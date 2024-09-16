MON: Interviews wrap for finalists in NMSU president search, + More

Interviews wrap for finalists in NMSU president search - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Candidates for New Mexico State University’s top position wrapped in-person tours and interviews last week, as the prolonged search for the next president comes to a close.

The Board of Regents held a closed meeting Saturday, to discuss the candidates.

The public can expect a final announcement towards the end of next week, said Justin Bannister, the spokesperson for NMSU. The Board of Regents scheduled a special meeting for Thursday Sept. 19, but no agenda is publicly available yet.

Only four candidates remain in the pool after the withdrawal of Neil MacKinnon, who told the Las Cruces Bulletin he accepted a position at another university.

The four remaining candidates include:



Arsenio Romero, the former secretary of the Public Education Department, a former regent and professor at NMSU

Valerio Ferme, vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Cincinnati

Brian Haynes, a vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of California, Riverside

Monica Lounsbery, a dean at the college of health and human services at California State University in Long Beach.

As previously reported, Romero stepped down from his post heading the state’s education department, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an ultimatum to withdraw his bid for NMSU president or resign.

NMSU, the state’s land-grant university, has been without a permanent leader since April 2023, when Chancellor Dan Arvizu resigned abruptly before his contract’s expiration in June 2023. In December 2022, the board of regents agreed not to renew the five-year contract.

A first iteration of the search ended with the board declining to hire any of the five finalists picked for the replacement. Instead, the board opted to restart the search and appoint interim President Mónica Torres in March 2024.

Walgreens to pay $106M to settle allegations it submitted false payment claims for prescriptions - Associated Press

Walgreens has agreed to pay $106 million to settle lawsuits that alleged the pharmacy chain submitted false payment claims with government health care programs for prescriptions that were never dispensed.

The settlement announced on Friday resolves lawsuits filed in New Mexico, Texas and Florida on behalf of three people who had worked in Walgreens' pharmacy operation. The lawsuits were filed under a whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act that lets private parties file case on behalf of the United States government and share in the recovery of money, the U.S. Justice Department said. The pharmacy chain was accused of submitting false payment claims to Medicare, Medicaid and other federal health care programs between 2009 and 2020 for prescriptions that were processed but never picked up.

Settlement documents say Walgreens cooperated in the investigation and has improved its electronic management system to prevent such problems from occurring again.

In a statement, Walgreens said that because of a software error, the chain inadvertently billed some government programs for a relatively small number of prescriptions that patients submitted but never picked up.

"We corrected the error, reported the issue to the government and voluntarily refunded all overpayments," the statement by Walgreens said.

In reaching the settlement, the chain didn't acknowledge legal liability in the cases.

This story has been corrected to say the lawsuits were filed by private parties, not by the U.S. Justice Department.

Head of state Aging Department steps down - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

The head of the state department charged with supporting seniors and adults with disabilities has stepped down, according to the Governor’s Office.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced late Friday afternoon that Secretary of Aging and Long-Term Services Jen Paul Schroer would clock out for good at the end of the day.

Schroer had led the department for just over a year. The governor appointed her to the position in August 2023 after previously serving as the state’s tourism secretary. The New Mexico Senate confirmed her to the position just this last February.

In a statement, Schroer thanked the governor for the opportunity to lead the department. She expressed confidence that the agency “will thrive” under the leadership of Deputy Secretary Antoinette Vigil.

In her announcement, Lujan Grisham called Schroer a “a strong, dedicated leader,” highlighting her work as “crucial” during the pandemic, when she helmed the Tourism Department.

Commission recommends retaining all NM judges it evaluated - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

A commission charged with evaluating judges who are up for election recommends New Mexicans vote to keep everyone it reviewed on the bench.

The Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission (JPEC) released its 2024 evaluation Friday. It looked at 34 of the 39 judges standing for retention in the upcoming election. The other four have not served long enough to be considered, according to the commission.

Former Vice Chair of JPEC, retired District Court Judge Jim Hall, told KUNM ahead of the last general election about the criteria the group uses to make its calls.

“One is legal ability; the second is fairness; the third is communication skills; and the fourth category includes preparation, attentiveness, temperament and control over the proceedings,” he said.

The commission collects anonymous surveys from people who interact with the judges, like court staff, attorneys and jurors. It also uses data on caseloads and how quickly they are resolved, as well as meeting with each judge who conducts a self-evaluation.

In past years, JPEC has recommended not retaining certain judges. Hall said that largely comes from not improving after a bad interim evaluation.

“And then, when we see judges that do not score well for displaying fairness and impartiality, that is often a very important factor,” he said.

Here is a full list of the supreme court justices and appeals court, district court and metropolitan court judges JPEC recommends retaining this year. Find out which judges you’re voting for on the Secretary of State's voter portal. Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024. Early voting begins Oct. 8.

Judge hears closing arguments in Obelisk trial — Austin Fischer, Source New Mexico

A ruling is expected later this fall in the trial over a controversial monument in New Mexico’s capital city that ended this week.

Closing arguments came on Friday morning from the lawyers who represent Union Protectiva de Santa Fe, a historical Spanish colonial group that sued the city after the monuments and others were removed from public spaces.

Union Protectiva and lawyers from the city of Santa Fe must turn in written factual findings and legal arguments by Sept. 27, First Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Wilson said.

Wilson said he will then issue a written ruling “in due time.”

If Wilson rules in favor of the city of Santa Fe, then the Union Protectiva is likely to ask an appeals court to review the ruling.

