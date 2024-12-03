TUES: Native Students Missing school at higher rates, +More

Native American students miss school at higher rates. It only got worse during the pandemic — Cheyanne Mumphrey, Sharon Lurye, Morgan Lee, Associated Press

After missing 40 days of school last year, Tommy Betom, 10, is on track this year for much better attendance. The importance of showing up has been stressed repeatedly at school — and at home.

When he went to school last year, he often came home saying the teacher was picking on him and other kids were making fun of his clothes. But Tommy's grandmother Ethel Marie Betom, who became one of his caregivers after his parents split, said she told him to choose his friends carefully and to behave in class.

He needs to go to school for the sake of his future, she told him.

"I didn't have everything," said Betom, an enrolled member of the San Carlos Apache tribe. Tommy attends school on the tribe's reservation in southeastern Arizona. "You have everything. You have running water in the house, bathrooms and a running car."

A teacher and a truancy officer also reached out to Tommy's family to address his attendance. He was one of many. Across the San Carlos Unified School District, 76% of students were chronically absent during the 2022-2023 school year, meaning they missed 10% or more of the school year.

This story is part of a collaboration on chronic absenteeism among Native American students between The Associated Press and ICT, a news outlet that covers Indigenous issues.

Years after COVID-19 disrupted American schools, nearly every state is still struggling with attendance. But attendance has been worse for Native American students — a disparity that existed before the pandemic and has since grown, according to data collected by The Associated Press.

Out of 34 states with data available for the 2022-2023 school year, half had absenteeism rates for Native American and Alaska Native students that were at least 9 percentage points higher than the state average.

Many schools serving Native students have been working to strengthen connections with families, who often struggle with higher rates of illness and poverty. Schools also must navigate distrust dating back to the U.S. government's campaign to break up Native American culture, language and identity by forcing children into abusive boarding schools.

History "may cause them to not see the investment in a public school education as a good use of their time," said Dallas Pettigrew, director of Oklahoma University's Center for Tribal Social Work and a member of the Cherokee Nation.

On-site health, trauma care helped bring students back

The San Carlos school system recently introduced care centers that partner with hospitals, dentists and food banks to provide services to students at multiple schools. The work is guided by cultural success coaches — school employees who help families address challenges that keep students from coming to school.

Nearly 100% of students in the district are Native and more than half of families have incomes below the federal poverty level. Many students come from homes that deal with alcoholism and drug abuse, Superintendent Deborah Dennison said.

Students miss school for reasons ranging from anxiety to unstable living conditions, said Jason Jones, a cultural success coach at San Carlos High School and an enrolled member of the San Carlos Apache tribe. Acknowledging their fears, grief and trauma helps him connect with students, he said.

"You feel better, you do better," Jones said. "That's our job here in the care center is to help the students feel better."

In the 2023-2024 school year, the chronic absenteeism rate in the district fell from 76% to 59% — an improvement Dennison attributes partly to efforts to address their communities' needs.

"All these connections with the community and the tribe are what's making a difference for us and making the school a system that fits them rather than something that has been forced upon them, like it has been for over a century of education in Indian Country," said Dennison, a member of the Navajo Nation.

In three states — Alaska, Nebraska, and South Dakota — the majority of Native American and Alaska Native students were chronically absent. In some states, it has continued to worsen, even while improving slightly for other students, as in Arizona, where chronic absenteeism for Native students rose from 22% in 2018-2019 to 45% in 2022-2023.

AP's analysis does not include data on schools managed by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education, which are not run by traditional districts. Less than 10% of Native American students attend BIE schools.

Schools close on days of Native ceremonial gatherings

At Algodones Elementary School, which serves a handful of Native American pueblos along New Mexico's Upper Rio Grande, about two-thirds of students are chronically absent.

The communities were hit hard by COVID-19, with devastating impacts on elders. Since schools reopened, students have been slow to return. Excused absences for sick days are still piling up — in some cases, Principal Rosangela Montoya suspects, students are stressed about falling behind academically.

Staff and tribal liaisons have been analyzing every absence and emphasizing connections with parents. By 10 a.m., telephone calls go out to the homes of absent students. Next steps include in-person meetings with those students' parents.

"There's illness. There's trauma," Montoya said. "A lot of our grandparents are the ones raising the children so that the parents can be working."

About 95% of Algodones' students are Native American, and the school strives to affirm their identity. It doesn't open on four days set aside for Native American ceremonial gatherings, and students are excused for absences on other cultural days as designated by the nearby pueblos.

