THURS: MLG's gun ban expires, Navajo leader calls for VP's resignation amid political upheaval, +More

New Mexico governor rescinds emergency health order that suspended gun rights in playgrounds — Associated Press

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that she has ended an emergency public health order that suspended the right to carry guns at public parks and playgrounds in New Mexico's largest metro area.

The original public health order in September 2023 ignited a furor of public protests, prompted Republican calls for the governor's impeachment and widened divisions among top Democratic officials. It also sought to strengthen oversight of firearms sales and monitor illicit drug use at public schools through the testing of wastewater — before expiring on Saturday without renewal.

"I have decided to allow the public health order to expire, but our fight to protect New Mexico communities from the dangers posed by guns and illegal drugs will continue," Lujan Grisham said.

She described strides toward reducing gun violence through gun buy-back programs, increased arrests, the distribution of free gun-storage locks and a larger inmate population at a county detention facility in Albuquerque.

The governor's initial order would have suspended gun-carry rights in most public places in the Albuquerque area, but was scaled back to public parks and playgrounds with an exception to ensure access to a municipal shooting range park. Lujan Grisham said she was responding to a series of shootings around the state that left children dead.

Gun rights advocates filed an array of lawsuits and court motions aimed at blocking gun restrictions that they say would deprive Albuquerque-area residents of 2nd Amendment rights to carry in public for self-defense. The implications for pending lawsuits in federal court were unclear.

The standoff was one of many in the wake of a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision expanding gun rights, as leaders in politically liberal-leaning states explore new avenues for restrictions.

The gun restrictions were tied to a statistical threshold for violent crime that applied only to Albuquerque and the surrounding area.

Navajo leader calls for tribal vice president's resignation amid political upheaval — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

The president of one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. announced Tuesday he has removed responsibilities from his vice president, saying she no longer represents his administration and should consider resigning from the highest office within the Navajo Nation to ever be held by a woman.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren made the announcement in a news conference that was broadcast on social media. The tribe has been mired by political upheaval since April, when Navajo Vice President Richelle Montoya publicly outlined allegations of intimidation and sexual harassment within the administration.

An independent investigation of Montoya's claims was initiated while other opponents of Nygren began collecting signatures from voters across the reservation — which spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah — as part of an effort to recall the president.

Nygren took aim at the recall effort and outlined his reasons for terminating Montoya's authority during the news conference. He accused his detractors of failing to focus on issues affecting Navajo families, such as housing and employment needs along with access to drinking water, electricity and other basic services.

"We will not be hindered or delayed by self-seeking power-chasers who do not want to be held accountable for their actions and care more for their own promotion than they do for the betterment of the Navajo people," Nygren said.

In a memo sent to Montoya on Tuesday, Nygren said her decision to "do nothing productive must come with consequences."

Montoya was preparing a response to the president's announcement Tuesday afternoon. In July, she sent her own six-page memo to Nygren, accusing him of deviating from their collective vision and "betraying the trust of the people who voted for us as equals." She said her ideas and recommendations were no longer sought after the inauguration and that she was removed from critical communications and planning.

She also said in the memo that the president's actions had exacerbated the rift but that she continued to work on behalf of the Navajo people despite the lack of support.

An ardent supporter of Nygren during his campaign in 2022, Montoya took to social media in April and reported that she was intimidated and sexually harassed during an August 2023 meeting in the president's office.

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch confirmed last week that the investigation into Montoya's claims was ongoing. Branch acknowledged frustration that the process has yet to be completed but noted that numerous interviews were required along with the review of what she described as significant documentation.

Montoya made history in 2023 when she took office along with Nygren. At the time, she paid tribute to women on the Navajo Nation Council and in the matriarchal society while encouraging tribal members to speak the Navajo language and always think seven generations ahead.

"For the next four years, I will give you my very best," she told a crowd as the pair was sworn in during a gathering in Fort Defiance, Arizona.

Nygren has accused Montoya of failing to make progress on the priorities he had set out for her, saying she has refused requests to submit daily schedules and reports and has instead made travel requests that don't align with the administration's priorities.

"Everyone in my administration is held accountable, including myself. The vice president is no exception," he said.

Nygren said Montoya's decision in September to sign the recall petition targeting him was "her announcement to the Navajo people of her formal break from this administration."

The organizers of the recall effort include Debbie Nez-Manuel, who was dismissed earlier this year from her role as director of the tribe's human resources department. Nez-Manuel disputed Nygren's accusations that she had bullied employees and told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she was following the law and that employee complaints followed personnel actions.

A well-known Democratic Party organizer, Nez-Manuel said Nygren has fallen short of voters' expectations and suggested that he has not given the vice president the tools needed to succeed. She said many of those who have signed the recall petition have raised concerns about elder Navajos not trusting the younger generation to serve as leaders.

"He needs to resign, and that will balance out what's happening," Nez-Manuel said.