What follows is a summary of both sides’ closing arguments this week.

STATE LAW REQUIRES PROTECTION OF HISTORIC SITES

Kenneth Stalter said the New Mexico Prehistoric and Historic Sites Preservation Act prohibits the city of Santa Fe from spending public money on altering the Plaza, unless there’s no alternative. He argued on behalf of his clients with Union Protectiva that the project must include all possible planning to preserve, protect and minimize harm to the site.

He said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber’s June 2020 emergency order counts as an action, and therefore a project, supported by public money under state regulation.

He pointed to Webber’s testimony that he didn’t do any planning before issuing the emergency proclamation, and didn’t consult with the State Historic Preservation Office.

Stalter said the box placed over the base of the obelisk, the sign attached to the box and the removal of a plaque first installed in 1973 all count as “projects” because they were paid for with public money.

‘BACK TO SQUARE ONE’

Stanley Harris, the attorney for the Santa Fe City Council, said there is no program or project about the Soldier’s Monument requiring “use” of the historic Plaza or the historic district that surrounds it, because the city government has not made a final decision on the matter.

Stalter said the city’s changes to the obelisk after protesters damaged it counts as a “physical and visual element” under the State Historic Preservation Office regulation. He’s asking the court to force the city government to “repair and restore” it back to the way it was before in the Plaza.

Harris said the plaintiffs haven’t proposed an alternative with any basis in sound engineering, telling the judge that Union Protectiva “has no idea and has not shown that such repair and restoration is in any way feasible, prudent or even physically possible.”

BOX AND SIGN HAD NO ADVERSE EFFECT ON PLAZA, CITY SAYS

Stalter said state law includes a definition of an “adverse effect” as the “introduction of physical, audible, visual or atmospheric elements that substantially impair the historic character or significance of the site, or substantially diminish the aesthetic value of the site.”

He said the testimony and evidence show the Soldier’s Monument has been the Plaza’s central feature since the late 19th century.

“I don’t think anyone would dispute that physical and visual elements have been introduced,” Stalter said while displaying to the courtroom two photos of the obelisk before and after its destruction by protesters and alteration by city officials.

Harris said what’s important is the “use” itself is the “adverse effect” on the site, which is not the case here.

“There’s no testimony or evidence that (the box) was anything except protective, that’s what it was doing,” he said. “It was not a program or project that has an adverse effect on the Plaza.”

HOW COURTS HAVE INTERRUPTED THE LAW

Harris said the only time New Mexico courts have interpreted the law at issue is called National Trust for Historic Preservation v. City of Albuquerque.

Stalter said the ruling in that case allows someone to sue when their use or enjoyment of a historic site is threatened. He pointed to Vigil’s testimony about how the destruction of the obelisk affected his and his organization’s use and enjoyment of the Plaza.

Harris said it’s the plaintiff’s burden — not the defendant’s — to prove there was an alternative design for the project which wouldn’t cause substantially equal damage to the site. He said even if the plaintiffs had proven that, the project can still be legal if the less-damaging alternative is infeasible or imprudent.

Stalter said National Trust came up through the courts in a very different procedural history than this case. He said in that case, the city of Albuquerque had participated in the regulatory process with the State Historic Preservation office, where alternatives to the government’s proposal were identified and debated.

“None of that has been done here,” Stalter said.

WHAT SHOULD THE JUDGE LOOK AT FOR HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE

Harris said the changes made to the obelisk after its destruction did not affect the Plaza’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places because the obelisk isn’t mentioned in the listing.

He pointed to Kimberly Parker’s expert testimony that the reason any property is listed on the National Register is for its significance, and the Soldier’s Monument is not part of the significance of the Plaza being listed.

Harris said the description part of the form also includes other things like benches, concrete sidewalks and large Cottonwood trees. That doesn’t make them part of the Plaza’s historic significance, he said.

Stalter said state law doesn’t mention the nomination form, and the National Park Service was using those forms before the New Mexico Legislature passed the law in 1989.

“If the Legislature had wanted to hang everything on the nomination forms, they very clearly could have used that and state it in this Act,” he said. “They’re putting words into this that are not in this section.”

He pointed to Parker’s testimony that even if the nomination is important, the form as a whole, including the description section, identifies the Soldier’s Monument.

He said the judge isn’t constrained to just looking at the form’s contents, because there’s nothing in state law or regulation saying so. He suggested the judge look at other evidence like expert testimony or the 2005 Cultural Landscape Report.

“We’re not saying just because benches or concrete sidewalks or Cottonwood trees are mentioned, that anything to do with them affects the historic character,” Stalter said. “What we’re saying is that defines what the property is — evaluate the historic character of these features.”

WAS UNION PROTECTIVA HARMED?

Stalter said under National Trust, an organization has grounds to sue under the state Prehistoric and Historic Sites Preservation Act when it has members who use, enjoy or benefit from the site.

“That time can never be brought back,” he said in defense of his clients who have lived for more than three years without the monument in place at the Plaza.

Harris said plaintiffs don’t have standing, but for a different reason: National Trust says standing is denied if the case will undermine the effective functioning of the Act or interfere with its administration.

“Because there’s no violation of the [Prehistoric and Historic Sites Preservation Act], plaintiff can’t show an injury or hardship from any action taken by defendants,” Harris said.

Stalter said asking for enforcement of the law “ultimately in no way undermines or interferes with the statute and regulations.”

