TUES: State extinguishes Gallup-area mine fires burning since at least 2011, + More

State extinguishes Gallup-area mine fires burning since at least 2011 - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Two fires burning in abandoned coal mines since at least 2011 – and possibly much longer – were finally extinguished near Gallup recently, thanks to a dedicated effort by a state team and federal funding, officials announced Monday.

The two underground coal fires were emitting toxic gas near the site of planned infrastructure projects, including a major water pipeline. The mines were first established in the late 1800s and operated until the early 1900s, according to a news release from the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

In 1891, a fire broke out near one of the mines, called “Navajo No. 1,” and the mine was sealed in 1905 as a result, according to the news release. But it’s unclear from state records whether sealing the mine actually extinguished the fire, spokesperson Sidney Hill said.

More than 100 years later, staff from the state’s Abandoned Mine Land Program encountered fires at that mine and at a separate mine, known as “Enterprise-Brown.” That was in 2011.

After the fires were discovered, team members monitored the mines for several years before devising a plan to extinguish them, thanks, in part, to funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The law sets aside about $12 billion for abandoned mine remediation across the country, including roughly $36 million to New Mexico over the next 15 years. Extinguishing these fires cost about $385,000, according to the news release.

The “Enterprise-Brown” fire was burning toward the Navajo Gallup Water Supply Line, a huge project carrying water through 300 miles of pipeline from the San Juan River to the eastern edge of the Navajo Nation, part of the Jicarilla Apache Nation and the city of Gallup.

The “Navajo No. 1” fire was burning near a new recreation area planned for campers and hikers, according to the news release.

Temperatures from both fires reached 500 degrees Fahrenheit in some places, Hill said. The team used specialized drilling equipment and seismic surveys to determine the fires’ spread.

Then they used heavy equipment to dig out coal seams where the fire was burning, which was then filled. After both seams were filled with a “benign material” and temperatures fell to 90 degrees, the sites of both mines were covered with native seeds and wood mulch, Hill said.

The mine fires posed risks not only to the infrastructure project but also could have sparked a wildfire, EMNRD Secretary Melanie Kenderdine said in the news release.

Hill did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon from Source New Mexico about whether there were any additional mine fires burning in New Mexico, and where they are.

Parents of man killed in police car address ABQ City Council - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The parents of a man fatally shot by Albuquerque Police while handcuffed in the back of a vehicle asked the City Council why officers didn’t search him for a gun beforehand.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Fred and Bernadette Garcia told councilors their son, Matthew Freddie Garcia, was a great father, son and husband. The shooting was the 11th this year by APD and the eight one that was fatal.

The shooting happened at Tewa Lodge on East Central where police were targeting criminal activity. APD Chief Harold Medina said at a press conference yesterday that Garcia had three outstanding warrants.

Medina released a lapel cam video that show officers shooting Garcia, who was handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser, after he tells them he has a gun. APD did not release the full video because it’s interviewing its officers about the shooting.

Over 25 people signed up to speak last night during public comments with many calling on APD to release all the footage.

Councilor Louie Sanchez said he’s been a police officer for 29 years and has never seen an officer shoot someone in handcuffs. He asked the city’s chief administrative officer, Samantha Sengel, about the quality of hiring and training at APD.

The shooting prompted protests and APD arrested two people Friday night outside the motel where the shooting occurred. Several councilors questioned Medina on the arrests and the handling of the situation overall.

Finding solutions for unhoused galvanizes Albuquerque residents - Damon Scott, City Desk ABQ

Interest was high in September when the local chapter of the national nonprofit Braver Angels hosted a debate in the International District. The debate was about whether more tax dollars are needed to address the city’s high number of people living on the streets and in shelters — estimated to be about 5,000.

While dozens who attended landed on both sides of the tax question, they all shared the common ground of craving more information about what the city and advocates for those experiencing homelessness are doing to find solutions. Most also expressed an interest in wanting to know how they could personally help.

Braver Angels representatives are seeking to harness the momentum created at the September event by bringing everyone back for a follow-up Oct. 26 — this time focused more on networking than debate — to “continue the conversation on an issue that touches us all.”

Organizers hope to entice city officials, nonprofit leaders and other advocates to come and inform the public about the people and organizations working on the front lines, including relevant programs, resources, and ways to contribute. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards, informational flyers and any other helpful materials to the event.

“Our discussion will focus on brainstorming ways to improve what is already in place, while exploring new concepts for helping our homeless neighbors,” organizers said in a statement. “Let’s come together to build connections, tell about our experiences and foster ongoing collaboration and compassion.”

Braver Angels said it intends to compile and publish an online resource list sometime after the meet-up with publicly accessible information.

The event is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the International District Library, located at 7601 Central Ave. NE.

For more information, contact Braver Angels representative Mike Kruchoski at mike.cares@xemaps.com or at (505) 403-6522.

