources out there,” he said.

People who are hunting, fishing or gathering once the lands are in trust can be brought into federal criminal court, he said.

People could also be prosecuted federally for tearing down signs or fences; or digging for pottery, burial sites or other cultural resources, McKenna said.

“It’s for the betterment of the community,” he said. “I think people will think about things before they trespass, cut fences, or come across Indian land.”

Food benefits available for residents impacted by NM wildfires- KUNM News

The New Mexico Health Care Authority announced today that New Mexicans affected by the South Fork and Salt fires may be eligible for food benefits under their Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

This applies to residents in Lincoln and Otero County, including the Mescalero Apache tribe–they can apply starting on Wednesday July 10, 2024 and have until Wednesday July 17, 2024 before the benefits close.

At Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s request, the state has received federal approval to appropriate these benefits to the 18 thousands residents that were impacted by the fires. This includes community members who live or work in the following Lincoln County zip codes: 88355, 88345, 88346, and 88312, as well as those in Otero County, including the Mescalero Apache Reservation zip code of 88340.

Kari Armijo, Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Health Care Authority, said, “We want to assure New Mexicans that we are here to support them during this challenging time.”

Impacted residents can apply for D-SNAP at the following locations:

·Horton Complex: 237 Service Rd, Ruidoso, NM 88348

·Roswell ISD Field Office:1701 S. Sunset Ave, Roswell, NM 88203

·Alamogordo ISD Field Office: 2000 Juniper Drive, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, starting Wednesday, July 10, through Wednesday, July 17. Please note that all sites will be closed on Saturday, July 13.

On Sunday, July 14, D-SNAP sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Call Center will be closed.

Residents unable to drive to the D-SNAP locations may call 1-800-283-4465 to apply by phone, document their case, and verbally attest their information.

Arizona congressional delegation introduces $5 billion tribal water rights legislation - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Members of Arizona's congressional delegation introduced legislation Monday that would authorize a water rights settlement with three Native American tribes in the Southwest, providing more certainty for the arid region.

The proposal carries a price tag of $5 billion — larger than any such agreement enacted by Congress.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said the legislation marks a historic step forward in resolving what has been a decades-long dispute with the Navajo Nation as well as the Hopi and San Juan Southern Paiute tribes.

The legislation would ratify a settlement agreement that was approved by each of the tribes in May. In all, the tribes would be guaranteed access to more than 56,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water along with specific groundwater rights and protections. The legislation also would establish a homeland for the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe.

The funding included in the legislation would be distributed to special trust funds to pay for building and maintaining water development and delivery projects, including a $1.75 billion distribution pipeline.

"Securing water rights for these tribes upholds their sovereignty and lays the path for their growth and prosperity through increased investment in water infrastructure," Kelly said.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona said the federal government's obligation to the tribes to provide drinking water could not be more pressing as climate change exacerbates what he referred to as a multigenerational drought.

For the San Juan Southern Paiute, tribal President Robbin Preston Jr. said the opportunities that would come from the legislation would be life-changing for his people.

"With reliable electricity, water and housing, our people will have opportunities that have never been available to us before," he said in a statement. "This legislation is more than a settlement of water rights, it is the establishment of an exclusive reservation for a tribe that will no longer be forced to live like strangers in our own land."

While efforts to negotiate an agreement have been generations in the making, tribal leaders have said the ongoing drought and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were among the challenges that drove the latest round of talks.