THURS: Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman found dead in New Mexico home, + More

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home - By Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home, authorities said Thursday.

Foul play was not suspected, but authorities did not release circumstances of their deaths and said an investigation was ongoing.

Hackman, 95, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog were all dead when deputies entered their home to check on their welfare around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Denise Avila said.

The gruff-but-beloved Hackman was among the finest actors of his generation, appearing as villains, heroes and antiheroes in dozens of dramas, comedies and action films from the 1960s until his retirement in the early 2000s.

He was a five-time Oscar nominee who won for "The French Connection" in 1972 and "Unforgiven" two decades later. His death comes just four days before this year's ceremony.

Hackman met Arakawa, a classically trained pianist who grew up in Hawaii, when she was working part-time at a California gym in the mid-1980s, the New York Times reported in 1989. They soon moved in together, and by the end of the decade had bought their home in Santa Fe.

The large Southwestern-style ranch in a gated community just outside New Mexico's capital city sits on a hill with views of the Rocky Mountains.

Hackman was often seen around town and served as a board member of the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in the 1990s, according to the local paper, The New Mexican.

Aside from appearances at awards shows, he was rarely seen in the Hollywood social circuit and retired about 20 years ago. His was the rare Hollywood retirement that actually lasted.

In his later years, he wrote novels.

Hackman had three children from a previous marriage, but he and Arakawa had no children together. In 1999 they had adopted three German shepherds, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Hackman told the film magazine Empire in 2020 that he and Arakawa liked to watch DVDs she rented.

"We like simple stories that some of the little low-budget films manage to produce," he said.

An email sent to his publicist was not immediately returned early Thursday.

___

Fonseca reported from Flagstaff, Arizona. Andrew Dalton in Los Angeles, and Sylvia Hui and Brian Melley in London contributed.

Albuquerque police data shows crime decreased slightly in 2024 - Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal

The number of reported crime offenses in Albuquerque dropped by a few percentage points last year — continuing an overall downward trend since 2017.

The Albuquerque Police Department released data Wednesday showing that violent crime rose by less than a percentage point, property crime dropped by 2% and crimes against society — like gun and drug offenses — dropped 4%.

Additionally, police said, nonfatal shootings decreased 18% in a two-year span, from 353 in 2022 to 288 last year.

Officers also ramped up arrests in 2024, booking around 150 more people on felony charges, for a total of 4,530, from 2023 and clearing 1,300 more felony warrants for a total of 6,203, according to the department.

The statistics — compiled using the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — showed a continued leveling off of property crime after measuring large decreases from 2018 to 2020. In that same time period, violent crime has gone up and down marginally.

Mayor Tim Keller said despite the successes, the city has “a long way to go.”

“That is not lost on anyone. When you’re at an all-time high ... and it starts coming down, you got a long way to go. We understand that, but what we’re seeing is real traction,” Keller said during a briefing Wednesday.

For instance, Keller said, the city was one of the top three worst in the country for auto theft for years. Now, Albuquerque is seventh worst after repeated drops.

“It’s still a huge problem, but we’re seventh worst instead of first worst,” he said. “That is sort of the story for most of our key crime stats.”

Within the categories of violent and property crime and crimes against society are ebbs and flows of specific offenses.

The data shows that within violent crime, aggravated assaults decreased in 2024 by 11%, with around 500 fewer incidents, being offset by a 6% rise in simple assaults.

Among property crimes, burglary rose 11% last year, with around 400 more incidents, and shoplifting increased 4%, according to the data. Auto theft and robbery dropped less than 2% and 8%, respectively, in 2024.

The data shows that, in crimes against society, drug offenses went up 11% and DWIs and gun charges dropped 23% and 21%, respectively, from 2023. Prostitution offenses rose from 11 instances in 2023 to 72 last year.

The rise in drug and prostitution offenses was likely spurred by APD operations targeting sex workers and those using drugs along East Central in the latter half of 2024.

APD Chief Harold Medina said they often have a “seesaw battle” effect as they tackle one type of crime, like auto theft, others, like burglary, will start to rise. He said a big issue is getting those addicted to drugs, who commit most property crime, the help they need to stop the cycle.

