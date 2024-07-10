WED: Opening statements to give roadmap to involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, + More

Opening statements to give roadmap to involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin - By Morgan Lee and Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

A jury is set to hear opening statements Wednesday at the involuntary manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer, a trial that will delve into the confluence of gun safety, high-wattage celebrity and a low-budget Western movie on a remote ranch set.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys selected 16 jurors — 11 women and five men — on Tuesday, seating a jury from a region with strong currents of gun ownership and safety informed by backcountry hunting. Four of the jurors will be deemed alternates while the other 12 deliberate once they get the case.

The shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old rising star in her craft, nearly three years ago sent shock waves through the film industry and led to one felony charge against Baldwin that could result in up to 18 months in prison.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty as he returns to the desert Southwest for the trial at a downtown courthouse in Santa Fe, a short drive from the movie-ranch setting of scenes from "Rust."

Baldwin has claimed the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Unaware that it was loaded with a live round, he said he pulled back the hammer — not the trigger — and it fired.

Prosecutors say they'll present evidence that Baldwin went "off script" and failed to follow basic industry standards for firearms safety when he pointed the firearm at Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021.

"At the end of the day, the prosecutor's main theory is that this was a gun involved, and Baldwin had a gun in his hand, and it doesn't matter if it's a film set or hunting safety class, you're responsible for what comes out of the end of the barrel," said John Day, a Santa Fe-based defense attorney and former prosecutor.

Baldwin attorney Alex Spiro probed prospective jurors on Tuesday for strong opinions about gun safety and asked whether a person must entirely take responsibility for whether a gun is loaded or may "rely on experts, does anybody have a problem with that?"

Most who answered said they always treat a gun as if it were loaded.

Baldwin, the star of "Beetlejuice," "Glengarry Glen Ross" and "30 Rock" who has been a household name as an actor and public personality for more than three decades, also served as co-producer on "Rust," which had an initial budget of roughly $7.5 million — a low figure by labor union standards. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled shortly before trial that his producer status is not relevant to the case.

Workplace safety investigators and prior court testimony confirmed two gun misfires on set before the fatal shooting, while six crew members walked off set on the eve of Hutchins' death over concerns including hotel accommodations and safety.

Marlowe Sommer put a summary of those findings off-limits at the request of prosecutors, who describe that investigation as unreliable.

In court filings, defense attorneys have highlighted that the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, already has been found responsible for the shooting, along with testimony that the gun had been checked by an assistant director before it was handed to Baldwin — and that the shooting was incomprehensible and shocking to the entire movie crew because of their belief that there was no live ammunition on set.

Gutierrez-Reed is serving an 18-month prison sentence as she appeals her conviction in March on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors cast blame on her for allowing live rounds to make their way onto the film set undetected, in a trial that also highlighted video of Baldwin rushing weapons supervisors to reload his revolver and waving the gun as a pointing stick.

Prosecutors have two alternative standards for proving the charge. One is based on the negligent use of a firearm. The other is proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldwin acted with total disregard or indifference for the safety of others.

Testimony at trial will delve into shortcomings in a final safety check of the gun before Baldwin began rehearsing with it, as well as the mechanics of the weapon and whether it could have fired without a trigger pull. The live bullet that killed Hutchins also wounded director Joel Souza.

Day says that Baldwin's insistence that he never pulled the trigger, first voiced in a December 2021 interview with ABC News, narrows the options for the defense at trial.

"Because he said that to George Stephanopoulos, the defense has got to try to show that, well, the gun will just go off if you look at it funny," Day said. "They've also got to bring in experts on the film business who can say, 'You know, if somebody hands an actor a gun and tells him it's safe, then he should believe them.'"

Los Angeles-based civil defense attorney Mark Sedlander said it's unusual for an accidental workplace death to reach a criminal trial but that the fatal shooting on "Rust" touches on fundamental safety concerns in the workplace.

"This is a case about a woman who was tragically killed while she was at work, away from her family, doing her job, just like Americans across this country, and she went to work one day and she never came back," said Sedlander of the Mancini Shenk law firm.

Prosecutors initially dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April 2023, saying they were informed the gun might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned.

A more recent analysis of the gun commissioned by prosecutors concluded the "trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer."

Defense attorneys contend that destructive testing of the gun by the FBI that broke pieces of the firing mechanism may have destroyed evidence that could possibly exonerate Baldwin.

NM looking to recoup costs from PFAS damages at military bases - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

New Mexico requested a judge order the federal government to pay the past and future costs of cleaning up ‘forever chemicals’ from military bases across the state, per court documents filed on Monday.

