TUES: Here’s what to expect in New Mexico on Election Night, + More

Here’s what to expect in New Mexico on Election Night - Danielle Prokop, Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

Tuesday is the last day for New Mexico voters to cast a ballot in elections for political offices from the Roundhouse to the White House.

Polls are open throughout the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone already waiting in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. All absentee ballots must be delivered to a local county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. in order to be counted.

Then the numbers will start to roll in. In New Mexico all election results posted are unofficial.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Results from election night become official after a process of canvassing and certifying the election is complete County officials verify results, and the county board certifies the election, and sends the results to the New Mexico Secretary of State within 10 days.

The State Canvassing Board – made up of the governor, secretary of state, and chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court – meet on the third Tuesday after the election to certify the canvas and declare the official election results for state and federal elections.

HOW RESULTS ARE RELEASED

Shortly after the polls close, the Secretary of State’s office will release unofficial results from early voting, and precincts will start reporting counts.

Just under half of registered voters cast their ballots by mail and in-person during the early election period from Oct. 8 through Saturday.

County poll workers can start verifying absentee ballots as soon as they are returned to the county clerk until five days before the election. The ballots can be inserted into vote counting machines ahead of election day, but the counts cannot actually be released until polls close on Nov. 5.

Vote counts may not completely finish on Election Day, for a few reasons.

THINGS THAT CAN DELAY RESULTS

Senate Bill 180, passed during the 2023 regular legislative session, updated several sections of the state’s election code. The law created an 11 p.m. deadline on election night to count absentee ballots. If there are still uncounted ballots, the absent voter election board, made up of poll workers, is required to recess. The board would then reconvene the next morning at 9:30 a.m.

This replaced the former procedure of continuing the count, often into early morning hours, until it was complete.

In every election there are usually a small number of ballots that need to undergo “curing” – the official term for a ballot that needs fixing by the voter in some small way to be considered complete and counted.

For example, some people forget their signature or last four digits of their social security number on absentee ballots before returning them. This process can take a few days, and counties have 10 days to address any ballots needing curing.

Finally, some races may be too close to call, triggering recounts required by law. An automatic recount is required when the margin between two candidates is less than a quarter of 1% for federal or statewide office. For other New Mexico offices, (like legislative races) the margin of less than 1% will require a recount.

All recounts must take place within 10 days, according to state law.

WHAT RACES IS SOURCE NM COVERING?

Source NM is covering races for president (see more below) all three congressional districts in the U.S House of Representatives, and one U.S. Senate seat, constitutional amendments and state lawmakers’ races in both chambers of the Roundhouse.

All of the federal races and statewide constitutional amendments are detailed in the 2024 Voter Guide.

There are four ballot questions which would amend the state constitution. This year’s proposals only need a simple majority vote to be approved, because they don’t affect any of the constitution’s sections that require a three-fourths’ majority to change.

There are 32 competitive races in the state House of Representatives, and 15 competitive races for seats in the state Senate.

MORE ON THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE

New Mexico has been a reliably blue state in presidential races for 20 years. Democrat Kamala Harris is projected to win the state’s five Electoral College votes over Republican Donald Trump.

How New Mexicans voted for president is expected to be clear by Tuesday night.

But that won’t be the case in every state, particular in some where the race for president is close. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – two swing states – don’t allow mail ballots to be processed until Election Day, which could cause delays for counting the results.

Source NM and the rest of the States Newsroom network will rely on The Associated Press to call the winner of the presidential race, as it has done since 1848. The AP and other news organizations call races because while the Electoral College is set up for states to pick a president, there is no federal entity to count every citizen’s vote.

How does New Mexico ensure a secure Election Day? - By KUNM News

After a years-long election season, the 2024 general election is finally upon us. And while New Mexico is ranked No. 1 in the nation for election administration, according to MIT’s Elections Performance Index, there is unprecedented distrust in the election system nationwide in recent years. So, we here at KUNM would like to answer some questions and concerns you may have about how the state works to keep voting secure.

In order to ensure voter registration lists are up to date and only those who are qualified are able to cast a ballot, New Mexico is a member of the Electronic Registration Information Center. The group provides access to national databases to maintain accurate voter rolls.

To ensure your vote is kept secret, New Mexico uses paper ballots that are tabulated by machines that are not connected to the internet. To ensure an accurate count, those machines are tested prior to every election and an audit is connected afterwards. This involves randomly selecting a few races and precincts throughout the state and hand counting their results. Those numbers are then compared to the machine-counted results. Any discrepancies are thoroughly investigated.