“We just have to keep it in perspective that, like the mayor said, we’re not doing great, but we’ve put the brakes on the rises, and things are starting to slightly decrease, and we’re hoping that we could continue this trend of slightly decreased crime,” Medina said.

Governor fills vacant NM House seat over halfway into the session - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

With the 60-day legislative session over the halfway point, House District 6 in west-central New Mexico finally has representation.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday appointed Democrat Martha Garcia to the seat, effective immediately. The district spans both Cibola and McKinley counties, and includes the village of Milan, Zuni Pueblo, and parts of the Navajo Nation.

Garcia is a former Cibola County Commissioner from Pine Hill, New Mexico.

District residents have been without representation after the late Democratic Rep. Eliseo Lee Alcon stepped down last year while battling liver cancer, which he succumbed to just last month.

The appointment process has been fraught, with county commissioners initially nominating then-outgoing District 69 Democratic Rep. Harry Garcia for the position. While still representing that district, he claimed to be living in the vacant District 6. The state Department of Justice found that not to be the case.

Garcia won the governor’s appointment over former state Sen. Clemente Sanchez.

Diamond Tail, Rancho Viejo opponents urge legislators to require siting review - By Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

An attempt to require the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to develop rules regarding siting and permitting of renewable energy facilities that generate more than 5 megawatts of electricity failed to pass its first committee, likely killing the bill’s chances of becoming a law.

A motion to move HB 435 forward failed on a 4-6 vote in the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday and the bill was subsequently tabled.

While that does not necessarily mean the legislation is dead, it is unlikely that it will move forward this session.

HB 435 came as a response to the controversial Diamond Tail and Rancho Viejo solar projects as well as transmission lines such as the Western Spirit Transmission Line, which nearby residents say are in areas where energy projects should not be located.

“We don’t have any state public oversight over renewable facilities above a certain level, and that level is 5 megawatts, which is the maximum for a community solar installation,” bill sponsor Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, said.

Outside of the community solar sphere, the PRC currently only weighs in on siting of projects that exceed 300 megawatts in generation capacity.

In addition to asking the PRC to develop rules for siting of renewable projects, McQueen said HB 435 would also ask the PRC to develop rules for where transmission lines that don’t cross statelines are located.

McQueen said when the developers of Western Spirit Transmission Line heard concerns from the public that the project could impact the views from an archaeological site near Mountainair, the developers chose to move the project.

“But the fact remains that the process there is one where large corporations are basically saying, ‘trust us’ without a formal process,” McQueen said.

The Diamond Tail and Rancho Viejo solar projects are both located off of New Mexico Highway 14, which is a scenic byway known as the Turquoise Trail. Nearby residents have rallied against both projects. Diamond Tail would be located in a small pocket of Sandoval County in the East Mountains. Rancho Viejo would be located near Santa Fe.

Nearby residents that oppose the two projects say they are concerned about fire dangers associated with battery storage as well as impacts to views, traffic and water resources.

Dennis Kellogg, an East Mountains resident and vocal opponent of the Diamond Tail project, was among the members of the public urging legislators to support HB 435.

“What we’ve seen in these facilities going across the state…is there’s a huge gap in knowledge and ability in siting from one county, one city to another,” he said.

McQueen said the Diamond Tail project, while it is located in Sandoval County, will likely primarily impact residents of Santa Fe County.

Some members of the committee expressed concerns that HB 435 could limit local control or take authority away from local governments.

“I think the real question is…isn’t the local community better suited when it comes to site selection?” Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, said. “Is the local community better off making the determination as to listening to the concerns of the people in that community who don’t want it here or don’t want it there. It just feels like people who want to stop a project will now have two bites at the apple.”

Democratic governors pitch state jobs to federal workers cut by Trump - By Anthony Izaguirre, Associated Press

Some of America's governors — mostly Democrats — have a message for the wave of fired federal workers: We want you.

The governors are welcoming former federal staffers who lost their jobs in the Trump administration's widespread cost-cutting agenda to apply for government jobs in their states. Some places are holding job fairs, while Hawaii's governor says the state is fast-tracking hiring for these applicants.

The effort amounts to a small level of resistance against the Republican president and potentially a bit of political maneuvering from the leaders in blue states, eager to be seen as the party helping workers in need. In most cases, the governors are trying to fill up long lists of job openings in their states, and in some the effort involved simply directing people to an online jobs page.

