WED:$100M headed to Ruidoso after lone special session bill signed by Gov. Lujan Grisham, + More

$100M headed to Ruidoso after lone special session bill signed by Gov. Lujan Grisham - Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 1 Tuesday, which will provide $100 million in monetary relief for the Ruidoso areas devastated by fires and floods in June.

The bill was the only legislation to come out of the five hour special session that Lujan Grisham convened on July 18. Lawmakers rejected all public safety proposals but used the time to get money for South Fork and Salt fire destruction, and the damage from subsequent floods.

Lujan Grisham took nearly two weeks to sign the piece of legislation, known as the Feed Bill, because it also covers costs for operations at the Roundhouse When questioned about the delay during a public safety town hall in Las Cruces last week, the governor said she did not want to “punish” victims of the natural disasters.

“The legislature’s failure to prioritize public safety for New Mexicans during the special session is deeply disappointing,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement announcing the bill signing. “However, I am relieved that we managed to secure aid for critical recovery efforts in communities damaged by fire and flooding.”

The $100 million will go to multiple entities including $30 million split $10 million each to the Mescalero Apache Tribe, the New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department and the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Local governments will also be eligible for loan payments from the remaining $70 million approved with the legislation.

The $70 million will go toward zero-interest loans for political subdivisions of the state, which could mean local governments like Ruidoso and its surrounding villages.That money is only available for those that qualify during the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years, according to the text signed by the governor.

Political subdivisions must also qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency relief before getting any state loans. The goal here for lawmakers and the governor was to get money to local governments for repair faster than FEMA. It is modeled in part by a loan program for the 2022 Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire.

House Bill 1 also appropriated $3 million to fund assisted outpatient treatment programs and competency diversion pilot programs in the state during the current fiscal year.

Lawmakers said this was a concession for a bill the governor wanted out of the special session that would have further expanded assisted outpatient treatment options statewide.

Advisory board alleges city ‘violates the autonomy, dignity, and rights’ of those experiencing homelessness - Damon Scott, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

As Albuquerque grapples with stubbornly high housing costs and an increase in people living on the streets, a city board says there’s more reason for concern. The city’s unhoused population also faces widespread discrimination, stigma and exclusion — often from city employees or city contractors.

The Albuquerque Human Rights Board published its preliminary findings last week, partly informed by a public hearing held this summer at the International District Library. It wants to see a “holistic review” of the city’s impact on homelessness and those who are unhoused.

The all-volunteer advisory board is charged by city ordinance to investigate issues and propose findings, but has no legal jurisdiction. The board hopes its intent to focus on homelessness this year will grab the attention of policymakers and the general public. It expects to issue a final report by the end of the year.

“People have been receptive to a lot of what we have to say and I’m hoping that continues,” board chair Anami Dass said.

FINDINGS SO FAR

The board said the city is often too aggressive in its handling of illegal encampments — citing cases of personal belongings being disposed of without notice. Current policy is to give a 72-hour notice and offer storage, but the board found the policy isn’t always followed. It wants the city to stop no-notice encampment closures, which it found “indistinguishable from theft, and violates the autonomy, dignity, and rights of people experiencing homelessness.”

The board also found some city contracts for shelter and other services had little-to-no oversight and were inadequately distributed. It recommends that contracts be reassessed with attention to quality and consistency.

In the preliminary report, Dass included the transcript from the public hearing, often containing emotional testimony.

“We hope people read it and have a better understanding of what it’s like to be homeless and to navigate the system and all the complications that surround it,” she said. “I’m hoping it influences folks. I’m hoping city leaders are receptive to it.”

Further, vice chair Jack Champagne reported in the findings that several International District Library employees had concerns about “intimidation and harassment” by the city’s Metro Security Division toward those experiencing homelessness. The library has one of the only public restrooms in the area and is frequented by those experiencing homelessness.

CITY RESPONDS

Sometimes there is a disconnect between what city officials say and what homelessness advocates and those experiencing homelessness contend.

Metro Security Division Chief Scott Blackledge said his department’s job is to help “everyone feel safe — whether a visitor to a city facility or an employee.”

“The International District Library has requested a more significant Metro Security presence so that the library remains a safe place for all who use it,” Blackledge said in an email to City Desk ABQ. “Our officers are trained to de-escalate and get voluntary compliance from folks so that police resources are not always required.

He said his officers regularly partner with the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Albuquerque Community Safety to connect people to services.

“We take these concerns seriously and will continue to work to support our community and make sure that our city facilities are safe,” Blackledge said.

City Attorney Lauen Keefe said officials were caught off-guard by some of the board’s preliminary findings. She said there hasn’t been a sufficient opportunity to respond to allegations.

“They’re broaching into fact-finding and report writing with a very questionable process,” Keefe said. “They have now generated a report with some very, very severe allegations.”

Dass said along with the public, city officials and department heads have been invited to meetings, including the recent public hearing.

“I heard a lot of ‘no thank yous,’ a couple ‘maybes,’” Dass said.

Keefe said that many of the assertions made at the public hearing were generalities and hearsay.

“They said, ‘Well, someone told me that they saw something happen,’” she said. “The board took those statements and made some very high-level, very severe accusations against the city without any opportunity for response. I don’t think that was appropriate.”

Keefe said city officials take allegations about the treatment of those who are unhoused seriously.

