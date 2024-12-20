FRI: After federal judge’s order, NM fire victims should seek to describe their anguish, lawyer says, +More

After federal judge’s order, NM fire victims should seek to describe their anguish, lawyer says — Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Now that a judge has struck down a federal regulation that limited compensation only to economic losses from the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, a New Mexico legal aid attorney is urging fire victims to try to articulate the fire’s emotional toll, if only for themselves.

Federal Judge James O. Browning’s 99-page ruling Tuesday opened the door for many fire victims, including those with low incomes or those who had little property to their names, to get compensation they’re owed for so-called “noneconomic damages” from the biggest wildfire in New Mexico history in 2022.

Much uncertainty remains about what that means. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is tasked with overseeing a nearly $4 billion fund for fire victims, has until late February to file a legal appeal, according to victims’ attorney Brian Colón. The agency has not yet said whether it will do so.

Even if it doesn’t appeal, the agency faces a daunting task to quantify emotional harm done by the fire and ensuing floods and establish a system to pay people fairly for what is, by its nature, a very individual type of pain.

Amid that uncertainty, New Mexico Legal Aid attorney Mara Christine received multiple phone calls this week from her clients, who were excited about the possibility of an additional type of recourse but also confused about next steps.

Christine recommended victims think about how the fire caused emotional distress and then write a list or a narrative or talk it out with a friend or spouse. Putting it into words will help when it comes to claiming noneconomic losses from the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire claims office, she said.

Questions Christine recommended as prompts: Did the emotional pain make you short of breath? Cause you to lose weight? Shorten your patience with your children?

“Really start thinking about it,” she said. “So if and when someone gets to a point of including it in a claim or a proof of loss, they have some familiarity with what they want to say.”

Christine’s main advice is for clients to call their FEMA-assigned navigator and to wait and see. Still, she predicts that, because the ruling is so new, most FEMA officials won’t know all the answers.

Deadline arriving soon

The deadline to file an initial claim for damages, known as a “notice of loss” form is 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday. The deadline doesn’t impact anyone who has already filed a claim.

The form also doesn’t need to be completely detailed with every single loss in the fire, because that information can be added later.

“Claimants can add eligible losses to their claims after the deadline through the Proof of Loss process, including for compensation that may become available in the future,” claims office officials posted on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Still, Christine said it is a “good idea” to mention noneconomic damages in a notice of loss. That can go along with economic damages, which are those types of damages with a price tag, like a burned home or structure, lost business revenue, flood damage to property and more.

Law firms that sued FEMA over the noneconomic damage issue have generally included narratives or other mention of noneconomic damages in their claim documents they’ve already filed for their clients.

But fire victims who don’t have lawyers should still be eligible for noneconomic damages, lawyers have said.

For those who have already filed an initial claim or a completed claim, known as a “proof of loss,” it may be possible to reopen a claim and add noneconomic damages, Christine said. She again urged fire victims with that question to ask their navigators or other FEMA officials.

One big looming question, Christine said, is whether those who have already accepted a final payment offer and signed a “release and certification” form will be able to go back to FEMA for noneconomic damages.

“A lot of people already have signed that and received payment or partial payment on their claims,” she said. “So that might be the biggest question, honestly, that comes up.”

In a statement to Source New Mexico on Thursday, FEMA officials did not address a question about whether people who have signed off on their claim could still be eligible for noneconomic damages, or how that could work.

A statement from the office did say officials there are still evaluating options, including whether to appeal Browning’s ruling, in consultation with the United States Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice.

“The claims office remains committed to compensating New Mexicans who were impacted by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent cascading events in a fair and equitable manner to the maximum extent permissible by law,” the statement reads.

The damages could total several hundred million dollars. That money would come from a $3.95 billion fund Congress established in late 2022 to compensate victims of the fire, which began as two botched prescribed burns that got out of control and merged that spring.