But if it ends up helping laid-off workers get new jobs, the outreach could be a way for the politicians to win over voters ahead of elections at home — as well as to troll Trump.

"The federal government might say, 'You're fired,' but here in New York, we say, 'You're hired.' In fact, we love federal workers," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement this week while announcing a recruitment effort to hire ex-federal workers.

The job cuts, carried out by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency with the stated goal of slashing bloated government bureaucracy, have already hit vast swaths of the federal government.

There is no exact list on the total number of firings but the job losses are estimated to be in the thousands and have reached just about every part of the country, given that the large majority of the federal government's 2.4 million civilian workers are based outside of Washington.

Hochul's announcement contained a link to the state's existing online jobs website, which offered no additional material for federal workers who have lost their jobs. Her office later said there are efforts to set up an enhanced jobs website for the former federal workers.

Hawaii Democratic Gov. Josh Green has gone a little further, signing an executive order this month to fast-track hiring to help the state employ newly laid-off federal workers. The initiative accelerates hiring so qualified candidates can receive a conditional job offer within 14 days.

Green said his state needs conservationists, engineers, nurses, information technology professionals, accountants and others.

Hawaii has about 4,000 open positions across state government, or about 24% of its civil service positions. The state's labor department also had a job fair last week to scoop up some federal workers and plans another this week in Honolulu.

Colin Moore, a University of Hawaii political science professor, said the state has difficulty filling positions because it often pays less than the private sector and the federal government.

"There's no way that state of Hawaii could lose," Moore said. "There's going to be a large number of highly skilled federal employees that the state would probably not be in a position to hire away from the federal government but for all of these layoffs."

In New Mexico, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has encouraged former federal workers to apply for unemployment insurance and attend job recruitment events held by state agencies, as well as state-sponsored job training and educational opportunities.

State agencies can only provide hiring preferences to military veterans, but the governor shared a website with guidance for federal workers on how to file unemployment insurance claims, a hotline number to talk with a state government recruiter, along with information on career training and college scholarships.

In Virginia, which is home to a large number of federal workers and other voters who this year will elect a new governor, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reaching out. He announced a new jobs page that includes both public and private openings, as well as a separate page meant help ex-federal workers in Virginia apply for unemployment, prepare for their job hunts, among other resources.

Youngkin, in a speech announcing the program, said that the federal government needs to become more financially efficient and that change is necessary, but added that the "workforce is not at fault."

Youngkin is term limited but his growing national profile has stirred speculation about a future run for president. Virginia voters this year also will elect a new lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 members of the House of Delegates.

"We have a lot of federal workers in the Commonwealth, and I want to make sure that they know we care about them and we value them," Youngkin said. "And we want them to find that next chapter should they experience job dislocation here in Virginia because we have that next great opportunity for them."

___

Associated Press writers Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu, Hawaii, contributed to this report.

A Texas child who was not vaccinated has died of measles, a first for the US in a decade - By Devi Shastri and Amanda Seitz, Associated Press

A child who wasn't vaccinated died in a measles outbreak in rural West Texas, state officials said Wednesday, the first U.S. death from the highly contagious — but preventable — respiratory disease since 2015.

The school-aged child had been hospitalized and died Tuesday night amid the widespread outbreak, Texas' largest in nearly 30 years. Since it began last month, a rash of 124 cases has erupted across nine counties.

The Texas Department of State Health Services and Lubbock health officials confirmed the death to The Associated Press. The child wasn't identified but was treated at Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock, though the facility noted the patient didn't live in Lubbock County.

"This is a big deal," Dr. Amy Thompson, a pediatrician and chief executive officer of Covenant Health, said Wednesday at a news conference. "We have known that we have measles in our community, and we are now seeing a very serious consequence."

In federal response, RFK Jr. appears to misstate several facts

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation's top health official and a vaccine critic, said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of the Health and Human Services is watching cases and dismissed the Texas outbreak as "not unusual."

He appeared to misstate a number of facts, including a claim that most who had been hospitalized were there only for "quarantine." Dr. Lara Johnson at Covenant contested that characterization.

"We don't hospitalize patients for quarantine purposes," said Johnson, the chief medical officer.

