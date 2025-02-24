MON: City says sweeps paused for homeless count, but counters cry foul, + More

City says sweeps paused for homeless count, but counters cry foul - Damon Scott, City Desk ABQ

City officials said late last year that encampment sweeps would be suspended during an annual count of those experiencing homelessness, who are living on the street or in shelters. The agreement was to be in effect from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 — meant to ensure that scores of homelessness advocates and volunteers fanning out across the city could get the most accurate count, which has implications for federal funding.

But some who visited cul-de-sacs, alleys, bike trails, arroyos and busy intersections, armed with clipboards to engage with those on the street, say the city didn’t live up to its end of the deal.

“I begged the administration to keep their word and avoid encampment sweeps during the count, but they did not,” James Freeman said at Wednesday’s Albuquerque City Council meeting.

Freeman, a director at homeless services provider HopeWorks, said he was a team lead on 12 shifts during the weeklong count. He said other team leaders, volunteers and staff at the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness — the group that organizes the count — also reported sweeps were taking place.

When the city conducts a sweep, those in encampments tend to scatter. Some accept offers of services, which includes transportation to the city’s Gateway West shelter or other facilities, but many move into residential areas, in alleys, or behind vacant buildings to try to stay out of sight — the situation counters were hoping to avoid.

But even if an accurate count — called the point-in-time or PIT count — results in a number that makes people wince or is perceived to be bad press for the city, an undercount means fewer people will receive services through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds. In 2023, the Albuquerque count was 2,394, and in 2024 it was 2,740. While both years represent historically high levels, Mayor Tim Keller’s own estimates are that there are at least 5,000 unhoused people in the city.

“It is unrealistic that any agency or group will be able to reduce the unhoused population without an accurate count,” Freeman said. “Actively working to undermine the count is mind blowing.”

But at the same City Council meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Samantha Sengel said the city honored its agreement.

“We worked with the advocacy groups and coordinated with them that we would not clear encampments and move people in each of the zones that they provided to us,” she said. “That does not mean that we were not still out cleaning up in the streets and working to make sure that we cleaned up refuse and trash.”

Senegal said Albuquerque Fire Rescue personnel, for example, were still responding to reports of outdoor fires that tend to pop up in some encampments.

“So, yes, City of Albuquerque staff might have been seen in the areas, but it was not to clear encampments in the agreed upon zones,” she said.

Janus Herrera, one of the most active advocates for those experiencing homelessness in the city, said there was at least some confusion from city workers about the dates of the count, however. She said on the last day — Jan. 29 — she encountered Solid Waste Department workers who appeared to be clearing an encampment.

“When I let them know the PIT was in progress and they should not be doing encampment clearings, they told me that the PIT was already over,” Herrera said. “I told them, ‘no, it’s not, because here I am doing the PIT, here’s my clipboard.’”

The results of the 2025 count are expected to be released sometime in the summer.

Kirtland airman dead and another injured in shootout with base personnel - Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal

A shooting between a Kirtland Air Force Base airman and base security members left the airman dead and a security member injured early Saturday morning near the Truman entrance to the base.

A KAFB news release said members of the 377th Security Forces Squadron responded around 2 a.m. to “an incident” involving an airman at the Truman Gate, which is off Gibson, west of San Mateo, in Southeast Albuquerque.

The initial encounter led to KAFB security chasing the airman off base and ending with “shots fired” by security members, according to the release, leaving the airman dead and a security member injured.

“One Airman received a nonfatal gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to (University of New Mexico) Medical Center for treatment,” according to the release. “He has since been released with no life-threatening injuries.”

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is working with the FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department to investigate the incident.

“There is currently no threat to the public,” KAFB said in the release. “To protect the integrity of the open investigation, we cannot provide additional details at this time.”

The release did not identify the airman who was killed and pronounced dead at the scene, which was cordoned off from San Mateo and Gibson to the base entrance, where the incident began.

Saturday morning, several Kirtland security vehicles and crime scene tape set a perimeter in the area across from the Taco Bell at San Mateo and Gibson, east of the Truman Gate. Within the perimeter, on the road that leads toward the gate, a body could be seen on the ground.

Santa Fe Superintendent resigns amid sexual harassment allegations - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

Santa Fe Public Schools announced Friday that Superintendent Larry Chavez has resigned following sexual harassment allegations by a former assistant principal.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that while Chavez will continue to be paid out of his remaining vacation leave until the end of June, he’ll be immediately replaced by an interim superintendent. The school board announced former superintendent Veronica García will step back into the role.

Former Santa Fe High School assistant principal and current city councilor Amanda Chavez filed the sexual harassment and retaliation allegations with the district back in December. However, her attorneys announced them publicly earlier last week, saying the district informed her just days after her complaint that its officials were able to substantiate her allegations.