As of Dec. 18, the office has already paid out $1.65 billion in about 12,400 claims, which is about 42% of the total Congress awarded. Two congressional spending bills that included an additional $1.5 billion for Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire victims failed this week, though funding could be added in future legislation.

How could it work?

In addition to the billions of dollars in damage to homes and forests, the 534-square-mile fire placed an immense emotional toll on communities in and around the burn scar. About 15,000 people were ordered to flee, and hundreds returned to find their homes destroyed.

A towering smoke plume could be seen for dozens of miles. Calls to a wildfire mental health hotline shot up in spring 2023, following a long, smoke-filled summer and cold winter in the rural, mountainous areas most affected by the blaze.

Dozens of interviews with survivors reveal widespread trauma and anxiety about future fires and floods, plus anger at the slow pace of recovery and red tape between victims and compensation.

Colón, the fire victims’ attorney and a former New Mexico treasurer, said he called on FEMA to begin preparing a system to pay noneconomic damage payments at scale several months ago in a meeting, given Judge Browning’s comments in open court.

It’s unclear if they did so. FEMA officials did not answer that question in the statement to Source New Mexico onThursday.

Still, Colón said his firm has recommended to FEMA a system for payments based on things like whether a household lived in the burn scar in their primary residence or whether they lost a vacation home.

He recommends FEMA “have a tiered system that appropriately compensates people with an initial offer, and then allow people to submit documentation and prove that they were either harmed in a greater way, as the tiered system contemplates, or not,” he said.

One example of mass payment for noneconomic damages to wildfire victims played out in California, though it involved a private company involved in a bankruptcy proceeding. After PG&E accepted liability for wildfires in 2018, it was ordered to pay about $13 billion.

Victims received two rounds of noneconomic damage payments. In 2019, they received between $3,500 and $17,500 from a $100 million fund for emotional distress, so long as they could prove residency in affected areas, according to Joe Burns, a spokesperson for the trust paying out the claims back then.

Later on, victims received an additional round of payments of between $20,000 and $165,000 , based on emotional distress rated on a scale between “severe” and “mild.” Those payments were for people in the fire perimeter who experienced emotional distress or mental anguish during the fire while evacuating or sheltering-in-place, according to the Fire Victims Trust website.

One benefit of the system in California is that it allowed the trust to make payments quickly, without too many bureaucratic hurdles and without privileging those with a lot of money or property, victims’ lawyers have said.

Christine said her “pie-in-the-sky” hopes for the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire is a substantial sum paid quickly and fairly to everyone affected.

“It would be amazing if they just did that, but it’s going to be more nuanced than that,” she said. “How they’re going to choose to classify these noneconomic damages is anyone’s guess at this point.”

Colón extolled FEMA to get to work immediately and not to even consider appealing the verdict, which he said would be a “horrible decision” that would prolong matters at least six months, when all those affected need to move forward with their lives.

“They have a moral obligation to work twice as hard because they didn’t get prepared,” Colón said. “Because these folks have waited long enough. They shouldn’t have to wait any longer.”

Sandia Labs see increase in partnerships with private entities to develop technology — Hannah Grover, NM Political Report

Sandia National Laboratories entered into more agreements this year with businesses to help bring its technologies to market than it has since the 1990s when the world wide web was in the beginning stages of becoming more commonplace.

These agreements are known as Cooperative Research and Development Agreements, or CRADAs. During the federal fiscal year 2024, which ended Sept. 30, Sandia entered into 72. This is the second highest number of CRADAs the lab has ever entered into.

Jason Martinez, a business development specialist at Sandia, said there isn’t any particular area where the labs have seen a spike in CRADAs.

“It’s just kind of more like the rising tide has raised all the boats,” he said.

Martinez said there are a variety of factors contributing to the increase, including more awareness surrounding recent success stories and more funding opportunities from federal agencies such as the Department of Energy. He also said the COVID-19 pandemic led to a proliferation of new businesses starting up.