“These city workers have very difficult jobs. They do the best they can under very dire circumstances, and are often confronted with harassment,” she said. “We really are working on homelessness. We’re sensitive to these issues, but it’s challenging. We meet constantly to discuss it.”

Dass said she meets regularly with Health, Housing & Homelessness director Gilbert Ramírez and others in his department.

“I want the city to respond and show the work that’s being done. I’ve tried to offer a platform,” Dass said. “There are a lot of folks at the city that are really trying.”

UP NEXT

The board is considering future recommendations — including the establishment of an independent oversight board to monitor local social services, and the creation of a city ombudsman position to address citizen concerns. Other potential recommendations include the addition of housing status to the city’s hate crime ordinance and adoption of a homeless rights ordinance.

To read the board’s preliminary draft report, click here. Its next public meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Navajo Nation plans to test limit of tribal law preventing transportation of uranium on its land - By Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press

The Navajo Nation planned Tuesday to test a tribal law that bans uranium from being transported on its land by ordering tribal police to stop trucks carrying the mineral and return to the mine where it was extracted in northern Arizona.

But before tribal police could catch up with two semi-trucks on federal highways, they learned the vehicles under contract with Energy Fuels Inc. no longer were on the reservation.

Navajo President Buu Nygren vowed to carry out the plan to enact roadblocks while the tribe develops regulations over the first major shipments of uranium ore through the reservation in years.

"Obviously the higher courts are going to have to tell us who is right and who is wrong," he told The Associated Press. "But in the meantime, you're in the boundaries of the Navajo Nation."

The tribe passed a law in 2012 to ban the transportation of uranium on the vast reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. But the law exempts state and federal highways that Energy Fuels has designated as hauling routes between the Pinyon Plain Mine south of Grand Canyon National Park for processing in Blanding, Utah.

Still, Nygren and Navajo Attorney General Ethel Branch believe the tribe is on solid legal footing with a plan for police to block federal highways, pull over drivers and prevent them from traveling farther onto the reservation.

Energy Fuels said it began hauling the ore as planned Tuesday and had informed federal, state, county and tribal officials more than 10 days ago about the legal requirements, safety, emergency response and the imminent shipping of uranium ore, though it didn't give a specific date. Spokesman Curtis Moore said no one said that wasn't sufficient.

"Tens of thousands of thousands of trucks have safely transported uranium ore across northern Arizona since the 1980s with no adverse health or environmental effects," the company's president and chief executive, Mark Chalmers, said in a statement. "Materials with far greater danger are transported every day on every road in the county. Ore is simply natural rock. It won't explode, ignite, burn or glow, contrary to what opponents claim."

The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which have jurisdiction on state and federal highways through the reservation, didn't immediately return email messages seeking comment.

The Kaibab National Forest where the mine is permitted said it was notified after hauling began Tuesday morning, then contacted tribes, local officials and others, spokeswoman Brienne Pettit said. The forest also requested advanced notification, she said.

Officials with Coconino County and the Navajo Nation said Energy Fuels verbally agreed — but is not required to — give communities along the route at least a week's notice before any truck hauled uranium through them. Nygren said the tribe got a notification Tuesday that trucks had left the mine site and were driving north through Flagstaff.

Energy Fuels, the largest uranium producer in the United States, recently started mining at the Pinyon Plain Mine for the first time since the 1980s, driven by higher uranium prices and global instability. The industry says uranium production is different now than decades ago when the country was racing to build up its nuclear arsenal.

No other sites are actively mining uranium in Arizona.

Chalmers said uranium ore mined from Pinyon Plain is transported in tightly covered vehicles that have placards indicating the contents are radioactive. The shipments, driven by licensed and trained operators, comply with regulations and law, he said. Mining during World War II and the Cold War left a legacy of death, disease and contamination on the Navajo Nation and in other communities across the country, making any new development of the ore a hard pill to swallow. The Havasupai tribe is among the tribes and environmentalists that have raised concerns about potential water contamination.

Republicans have touted the economic benefits the jobs would bring to the region known for high-grade uranium ore.

In 2013, the Navajo Nation told another uranium producer that it would deny access to a ranch that surrounded a parcel of Arizona state trust land where the company planned to mine. At the time, the tribe cited a 2005 law that banned uranium mining on its lands and another 2006 law that addressed transport. The mining never occurred, although it also needed other things like a mineral lease and environmental permits.

Stephen Etsitty, executive director of the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency, said the tribe had been meeting with Energy Fuels since March to coordinate emergency preparedness plans and enact courtesy notifications.

Based on those meetings, Etsitty said the tribe didn't expect Energy Fuels to transport uranium through the Navajo reservation for at least another month or until the fall.

On Tuesday, he said the tribe found out indirectly about the trucks, leaving officials frustrated on what is primary election day in Arizona. Moore, the company spokesman, said Energy Fuels is required to notify the tribe of any spills or accidents.

Etsitty said accidents involving trucks carrying hazardous or radioactive material occur on average once every three to five years on the reservation. But the possibility requires the tribe to notify emergency responders along the route. Because the material being transported from the mine is uranium ore, rather than processed ore, the risk of radiation exposure is lower, Etsitty said.

"It is a danger, but it would take a longer period of time for somebody to get acute exposure at a spill site," he said. "Precautions still need to be taken."