All the results we’ll report on Election Night and in the coming days will be unofficial until they are certified. For state elections, certificates must be issued by the 31st day after the election. In the 2022 primary, the Otero County Commission voted against certifying the results, citing unfounded claims about voting machines without providing evidence. Following a request from Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, the state Supreme Court ordered the commission to comply with its legal duty and certify the results, which it did.

More than 660,000 New Mexicans – nearly half of those registered – voted early - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

More than 660,000 New Mexicans cast their ballots for candidates from local races to the nation’s highest office during the state’s early voting period that startedOct. 8 and ran through Saturday, the secretary state’s office said Monday.

About 530,000 of those ballots – or 80% – were cast in-person. The rest, or about 120,000 voters, were mailed, according to state data. The total from the early voting period accounts for about 48% of New Mexico’s registered voters, per the latest voter roll.

That doesn’t quite beat the record early turnout for 2020 Elections of nearly 800,000 voters. Another change from the pandemic election was the percentage of mail-in ballots, which accounted for 35% of votes cast in 2020, but less than a quarter of votes so far in this election.

Seven counties saw more than half of registered voters vote absentee or early, including Bernalillo, the state’s most populous, with more than 243,000 early votes. More than 50% of registered voters also turned out early in Grant, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Valencia counties.

Republican candidates have challenged, without evidence, the validity of mail-in ballots or early votes in other states. It’s unclear if that has impacted Republican voters, but just over 75,000 fewer Republicans voted early in 2024 compared to 2020.

Democratic voters accounted for 46% of early voter turnout, compared to 36% from Republicans.

Statewide, the Democratic Party takes the largest slice of the electorate at 42%, while Republicans account for about one-third of registered voters. A quarter of voters decline to state any party affiliation, and Libertarians make up just over 1% while all other parties are just below 1% combined.

Tuesday will be the final day to vote for offices including president, U.S. Senate, Congress and the Legislature.

How to apply for FEMA disaster funding and what it covers in deadly Roswell flooding - By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Roswell-area residents and business owners may be able to get federal financial help after President Joe Biden’s declaration of a disaster following last month’s deadly flash flooding.

Biden made the declaration Friday, following fellow Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s request. A federal disaster declaration unlocks federal grants and loans for those impacted by the Oct. 18 storm that killed two people, wrecked buildings and washed away cars.

The money can cover temporary housing and home repairs, loans for uninsured property losses and other programs.

Those who need assistance can request it by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App.

Before applying, the Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends the following steps:

1. Take photos of damaged homes or belongings

2. Make a list of damaged or lost items

3. If you have insurance, file a claim with your insurance company

4. Apply for assistance

Biden’s disaster declaration makes the funding available in Chaves County. The storm not only hit Roswell but communities downstream along the Pecos River and its tributaries, including Midway, Dexter, Lake Arthur and Hagerman.

State emergency management officials reported more than 300 water rescues and 38 people hospitalized during the storm. In one instance, over 100 people sheltered on the rooftops of the Roswell Convention and Civic Center. The National Weather Service said the storm dumped almost 6 inches of rain, a record for a single weather event in Roswell.

According to initial estimates by FEMA and state officials, the storm damaged 274 homes, did major damage to 179 of those and completely destroyed nine, according to New Mexico’s disaster declaration request signed by Lujan Grisham on Oct. 28.

State and local authorities have identified another 449 homes that could be damaged or destroyed, she wrote.

The storm also severely damaged an estimated $51.9 million worth of public infrastructure, including lost vehicles and 32 flooded public buildings, according to the governor.

Only about 10% of the residents whose homes were assessed said they have adequate insurance, Lujan Grisham wrote.

At the time of the request, only 57 residents had submitted home insurance claims, “leaving hundreds of residents either underinsured or completely uninsured,” she wrote.

Two Democratic leaders seek reelection in competitive races in New Mexico - By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez is seeking a second term in New Mexico's swing district along the U.S.-Mexico border, in a rematch against the Republican he ousted in 2022.

GOP challenger Yvette Herrell waged her fourth consecutive campaign for Congress in the majority-Latino district that stretches from the border to Albuquerque.

In 2021, democratic state lawmakers redrew congressional boundaries to divvy up a politically conservative, oil-producing region among three districts.

Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, has invoked his knowledge of the border region and its economy as the U.S.-born son of immigrants from Mexico. His campaign has proposed safeguards against cartels that smuggle drugs or migrants, and a humanitarian approach to asylum-seekers and support for abortion rights.

Herrell, a real estate agent and former state legislator, campaigned this year alongside Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson in favor of hard-line immigration enforcement policies. She has denounced oversight of the border under President Biden while advocating for a return to efforts by former President Donald Trump to expand the border wall and to enforce requirements that asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

The district still includes portions of the oil-rich Permian Basin, and Herrell has cast herself as a staunch advocate for the energy industry in the No. 2 state for petroleum production after Texas. Vasquez unsuccessfully proposed creation of a compensation fund for uninsured medical costs related to air pollution and heat-related illness, in a bill geared toward oilfield workers.

