THURS: Native voters pressure politicians for change as they're courted for votes, +More

Native voters could swing US elections, but they're asking politicians: What have you done for us? — Megan Janetsky, Rodrigo Abd, Associated Press

Felix Ashley's red Toyota sends a plume of dust billowing along the sloping hills and boulders he traverses hours every week to pump water – the same roadway voters walk miles every four years to cast their ballots in presidential elections.

Here on this forgotten swath of the Navajo Nation, the largest Native American reservation in the United States, hardship is embedded into day-to-day life.

Nearly a third of homes like Ashley's still don't have running water. Soaring unemployment and poverty has pushed young Navajos, including most of Ashley's children, to leave their sacred lands in search of jobs. Logistical and legal obstacles have long stood in the way of Arizona's 420,000 Native citizens casting their vote.

"People lose trust in the government and they don't – you don't – care to vote anymore. People don't get what they were promised," said 70-year-old Ashley, who plans to vote for Harris.

Yet it is Native voters like him who could be key to winning Arizona and some of the most contested swing states in November. In 2020, Arizona voted for a Democratic president for the first time in decades, with President Joe Biden winning the race by around 10,500 votes.

Native Americans – who make up 5.2% of Arizona– saw a surge in turnout, voting in large numbers for the Democratic Party, according to a data analysis by the Associated Press.

The victory turned the heads of politicians from both parties, who now flock to some of the most remote swaths of Arizona as they try to close razor thin margins. Democrats are hoping to repeat the feat, while Republicans see an opportunity to use Native voters' frustration with the economy as a chance to sweep up new votes.

Local fairs and flea markets are painted with blue and red campaign signs reading "Trump low prices" and others written in Native slang "Stoodis Harris" or "Let's do this Harris". Radio ads for both presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris ring out on the radio every 30 minutes in homes far from the reach of cellphone signals.

In the weeks leading up to the election, dozens of people who spoke to the AP expressed frustration with politicians in Washington, who they say rarely use their seat at the table to push for them.

At the same time, some voters face almost insurmountable obstacles to voting.

Some tribes have to travel up to 285 miles to cast their ballots, according to the Native American Rights Fund. Homes on the reservation don't have addresses needed to register to vote, and some older Navajos don't speak much English.

Compounding logistical hurdles is historic voter suppression. Native people were first recognized as U.S. citizens 100 years ago, but Arizona prevented them from voting until 1948, arguing they were "incompetent." Many states used English literacy tests to further block voters from casting ballots until the 1970s.

Since then, legal experts say a mix of voter dilution tactics and burdensome election laws have blocked the Native vote as recently as 2022, when the Republican-controlled state Legislature and governor passed a law requiring voters to provide proof of residency and an address for presidential voting.

The U.S. Supreme Court later struck down the measure, but Native communities have seen thousands of ballots thrown out in past elections due to similar statutes. Indigenous voters have their ballots rejected at higher rates than other demographics in the state, according to Arizona State University's Indian Legal Clinic.

Democrats have long claimed an advantage in number of votes on reservations like the Navajo Nation. They've boasted a heavy presence on Native lands, and in the final weeks of the election Harris, Biden and Walz all met with Native groups.

But they now face a strong campaign push by Republicans among Native voters in an attempt to peel off votes.

The Republican Party has opened its first campaign headquarters on the Navajo Nation, said Halee Dobbins, Arizona communications director of the Republican National Committee, and started to set up in local events.

"We're seeing a huge shift towards the Republican party given the issues that are top of mind for Native American voters – the economy, inflation, cost of living," Dobbins said.

In mid-October, Trump's campaign invited a group of Navajo supporters like 61-year-old Francine Bradley-Arthur to sit behind him during a rally, where Trump gave a shout out to a conservative tribal leader.

Bradley-Arthur, a former Democrat, said she began to campaign for Trump, in part, because she felt Native communities often didn't feel the payoff of longtime support for Democrats.

"We want to show that Native Americans support him," she said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego went as far as to trek hours to a tribe at the bottom of a canyon in the weeks before the election, where he's locked in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake.

Gallego was met with skepticism from some like Dinolene Caska, a Havasupai tribal leader.

"For me, it's whoever is going to support Indigenous issues. It's not just Republicans or Democrats," Caska said. This year she planned to for Democrats because of their backing in the tribe's fights with a uranium mine over clean water.

For others Navajo, this is the year they are willing to try something new.

Just down the road from Ashley, 68-year-old goat herder Richard Begay blames Biden for inflation disproportionately affecting Native Americans because of the scarcity of jobs in their communities. The prices of gas and food for his animals have squeezed his pocketbook. He hopes Trump's push for deregulation could usher in new development and a better economy

"I remember gas was $1.60 here and when Biden came and went up over $3," he said. "We don't have the money to buy gas at outrageous prices. We pay more for less."

Legislative majorities giving one party all the power are in play in several states — John Hanna, David Lieb, Associated Press

After introducing herself at their front doors, Vanessa Vaughn West began her pitch to voters with a question: What issues are important to you? She heard frustration about rising local property taxes, a desire for smaller government and questions about affordable housing.

West is a Democrat making her second run for a Kansas House seat representing a western Kansas City neighborhood where Republicans have held sway since the construction of homes began in the late 1990s.

