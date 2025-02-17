MON: Lawmakers weigh new state housing laws, as New Mexico's dwelling shortage worsens, + More

Lawmakers weigh new state housing laws, as New Mexico's dwelling shortage worsens - Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico has long left housing rules up to local governments.

But amid surging housing prices, a shortage of rental units and an increase in the state's homeless population, that could soon change.

Legislation filed at the Roundhouse would preempt municipal and county restrictions on zoning, parking restrictions and legal appeals with the aim of paving the way for more multifamily housing developments.

Sen. Antonio "Moe" Maestas, D-Albuquerque, who has filed four housing-focused bills, said it's time for the state to flex its muscles when it comes to development and growth.

"Policymakers need to decide if we want to grow this economy and confront generational poverty, or if we want to remain poor given certain powerful individuals' selfish wants and desires," Maestas told the Journal.

A recent report by Pew Charitable Trusts found restrictive regulations are exacerbating New Mexico's housing shortage and driving housing prices up.

Specifically, the report found median rents in New Mexico increased by 60% from October 2017 to October 2024 — more than double the national rate of 27% during that time period.

In addition, prices for housing climbed even more rapidly, with the average home price rising to $330,900 in Albuquerque and even higher in Santa Fe.

Alex Horowitz, one of the report's authors, said New Mexico is one of only a few western states that has not enacted new statewide housing policies dealing with land use, permitting and building codes in recent years.

He also said New Mexico's homebuilding rate has lagged behind the national rate, contributing to the state's housing shortage.

"New Mexico has been a seller's market for a long time now," Horowitz told the Journal.

Rising housing prices are also directly connected to homelessness, he said, citing an increase in New Mexico's chronically unhoused population from over the last seven years.

Federal data shows the number of people without homes in New Mexico jumped by 87% from 2017 to 2024 — more than double the national increase over the seven-year period.

Daniel Werwath, the housing policy adviser for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the Governor's Office is open to the bills filed by Maestas, which are among more than a dozen housing-related proposals pending at the Roundhouse.

New Mexico is one of just five states with a declining number of new building permits being issued, Werwath said, while adding that it takes much longer and costs more to build new housing developments in Santa Fe than in most other locations.

"I think at the very least, they're going to start some conversations on this," Werwath said, referring to the statewide housing bills.

PAST EFFORTS TO FIX HOUSING SHORTAGE

New Mexico lawmakers have taken some steps already to try to address the state's housing crunch.

A housing trust fund created in 2005 provides funding for statewide affordable housing projects, and lawmakers last year approved a $50 million infusion for the fund.

However, Horowitz said money alone has not been shown to be effective in reducing housing prices or addressing a shortage of rental units.

He also said policies such as bans on investor-owned properties and restrictions on rent increases have shown limited effectiveness in changing underlying housing trends.

For his part, Maestas said he believes local zoning restrictions have contributed to the state's stagnant economic and population growth in recent years, along with the increase in homelessness.

"The housing shortage and the homeless issues back home have put zoning ordinances on the table here in Santa Fe," Maestas said.

"We have our best and brightest young people leaving to work and live elsewhere, and yet we still have not undone these policies that contribute to that phenomenon," he added.

However, the push to preempt local restrictions on building heights, minimum parking mandates and limits on building casitas and other secondary dwelling units is likely to draw opposition at the Roundhouse.

Neighborhood groups have actively fought new developments in Albuquerque and Santa Fe in recent years, citing concerns related to blocking the viewshed, urban sprawl and increased traffic.

In response, Maestas cited a recent Massachusetts study that found individuals who speak about housing projects at public meetings tend to be disproportionately white, older male homeowners compared to the general population.

Lujan Grisham also highlighted the Pew report this month, saying it showed how "outdated regulations" are contributing to New Mexico's challenges with housing affordability and homelessness.

The Democratic governor is pushing once again during this year's 60-day session for legislation creating a state office of housing planning to focus on systemic housing issues.

Lujan Grisham last year used her executive authority to create such an office, but is still urging lawmakers to approve the legislation, Senate Bill 205, so that it would be enshrined in state law.

LOCAL PUSH FOR SCALED-BACK RESTRICTIONS

Efforts to ease housing restrictions have already been playing out in city halls and county commission buildings around New Mexico, with limited success.

Albuquerque city councilors last month passed a bill that allows duplexes, townhouses and multifamily housing along certain heavily traveled parts of the city.

That ordinance, which also eliminated administrative appeals for projects on city-owned property and set new location-based requirements for appeals targeting new developments, drew fierce criticism from at least one neighborhood association.

Andrea Calderón, the board president of the Albuquerque Affordable Housing Coalition, said some of the bills proposed at the Roundhouse align with the coalition's goals.

But she also cautioned that some of the statewide policy proposals that might benefit Albuquerque could cause issues in other parts of New Mexico.

"While we want denser infill development in Albuquerque and more units per square foot, we understand the need for rural communities to maintain their character and viewshed," Calderón said.

