TUES: Electric scooters and bikes get ABQ city council’s approval, + More

Electric scooters and bikes get city council’s approval - Elizabeth McCall, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

Albuquerque residents can now ride e-bikes on Open Space trails and may eventually see electric rental scooters around town thanks to two different pieces of legislation passed by City Council.

After a month-long summer break, city councilors filled much of a 7-hour meeting Monday with debating the e-bike and scooter proposals and upheld a mayoral veto on municipal election changes.

E-BIKES ON OPEN SPACE TRAILS

After a drawn-out debate and more than 20 residents asking the panel to take more time with the proposed ordinance, councilors voted 8-1 to allow electric bikes on both paved and unpaved Open Space trails.

The legislation — sponsored by Councilor Brook Bassan — has received pushback from more than 400 petition signers, asking the council to table it until there is more public input.

Terry Storch, who sent the petition to the council, attended the meeting and told councilors the petition is “not about a ban of e-bikes, this is about voices being heard.”

Vice chair of the Open Space Advisory Board, Donald Meaders, acknowledged that Bassan attended one of the board’s meetings and noted its concerns about the proposal but Meaders still asked the council to “allow time for public input and some studies before this is passed.”

Bassan however said the ordinance has gone through the Land Use Planning and Zoning Committee three times and it has had more discussion, evaluation and compromise “than any other bill I have seen thus far.”

“It was deferred at full council so that we could now have more time over the break for people to hear about it and learn more and have more discussions and input and now here we are,” Bassan said. “I don’t think this has been rushed, especially in comparison with other legislation.”

ELECTRIC SCOOTER RENTALS

An ordinance that aims to attract electric scooter and bicycle rental companies by lowering entrance fees passed unanimously.

Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, who sponsored the ordinance change, said the new rates will put Albuquerque on par with other cities that already have electric scooter rentals.

Lime — one of the world’s largest shared electric vehicle companies — has expressed interest in operating in Albuquerque and hopes to bring their scooters to the metro area.

Robert Gardner, Lime’s director of market expansions, told City Desk ABQ the company has been talking with the city for more than a year about a potential partnership. Gardner attended the meeting and told councilors Lime already sees Albuquerque residents opening its app looking for its services in the city and the company wants to give residents what they are looking for.

Fiebelkorn also said technology has come a long way since the last time the city had rental scooters — which was before COVID-19. She said the users will now continue to be charged if the scooters are not returned properly, preventing abandoned scooters from littering the city.

“We want to make sure that it’s for everyone,” Fiebelkorn said. “There are folks in our community that do not have vehicles, that need that last mile to be able to get groceries home from the art station, and I think this will do it.”

MAYOR’S VETO ON COUNCIL’S VOTING CHANGES

On a 5-4 vote, councilors voted to uphold Mayor Tim Keller’s veto of the council’s proposal to change the threshold to win municipal elections.

Keller vetoed earlier this month a proposal that would have made it possible to win a city election with less than 50% of the vote. Councilors originally approved the measure on a 6-3 vote with the intention of sending it to voters in November. The aim was to replace the current majority voting system — which requires a candidate to receive 50% of the total vote in order to win — with a plurality voting system and eliminate run-off elections.

“This veto is a veto of voters,” Council President Dan Lewis said. “I trust the people of Albuquerque. This veto is not a veto against how we do elections, it’s a veto against allowing the people of the city of Albuquerque to be able to have a say.”

Initially, Councilor Klarissa Peña voted in favor of the proposal but voted against a veto override Monday night.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE NEXT MEETING:

WHEN: 5 p.m. Aug. 19

WHERE: Vincent E. Griego Chambers in the Albuquerque Government Center, 1 Civic Plaza NW

VIRTUAL: GOV-TV or on the city’s YouTube channel

Secretaries of state urge Elon Musk to fix AI chatbot spreading election misinformation on X - By Christine Fernando, Associated Press

Five secretaries of state are urging Elon Musk to fix an AI chatbot on the social media platform X, saying in a letter sent Monday that it has spread election misinformation.

The top election officials from Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington told Musk that X's AI chatbot, Grok, produced false information about state ballot deadlines shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

While Grok is available only to subscribers to the premium versions of X, the misinformation was shared across multiple social media platforms and reached millions of people, according to the letter. The bogus ballot deadline information from the chatbot also referenced Alabama, Indiana, Ohio and Texas, although their secretaries of state did not sign the letter. Grok continued to repeat the false information for 10 days before it was corrected, the secretaries said.

The letter urged X to immediately fix the chatbot "to ensure voters have accurate information in this critical election year." That would include directing Grok to send users to CanIVote.org, a voting information website run by the National Association of Secretaries of State, when asked about U.S. elections.

"In this presidential election year, it is critically important that voters get accurate information on how to exercise their right to vote," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a statement. "Voters should reach out to their state or local election officials to find out how, when, and where they can vote."

X did not respond to a request for comment.

Grok debuted last year for X premium and premium plus subscribers and was touted by Musk as a "rebellious" AI chatbot that will answer "spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems."