“CRADA is an opportunity to get intellectual property, knowledge, capabilities and the human capital that the laboratories have developed and fostered over the years and transfer that out into academia and industry for the benefit of the US economy,” he said.

Martinez said the labs are not able to commercialize the technologies they develop and instead need industry partners to do so.

This can be demonstrated by the CRADA that Sandia entered into with Adaptyx Biosciences this year to advance the microneedle technology that researchers such as analytical chemist Ronen Polsky have been working on for more than a decade.

“So microneedles are just as they sound, really small needles,” Polsky said. “They pierce through the outermost layer of the skin, and they’re so short that they don’t eat nerve endings, so they’re completely painless. And because they’re also so short, we don’t measure blood, we measure something called interstitial fluid. And we’ve been designing these as a way to minimally invasively self-administer a diagnostic patch that can detect circulating biomarkers.”

He said they are similar to a wearable glucose monitor, but are smaller, less painful and target a wider range of markers.

Polsky said almost everything found in blood can also be measured in interstitial fluid.

“You can use the interstitial fluid as a blood proxy, but we also believe that there is likely unique information in the interstitial fluid that you won’t find in blood,” he said.

He gave the example of immune cell content from the skin.

“Maybe [microneedle technology] will be a better way to detect infectious diseases, for instance,” he said.

Adaptyx Biosciences was an ideal partner for this effort because the company was already interested in researching interstitial fluid.

In a news release earlier this year, Alex Yoshikawa, the co-founder of Adaptyx, said the company wants to “broadly understand the components in interstitial fluid and how those components correlate to blood measurements.”

CRADAs like the one between Sandia and Adaptyx also benefit the economy.

Two studies that Sandia and the National Nuclear Securities Administration commissioned indicated that, between 2000 and 2023, the labs have generated $140 billion for the economy through developing technologies and entering into CRADAs and patent license agreements.

The results of those studies were released in April.

Martinez said the CRADAs are a collaborative effort that benefits both the labs and the businesses or academic institutions that enter into the partnerships.

“It’s kind of a two way street, because we have our own missions that we have at the laboratories, and industry and academia have their perspectives on how to solve a lot of good science and engineering questions out there,” he said. “So they’re able to bring to bear the perspectives from a commercial aspect and from an academic aspect on some of the problems we have as well. So we view it as a mutual collaboration. It’s a collaboration and the truest sense of the word.”

NM congressional delegation backs Caja del Rio becoming a national monument — By Nash Jones, KUNM News

In a letter on Thursday, New Mexico’s congressional delegation urged President Biden to designate the Caja del Rio a national monument in his administration’s final days.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez’s office released the letter signed by fellow Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez, along with Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján. Heinrich had previously declared his support for the move.

It calls the designation a,“Urgent need to protect one of New Mexico’s most ecologically, historically, and culturally significant landscapes.”

The push from the state’s federal lawmakers comes as tribes, land grant communities and conservationists have been working tirelessly to preserve and protect the area in a years-long fight over Los Alamos National Laboratories’ plans to build a controversial transmission line over it.

In their letter, the delegation asks, “That existing and proposed uses, such as grazing and power transmission, be included in the designation process.” It is unclear whether that would mean the designation would not block the proposed LANL line.

MacKenzie Scott donates $25M to NM nonprofit Homewise - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

Santa-Fe based nonprofit Homewise announced Thursday that it has received a massive $25 million infusion from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

In its announcement, Homewise called the donation from Scott’s Yield Giving project “a transformative investment” for the organization that supports New Mexicans in achieving homeownership.

The organization also welcomed a $10 million investment from northern New Mexico’s Anchorum Health Foundation according to the announcement.

Homewise vowed not to spend any of the windfall on its operational costs, saying in a statement that all of the money will, “Directly fund programs that create pathways to affordable homeownership.”

Those include building new affordable housing in Santa Fe and Albuquerque and expanding lending programs for first-time homebuyers and energy efficiency upgrades.

