FRI: Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico is set to reopen, + More

Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico, which closed in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening later this month.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Cochiti Pueblo announced Thursday the monument will reopen Nov. 21. Visitors will be required to make reservations online.

The tribe will be taking on day-to-day operations of the monument, a popular geologic hiking spot midway between Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

The bureau and Cochiti Pueblo jointly agreed to maintain the closure after pandemic restrictions were lifted to renegotiate operations of the monument.

The monument was created in 2001 with a provision that said it will be managed by the federal government in close cooperation with Cochiti Pueblo.

The agreement comes as the federal government looks for more opportunities to work with tribes to co-manage public lands and to incorporate Indigenous knowledge into planning and management of these spaces.

New Mexico's governor declared an emergency Thursday after a powerful winter storm left tens of thousands of people without power as heavy snow, fierce winds and freezing temperatures marched across the northern two-thirds of the state and into Colorado.

Dozens of crews with Public Service Co. of New Mexico were mobilized to address widespread outages that had been reported overnight and in the early morning hours from Albuquerque to Santa Fe and beyond as the snow brought tree branches crashing down onto power lines.

The utility acknowledged frustrations and urged residents to be patient, saying there were about 19,000 people still affected by the outages Thursday evening. That was down from 50,000 earlier in the day.

"This really is an unprecedented storm in the fact that it came so earlier and so heavily while leaves were still on the trees. That has caused limbs to be much heavier that they would normally be," PNM spokesman Jeff Buell said, adding that crews were dealing with hundreds of separate repair jobs in Albuquerque alone.

With more snow in the forecast, Buell said there could be additional outages into Friday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's declaration unlocks state funding for emergency response efforts. Funding also will be funneled to the New Mexico National Guard, which has been helping to clear roads.

Schools in Santa Fe, Los Alamos and elsewhere across northern New Mexico canceled classes, while authorities warned people to stay off the roads. Plows were busy trying to keep major highways clear, but state police announced midday that Interstate 25 just south of the Colorado border was closed in both directions.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a blizzard warning for parts of the state and reported that more than 100 vehicles were stranded on highways in the state's northeast corner. Forecasters warned of "very dangerous driving conditions" that were made worse by low visibility because of blowing snow.

Interstate 70 across Colorado's Eastern Plains also was closed, as residents in that state braced for what some said could be the biggest snowstorm to hit the Denver area in November in years. Some people reported Thursday that they already had more than 14 inches of snow on the ground.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said extensive and widespread disruptions could be expected as the storm moves through New Mexico and Colorado, dropping between 1 and 2 inches of snow within an hour in some spots.

Tonja Goode Ross said she would be staying home and enjoying a cup of hot chocolate instead of trying to brave what was the "first real snow" of the season for Corona. This rural part of central New Mexico was turned into a winter wonderland, its pastures covered by a thick blanket of snow and its tree branches bowing from the weight of fresh powder.

Almost a foot of snow had fallen by early morning and another 2.5 inches fell within a 2-hour period.

"Moisture is always a blessing here — no matter the form it comes in," she said.

The weather service warned that the storm could bring historic amounts of snow through Friday. More than 4 feet was expected in some parts. Snow drifts could top 6 feet, making some travel impossible — potentially for days, forecasters said.

In Albuquerque, city officials said the frigid temperatures and snowfall resulted in about 120 traffic crashes while the fire department answered more than 100 calls related to downed power lines and fallen trees.

One of Albuquerque’s largest homelessness service providers — HopeWorks — is expected to welcome clients into a freshly built-out behavioral health center as early as next week. The $1.7 million project that was six years in the making received funding through a Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city is also a partner on the project.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled to take place Thursday morning was canceled due to winter weather conditions.

HopeWorks Interim CEO Vicky Palmer said the motivation behind the center was to expand urgently needed behavioral health services for those experiencing homelessness and to consolidate case managers, therapists and other staff into one building.

“We’ve been doing behavioral health all along, but it’s just been scattered,” she said. “This is also a trauma-informed building.”

Trauma-informed design includes more open and bright spaces with vibrant colors. It’s built out with fewer sharp corners and more cozy, quiet, secure and relaxing features.

“When somebody’s had trauma and they walk around a corner and someone jumps out at them it can really be a major thing,” Palmer said. “So we made sure hallways are wide.”

Those receiving behavioral health services are often dealing with substance use disorders and/or psychiatric disorders. HopeWorks enrolls them into a therapy program and provides case management and housing services.

The one-story behavioral health center is located in the former Lilly Barrack jewelry warehouse at 1216 4th St. NW. It features renovated offices, a group therapy room, conference room, training space, family support room, kids playroom, nursing office and small medical clinic.

Officials said onsite neuropsychiatric assessments for clients with traumatic brain injuries will also be available in partnership with University of New Mexico Hospital.

Palmer, who’s been with HopeWorks for 17 years, said the center will allow staff to serve an additional 244 people a year. About 800 clients are currently seen annually, she said.

“We’re going to be getting in touch with folks and trying to draw them into the day shelter and offer these services,” Palmer said.

Access to behavioral health therapy is a personal issue for Palmer. She said a member of her family who previously experienced homelessness and also had substance abuse and mental health disorders eventually got help.

“I think behavioral health is the key; he’s now housed,” Palmer said. “He’s worked with an ACT team in the city and he hasn’t been hospitalized in probably five years, which is incredible for the level of his acuteness.”

ACT stands for assertive community treatment, Palmer said — “like a hospital without walls.”

“You’ve got a peer worker, a case worker, psychiatrist, a nurse, counselor — every person sees every person — and every morning they meet and they talk about the client,” she said. “It’s a really great wraparound and it reaches people that just don’t do well in hospital settings.”

The behavioral health center increases the nonprofit’s footprint in Albuquerque’s Wells Park neighborhood near Downtown. HopeWorks also operates the 42-unit Hope Village apartment complex, the day shelter formerly known as the St. Martin’s Hospitality Center and Hope Center, where its administrative offices are located.

“The key to trauma-informed care is not saying: What did you do? It’s saying: What happened to you? It’s as simple as that,” Palmer said. “Because at the end of the day it’s a person without a house, it’s a woman having to go to the bathroom outside, it’s a child without warm clothes.”

After this week's election, for the first time ever, New Mexico's Legislature will be made up of a majority of women.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that based on unofficial election results, women will hold 60 of the 112 seats in the Legislature come January.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter Wirth pointed out in a statement to the Journal that all Democratic Senate incumbents won their races and the chamber got six new women.

One is Angel Charley, who is Native American from Laguna and Zuni Pueblos and the Navajo Nation. She was the only senator who flipped a district from red to blue. She has been the director of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, and told the Journal New Mexico is a great place for leading and championing change.

Only one seat flipped in the House of Representatives, where Democratic incumbent Tara Jaramillo lost her reelection bid to Republican Rebecca Dow in District 38. Dow previously held the seat but had stepped down to run for governor, without success.

Female lawmakers will make up 44 of the 70 members in the state House of Representatives and 16 of the 42 seats in the Senate.

46 of the women are Democrats and 14 are Republicans.

Entering this year's election cycle the only other state in which women made up a majority of the legislature was Nevada.