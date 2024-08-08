THURS: Assisted outpatient treatment, behavioral health back on the agenda for NM legislators, + More

Assisted outpatient treatment, behavioral health back on the agenda for NM legislators - Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

Next week New Mexico lawmakers will discuss behavioral health and criminal justice, as well as the next steps for assisted outpatient treatment.

The Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee will hear updates from Legislative Finance Committee analysts on Monday about criminal justice appropriations and recommendations on behavioral health and criminal justice.

“You’ll remember that the legislature has passed pretty healthy budget items intended to support both the state and local communities in their crime fighting efforts,” said committee chair Rep. Christine Chandler.

Behavioral health and competency are two topics that will lead the discussion throughout the committee meeting.

“We’ve always intended to continue the conversation,” Chandler (D-Los Alamos) said.

On Tuesday, New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Briana Zamora will provide the committee an update on the Supreme Court Commission on Mental Health and Competency. Zamora will be joined by representatives from the Administration Office of the Courts and the Second Judicial District.

New Mexico Chief Justice David Thomson and representatives from the First Judicial District Court are on the agenda to speak later in the day about next steps for the Assisted Outpatient Treatment program.

Competency and assisted outpatient treatment were two topics Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wanted addressed during the July special session, which she called with public safety legislation in mind.

The legislature and governor approved one bill which sent millions in state relief funding for those affected by the South Fork and Salt fires. The bill includes a $3 million appropriation to the administrative office of the courts for assisted outpatient treatment programs and competency diversion pilot programs.

Lujan Grisham criticized the legislature for not doing enough during the special session to address her public safety platform. The governor then took her cabinet and executive staff on a three city town hall tour to pitch the public on the agenda, where she listened to New Mexicans for at least 15 hours about their issues.

Chandler added that she has not heard from Lujan Grisham’s office about what role they will have during the presentations in the committee next week. At this time there are no members from the governor’s staff on the agenda to speak either day.

Lujan Grisham is in India until at least Aug. 10, according to her office. This week the governor participated in a roundtable discussion about energy that coincided with the opening of a lithium battery storage system at IIT-Madras Research Park in Tamil Nadu, India.

Back in Santa Fe, Chandler said lawmakers will be prepared to work on the public safety issues for New Mexicans.

“We’re going to continue to discuss issues that are of significant interest to people in the state, and certainly the ongoing interest in improving law enforcement activities will continue to be on future agendas, I would expect,” she said.

Uncommitted organizers keep up the pressure after Kamala Harris’ VP pick - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Palestinian solidarity activists are keeping up the pressure on the White House and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris after the major shakeup in U.S. electoral politics in the last few weeks.

The national Uncommitted movement, which secured 1 in 10 Democratic primary votes in New Mexico, is pivoting from asking for a “ceasefire” to instead asking for an arms embargo on Israel, under the umbrella of a new national campaign called “Not Another Bomb.”

“The surest way to get a ceasefire is to stop sending the weapons,” said Tanya Hyde, an organizer with Jewish Voice for Peace Albuquerque and Vote Uncommitted NM.

President Joe Biden will remain in office until January, and the movement will keep up the pressure on him for an arms embargo, Hyde said.

“We can stop it immediately, if we stop feeding them billions of dollars worth of weaponry,” Hyde said. “Think of all the nice things we could do in this country with that money, if it wasn’t going to make rubble into smaller rubble.”

While not enough New Mexican voters picked Uncommitted in the Democratic primary to send any delegates to the Democratic National Convention later this month in Chicago, activists have identified delegates who were pledged to Biden but who support a ceasefire, and may support a ceasefire policy in the national party’s platform, Hyde said.

There will be 30 Uncommitted delegates at the DNC from across the country, including 11 from Minnesota.

“Since all eyes are going to be on the DNC, we want to put Palestine forward in the conversation,” Hyde said. “It’s not just a moral imperative, but it’s the best way to beat Trump and MAGA extremism.”

Uncommitted DNC delegates from other states are circulating a petition calling on the DNC to allow pediatric intensive care and humanitarian doctor Tanya Haj-Hassan to speak on the convention floor about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The day before the convention kicks off, there will be a demonstration for local supporters on the issue at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Tiguex Park in Albuquerque.