The costs to remove the toxic chemicals called per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) grows into the billions and cleanup efforts stretch for years.

New Mexico officials argue the federal government needs to be accountable for PFAS contamination costs at Cannon Air Force Base, Holloman Air Force Base, Kirtland Air Force Base, White Sands Missile Range and Fort Wingate.

Now, after a federal rules change on Monday, they hope it will allow the state to recover damages and future cleanup costs for PFAS contamination left by the U.S. Department of Defense at military bases across New Mexico.

“We applaud the EPA’s listing of certain PFAS, or ‘forever chemicals,’ as hazardous substances under the Superfund statute,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said. “This enables us to pursue monetary damages and costs at federal facilities, as stated in our amended complaint.”

FOREVER CHEMICALS

PFAS are a class of thousands of manmade chemicals which have had widespread contamination, threatening both people and the environment. The chemicals’ stable properties give them the moniker ‘forever chemicals’ as they are resistant to breaking down, and resist heat and water. They are used in items from nonstick cookware, water-resistant clothing to firefighting foams.

Their ubiquity is also one of their greatest threats. They’re present in an estimated 97% of U.S. populations’ blood. The chemicals are linked to decreased fertility, immune system damage, lower vaccine effectiveness and increased cancer risks.

Torrez said the change means a federal law requiring polluters to pay to clean up contamination now applies to PFAS.

The designation of PFAS as a hazardous substance is separate from the EPA’s efforts to remove the forever chemicals in drinking water.

The filing makes the federal government liable to pay for current and future costs, repair damages to water, land, air and address impacts to wildlife and the state’s economy.

“This opens the door for us to really help communities like Clovis who have been suffering for far too long with this threat, if not actuality of PFAS,” New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney said.

He told Source New Mexico that if a judge grants the request, the timeline for payment would be uncertain, but pointed to a similar process on the Gold King Mine, which took several years.

The state has spent an estimated $8 million to $10 million on technical, legal costs and clean-up at Cannon and Holloman, Kenney said, but the estimates for cleanup at all sites will be expensive.

“We could easily be looking at up to 150 million, if not more, especially once we understand the magnitude of the damages,” Kenney said.

He said it’s unclear when the state will have an estimated cost of damages available.

“It depends if we have cooperation by the United States,” Kenney said. “I would say to be five and-a-half years in, and to be where we are today, does not scream – to me – cooperation.”

As part of those costs, New Mexico is looking to recoup at least $850,000 for the removal of thousands of PFAS-contaminated cow carcasses from a dairy farm next to Cannon, another $1.3 million for investigation contamination around bases, according to the complaint.

The filing amends a five-year old civil case before the federal District of South Carolina Court. That case combined 500 claims from across the country seeking damages from contamination caused by the use of a fire-fighting foam containing PFAS. The case has been in a discovery phase since 2020.

Specifically, New Mexico said the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force broke state law by failing to contain or “address contaminants, hazardous wastes, and hazardous substances,” listing how PFAS was found in groundwater and surrounding environment.

The original 2019 complaint only focused on Cannon and Holloman Air Force bases, but the amended complaint filed Monday expands to five sites.

New Mexico argued in their 65-page motion that while the federal government has acknowledged that PFAS poses “an imminent and substantial danger,” at Cannon, that they have failed to take action to clean up.

The complaint asked that the court grant the state the power to direct the federal government to “to take all steps necessary” on clean-up.

The U.S. Department of Defense deferred comment to the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday.

New Mexico is embroiled in a second, separate federal lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Defense over PFAS, which is still in mediation, and is not part of the effort to recoup damages.

Flash floods prompt immediate evacuations in Ruidoso — Daniel Montaño, KUNM News

Residents of Ruidoso were forced to flee from their homes Tuesday afternoon because of flash flooding.

Mayor Lynn Crawford said 176 people were forced to evacuate, and 27 people required swift water rescues.

An evacuation center has been set up at the White Mountain Sports Complex at 687 Hull Rd. near Highway 48.

“There are kind of pods that they can sleep in, stand in. They have lockers, and then we have bathrooms and showers and laundry service,” Crawford said “And then we have a big tent where the Red Cross is feeding everyone, so they'll be taking care of the best possible until we can get them back in their homes.”

He says some of the residents will most likely be there for at least a day or two, until the village can re-open some major roads like Paradise Canyon Drive, a main thoroughfare.

The National Weather Service said by 4:30 pm Tuesday the worst of the rain passed, but flash flood warnings remained in place until 6 pm.