New Mexico authorities rescue hundreds after flooding strands many in high water and leaves 2 dead - By Walter Berry and Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

A southeastern New Mexico community began to dry out Monday after historic rainfall over the weekend produced severe flooding that left at least two people dead and hundreds stranded on rooftops.

Waterlogged vehicles were still submerged along some city streets in Roswell, while others were seen smashed along bridge supports and tossed up against trees and power poles after being swept away by the floodwaters on Saturday and Sunday.

All the standing water and mangled masses of twisted guardrails and splintered wood were scenes unfamiliar for the community. Surrounded by usually dusty plains and dairy farms, Roswell isn't famous for any notable rainfall but rather for being the spot where a spacecraft purportedly crashed in 1947.

Less than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain usually falls in Roswell an average year, but forecasters with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said Monday that the weekend deluge was spurred by an upper-level low pressure system that was parked over Arizona.

"So the moisture just kept funneling and funneling and funneling up across eastern New Mexico," meteorologist Jennifer Shoemake said. "They got multiple days of heavy rainfall and severe weather in that area because that storm system was just not moving."

More than 300 people were rescued by the New Mexico National Guard, with 38 of those taken to hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries. New Mexico State Police said two people died as a result of the flash flood, but information on the victims or the circumstances of their deaths wasn't immediately released.

Even Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington posted a video on social media in which he was standing on top of his vehicle surrounded by water. Herrington said he had to go to the roof of his vehicle when it and several other vehicles became stranded in water that rose up to the windows.

At the civic center, a birthday party was derailed Saturday when floodwaters began pouring onto the dance floor. At first, some people tried to keep dancing while Moises Torres and his band, La Fuerza Del Bravo, played on.

"It looked like we were going down like the Titanic," he told The Associated Press.

As the water continued to rise, the guests rushed to the roof. Torres said he was hesitant to leave his band equipment behind, but as soon as the water reached the top of the stage, the band joined the party guests. Torres captured videos from the roof of floating cars in the rushing floodwaters.

"The water was dragging everything that was in the way," he said.

The group huddled in the cold on the roof for several hours as the rain continued through the night, Torres said.

Rescue crews arrived around daybreak Sunday as the water receded. The group descended from the roof to find the civic center filled with mud.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared an emergency Monday in response to the flooding, clearing the way for $1 million in state funding to bolster relief efforts. She met with city officials who were charting the path for cleanup and recovery.

Roswell City Councilor Juliana Halvorson told the AP that despite warnings Saturday morning for the potential for severe weather later that day, no one was expecting the subsequent flooding. She has surveyed much of the damaged and noted that many homeowners don't have flood insurance.

"There's too much devastation to see in one day," she said. "Some homes still have 4 or 5 feet (1.2 to 1.5 meters) of water or more. The water picked up cars and chunks of concrete, and those things are so heavy."

Authorities were forced to close roads leading to and from the city on Sunday. Water levels have since receded in many areas.

Forecasters said 5.78 inches (about 14.7 centimeters) of rain fell on Roswell on Saturday, breaking the city's previous daily record of 5.65 inches (about 14.6 centimeters) set on Nov. 1, 1901. Some areas surrounding Roswell received around 9 inches (22.9 centimeters) of rain in a matter of hours, according to the National Weather Service.

"It was a storm that just kept building and building south of town," City Councilor Edward "Ed" Heldenbrand said. "It was never anticipated that it would rain for five hours."

He spent part of Monday morning driving around to check on some property he owns.

"Roads damaged. Bridges damaged. Fences down. Vehicles piled up everywhere. A cargo container overturned next to car," he said. "An unbelievable picture of destruction."

A pilot killed in a plane crash at a New Mexico air show was an instructor for 'Top Gun' actors - Associated Press

A man who died in a crash of a small plane during a New Mexico air show was an accomplished pilot who had performed stunts at hundreds of air shows, authorities said Monday.

Charles Thomas "Chuck" Coleman was the only person on board the two-seat Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 monoplane when it went down around 2:30 p.m. Sunday during the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo at Las Cruces International Airport, city officials said.

Authorities said Coleman was performing aerobatics when the plane crashed about a half-mile west of the airport. The air show was called off after the crash.

Coleman's website said he was based out of California and was an engineer, aerobatic and test pilot with more than 10,000 hours of flight time.

He performed at hundreds of airshows and had provided more than 3,000 rides in aerobatic aircraft, according to his website.

It also said Coleman was an aerobatic flight instructor for actors in the 2022 film " Top Gun: Maverick," flying more than 100 flights to prepare the actors for flight in U.S. Navy F-18 Hornets.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones and fans of Chuck Coleman," Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez said in a statement Monday.

New Mexico State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The airport was temporarily closed during the initial investigation, with only scheduled and emergency response flights permitted.