New Mexico housing authority board pulls plan to increase income limits for home-buying programs - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The chair of New Mexico’s housing authority board decided to hold off on considering a significant increase on income caps to qualify for various affordable housing programs.

The Housing New Mexico board did not describe the reason for the policy change at its meeting Wednesday, and no justification was provided in materials provided to the board ahead of the meeting.

The board did so because members heard in the last couple days that state lawmakers and others were concerned about the change, said housing authority spokesperson Kristie Garcia.

“We want to be sure we understand their concerns,” Garcia said. “We’d like more time to provide more information to legislators on how funds are allocated throughout the housing continuum so there is a better understanding of where and how resources are used.”

Housing New Mexico, which recently changed its name from the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, spends tens of millions of dollars a year on multiple programs to make housing affordable, including down payment assistance, first-time homebuyer programs, weatherization funding and more. But those programs are limited to those whose incomes fall below a certain percentage of the area median income.

The authority was hoping to revise regulations to increase the cap from 150% of area median income to 200%. For example, the 2023 area median income for a four-person household in Albuquerque was $79,900. The current policy would allow that household to qualify if they made $119,850 a year. The new proposed policy would mean they could earn $159,800 a year and still qualify.

Under the new proposed policy and current average 30-year mortgage interest rates of 6.89%, that same household, if they had no debts and made a $20,000 down payment, could comfortably afford a $577,000 home, according to an affordability calculator from real estate website Zillow.

The area median income is higher or lower in different areas of the state. In Los Alamos, for example, it’s $151,300 for a four-person household, so the new cap for them would be a little more than $300,000. In Mora County, a four-person household could earn up to about $141,000 and still qualify.

The proposed change came about a year after the authority raised it from 120% to 150%.

Although there wasn’t public discussion Wednesday, at a meeting of the authority’s legislative oversight committee in November, authority officials said the change was necessary amid rising home prices, among other reasons.

“This change is based on some projections and some analysis that we’ve done related to increases in housing costs, interest rates remaining at higher levels, more recently, the limited inventory of housing on the market,” said Robyn Powell, director of the authority’s policy and planning. “We’ll want to provide additional resources and flexibility where possible.”

Lawmakers at the committee ultimately approved Housing New Mexico’s proposed income limit increase, but it still needed to be approved at the meeting Wednesday to go into effect. Despite approving the change, lawmakers raised questions about data showing the increase was necessary.

Rep. Kathleen Cates (D-Rio Rancho) asked Powell for more data, because it seemed to her that the increase would make the vast majority of New Mexicans eligible for subsidized housing.

“I want to subsidize housing, but this just seems to be a big step in only one year,” she said. “If you had some data to be able to back up that: ‘Hey, we’re in a crisis, and we have to move fast, and here’s the data,’ then I would be more comfortable with this.”

Authority officials noted that the rule would not apply to federal housing subsidies, which has a lower cap, and they suggested they could change the rule in the future if it turns out to be benefiting the wrong people. But amid rising home prices and efforts to allow working people to live in their own communities, they felt the increase gave them better flexibility.

The proposed policy concerned others outside the legislative committee, as well. Daniel Werwath, who leads Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s newly created Office of Housing, said Wednesday he was happy to see the board pull the proposal.

“In general, we feel that extending limited public resources to higher income groups isn’t the best way to address the historic housing shortage,” Werwath told Source New Mexico in a statement. “Instead, we’d like to see a concerted effort to close the supply gap with a focus on creating new starter homes New Mexicans can afford without subsidies.”

During the last legislative session, the authority received a one-time payment of $50 million for its Housing Trust Fund, which funds many of the programs that would be subject to the new increase. It also received about $38 million in recurring severance tax revenue for the same fund.

The authority is asking the Legislature for $500 million at the upcoming session beginning in January. Lujan Grisham’s recent budget proposal mentions at least $100 million to be spent on affordable housing and anti-homelessness initiatives, amid a statewide housing crisis.