Crawford said the waters damaged natural gas and propane lines, carried heavy debris throughout the affected areas, and damaged at least one bridge.

Officials called for the immediate evacuations just one day after re-opening the southern New Mexico village to tourists after the South Fork and Salt fires ravaged the town for weeks.

The areas of Cedar Creek, Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, Paradise Canyon, Hull and areas along the Rio Ruidoso were all affected.

Albuquerque City Councilors propose resolution to build ‘Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ - Elizabeth McCall, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

Albuquerque may be on its way to getting baby boxes — usually installed in fire departments under the promise of giving parents a way to anonymously surrender their baby.

City Councilors Renée Grout and Klarissa Peña want Albuquerque to become the next city to get Safe Haven Baby Boxes and plan to bring a resolution before the City Council in August. Grout, her policy analyst and a fire department official even went down to the nearest town where a baby had been surrendered to consult with city leaders.

Hobbs, Carlsbad, Española, Belen, Alamogordo, Roswell and Farmington have installed baby boxes and two have already been used. The non-profit Safe Haven Baby Boxes raises awareness and trains local officials on how to use the devices which offer a climate-controlled repository that alerts the fire department if it has been opened.

Even smaller towns have hopped on the baby box train.

Edgewood will soon have one after town officials approved funding for its installation earlier this year. The Town of Bernalillo has also considered installing a baby box.

In total, the boxes have been used three times in the state.

The first baby box to be installed was in Española in 2022 after a woman in Hobbs put her baby in a dumpster. The baby survived.

The first baby to be surrendered in a baby box was in Hobbs in September 2023; since then, a baby was surrendered in Belen in February and another in Hobbs in May.

To get a closer look, Grout and her senior policy analyst, Abigail Stiles, and one of the city’s deputy fire chiefs took a trip to Belen on Monday to meet with city officials who showed them their baby box and demonstrated how it is used.

Grout told City Desk ABQ she is grateful the mother who surrendered her baby in Belen had a safe place to take the baby — and that’s the reason she and Peña want to install a baby box in each of their districts.

“I would rather have a mom drop it off in a safe place where she doesn’t have to worry rather than putting it in a dumpster because she’s scared,” Grout said. “Councilor Peña and I are hoping to have [the resolution] introduced at our first council meeting, but we want the document to be ready, so I don’t want to rush it but this is a goal of ours to get this done.”

At the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Government Commission meeting June 27, Grout introduced the resolution and said while it is still in the planning stages, she wanted to bring it to them for discussion.

Grout said that the state has appropriated grant funding for each county in the state to install a baby box and Bernalillo County accepted the $10,000 grant but has yet to use it.

Stiles said the county and city will need to collaborate because the county “didn’t feel like their fire stations were placed strategically in areas that this would be appropriate for” and agreed that the city’s fire stations are in more appropriate areas.

Stiles explained the New Mexico Safe Haven for Infants Act “permits parents to surrender their unharmed newborns that are up to 90 days old anonymously without facing legal consequences,” but Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn raised concerns about whether it really is anonymous.

“The state law was very clear that you can surrender a baby anonymously but then it came to light that the Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) was investigating every baby who was surrendered and trying to find the family, which does not sound anonymous to me,” Fiebelkorn said.

Stiles said Secretary of CYFD Teresa Casados was the one who informed her that the county accepted the grant from the state but she is not sure “where CYFD stands on this” and there is “definitely a conversation to have.”

“There is a quote from the secretary of CYFD explaining the agency is bound by law to investigate,” Councilor Nichole Rogers said. “They’re not doing investigations in any way to criminalize or prosecute anyone, their investigation really is just to make sure that any efforts to locate the mother or the parents are to make sure that she is safe.”

BELEN’S BABY BOX

Belen Fire Chief Charles Cox told City Desk ABQ that he thinks their baby box was worthwhile and with more of them throughout the state, he hopes there won’t be any more reports of babies being left in dumpsters.

“That baby is alive today, so that is a success for us,” Cox said. “It does great service for not only the city of Belen but the surrounding communities outside of Belen. You could go as far as Isleta or Albuquerque if there is a mother who is in distress who can’t take care of the baby or doesn’t want it, they can come down here and put it in our baby box and we will make sure her baby is well taken care of.”

Cox also said the fire department or hospital will contact CYFD after the baby box is used but it is not the fire department’s “responsibility to find out who the mother is, our concerns are for the baby.”

While there is confusion regarding the anonymity of baby boxes and CYFD’s involvement, Grout said she knows there are some questions and they are working through those.

“When we introduce something, things can change, more people get involved who have their ideas and we go from there,” Grout said.