REACTIONS TO HARRIS VP PICK

Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. Hyde said the choice for Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro gave relief to concerns from the Gaza solidarity movement.

“We were very relieved that she didn’t go with Shapiro, because we didn’t know what we were going to do,” Hyde said. “But we knew that if she put Shapiro on the ticket, that would have crushed any optimism, as minimal as it was.”

Hyde said since Harris launched her campaign, New Mexico Uncommitted organizers have been waiting to see what happens with a “measured optimism.”

On Tuesday, the group posted on social media to celebrate the pick as a win, saying they showed the Harris campaign “choosing an anti-Palestine running mate is a liability.”

Hyde said she’s personally surprised that in the past couple weeksBiden stepped down and Harris has made a vice presidential pick that “is not offensive to the base of the Democratic Party.”

“I’m really pleased that they actually pulled a relatively progressive Democrat as her running mate,” Hyde said.

She pointed to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s endorsement of Walz, and his comments about Uncommitted voters in his home state calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“These folks are asking for a change in course,” Walz told MPR when asked about the Uncommitted Movement after it received 19% of the vote in Minnesota’s Democratic primary. “They’re asking for more pressure to be put on.”

Hyde said they did not want Harris to pick Shapiro “because it would be such a slap in the face to this whole Uncommitted movement, and all the people that are fighting for Palestine.”

Some Democratic lawmakers and donors privately expressed concerns to people around Harris that Shapiro’s positions on Israel and the pro-Palestinian movement risked alienating voters who had sworn off Biden but were willing to given Harris a chance, the Wall Street Journal reports.

BIDEN'S EXIT

Hyde said the Uncommitted Movement was a big part of getting Biden to step down.

“There’s some cautious optimism that it would be easier to move her than it would have been to move Biden,” she said.

When Biden dropped out of the race, Vote Uncommitted NM called on him to “immediately stop all U.S. military aid to Israel and support the resumption of UNRWA funding, an immediate and unqualified ceasefire in Gaza, and Palestinian self-determination.”

They also said anyone aspiring to the party’s presidential nomination “must adopt these same objectives in unequivocal terms.”

Hyde said on Tuesday that the Harris campaign has not done that yet.

“She has been a part of this administration,” Hyde said. “The general feeling is that she’s not the same kind of a hardcore Zionist.”

US abortion numbers have risen slightly since Roe was overturned, study finds - By Geoff Mulvihill and Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press

The number of women getting abortions in the U.S. actually went up in the first three months of 2024 compared with before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, a report released Wednesday found, reflecting the lengths that Democratic-controlled states went to expand access.

A major reason for the increase is that some Democratic-controlled states enacted laws to protect doctors who use telemedicine to see patients in places that have abortion bans, according to the quarterly #WeCount report for the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion access.

The data comes ahead of November elections in which abortion-rights supporters hope the issue will drive voters to the polls. In some places, voters will have a chance to enshrine or reject state-level abortion protections.

Fallout from the Supreme Court's June 2022 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has remade the way abortion works across the country. The #WeCount data, which has been collected in a monthly survey since April 2022, shows how those providing and seeking abortion have adapted to changing laws.

The survey found that the number of abortions fell to nearly zero in states that ban abortion in all stages of pregnancy and declined by about half in places that ban it after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. Fourteen states are enforcing bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with some exceptions, and four others bar it after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Numbers went up in places where abortion remains legal until further into pregnancy — and especially in states such as Illinois, Kansas and New Mexico, which border states with bans.

The report estimates that if not for the post-Dobbs bans, there would have been about 9,900 more abortions per month — and 208,000 total since — in those states. The numbers were up by more than 2,600 per month in Illinois, about 1,300 in Virginia, 1,200 in Kansas and more than 500 in New Mexico.

Abortion pills and telemedicine play a key role. In March, doctors in states with laws to protect medical providers used telemedicine to prescribe abortion pills to nearly 10,000 patients in states with bans or restrictions on abortion by telehealth — accounting for about 1 in 10 abortions in the U.S.

Laws to protect medical providers who use telemedicine to prescribe abortion pills started taking effect in some Democratic-led states last year.

