FRI: AG takes on Snapchat's owner in lawsuit centered on child sexual exploitation, +More

New Mexico attorney general sues company behind Snapchat alleging child sexual extortion on the site — Barbara Ortutay, Associated Press

New Mexico's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the company behind Snapchat, alleging that site's design and policies foster the sharing of child sexual abuse material and facilitate child sexual exploitation.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed the lawsuit against Snap Inc. Thursday in state court in Santa Fe. In addition to sexual abuse, the lawsuit claims the company also openly promotes child trafficking, drugs and guns.

Last December, Torrez filed a similar lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, saying it allows predators to trade child sexual abuse material and solicit minors for sex on its platforms. That suit is pending.

Snap's "harmful design features create an environment where predators can easily target children through sextortion schemes and other forms of sexual abuse," Torrez said in a statement. Sexual extortion, or sextortion, involves persuading a person to send explicit photos online and then threatening to make the images public unless the victim pays money or engages in sexual favors.

"Snap has misled users into believing that photos and videos sent on their platform will disappear, but predators can permanently capture this content and they have created a virtual yearbook of child sexual images that are traded, sold, and stored indefinitely," Torres said.

In a statement, Snap said it shares Torrez's and the public's concerns about the online safety of young people.

"We understand that online threats continue to evolve and we will continue to work diligently to address these critical issues," the company based in Santa Monica, California, said. We have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in our trust and safety teams over the past several years, and designed our service to promote online safety by moderating content and enabling direct messaging with close friends and family."

According to the complaint, minors report having more online sexual interactions on Snapchat than any other platform, and more sex trafficking victims are recruited on Snapchat than on any other platform.

Prior to the lawsuit, New Mexico conducted a monthslong undercover investigation into child sexual abuse images on Snapchat. According to Torrez's statement, the investigation revealed a "vast network of dark web sites dedicated to sharing stolen, non-consensual sexual images from Snap," finding more than 10,000 records related to Snap and child sexual abuse material in the last year. This included information related to minors younger than 13 being sexually assaulted.

As part of the undercover investigation, the New Mexico department of justice set up a decoy Snapchat account for a 14-year-old named Heather, who found and exchanged messages with accounts with names like "child.rape" and "pedo_lover10."

Snapchat, the lawsuit alleges, "was by far the largest source of images and videos among the dark web sites investigated." Investigators also found Snapchat accounts that openly circulated and sold child abuse images directly on the platform.



New Mexico starts building an abortion clinic to serve neighboring states, train medical students — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Construction is getting underway on a state-funded reproductive health and abortion clinic in southern New Mexico that will cater to local residents and people who travel from neighboring states such as Texas and Oklahoma with major restrictions on abortion, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday.

Construction of the clinic will draw upon $10 million in state funding that was set aside by the governor under a 2022 executive order. New Mexico has one of the country's most liberal abortion-access laws.

Lujan Grisham, a second-term Democrat who can't run again in 2026, reiterated her commitment to shoring up abortion access in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and revoked universal access to abortion.

"Access to reproductive healthcare should be a fundamental human right," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "Once completed, this clinic will stand as a testament to our state's commitment to reproductive freedom for residents of New Mexico, and also those who travel here from out-of-state in need of this care."

New Mexico accompanies Democratic-led states from California to New Jersey that are underwriting efforts to bolster abortion services and protections.

New Jersey last year awarded $15 million in zero-interest loans and grants to health care facilities that provide abortion services for facility improvements and increased security. In 2022, California legislators approved $200 million in new spending to bolster the state's already robust abortion protections.

The governor's announcement in New Mexico thrusts public policy on abortion back in the spotlight in the runup to the November general election, with the entire state Legislature up for reelection as Democrats defend their state House and Senate majorities.

Republican contenders for a U.S. Senate seat and a congressional swing district in southern New Mexico have said they won't support a federal abortion ban, amid Democratic-backed political ads that highlight the potential for further federal restrictions.

The Republican Party of New Mexico on Thursday condemned public spending on an abortion clinic that caters to out-of-state visitors as an example of misplaced priorities among Democrats.

In 2021, New Mexico state lawmakers repealed a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies, ensuring access. But opposition to abortion runs deep in New Mexico communities along the border with Texas, which has one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S.

Several New Mexico cities and counties have approved abortion-ban ordinances that are on hold while the state Supreme Court weighs whether local governments have the right to back federal abortion restrictions under a 19th century U.S. law that prohibits the shipping of abortion medication and supplies.

The new clinic is scheduled for completion within 18 months to provide services ranging from medical and procedural abortions to contraception, cervical cancer screenings and education about adoptions.

The health branch of the University of New Mexico says it broke ground on the clinic in a partnership with groups including Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

The project was designed to improve health care access and create new training and residency opportunities beyond Albuquerque for University of New Mexico School of Medicine students, the University of New Mexico said in a statement.

The public university's board of regents approved the acquisition of land for the project in May.

NMED, DOE reach agreement in efforts to clean up LANL waste - By Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

The New Mexico Environment Department has signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy to clean up areas around Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Hannah Grover reports for New Mexico Political report the new order supersedes a 2016 agreement that New Mexico says failed to lead to meaningful clean-up of legacy radioactive waste around the lab.

This new agreement follows a 2021 suit that the state filed against the Department of Energy alleging failure to clean-up the waste. In that suit, the state Environment Department sought to overturn the 2016 agreement and obtain court-supervised negotiations for a new one.

The Environment Department says it will conduct public stakeholder and Tribal meetings to “explore the terms of the settlement and opportunities for engagement.” Those meetings have not yet been scheduled.

Citing costs, technical problems, jail ditches health monitoring bracelets - Elise Kaplan, City Desk ABQ

Last year, after a notable spike in deaths at the state’s largest jail, the former warden reached out to a company that promised a solution — bio-sensor wristbands that monitor an at-risk inmate’s vital signs and alert authorities if anything’s wrong.

City Desk ABQ’s Elise Kaplan reports hours after City Desk asked questions about the contract this week, Metropolitan Detention Center spokesperson Daniel Trujillo sent out a news release announcing the county had canceled it in April, more than two years early.

He said vendors had assured the jail the technology would work with its current IT infrastructure, but it “was unable to integrate with MDC’s inmate management system.”

MDC says the bracelets relied on Bluetooth and could not maintain a reliable connection with the sensors. Battery life was two hours and made charging impractical during jail operations. Inmates complained about the wristbands being uncomfortable. Some inmates exercised their right not to participate in the bracelet program during intake.

A representative for the company that makes them, 4Sight Labs, says it offered to replace the bracelets with a second generation and were rebuffed.

Of the 32 people who died in MDC custody over the past four and a half years, 17 were in the detox unit.



MLG announces $125 million housing program for workers - By Nicole Maxwell, New Mexico Political Report

The governor has announced a new workforce housing development program.

New Mexico Political Report’s Nicole Maxwell reports Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the Opportunity Enterprise Housing Development Program yesterday. It seeks to help families that don’t usually qualify for affordable housing options.

The $125 million-dollar program will be administered through the New Mexico Finance Authority.

According to the announcement, the program will prioritize communities where local governments are seeking to reduce new housing barriers. That could include streamlining permitting and inspections, or updating land use and zoning rules.

The first round of funding will make $30 million dollars available.

Applications are now open and are set to close on Oct. 16th.

Find more information from New Mexico Political report, including a link to apply, at KUNM.org.