On abortion access, Herrell has downplayed Congress' role and says she'll defer to state law after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. She previously supported legislation in Congress to restrict abortion access.

New Mexico abortion laws are among the most liberal in the nation. Vasquez supports initiatives in Congress to uphold abortion rights.

During her term in Congress, Herrell joined Republicans on Jan. 6, 2021, in rejecting the certification of Biden's election victory in Arizona and Pennsylvania. She also voted against a bipartisan 2021 law that invested billions in America's infrastructure.

The district's voting age population is roughly 56% Latino — with centuries-old ties to Mexican and Spanish settlement — and 5% Native American, traversing the Mescalero Apache Reservation, four pueblo communities, outlying portions of the Navajo Nation and land holdings of the Oklahoma-based Fort Sill Apache Tribe.

Meanwhile in a hard-fought race, incumbent U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is seeking a third term against Republican nominee Nella Domenici, the daughter of longtime U.S. Sen. Pete V. Domenici.

Nella Domenici, a former executive at hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates, said she would bring her business know-how to bear on efforts to tame inflation and expand economic opportunity. She characterizes the U.S.-Mexico border as a crisis of crime and drugs, and has advocated for expanding alternatives to traditional public schools.

Meanwhile Heinrich has touted his work on infrastructure and energy spending that expanded New Mexico's national security installations including Los Alamos National Laboratory. He's been an advocate for gun safety regulations and voiced support for an overhaul of Senate filibuster rules that can be easily used to hinder or block votes.

The Senate candidates clashed on abortion rights as New Mexico increasingly serves as a destination for care for patients traveling from nearby states where the procedure is banned. Heinrich supports an expansion of federal abortion guarantees, while Domenici has emphasized state rights and said she'll focus on efforts to reduce unintended pregnancies through education and birth control.

Domenici said she'd vote for Trump, though she didn't mention him much while campaigning. Trump lost the 2020 vote in New Mexico by an 11% margin. Domenici's father was the last New Mexico Republican to serve in the Senate, retiring after six terms in 2009.

Company vows to sue over damages after New Mexico authorities destroy cannabis crops - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

State police have destroyed tens of thousands of pounds of marijuana plants at greenhouses in northwestern New Mexico, marking what regulators say is the largest seizure and destruction of cannabis in New Mexico since new possession and cultivation laws took effect in 2021.

Authorities announced the operation Monday, saying dozens of agents were assigned to eradicate the plants in October. The state Cannabis Control Division had started the process of revoking the license of NNK Equity LLC, having filed a noncompliance order and a default order earlier this year.

The company was accused of not posting its licenses on site, failing to obtain water rights for cultivation, not having cameras that could monitor certain areas of its operation and violating sanitation and health requirements.

"The organization involved showed a blatant disregard for the laws of this state and we will prove that once this investigation is over," New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler said in a statement.

Jacob Candelaria, an Albuquerque attorney who represents NNK Equity, disputed the state's claims and accused regulators and state police of violating his client's civil rights. He said the state failed to properly serve notice of its intent to revoke the company's license and subsequently denied a request for a hearing on the merits of the case.

He said clients Irving Lin and Bao Xue speak Mandarin Chinese and have limited ability to understand the written English language. Lin asked for a Chinese translation, but the attorney said regulators did not respond to his request.

The Cannabis Control Division stated in filings related to the case that it complied with notice and hearing requirements and had afforded the company its due process rights.

The company plans to ask a state district judge to set aside the order revoking the license and to order state regulators to hold a hearing, Candelaria said. He added that NNK Equity also plans to sue the state for destroying what he said amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars of private property.

"The idea that law enforcement officers can destroy public property based upon a temporary restraining order — which can be entered without notice to all parties and before a hearing on the evidence — which was the case here, should concern all of us who believe in the Constitution."

According to state regulators, NNK Equity was issued a license in December 2023 for a marijuana growing operation at a property in Waterflow, a rural area on the edge of the Navajo Nation and just south of the Colorado border. The region also made headlines earlier this year when state regulators cracked down on two other operations and Navajo Nation authorities ended up filing their own charges against two tribal members.

In the latest case, the Cannabis Control Division conducted a compliance check in June and determined that NNK Equity had exceeded its allotted plant count. The New Mexico State Police Special Investigations Unit was brought in and later found plants at a second location that was not licensed.

The violations outlined by state regulators also involve transportation and tracking requirements, which include assigning identifying numbers to each plant.