Despite that history, West's race against Republican state Rep. Angela Stiens is on the national Democratic Party's radar, as is the Kansas Legislature. Democrats need to gain just two seats in the 125-member House or three in the 40-member Senate to break a supermajority that has enabled Republicans to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's vetoes of measures restricting abortion providers and transgender rights.

A similar battle is playing out in North Carolina, where the flip of a single seat in either the House or Senate could cost Republicans a veto-proof majority that has repeatedly imposed its will over the objections of a Democratic governor. In Nevada, meanwhile, it's Democrats who stand to gain a veto-proof majority over a Republican governor, if they can pick up just one more state Senate seat without losing one in the Assembly.

Nationwide, more than 5,800 state legislative seats in 44 states are up election this year in the background of higher profile contests for president, Congress and governor. Groups aligned with Democrats and Republicans are expected to pour a couple hundred million dollars into the state legislative battles, focusing most intensely on states where control of a chamber is in play: Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

But they also are paying attention to some states where there is little doubt about which party will prevail, because there is still plenty at stake.

The Associated Press identified 14 states where a swing of just three or fewer seats could determine whether a party holds a supermajority, meaning a margin so dominant that a party is able to enact laws despite a governor's veto, convene special sessions or place constitutional amendments on the ballot without needing any support from lawmakers of an opposing party.

"Having a party in power is really important — the most import thing," said Wesley Hussey, a political science professor at California State University, Sacramento. But "having a supermajority can give you additional tools to enact policy."

GOP districts in Kansas draw Democrats' attention

In Kansas, Stiens was appointed to fill a House vacancy this spring in time to help override Kelly's veto of a bill requiring abortion providers to ask patients why they want to end their pregnancies and submit that data to the state health department. The law isn't being enforced amid legal challenges.

But West said the Legislature's continued push for restrictions on abortion providers is one reason she is running against Stiens, just two years after narrowly losing to Stiens' predecessor. West strongly supports abortion rights and residents in her home of Johnson County voted by nearly 69% in favor of abortion rights during a decisive 2022 statewide vote.

"This is why we need parity, right?" West said as she walked from home to home talking to prospective voters. "And this is why we need support for what I would call the voice of the people — making sure that when the people vote on things like that, that we as legislators reinforce those sentiments with our votes."

Though still leaning Republican and largely white, the Kansas City suburbs have become more racially diverse and friendlier to Democrats since former President Donald Trump's victory in 2016. But national Democrats also are targeting a portion of southwestern Topeka, a longtime Republican area where GOP state Rep. Jesse Borjon is seeking a third term against Democrat Jacquie Lightcap, a local school board member.

Campaigning door-to-door recently in a neighborhood of late-1980s homes with three-car garages, Borjon emphasized his support for public schools and tax cuts enacted this year. His vote for eliminating the state income tax on Social Security benefits resonated with Bob Schmidt, a retired computer company executive who chatted with Borjon about rising property taxes.

Regardless of party label, Schmidt said he wants a representative who will "maintain conservative values."

A change of one seat could affect North Carolina laws

North Carolina provides a clear example of how legislative supermajorities can affect laws.

When North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham switched from the Democratic to Republican party in 2023, it gave Republicans the final seat they needed to obtain a veto-proof majority in both legislative chambers. Republicans quickly flexed their new powers to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of legislation barring most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Republicans have since enacted two dozen additional laws by overriding Cooper's vetoes, including ones weakening the governor's election oversight, restricting medical treatments and sports activities for transgender youths and limiting school lessons about gender identity in early grades.

"Republicans have been easily overriding his vetoes and basically putting their stamp on the state in terms of public policies," said Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Though Cooper is term-limited, Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein is leading in the race to replace him. That makes it critical for Republicans to retain a supermajority, "or else they have to deal with the governor," Bitzer said.

Supermajorities are at their highest point in decades

The number of states with legislative supermajorities is at its highest level since at least 1982, according to research by Saint Louis University political scientist Steven Rogers. Democrats hold nine veto-proof majorities. But Republicans hold 20, including in Nebraska, where the single-chamber Legislature is officially nonpartisan but two-thirds of members identify as Republicans.

Democrats need a gain of three or fewer seats this election to break Republican supermajorities in Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska and North Carolina while a similar flip for Republicans could end Democratic supermajorities in Delaware and New York.

Meanwhile, a gain of three or fewer seats could create new supermajorities for Republicans in Iowa and South Carolina and for Democrats in Colorado, Connecticut, Nevada and New Mexico.

But gaining a supermajority is no guarantee legislative leaders will always get their way.

Democrats dominate in California. Yet Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed numerous bills, none of which have been overridden by the Democratic legislative supermajority. The legislature also has at times failed to achieve the two-thirds majority needed to pass tax increases.

In Missouri, where Republicans hold a supermajority, a conservative Senate faction has repeatedly clashed with GOP leadership. Ultimately, Republicans mired in tensions have failed to pass some of their own priority measures.

"Having a veto-proof majority can matter," said Ben Williams, associate director of elections and redistricting at the National Conference of State Legislatures. But "the larger a legislative majority gets, the more factions you get within that majority, and sometimes they don't necessarily agree."

Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri.