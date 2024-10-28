MON: MDC officer targeted mentally ill patients, Natives laud apology, demand action, + More

New Mexico jail officer accused of orchestrating attacks on inmates, report says — Associated Press

A corrections officer at a New Mexico county jail is accused of orchestrating attacks in the shower on two inmates who suffer from mental illness, according to a police report.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office incident report obtained by the Albuquerque Journal says that security camera footage showed inmates "attacking other inmates while under the supervision" of the officer, Nathan Shpiller.

Johanna Sandoval, the mother of one of the inmates, told the newspaper that her son, 61, is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires daily medication. She said the allegations are "terrible."

Shpiller, an officer at the jail since November 2022, declined to comment. He has not been charged.

Candace Hopkins, a spokesperson for the jail, also declined to comment, citing an ongoing internal investigation. Shpiller was removed from duty in August and is on paid leave while the department investigates.

Inmates who were involved in the attacks said they believed Shpiller targeted two inmates because of their mental health issues, the newspaper reported.

According to the incident report, the officer is also accused of using pepper spray on one of the inmates while he was alone and naked in his cell. Security footage showed Shpiller repeatedly pointing his pepper spray into the food port of the inmate's cell, the newspaper reported.

The incidents occurred in July, according to the report.

'Very blatant': Santa Fe seeks to tackle proliferation of RFK Jr. signs - By Cormac Dodd, Santa Fe New Mexican

A bare wire stand jutted out from the concrete median at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road around noon Monday.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported two hours earlier, a campaign sign for former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had greeted vehicles at the busy intersection, which is also a railroad crossing.

“Kennedy. Shanahan. The Future Starts Now,” the white sign read.

Over the weekend, a dizzying volume of Kennedy signs relaying the message of a suspended presidential campaign appeared on public property in the state’s capital city. It was unclear who was responsible for planting them en masse in medians and along some major thoroughfares. But several remained in the median of St. Francis Drive on Monday morning.

There were no signs nearby for former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, or Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as city employees worked to remove the Kennedy signs from rights of way.

The appearance of the signs comes a few months after Kennedy suspended his campaign and threw his support behind Trump. Although he left the race in August, Kennedy’s name is still on the ballot in New Mexico.

The signs appear to be official campaign signs and read “Paid For By Team Kennedy” across the bottom. The Kennedy campaign did not respond to a list of emailed questions Monday.

Leticia Lopez of Santa Fe said she noticed about 20 Kennedy signs in the Cerrillos Road area and said “it was stunning to see such a blatant act of what appears to be malice, certainly dishonesty because it takes a concerted effort to put that volume of signs up.”

A prominently displayed banner at the top of Kennedy’s campaign website reads “A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Kennedy.” Still, the campaign continues to be active in New Mexico with a series of events scheduled in the state from now until the Nov. 5 election, including one held Monday at an Albuquerque coffee shop.

For Lopez, the signs “seem to be a scam and an effort to siphon votes away from Harris-Walz and help Trump.”

“Dishonesty really harms our community. Intentionally lying and being reckless with the truth takes away people’s voting rights by lying to them about who is a legitimate candidate,” she said.

Vidal Garcia, a code inspection official for the city of Santa Fe, said four inspectors were removing Kennedy signs from public property Monday. Such positioning of the political signs ran afoul of a city ordinance, he noted.

“What they did was very blatant. I’ve been doing this for 11 years, and I think this was the most blatant that I’ve ever seen,” Garcia added.

“We recognized the problem on Friday morning, removed the signs that were in question,” he said. “We weren’t able to remove all of them because there were just so many of them. I guess whoever is putting those signs up went out again this weekend and put them back up again.”

While some signs still remained standing near the intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive early Monday afternoon, the number had been reduced substantially. An employee who was out pulling up a Kennedy sign near a gas station on St. Francis Drive had a trunk laden with them.

At least two Kennedy signs were loose near or in a roadway, including one lying flat in a turn lane of St. Francis Drive.

“No portable sign shall extend over or into any street, alley, sidewalk or other public thoroughfare,” reads part of a city ordinance on the placement of signs on city property.

“The only case in which a sign can extend into City right-of-way is when a license agreement has been signed. The components of the license agreement include the fact that the property owner assumes liability in case someone is hurt by the sign,” city spokesperson Regina Ruiz wrote in an email.

A letter from Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Kennedy had qualified for the ballot in July. His campaign had turned in 11,202 signatures in New Mexico, more than triple the 3,561, or one-half of 1% of the number of people who voted in the last gubernatorial election, required under state law.

Kennedy did not file the paperwork required to remove his name from the New Mexico ballot.

According to The New York Times, Kennedy said he would pull his name from ballots in battleground states but did not withdraw his name in a number of states, including New Mexico, Oklahoma and Colorado.

County clerks urge New Mexico voters to drop off, rather than mail, their absentee ballots - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

New Mexico elections officials are asking voters to drop off their absentee ballots at elections offices or in secure drop boxes, rather than posting them to ensure they are received in time to count.

Voters who haven’t already mailed their ballots should not rely on the U.S. Postal Service this close to the election, said Santa Fe County Clerk Katherine Clark said in a media release.

“At this point, mailing your ballot may delay it,” Clark said, urging voters to drop off the ballots at voting centers, open poll sites or in secure drop boxes.

The consensus from New Mexico elections officials is that ballots mailed before this past Tuesday, Oct. 22, will arrive on time.

New Mexico state law requires the clerk’s office to physically receive all mail-in ballots by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in order to be counted.

Ballots arriving via mail to the clerk’s office after Election Day cannot be counted.

Mitchell Cox, the voter outreach coordinator for Santa Fe County, said that his office has seen a variety of postmark times on mail-in ballots. Some ballots are arriving after a few days, but often taking longer.

“Generally, it takes a week, each way, for ballots to travel by mail, even within the state,” Cox said.

For years, elections officials throughout the U.S. have been combating election disinformation spread by former President Donald Trump and Republican officials about how absentee ballots are counted, while also balancing concerns about post office delays which has disenfranchised voters across the country.

In a September letter, elections officials nationwide reported receiving “dozens to hundreds of ballots 10 or more days after postmark”

Voting locations are open in New Mexico Monday through Saturday until Nov. 2, and can be found on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s voter portal, or by contacting the local county clerk’s office.

There are no voting centers open on the Sunday or Monday before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, when polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.