Nygren said his administration has been successful in meeting the needs of Navajos, pointing to the connection of more homes to water and electricity services and the recent negotiation of historic water rights settlements.

NM environment secretary wants to ban nonessential PFAS - KUNM News

New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney told a panel of lawmakers Tuesday that banning nonessential PFAS is a priority for his department.

Kenney urged members of the Legislature’s Radioactive and Hazardous Materials Committee to pursue the ban in the next legislative session in January.

“There’s still vast amounts of these chemicals that are getting into commerce and therefore into people’s houses,” he said.

Known as “forever chemicals,” because they don’t break down, PFAS can be found in products like nonstick pans, fabric protectants and firefighting foam.

Kenney told lawmakers they’ve been linked to a host of health problems.

“Everything from high cholesterol to reproductive issues to certain types of cancers,” he said.

The hazardous chemicals have been found in New Mexico water sources. Kenney said it costs $50 to $100 to create PFAS and millions to clean it up.

Much of the contamination has come from U.S. Air Force bases. In one case, a farmer near Cannon Air Force Base had to euthanize his stock .

“Frankly, I'm so frustrated with the Department of Defense, I think we could send any cow carcasses to the Pentagon at this point,” Kenney said.

He said his department will request $24 million to continue to pursue litigation around PFAS cleanup involving the federal government.

Fire Rescue prepares for increase in outside fires - Damon Scott, City Desk ABQ

The fall and winter seasons pose a fresh set of challenges to those experiencing homelessness on Albuquerque’s streets, including hypothermia, frostbite and a greater spread of colds and viruses.

To stay warm and often to cook food, some turn to lighting small illegal fires outside, which can result in significant injuries, property damage and property loss.

In February, Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) officials said the Wash Tub Laundromat fire at 1105 Central Ave. NW looked to have been set by campers trying to keep warm. The fire destroyed the building, but no injuries were reported.

The seasonal increase in 911 calls puts an added strain on AFR personnel.

To help, the department is bringing back an initiative it launched as a pilot project last year — Brush 3 — using a lightweight and agile brush truck to respond to calls. The truck was dispatched to more than 1,700 of 3,700 outside fire calls from Dec. 30 to April 19. The remaining 2,000 calls were handled by the closest unit or engine, AFR spokesperson Lt. Jason Fejer said.

“The entire premise of the outside fire pilot was to have a response model to handle these smaller fires that are typically extinguished with a water can and don’t require the capabilities of a full-size fire engine with a 500-gallon water tank and a 2,000-gallon-per-minute pump,” Fejer said.

While housing status is not officially tracked by AFR when documenting the fire responses, Fejer said the calls typically come from areas of the city where people living on the street are more visible.

For the majority of the pilot period, crews used Brush 3 to respond to outside fires in the East Central corridor and an area of the Northeast Heights near Juan Tabo Boulevard and Central Avenue. Fire Station No. 5 in the International District was one of the most active with 797 outside fire calls. Other frequent locations included the San Mateo Boulevard and Kathryn Avenue area and at San Mateo and Menaul boulevards.

The unit was AFR’s busiest in January and February — calls started to decrease in March and then the initiative concluded in April as the weather started to warm up.

“There is talk about putting a second outside fire truck in service to be available in other areas of the city, and to provide coverage Downtown and along West Central,” Fejer said, adding that it would depend on budgets and overtime availability.

AFR also hopes to start the initiative sooner this year — in November instead of December. Brush 3 is also used to proactively patrol areas with high call activity.

Fejer said there are steps commercial and residential property owners can take to better safeguard businesses and homes during the colder months.

“The best way to prevent an outside fire from extending to a structure is maintaining a defensible space around the structure — keeping stacks of pallets, compacted cardboard and other combustibles away from businesses if possible,” he said.

Fejer said that residences adjacent to alleys or other areas that experience a high number of outside fires should keep yards manicured and keep vegetation away from structures.

AFR has 22 fire stations and responded to 97,404 calls in 2023. It is one of the busiest fire departments in the country with about 760 full-time firefighters.

Missing in New Mexico Day set for Saturday in Shiprock - By Bella Davis, New Mexico In Depth

An event meant to connect people who have missing loved ones with police and other resources is scheduled for Saturday at Shiprock High School.

Officials are required by a 2022 state law to host Missing in New Mexico Day every year. The idea came from a now-defunct task force on missing and murdered Indigenous people, although the event is open to anyone who has a loved one who went missing from the state.

“While I recognize this event is not solely for Indigenous people, but rather for all of New Mexico’s missing persons, I would be remiss to note that Native people continue to be murdered or go missing at numbers far too great,” said Josett Monette, who is now secretary of the Indian Affairs Department, at last year’s gathering.

There are 197 Native Americans missing from New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, according to an FBI list last updated earlier this month.

For the past two years, the event has been held in Albuquerque and has included numerous law enforcement agencies and nonprofit groups. Family members have been encouraged to bring any information that could be helpful in either reporting or updating cases.

The event is set to run from 9 a.m. t0 3 p.m.