Social media platforms have faced mounting scrutiny for their role in spreading misinformation, including about elections. The letter also warned that inaccuracies are to be expected for AI products, especially chatbots such as Grok that are based on large language models.

"As tens of millions of voters in the U.S. seek basic information about voting in this major election year, X has the responsibility to ensure all voters using your platform have access to guidance that reflects true and accurate information about their constitutional right to vote," the secretaries wrote in the letter.

Since Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and renamed it to X, watchdog groups have raised concerns over a surge in hate speech and misinformation being amplified on the platform, as well as the reduction of content moderation teams, elimination of misinformation features and censoring of journalists critical of Musk.

Experts say the moves represent a regression from progress made by social media platforms attempting to better combat political disinformation after the 2016 U.S. presidential contest and could precipitate a worsening misinformation landscape ahead of this year's November elections.

Sprawling rural school district hurting as state moves away from coal - By Nicholas Gilmore, Santa Fe New Mexican

This story was originally published by the Santa Fe New Mexican on July 20, 2024. It’s republished here with permission.

A school district in San Juan County — small in student population, huge in land area — says it is in a precarious financial position as the Public Service Company of New Mexico transitions from coal-fired power to renewable energy.

Lawmakers and officials with the Central Consolidated School District are calling on the state's biggest utility to live up to the promises of a "just transition" promised in the Energy Transition Act of 2018. The legislation promised replacement power generation to be developed within boundaries of the school district as PNM moved away from coal, long a key economic driver in the area.

The school district, consisting of 15 schools, a technical center and several preschools spread over nearly 3,000 square miles in northwest New Mexico, have complained about funding shortfalls following the closure of San Juan Generating Station, and worry about a future closure of the nearby Four Corners Power Plant. Both have been critical contributors to the school district's tax base.

The district serves about 5,000 students; more than 90% are Native American.

Steve Carlson, the school district's superintendent, recently painted a bleak picture of his district's financial outlook in a sworn statement submitted to the Public Regulation Commission.

"As we strive to rectify disadvantages and to give our students the opportunities that the students of other districts enjoy, we see ourselves facing an uphill battle because we end up using all of our scant resources, including our minimal and dwindling tax revenues and a few years’ worth of long overdue impact aid, just to level the playing field," Carlson wrote.

The school district's tax base is inadequate for its size and needs, he wrote, and administrators are forced to spend state funding to maintain "deteriorating facilities."

About 80% of the district's property tax revenue was generated by a combination of San Juan Generating Station, Four Corners Power Plant and related coal mines, according to his statement, and the district has seen a 700% increase in student homelessness rates since San Juan plant shut down in 2022.

State Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, said Central Consolidated's revenue has relied on on the coal plants for decades, including for bonding capacity.

"With one of the power plants and one of the coal mines gone, their taxable income is almost nothing," Montoya said. "No other school district in the state has that problem."

Montoya is part of a group of state lawmakers attempting overturn a recent decision by the state's Public Regulation Commission, which they believe allows PNM to skirt a requirement in the 2019 Energy Transition Act to locate replacement power projects within the area served by the school district. The decision, they contend, allows the utility's projects to be built elsewhere.

Earlier this month, 15 legislators asked the state Supreme Court to order the commission to enforce provisions of the legislation.

A spokesman for the state agency declined to comment on the challenge to the commission's decision.

In an email, PNM spokeswoman Kelly-Renae Huber wrote PNM "remains fully supportive and compliant with the Energy Transition Act."

"The third-party projects selected through the [Public Regulation Commission] process for San Juan replacement power contained projects located within the [Central Consolidated School District] as well as elsewhere; one of the projects slated for the area subsequently defaulted and the contract was terminated," Huber wrote. "We filed notice of this event with the PRC in January 2023 and discussed it in our ongoing biweekly stakeholder meetings."

In late May, the commission approved the utility's coming power resources, which included solar and battery projects in Bernalillo and Valencia counties, but none in San Juan County, where the 130-megawatt Rockmont solar and storage project was scheduled to be developed.

The utility agreed to develop 430 megawatts of power capacity within school district boundaries to replace the San Juan Generating Station, during negotiations for the Energy Transition Act. So far PNM has developed 200 megawatts of solar and 100 megawatts of battery storage in San Juan County, both of which are scheduled to come online in August, according to information provided by Huber.

Some legislators who signed on to the Supreme Court challenge — such as Joanne Ferrary, D-Las Cruces — supported the 2019 legislation. But Ferrary said concerns about the company's actions since the Energy Transition Act was passed prompted her to act.

"We had no choice but to file for the writ of mandamus, since the PRC has failed to hold PNM accountable," Ferrary said in a recent interview.

Huber wrote the utility has committed to include "a CCSD-located [Central Consolidated School District] project in our upcoming resource filing later this year, even if it doesn’t meet the criteria for a lowest-cost portfolio."

Attorneys for San Juan County government echoed the district's concerns, arguing before the commission the

utility holds a significant presence in San Juan County.

