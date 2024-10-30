WED: Whooping cough cases in NM double, $4.5M heading to NM rail projects, + More

Whooping cough cases double in NM — Daniel Montaño

NMHealth, formerly the Department of Health, announced today whooping cough has struck twice as many people in New Mexico than it did last year at the same time. It’s even worse at a national level, with five times as many cases across the country.

Marla Sievers, an infectious disease epidemiologist with NM Health, said whooping cough, also known as pertussis, typically goes through periods of waxing and waning case numbers, which is one reason for this recent uptick. But she points out that in the last few years people are being less cautious about respiratory illnesses than they used to be.

“So like many respiratory infections during the pandemic, when people were taking a lot of precautions, like wearing masks and reducing time indoors, we saw all respiratory infections decrease,” she said. “Many of them have come back up to those pre -andemic levels, including pertussis.

She said the best protection is ensuring vaccinations are up to date. Children receive a series of pertussis vaccines during early childhood, she said, and then a booster as a pre-teen. Adults are recommended to receive at least one pertussis-containing vaccine during their adulthood.

Pertussis gets its nickname from a “whooping” noise made by sufferers as they breathe in after the typical violent coughing attacks for which the illness is known for.

The coughing can be so violent as to cause broken ribs, ernias, seizures, swelling in the brain, and even death, according to NM Health.

“Pertussis is treatable with antibiotics,” she said. “Antibiotics will not only help the sick person recover, but will help prevent transmission to other folks along with other measures like good hand washing and cough etiquette, so covering your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze will help prevent transmission.”

Sievers says vaccines for children and uninsured folks are available through the state’s public health offices . For more information, or assistance finding a vaccine provider, call the nurse helpline at 1-833-796-8773.

Federal government hands out $2.4 billion for 122 railroad projects nationwide — Josh Funk, Associated Press

New Mexico will receive more than $4.5 million in funding for two rail projects in the state.

Up to $4 million will go to the Four Corners Rail Project, and almost $575,000 will go to the city of Clovis for a corridor improvement project.

The federal government is handing out $2.4 billion in railroad grants to help pay for 122 projects nationwide with more than half of the money going to smaller railroads.

The grants announced Tuesday by the Federal Railroad Administration will go to projects across 41 states and Washington, D.C. Most of the money will go to track and bridge upgrades. But some of the grants will be used to bolster training and explore cleaner-burning alternatives to the diesel railroads have long relied on. Some small railroads will also get help upgrading to more efficient locomotives.

Much of the money comes from the 2021 infrastructure law that President Joe Biden championed. Last year, the administration handed out $1.4 billion in these rail grants.

"Each project advances a future where our supply chains are stronger, passenger rail more accessible, and freight movement safer and more efficient," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

Some of the grants will also help address rail safety concerns that have become prevalent since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, in February 2023 and spilled a cocktail of hazardous chemicals that caught fire. Regulators have urged railroads to improve safety and the industry has undertaken a number of initiatives on its own. But bigger changes that lawmakers proposed after the disastrous derailment have stalled in Congress and little progress has been made in the current election year.

The biggest single project is a $215 million grant that will help pay to replace a Hudson River bridge that CSX owns between Albany and Rensselaer, New York, that Amtrak relies heavily on. The state is paying the other 60% of the $634.8 million cost of the project that will allow two trains and pedestrians to cross the river at the same time. Currently, about 12 Amtrak trains and several freight trains cross the bridge, built in 1901, every day.

In Illinois, nearly $160 million will go toward consolidating Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern's tracks through Springfield and help clear the way for a higher speed rail connection between Chicago and St. Louis.

One grant worth up to $100 million will help bolster tracks that Amtrak uses against threats related to climate change and improve the reliability of the tracks in southern California's Orange County.

Several grants, including one worth more than $48 million, will go toward development of hydrogen-powered locomotives that could one day help the rail industry drastically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Other grants include $67 million to expand an intermodal railyard in Michigan where shipping containers are moved between trains and trucks. Nearly $73 million will go to improving the Muskego railyard in Milwaukee.

But the majority of the money — nearly $1.3 billion — will go to 81 projects at smaller short line railroads across the country. Chuck Baker, president of the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association trade group, said the grants will help those smaller railroads significantly.

"Congress and the FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) can be confident that short lines will put these public dollars to good use, providing new and efficient ways of serving customers, linking small town and rural America to U.S. and international markets," Baker said.

UFC champ Jon Jones agrees to anger management classes to resolve assault charge — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

UFC heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones has agreed to attend four hours of anger management classes to resolve a pair of misdemeanor charges stemming from a drug test at his New Mexico home in which he was accused of being hostile.

A bench trial was set to begin Tuesday before a New Mexico judge, but a prosecutor and Jones' defense attorney announced at the start of the virtual proceeding that an agreement had been reached.

The charges of assault, a petty misdemeanor, and interference with communication, a misdemeanor, will be dismissed as along as Jones completes the anger management classes and follows all laws over the next 90 days.

Jones had pleaded not guilty in July, and when the allegations first became public earlier this year, he called them baseless. He posted on social media that he had been taken off guard by what he called the unprofessionalism of one of the testers and acknowledged cursing after getting frustrated.

Considered one of the top MMA fighters, Jones took the heavyweight title with a first-round submission over Ciryl Gane in March 2023. It was Jones' first fight in three years and his first in the heavyweight division. He already was the best light heavyweight by winning a record 14 title fights.

Jones will face Stipe Miocic in UFC 309 on Nov. 16 at New York's Madison Square Garden. He and Miocic were scheduled to fight last year, but a pectoral injury forced Jones to postpone.

In 2016, Jones was suspended for a year for a failed drug test and had his 2017 victory over Daniel Cormier turned into a no-contest after another drug test came up positive. Jones argued later that he would have passed under standards that were revised in 2019 by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which changed the criteria for what constituted a positive test.

A woman who worked for Drug Free Sport International, which conducts tests for professional athletes, initially filed a report with Albuquerque police in April. She accused Jones of threatening her while she and a colleague were at Jones' home for a drug test.

A criminal complaint stated that the woman described Jones as cooperative at first but that he became agitated.

Jones told police that he apologized for swearing at the woman and her co-worker at the end of the test. He provided video from what appeared to be a home camera system showing the woman giving him a high-five before leaving. He said neither appeared scared during the interaction.

New Mexico Gas Co. owner files to sell the company – Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Gas Co.’s parent company is selling the utility to a Louisiana private equity firm.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Emera, based in Canada, announced plans in August to sell the gas company to BCP Management for $1.2 billion.

The gas company, along with Saturn Utilities Holdco, which is part of BCP, filed a request Monday with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to have Saturn Holdco replace Emera as the owner of New Mexico Gas.

If the PRC approves the deal, Saturn would pay about $700 million and assume over half a billion dollars in debt.

According to the filing, New Mexico Gas would maintain its own local board of directors and management team. BCP leadership committed to keeping all the current jobs at the gas company in place. The president of Saturn Holdco told the PRC Monday that there will likely be up to 61 new jobs as well.

The companies have asked the PRC to approve the sale as soon as possible. The sale is slated to close on Sept. 30, 2025.