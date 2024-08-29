THURS: Advocates call for permanent, expanded SNAP outreach, + More

Advocates call for permanent, expanded SNAP outreach - By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Advocates are asking New Mexico lawmakers to ensure the state always takes the opportunity for federal help to cover the cost of outreach and support for people applying for public food benefits.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – called SNAP – isn’t the only solution to food insecurity, but it is the most effective tool we have to ensure families have enough to eat, said Cody Jeff, poverty and public benefits attorney at the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty.

“How we do that is is making sure that as many eligible New Mexicans are enrolling, especially families with children,” Jeff said.

In February, New Mexico was one of 32 states and two territories that were called out by the feds for being late in processing benefits applications.

U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines call for 95% of claims to be processed within 30 days. New Mexico was only finishing applications on time in 72% of cases, USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsack wrote to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

That means some New Mexicans benefitting from SNAP that includes food support for families, children, elderly and disabled people — were missing out on benefits.

And in some cases, they have had to either go hungry or forego paying other bills, Jeff said.

Benefits are getting delayed in part because of the time it takes the New Mexico Health Care Authority to process applications, due to staffing issues, Jeff said.

Jeff and two officials from Roadrunner Food Bank asked the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday to carry a bill in the upcoming regular session in January to require a state law for the Health Care Authority to submit a SNAP outreach plan every year to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Making the outreach program permanent and expanding it would allow more outreach workers to educate the public about what SNAP is, pre-screen people for eligibility, and follow up with them as their application is being processed, Jeff said.

“How this program could work for the Health Care Authority is alleviating some of that pressure, by allowing New Mexicans to enroll in places like Roadrunner, and to help potential applicants apply for SNAP there,” Jeff said.

They also asked for $150,000 to be added to the New Mexico Health Care Authority’s budget so they can hire a dedicated staff member to manage SNAP outreach, and create an application portal so outreach workers can track people’s progress toward getting their benefits.

Not only do applicants need high-quality translation and interpretation services, they also need training to be literate in how the SNAP program works, Jeff said.

ROADRUNNER FOOD BANK OUTREACH SINCE 2013

The New Mexico Human Services Department turned in an application for a SNAP outreach program for the first time ever to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in October 2023. SNAP oversight along with many other health duties were later moved to the Health Care Authority.

The plan’s goal is to ensure SNAP-eligible New Mexicans are getting accurate, culturally relevant, and developmentally appropriate information and help when they are applying for it, according to the 127-page outreach plan.

For the better part of a decade, Jason Riggs, advocacy and public policy director at Roadrunner Food Bank, said he has been “tormenting anyone I can talk with” about getting a New Mexico SNAP outreach plan into law.

Colorado, Nebraska, Texas, and New Jersey already have robust outreach programs, Jeff said.

The Health Care Authority has made a lot of progress in the past year, Riggs told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The state government got $60,000 from the feds for SNAP outreach in 2023, and that helped Roadrunner Food Bank’s existing outreach program, which had existed for a decade prior, Riggs said.

“Food banks were designed to be emergency services, and SNAP is really the first line of defense against extreme hunger,” Riggs said.

The state outreach program improved communication between the Health Care Authority and people in the community asking about their applications, which eliminated people’s apprehension to apply “because of the wait time,” said Shannon Hudson, SNAP and public benefits outreach manager at Roadrunner Food Bank.

“So we can encourage people to apply because we have the information from the Health Care Authority,” Hudson said.

New Mexico education secretary resigns amid NMSU job speculation - By Nash Jones, KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday evening that the head of the New Mexico Public Education Department has stepped down. Secretary Arsenio Romero’s resignation is effective immediately, according to the announcement.

The governor said in a statement that she appreciated Romero’s service and wished him “the best in his future endeavors.”

This announcement comes less than two weeks after New Mexico State University announced Romero is one of five finalists in the search for a new president.

Michael Coleman, a spokesman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told the Albuquerque Journal the governor had asked Romero to pick between his current job or his candidacy for the Las Cruces University leadership position – adding it’s “imperative that the person serving in this role be fully committed to the job.”

The governor’s office has not yet not named an interim secretary, saying only that Lujan Grisham and her staff would, “begin interviewing candidates to replace Romero…immediately.”

Bernalillo County is ‘Breaking Butts’ into compost and plastic - City Desk ABQ Staff Report

Bernalillo County officials are launching a new program to turn discarded cigarette butts into compost and plastic products such as hand tools and picnic benches.

On Tuesday, the Keep BernCo Beautiful Advisory Board, county staff, and Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada unveiled new receptacles — branded with Keep BernCo Beautiful and a play on the “Breaking Bad” title sequence — for people to toss their cigarette butts into. The county’s Public Works Division staff will then collect and send the butts to the company TerraCycle for processing.

According to TerraCycle, paper and tobacco are separated and shredded to use for composting and the plastics in the filters are sanitized and turned into powder to make into plastic.

“This initiative is meant to encourage the recycling of the cigarette butts that are being tossed on the ground and entering our water system,” says Keep BernCo Beautiful Advisory Board Chair Mark Acton. “Just like the name of our board, we want to Keep BernCo Beautiful, but also healthy and safe for everyone.”

The county has installed five receptacles — at the University of New Mexico Hospital, the Tiny Home Village and UNM’s South campus. It expects to install a sixth, with six more on the way, according to a news release.

Anyone who wishes to have a receptacle at their location should send an email to gvillescas@bernco.gov.