"It eases the burden on clinics," said Ushma Upadhyay, a University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine professor who co-leads #WeCount. "So it creates more space for the people who are coming to clinics."

Abortion opponents say the fight over the abortion drug mifepristone isn't over after a narrow Supreme Court ruling that preserved access to it for now. But so far there have not been legal challenges to shield laws.

The latest edition of the survey covers the first three months of this year, when it counted an average of just under 99,000 abortions per month, compared with 84,000 in the two months before Dobbs. January was the first time since the survey began that it has counted more than 100,000 abortions across the country in a single month.

The tracking effort collects monthly data from providers across the country, creating a snapshot of abortion trends. In some states, a portion of the data is estimated. The effort makes data public with less than a six-month lag, giving a picture of trends far faster than annual reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where the most recent report covers abortion in 2021.

Before the shield laws began kicking in and #WeCount started tallying them, people were still getting some pills in places with bans.

One of the states where abortions increased was Florida. That changed in April, when a ban after six weeks' gestation took effect. The data doesn't yet reflect that change.

The policy could change again through a November ballot measure that would make abortion legal until viability, generally considered to be around 23 or 24 weeks into pregnancy. It needs at least 60% approval to be added to the state constitution.

One vote against it will come from Mia Adkins, a 20-year-old senior at Florida International University.

"Instead of pushing for more abortion legal later in pregnancy, we should be pushing for laws that protect these pregnant parents and students and provide them with the support that they need," said Akins, a senior at Florida International University.

Florida is one of six states where abortion-related measures are already on the ballot. Determinations from elections officials about adding similar questions are pending in four more states. In one, Nebraska, there are dueling amendments: One to allow access until viability and one to keep the current ban on most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion-rights supporters have prevailed in all seven abortion ballot questions in the U.S. since 2022. That tracks with public opinion polling that has shown growing support for abortion rights, including a recent Associated Press-NORC poll that found 6 in 10 Americans think their state should allow someone to obtain a legal abortion if they don't want to be pregnant for any reason.

An amendment to protect access could be on the ballot in Arizona, a political battleground state where court cases have swung abortion policy — and access — since the Dobbs ruling.

The state Supreme Court ruled in April that Arizona should enforce an 1864 ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, only for lawmakers to repeal that law. The state's ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy remains. The ballot measure would expand it to 24 weeks.

Natalie Harper, a 23-year-old independent who usually doesn't vote, said the potential of bringing back the Civil War-era ban "absolutely" impacts her decision to vote for the ballot measure this November. "Seeing that as a possibility really made me realize that everyone's pro-choice voices need to be heard in hopes it never goes in that direction again," she said.

In Missouri, which has outlawed almost all abortions and where nearly none were reported in the new data, election officials could soon certify whether a proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights received enough petition signatures to qualify for the ballot in the reliably Republican state.

University of Missouri political scientist Peverill Squire said that if the measure is on the ballot, it could draw out enough Democratic voters to help swing a few competitive legislative races.

"They can seize on the personal freedom arguments the Republicans have generally owned over the recent elections," he said.

Associated Press writers Sejal Govindarao in Phoenix and David A. Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

Lujan Grisham was in the running for Harris’ VP - Politico, Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was on a shortlist of politicians vetted to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

After the veepstakes ended with Harris selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her No. 2,Politico reported Lujan Grisham was among nine candidates who went through the official vetting process.

The Governor’s Office confirmed the report tothe Albuquerque Journal.

Lujan Grisham did not make it to a round of at least six, who met with Harris’ team on Zoom last week, according to Politico. That list included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and Walz.

Lujan Grisham has known Harris since they served in congress at the same time. Harris even officiated the governor’s wedding to husband Manny Cordova in 2022.

In addition to swiftly endorsing Harris’ candidacy after President Biden dropped out of the race last month, Lujan Grisham praised her pick of Walzon social media, calling her fellow governor a “friend,” and describing him as “smart, effective, dedicated” and “kind.”

Solar cell manufacturer announces $942M investment and new Albuquerque facility - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday a U.S. solar cell manufacturing company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in New Mexico as it sets up shop in Albuquerque.