For Jennifer Tenorio, it makes a difference that the school offers classes in the family's native language of Keres. She speaks Keres at home, but says that's not always enough to instill fluency.

Tenorio said her two oldest children, now in their 20s, were discouraged from speaking Keres when enrolled in the federal Head Start educational program — a system that now promotes native language preservation — and they struggled academically.

"It was sad to see with my own eyes," said Tenorio, a single parent and administrative assistant who has used the school's food bank. "In Algodones, I saw a big difference to where the teachers were really there for the students, and for all the kids, to help them learn."

Over a lunch of strawberry milk and enchiladas on a recent school day, her 8-year-old son Cameron Tenorio said he likes math and wants to be a policeman.

"He's inspired," Tenorio said. "He tells me every day what he learns."

Home visits change perception of school

In Arizona, Rice Intermediate School Principal Nicholas Ferro said better communication with families, including Tommy Betom's, has helped improve attendance. Since many parents are without working phones, he said, that often means home visits.

Lillian Curtis said she has been impressed by Rice Intermediate's student activities on family night. Her granddaughter, Brylee Lupe, 10, missed 10 days of school by mid-October last year but had missed just two days by the same time this year.

"The kids always want to go — they are anxious to go to school now. And Brylee is much more excited," said Curtis, who takes care of her grandchildren.

Curtis said she tells Brylee that skipping school is not an option.

"I just told her that you need to be in school, because who is going to be supporting you?" Curtis said. "You've got to do it on your own. You got to make something of yourself."

The district has made gains because it is changing the perception of school and what it can offer, said Dennison, the superintendent. Its efforts have helped not just with attendance but also morale, especially at the high school, she said.

"Education was a weapon for the U.S. government back in the past," she said. "We work to decolonize our school system."

Lee reported from Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Lurye reported from New Orleans. Alia Wong of The Associated Press and Felix Clary of ICT contributed to this report.

Lawsuit against NM Military Institute over alleged sexual assault argues the school was negligent – Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell is facing a lawsuit for negligence after a series of reported rapes.

The Albuquerque Journal reports an earlier lawsuit involving an unnamed 15-year-old female was pulled after a criminal case was dismissed. But it was refiled in October, according the Arrazolo Law firm.

The female student reported being raped in 2019 and was told to “sleep it off” after reporting it, according to the suit, which now seeks to expand the pool of litigants. Arrazola Law officials say there is a pattern of negligence at the school.

The Journal reports the military institute in 2020 investigated three cases of rape and three cases of statutory rape by cadets. Attorney Gilbert Arrazolo says over the past eight years there have been 16 criminal rape offenses on campus.

Two cadets were criminally charged in the 2019 rape. New Mexico Military Institute did not respond to the Journal’s request for comment, nor did attorneys for the two cadets. In 2016 a former cadet was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession over videos of underage sexual activity.

The New Mexico Military Institute enrolls about 1,000 students each year. It’s a public school serving high school and college students.

Driver who crashed into an APS school bus pleads guilty — Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The driver who crashed into an Albuquerque school bus in 2022, injuring several children, pleaded guilty to five felony counts Monday.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Mario Perez was charged with reckless driving resulting in great bodily harm after crashing into the bus full of students while racing another car.

Five people were hospitalized after the bus was toppled over and Perez’s Ford Mustang caught fire, according to police. Students and the bus driver were among the injured. Two middle school students had broken bones and one needed surgery.

Perez’s sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Intel CEO Gelsinger retires; Zinsner and Johnston Holthaus named interim co-CEOs - By Michelle Chapman AP Business Writer

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has retired, the struggling chipmaker said Monday in a surprise announcement.

Two company executives, David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus, will act as interim co-CEOs while the company searches for a replacement for Gelsinger, who also stepped down from the company's board.

The departure of Gelsinger, whose career spanned more than 40 years, underscores the turmoil at Intel. The company was once a dominant force in the semiconductor industry but has been eclipsed by rival Nvidia, which has cornered the market for chips that run artificial intelligence systems.

Gelsinger started at Intel in 1979 and was its first chief technology officer. He returned to the company as chief executive in 2021.

Gelsinger said his exit was "bittersweet as this company has been my life for the bulk of my working career," he said in a statement. "I can look back with pride at all that we have accomplished together. It has been a challenging year for all of us as we have made tough but necessary decisions to position Intel for the current market dynamics."