Death toll is now 9 in listeria outbreak tied to Boar's Head deli meat, CDC says - By Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

At least nine people have died after being infected with listeria from Boar's Head deli meats tied to a massive recall last month, federal health officials said Wednesday.

The new food poisoning toll includes two deaths in South Carolina plus one each in Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee and New York, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Three deaths were previously confirmed in people who lived in Illinois, New Jersey and Virginia.

At least 57 people have been sickened and hospitalized in the outbreak. Illnesses were reported starting in late May and have continued into August, the agency said. It is the largest listeria outbreak in the U.S. since 2011, and Boar's Head has recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli products.

Listeria infections are caused by a hardy type of bacteria that can survive and even thrive during refrigeration. An estimated 1,600 people get listeria food poisoning each year and about 260 die, according to the CDC. Infections can be hard to pinpoint because symptoms may occur quickly — or up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food.

The infections are especially dangerous for older people, those who are pregnant or those with weakened immune systems.

The problem was discovered when a Boar's Head liverwurst sample collected by health officials in Maryland tested positive for listeria. Further testing showed that the type of bacteria was the same strain causing illnesses in people.

Boar's Head officials originally recalled liverwurst and other products meant to be sliced in retail delis with sell-by dates from July 25 to Aug. 30. On July 29, the recall was expanded to include all foods produced at the firm's plant in Jarratt, Virginia. The products included those sliced at deli counters as well as some prepackaged retail sausage, frankfurters and bacon.

All the recalled deli meats have been removed from stores and are no longer available, Boar's Head officials said on the company's website. The products were distributed to stores nationwide, as well as to the Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama, U.S. Agriculture Department officials said.

CDC officials urged consumers to check their refrigerators for the recalled products. Look for EST. 12612 or P-12612 inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels, some of which have sell-by dates that extend into October. Discard recalled foods and thoroughly clean and sanitize refrigerator and other surfaces they touched.

Many illnesses caused by food poisoning are short-lived, but listeria infections can have devastating effects.

In Virginia, Gunter "Garshon" Morgenstein, of Newport News, died on July 18 from a brain infection caused by listeria bacteria, an illness that was confirmed to be linked to the contaminated Boar's Head products.

Morgenstein, 88, was a German-born Holocaust survivor who moved to Canada and then the U.S. as a young man and later became a flamboyant hair stylist, according to his son, Garshon Morgenstein. During his 70-year career, his father styled celebrities such as the singer Tom Jones and was known for his funny, outgoing personality, Garshon Morgenstein said.

Gunter Morgenstein enjoyed liverwurst, usually spread on bagels, and bought it regularly, insisting on the Boar's Head brand because he believed it was top quality, his son said.

He fell ill in early July and was hospitalized on July 8, eventually becoming so sick that doctors said he suffered permanent brain damage and was unlikely to recover. Family members withdrew life support, his son said.

After Morgenstein's death, a review of receipts showed that he bought the recalled deli meat tied to the outbreak on June 30. The family has hired a lawyer, Houston-based Ron Simon.

"It's really just a senseless accident and tragedy for something that just should not have ever happened," his son said. "He still had many good years left."

Bernalillo County manager contract approved - By Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

Bernalillo County officially has its next manager.

Cindy Chavez will start in the job Nov. 13 after county commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve her employment contract.

Chavez will make $230,000 a year to start, with possible annual merit-based pay increases. She replaces Julie Morgas Baca, who retired at the end of June.

Chavez will supervise more than 2,500 people and a budget of more than $1 billion.

County Attorney Ken Martinez said the contract is in line with what other governments are paying and fits an executive wage analysis the county recently performed. He noted that Morgas Baca made $215,000 last year and said Doña Ana County recently hired a new manager at a salary of $220,000.

Appearing remotely, Chavez said she enjoyed the process leading to her hire.

“I want to say how honored I would be to serve as your county executive, and I enjoyed meeting everybody there that I’ve had an opportunity to meet,” she told commissioners.

Commission Chair Barbara Baca said she anticipates a smooth transition, as Chavez has visited the area a few times since being chosen and will return before starting the job. She said Chavez has been working closely with interim county manager Shirley Ragin as she prepares to take over.

Chavez is currently a member of the Santa Clara County (California) Board of Supervisors. She was chosen after a national search that resulted in interviews of 10 applicants and a forum at which three finalists met with commissioners and the public.

The four-year contract also calls for the county to provide Chavez with a vehicle for her official duties and limited personal use, and pay for job-related memberships in professional societies and associations, as well as dues or fees necessary to maintain licenses or bonds. She will also be entitled to Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico participation, with the county contributing $20,000 a year on her behalf, as well as some moving expenses.

Chavez was born in Alamogordo and has family members who live in the East Mountains.

OTHER ITEMS

Commissioners also approved allocating more than $763,000 for the Department of Behavioral Health’s CARE Campus detox center. Of that, $463,216 will go toward additional staffing for the observation and assessment unit. The four additional nurses will ensure the unit can maintain 24-hour operations and accommodate the growing number of people seeking emergency behavioral health support, county staff said.

The CARE Campus is already a 24-hour operation, county spokesperson Estevan Vásquez said Wednesday, but the focus is on provision of services during the day.

Also approved was $300,000 for the implementation and maintenance of the Unite Us closed-loop referral platform. Staff said the project, a collaboration with the City of Albuquerque, will streamline the referral process among social service providers, ensuring clients receive coordinated and comprehensive care.