She also said a bill that would give local governments eminent domain power to pursue development projects in certain designated areas could face particular opposition, citing the possibility of such a law being used to condemn existing homes to build a new sports stadium.

New Mexico House to consider strengthening cannabis regulation - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Part of the New Mexico House of Representatives’ agenda going into the weekend is a proposal by the state’s cannabis regulator to gain the ability to police bad actors in the cannabis industry.

House Bill 10 would create a new police agency under the state’s insurance regulator to enforce state cannabis laws. It received unanimous approval from the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee on Feb. 3 and the House Judiciary Committee on Monday.

House Speaker Javier Martínez (D-Albuquerque) told the judiciary committee on Monday he’s concerned about illicit cannabis harming the legal cannabis industry.

New Mexico legalized medical cannabis in 2007 and recreational cannabis in 2021. Martínez said local police departments and the Cannabis Control Division, part of the state Regulation and Licensing Department (RLD), lack the capacity to oversee illicit cannabis operations.

“I believe that had we had this in our original bill, it would have actually helped RLD go after these folks in much more efficient, effective and impactful ways,” Martínez said.

The bill would expand the division’s powers to include restricting the movement of cannabis products suspected of being adulterated or dangerously or fraudulently misbranded.

RLD Superintendent Clay Bailey told the committee the bad actors “just ignore us.”

“We go in, we tell them what we’ve got, tell them to stop doing their business, and they won’t stop,” he said. “We’ve tried everything in the world.”

The bill proposes the creation of an enforcement bureau that would be attached to the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance and would investigate alleged illegal cannabis operations; search for, seize or embargo illicit cannabis; and make arrests.

The bill would also allow the Cannabis Control Division to conduct announced or unannounced inspections of licensed cannabis producers and retailers.

The bill is also sponsored by Minority Floor Leader Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena), and Reps. Doreen Gallegos (D-Las Cruces), Marian Matthews (D-Albuquerque) and Art De La Cruz (D-Albuquerque).

LANL suspends DEI and climate programs and removes website material – Santa Fe New Mexican

Los Alamos National Laboratory has suspended programs related to diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as climate change in the wake of President Trump’s executive orders.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports LANL has also removed issues of its magazine that cover these topics. Internal communications obtained by the paper said two of Trump’s orders relate to DEI and also affirmative action programs, so the lab is ending those.

A memo signed by lab director Thom Mason noted LANL is “reviewing all policies, procedures, communications, and activities to ensure that our strategies and initiatives comply with federal directives.”

The memo also refers to the executive order that prohibits federal dollars from being used to promote “gender ideology.”

Mason’s memo also stated that LANL has received guidance to suspend climate change, sustainability and carbon-neutral energy programs. A statement from LANL said removal of some website content isn’t permanent.

The New Mexican reports one of the president’s executive orders calls for the end of equity-related grants and the enforcement of DEI and accessibility requirements for federal contractors.

Texas measles outbreak rises to 48 cases. It's the state's worst in nearly 30 years - By Sean Murphy and Devi Shastri, Associated Press

The ongoing measles outbreak in West Texas has doubled in size to 48 cases, mostly in children and teens, making it the state's worst in nearly 30 years.

State health officials said Friday in a news release that those who are infected are either unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. Thirteen people have been hospitalized.

The cases have been concentrated in a "close-knit, undervaccinated" Mennonite community, Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Lara Anton said. Gaines County is highly rural, so many of the families send their children to small private schools or are homeschooled, Anton said.

"The church isn't the reason that they're not vaccinated," Anton said. "It's all personal choice and you can do whatever you want. It's just that the community doesn't go and get regular health care."

Anton said the state is working with local health officials to increase screening and vaccination efforts. Health officials are also working to educate school officials on identifying measles symptoms and encouraging families to vaccinate their kids.

The outbreak is in a sparsely populated swath of rural Texas, near the New Mexico border, and has spread from its epicenter in Gaines County to include single-digit cases in Lynn, Terry and Yoakum counties.

One case was reported in Lea County, New Mexico, where residents were alerted Tuesday to a measles case in an unvaccinated teenager. The New Mexico Department of Health said the teen had no recent travel or exposure to known cases from the Texas outbreak.

Texas Department of State Health Services data shows there were 49 cases of measles in Texas in 1996. In 2013, there were 27 cases reported after a person who traveled to Asia returned and interacted with a vaccine-hesitant community, the state reported.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Up to 9 out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, it's usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60.

Vaccination against measles, a two-shot series, is required for most U.S. kindergarteners in order for them to enroll in public school.

Texas law allows children to get an exemption from school vaccines for reasons of conscience, including religious beliefs. The percentage of kids with exemptions has risen over the last decade from 0.76% in 2014 to 2.32% last year, according to state data.

Gaines County has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials say that number is likely higher because it doesn't include many children who are homeschooled and whose data would not be reported.