Zinsner is executive vice president and chief financial officer at Intel. Holthaus was appointed to the newly created position of CEO of Intel Products, which includes the client computing, data center and AI groups.

Frank Yeary, independent chair of Intel's board, will become interim executive chair.

"Pat spent his formative years at Intel, then returned at a critical time for the company in 2021," Yeary said in a statement. "As a leader, Pat helped launch and revitalize process manufacturing by investing in state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing, while working tirelessly to drive innovation throughout the company."

Gelsinger's departure comes as Intel's financial woes have been piling up. The company posted a $16.6 billion loss and halted its dividend in the most recent quarter, and its shares have fallen by about 60% since he took over as CEO. Gelsinger announced plans in August to slash 15% of its huge workforce — or about 15,000 jobs — as part of cost-cutting efforts to to save $10 billion in 2025.

Nvidia's ascendance, meanwhile, was cemented earlier this month when it replaced Intel on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Unlike some of rivals, Intel manufactures chips in addition to designing them. Under Gelsinger, the company has been working to build up its foundry business making semiconductors in the U.S. designed by other firms, in a bid to compete with rivals such as market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. or TSMC.

Intel has benefited from tens of billions of dollars that the administration has pledged to support construction of U.S. chip foundries and reduce reliance on Asian suppliers, which Washington sees as a security weakness.

After taking over as CEO, Gelsinger unveiled plans to build a $20 billion chipmaking facility in central Ohio, and poured billions more into expanding in Europe, where leaders were also worried about dependence on Asia.

The Biden administration had said it would give Intel up to $8.5 billion in federal funding for semiconductor plants around the country, but last week it trimmed that amount, according to three people familiar with the grant who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California, company jumped in early trading Monday but ended the day down 0.5%.

Work at Downtown pedestrian tunnels at a standstill - By Damon Scott, City Desk ABQ

It’s been six months since the city held an event to mark the beginning of demolition work at the pedestrian tunnels, located on Central Avenue under the railroad tracks to First Street in Downtown Albuquerque. Crews have demolished part of an Alvarado Transportation Center structure and some exterior walls near the south tunnel, but otherwise, not much has changed.

Both tunnels — north and south — are to be brought above ground (dubbed the “First Central Crossing”) as part of the beginning of the multiphase and multimillion dollar Rail Trail development, which is a planned 7-mile walking and biking trail eventually linking Downtown to historic neighborhoods, cultural destinations, entertainment options, mass transit and the city’s Rail Yards.

The pedestrian tunnels have frustrated multiple mayors and city administrations spanning decades, each admitting to the uncomfortable and often unsafe conditions experienced by those who use the option to access Downtown.

“I lived here in the ’80s and it used to be beautiful,” said one woman reluctant to use the still-open north tunnel late last week.

Part of the frustration stems from the need for significant bureaucratic coordination with multiple entities like Amtrak, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Rio Metro Regional Transit and BNSF Railway. Nevertheless, officials say the project is on its original track to be completed by mid-2025.

City Desk ABQ checked in with Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency spokesperson Sarah Supple about the project. The MRA is the city entity overseeing the First Central Crossing and other phases of the Rail Trail. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

CITY DESK ABQ: WHAT HAS BEEN ACCOMPLISHED SINCE MAY?

SUPPLE: We’ve successfully completed the demolition work at the site and wrapped up the underground investigation. An underground investigation is done to ensure that critical infrastructure, such as utility systems or other buried structures, will not be impacted during construction.

CITY DESK ABQ: HAS THE TIMELINE SHIFTED?

SUPPLE: The completion timeline remains largely on track, though progress will depend on factors like weather conditions and the timing of project approvals.

CITY DESK ABQ: WHY HAS IT BEEN SO DIFFICULT TO GET THIS PROJECT DONE?

SUPPLE: This project represents the first major improvement to the bridge area in decades, involving coordination among different government and private entities. Addressing safety, construction and security concerns requires careful alignment across all parties, which adds complexity to the process.

CITY DESK ABQ: WHAT HAVE BEEN THE BIGGEST ROADBLOCKS?

SUPPLE: The biggest challenge since May has been securing the necessary site approvals, which are critical to moving the project forward.

CITY DESK ABQ: WHERE IS THE MOST VISIBLE RAIL TRAIL PROGRESS TAKING PLACE?

SUPPLE: The Sawmill District is where we’re seeing the most progress right now. That section of the trail has been easier to advance because it’s relatively flat and the property is already owned by the city.