"PNM’s replacement resources for the [San Juan Generating Station] impact the employment of thousands of San Juan County residents and the County’s local economy," the county's officials wrote in a request to commissioners to challenge PNM's plan.

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid - By Susan Dunlap,New Mexico Political Report

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains last week.

Organizers launched a new nonprofit organization called Gloria. It connects abortion patients traveling long distances to Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Denver to a short-term rental host with a vacation rental vacancy. The platform is the first of its kind by coordinating short-term rental properties with abortion patients.

Toshiko Langford, who is the director of impact and analytics for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, founded Gloria. She told NM Political Report that after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022, there was an outpouring of financial support but now, two years later, donor fatigue has led to a tapering off of donations.

Adrienne Mansanares, president and chief executive officer of PPRM, told NM Political Report that PPRM saw considerable donations after the Texas six-week gestational ban in 2021 and then a “huge surge” in donations after the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade. But donors’ sense of urgency in providing funding for travel costs for those traveling long distances for an abortion has tapered off, she said.

Mansanares said grass roots organizations who help with abortion patient traveling are the ones who have experienced the decrease in funding the most. Mansanares said contributions to PPRM are stable, but Planned Parenthood has a decades-long, national brand and a robust development program.

But, even as donor fatigue has set in, New Mexico has, within the Rocky Mountain region, by far the greatest influx of abortion patients coming from out of state, Langford said. In 2023, 14,000 patients traveled from Texas to New Mexico for abortion care. Langford said a large proportion of those 14,000 needed lodging because of how far they are traveling.

Mansanares said PPRM has expanded its services and hours so that a local patient can expect to get the appointment they need without long waits. But still more than half of PPRM abortion care patients are traveling from out of state, so it’s a continuing crisis, Mansanares said.

She said an additional crisis PPRM is battling now is a spike in delayed abortion care, which can lead to more challenges for the patient but it’s also harder on the providers.

“It’s better to get healthcare when the patient wants and needs it and not delay that care,” Mansanares said.

Gloria is also a response to a phenomenon Langford saw on social media platforms shortly after Roe fell. Individuals were offering rides and places to stay but, while it was “a beautiful outpouring of support,” it wasn’t usable by patients, Langford said.

Langford said it became very clear to her there needed to be a way to coordinate that in-kind support so both sides could be vetted to ensure safety for everyone involved.

Langford said Gloria can also help alleviate the decrease in donor funding by providing in-kind donations from short-term rental hosts. She said she’s seen patients forgoing car payments in order to come up with the travel funds necessary but, even then, the patient often doesn’t have the additional resources to pay for lodging.

Langford said she’s seen patients drive 17 hours across the state of Texas and a part of New Mexico to arrive in Albuquerque for an abortion appointment and then turn around and drive those same 17 hours back across the two states to return home.

“So many patients are forgoing basic needs in order to finance their travel as well as the procedure and they’re doing pretty drastic things. We just want to support them,” Langford said.

She said there’s a “huge community” who have resources which have not been tapped into to help patients. Langford said it was in her role at PPRM that she first realized the gap between short-term rental hosts who were offering to lend a night or two stay in a vacant rental property but that there was no infrastructure in place to coordinate the hosts to the patients.

Langford said the host and the patient are connected through a secure app and no personal information is shared. The hosts and the patient do not meet in order to ensure privacy and security. The patient and their families have the entire rental property to themselves during the stay, also to ensure privacy and security, Langford said.

Mansanares said the houses are lovely vacation homes.

The patient is able to stay in a home and that can be helpful, especially when a patient is traveling with small children or other family members. It can also be helpful if the patient has a flight out after a procedural abortion and wants to return to the rental house to relax instead of waiting long hours at the airport for the flight.

Langford called the current roll out a pilot project and said that, so far, there are six hosts on Gloria. The platform is limited to patients who seek services at PPRM clinics in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Denver. But, she said, the goal is to expand not just across the region but nationally. She also hopes to expand so that other abortion clinics can rely on Gloria to direct patients who need lodging when traveling for an abortion. She hopes to begin scaling up the project by October.

Mansanares said another benefit from the creation of Gloria is that its work helps to destigmatize abortion care.

“People in the community have something to give, they want to pitch in but they may not have the funds to donate or they have the funds, but they want to do more. This seeks a solution that’s outside of traditional systems,” she said.

Man and 2 siblings found dead at an Albuquerque home, police say it appears to be a murder-suicide - Associated Press

Three people have been found dead at a southeast Albuquerque home in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said Monday.

Albuquerque police said it appears a 22-year-old man fatally shot his 20-year-old sister and 17-year-old brother before turning the gun on himself.

Police said the three all had gunshot wounds to the head. A possible motive for the murder-suicide is not immediately known and police weren't releasing the names of the three dead at this time.

"It's a real tragedy," police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said at a news conference.

Police said officers received a call around 11 p.m. Sunday that three people were found unresponsive inside a residence and were later pronounced dead at the scene.

They said the man lived in the home with his younger siblings and his mother, who was out of the house at the time of the shooting.

She discovered the bodies when she returned home and called the police.

If you or someone you know is in crisis – call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline @ 988.