Ebon Solar plans to build an 834,000-square-foot “production complex” in Albuquerque’s Mesa del Sol area, according to the announcement, where it will build solar cells from beginning to end.

Lujan Grisham highlighted the state’s “commitment to renewable energy,” along with its workforce, job training and tuition-free college in attracting the new business, describing New Mexico as “a global center for advanced energy manufacturing.”

Ebon Solar CEO Judy Chai cited the state’s workforce as behind the decision, along with the state’s “abundant solar resources” and “favorable renewable energy policies.”

The investment is expected to generate more than 900 new jobs for the area, according to the Governor’s Office.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller praised the deal, saying it “means more high-paying jobs for locals as Albuquerque continues to become a leader in clean energy.”

Parent company of NM Gas Company proposes sale - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The parent company of New Mexico Gas Company is proposing to sell it to another company. State regulators still must approve the sale before it can go through.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Canadian company Emera has owned a majority stake in the gas company since 2016. This week, it proposed selling the utility to Bernhard Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Louisiana, for $1.25 billion.

The company says its decision to sell is a financially strategic one.

It plans to seek approval from the Public Regulation Commission in the next few months. If the commission OKs the sale, the company says it would expect to close late next year, retaining all existing local employees, and potentially adding 70 more jobs.

Councilor said she never thought colleagues would try to ‘take away pay from workers’ during push to update min. wage law - By Elizabeth McCall,City Desk ABQThis story was originally published by City Desk ABQ.

When a city councilor who represents some of the most impoverished areas of the city recently tried to update the city’s minimum wage law, she inadvertently created an opportunity for one of her colleagues to lower the city’s minimum wage for tipped employees.

Councilor Nichole Rogers in an interview with City Desk ABQ said she was taken aback when Councilor Renée Grout suggested amending Rogers’ bill, completely changing the bill’s intention.

“I would have never thought that they would use my trying to make sure we have accurate laws on the books, which is my intention, and use it to take away pay from workers,” Rogers said.

At the request of Mayor Tim Keller’s administration, Rogers sponsored a proposal to update the city’s minimum rate of $8.50 to the state’s minimum wage rate of $12.00 — which Albuquerque workers already earn per state law. Early on in the debate, Rogers tried to withdraw her bill after learning language about enforcement needed some work. But before she could pull the bill from consideration, there was a call to make some changes.

Grout proposed amending the proposal to lower Albuquerque’s tipped minimum wage to match that of the state’s. Grout’s amendment would have kept the city’s minimum wage at $12 per hour, but tipped employee wages would have dropped to $3 from the current rate of $7.20 per hour.

Rogers was not on board with Grout’s proposal but local restaurant owners were.

Numerous restaurant owners, along with New Mexico Restaurant Association CEO Carol Wight, told councilors that servers make significantly more than kitchen staff and — in some cases — managers. Wight and others from the restaurant industry argued lowering the tipped rate would allow restaurants to increase pay for other employees.

Grout said at the meeting she understood both sides but the employees “in the back of the house that are scrubbing the floors deserve to be paid better.”

“I think that sometimes we want to mirror what the state is telling us to do and then other times we don’t. I am not understanding why one time it’s okay and then another time it’s not,” Grout said. “We need to be business friendly and we need to be encouraging.”

After a heated discussion, the proposal was deferred on a 5-4 vote until the council’s next meeting on Aug. 19.

Rogers said if the councilors want to align the city’s rate for tipped workers with the state’s rate, they would “instantly remove almost $8,000 per year from working families’ pockets.”

“With rising costs of everything and homelessness has doubled, this would only make that worse,” Rogers said. “We don’t have time to play games and we shouldn’t play games because these are people’s lives. I am not interested in having my name on something that removes pay from workers, period.”

While Albuquerque is the biggest city in New Mexico and has higher living costs than some other cities, Rogers said she would advocate for the same thing in Española or Las Vegas.

“I think the bottom line is that would be catastrophic for our community…There’s no right time to take pay away from people,” Rogers said. “People in this role in the previous city councils made this that way for a reason, and that I think should stand.”

The debate is expected to pick back up on Aug. 19 when the council convenes for its next meeting.