The board met for a special closed-door board meeting Friday, after which they announced Larry Chavez had filed his resignation the day before. Board member Sarah Boses said the board could not respond to the allegations or whether they’d been substantiated.

The board authorized that an ongoing internal investigation into the allegations continue. A timeline released by the district after the meeting says the board first discussed that investigation in mid-December, about a week after the allegations were made.

Resolution to eliminate education cabinet secretary position advances - By Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

A proposal to amend the New Mexico Constitution and reconfigure public education governance passed the Senate Education Committee Friday and advances to the Senate Finance Committee.

Senate Joint Resolution 3, sponsored by Sen. Bill Soules (D-Las Cruces), chair of the Senate Education Committee, received a do-pass by a vote of 7-2 by committee members. The Senate Rules Committee previously advanced the bill without recommendation.

The resolution proposes amending the state Constitution to shift oversight of the Public Education Department from a governor-appointed cabinet secretary to a superintendent of public schools hired by a public schools board. If the resolution passes, it will be up to voters to decide during the next general election.

Soules pointed out to committee members Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has had five public education cabinet secretaries thus far.

“Education needs consistent leadership at the top,” he said during the meeting.

The Senate Education Committee adopted an amendment to SJR 3 Friday, to make sure there is still a separate Public Education Commission in place to authorize charter schools in the state.

The state school board would be made up of 10 elected members and five appointed by the governor. They would determine department policies and appoint a superintendent.

The proposed structure is how governance was organized up until former Gov. Bill Richardson’s administration, when voters approved a constitutional amendment creating a cabinet-level position to lead the Public Education Department. Former Sen. Steven Neville (R-Aztec) and President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) introduced a similar resolution in 2023, which passed the Senate but died before a House vote.

Representatives from the New Mexico School Board Association, New Mexico Coalition of Educational Leaders, New Mexico School Superintendents, Albuquerque Teacher Federation and a current Public Education Commissioner all spoke in favor of the resolution.

“It’s very important that a superintendent go beyond three years in order to enact change within his district. It’s no different at the state level. Matter of fact, it’s very much more important,” Martin Madrid, president of the New Mexico School Superintendents Association, said during the meeting. “In my short tenure as the president since June, I’ve had to build a relationship with two separate secretaries.”

Members of NewMexicoKidsCAN, the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, Think New Mexico and Teach Plus New Mexico voiced their opposition to changing the governance of public education in the state as a way to address shortcomings in student performance.

“I worry it will include more chaos as we make all of these transitions,” Amanda Aragon, executive director of NewMexicoKidsCAN, said. “I think you need look no further than the local school board elections in your own districts to know that school board elections are becoming really, really political.”

Mariana Padilla, secretary designate of the Public Education Department, also voiced her opposition to the bill, noting that the time and resources it will take to restructure the department “would be much better spent on focusing on the educational initiatives and needs of our students and our educators.”

“There is no body of research that indicates that a state school board structure is a better governance structure,” Padilla told committee members.

Trump Administration eyes two NM military sites for immigrant detention – New York Times, KUNM News

The New York Times is reporting the Trump Administration is planning to detain people who are in the country without legal status at military sites across the United States, including Fort Bliss and Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

The Times did not identify its sources, noting they are three officials familiar with the plan. Fort Bliss, which straddles New Mexico and Texas, could eventually hold up to 10,000 people and serve as a deportation hub.

In previous administrations, bases served as emergency backups for migrant children when the government’s shelter system hit capacity. But the Times writes this plan would create a national network of detention facilities and marks a “major escalation in the militarization of immigration enforcement.”

The White House referred requests for comment about the plan to the Defense and Homeland Security Departments, which did not respond to those requests from the Times.

A former official with Customs and Border Protection told the Times military facilities are not designed for projects like this, and securing people requires a lot of labor and resources.

The Biden Administration temporarily housed thousands of migrant children and teenagers at Fort Bliss and an internal watchdog for the Department of Health and Human Services found they suffered distress and panic attacks because there was a lack of resources and training by officials.

Relief in sight for farmers worried about federal funding freeze - Alice Fordham, KUNM News

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to release a tranche of funding that was paused. Late Thursday, the new Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced in a statement that contracts made directly with farmers will be honored.

Specifically, the department is releasing about $20 million in contracts made under three programs designed to support conservation practices. Secretary Rollins said they had been paused as part of a review of funding under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Democratic U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández has said farmers across New Mexico have not received expected payments, or are worried they would not receive payments on time, amid a broad freeze in federal funding.

Secretary Rollins said in the statement that this is the first tranche of released funding and additional announcements are forthcoming. She added the department would ensure programs were not supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility or "far-left climate programs".