Kennedy also seemed to misspeak in saying two people had died of measles. A spokesman — Andrew Nixon, for the Department of Health and Human Services — later clarified that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified only one death.

The federal government is providing vaccines as well as technical and laboratory support in West Texas, but the state health department is leading the response, Nixon said.

The CDC has said it will provide only weekly updates on the measles outbreak, and had not yet updated its public webpage to reflect the child's death. Texas health department data shows that a majority of the reported measles cases are in children.

In rural Texas, some patients have needed oxygen or intubation

The virus has largely spread among rural, oil rig-dotted towns in West Texas, with cases concentrated in a "close-knit, undervaccinated" Mennonite community, state health department spokesperson Lara Anton said.

Gaines County, which has reported 80 cases so far, has a strong homeschooling and private school community. It is also home to one of the highest rates of school-aged children in Texas who have opted out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% skipping a required dose last school year.

More than 20 measles patients have been hospitalized at Covenant, including the outbreak's first identified case, hospital officials said.

Some patients' respiratory issues progressed to bacterial pneumonia, and they needed an oxygen tube to breathe, Johnson told The Associated Press. Others had to be intubated, though Johnson declined to say how many due to privacy concerns.

"Unfortunately, like so many viruses, there aren't any specific treatments for measles," she said. "What we're doing is providing supportive care, helping support the patients as they hopefully recover."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said through a spokesman that his office is in regular communication with the state health department and epidemiologists, and that vaccination teams are in the "affected area."

"The state will deploy all necessary resources to ensure the safety and health of Texans," said spokesman Andrew Mahaleris, calling the child's death a tragedy.

Later Wednesday, the state health department confirmed a new measles case in Rockwall County, east of Dallas. The person had traveled internationally and is not related to the West Texas outbreak.

Vaccines are safe and effective, and measles was once considered eliminated

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is safe and highly effective at preventing infection and severe cases. The first shot is recommended for children ages 12 to 15 months, and the second for ages 4 to 6 years.

The vaccine series is required for kids before entering kindergarten in public schools nationwide. Most kids will recover from measles, but infection can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and death.

Vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the COVID-19 pandemic, and most states are below the 95% vaccination threshold for kindergartners — the level needed to protect communities against measles outbreaks.

Last week, Kennedy vowed to investigate the childhood vaccine schedule that prevents measles, polio and other dangerous diseases, despite promises not to change it during his confirmation hearings.

The U.S. had considered measles — a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours — eliminated in 2000, which meant there had been a halt in continuous spread of the disease for at least a year. Measles cases rose in 2024, including a Chicago outbreak that sickened more than 60.

In the current outbreak, Lubbock's first case was in an unvaccinated child who sat in an emergency room with a kid who had measles, said Katherine Wells, director of the local health department, calling it a testament to how quickly the virus spreads.

"When you see it in real life, you really realize how contagious it is," said Wells, noting she expects more local cases, with a couple under investigation as of Wednesday. "An entire household gets sick so quickly. Whole families are getting sick with measles."

____

AP writers Jim Vertuno and JoNel Aleccia contributed to this report. Seitz reported from Washington.

Southern NM clinic briefly turned away undocumented patients, citing Trump executive order - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico, KUNM News

A Southern New Mexico medical clinic turned undocumented patients away Wednesday morning, but quickly reversed course after receiving guidance from a state primary care association, according to state and federal officials.

Ben Archer Health Centers operates 11 clinics in Southern New Mexico. On Wednesday morning, an employee at a Las Cruces clinic posted a sign warning that “any ineligible alien who entered the United States illegally or is otherwise unlawfully present in the United States does not qualify for federally funded services at Ben Archer Health Center.”

The announcement cited an executive order that President Donald Trump signed Feb. 19, which directed all members of his cabinet, not rural health clinics like Ben Archer, to identify within 30 days ways in which federal funds are being spent on “illegal aliens.”

A constituent sent a photo of the sign to the office of U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), who posted it on social media. A spokesperson said in a news release that Heinrich’s office verified that the clinic was also turning away patients at its school-based health clinics, and in an interview with Source New Mexico said that patients were unable to fill prescriptions or get seen at previously scheduled appointments.

According to the center’s website, which contains information for patients in both English and Spanish, the center has clinics in schools in Truth or Consequences and Las Cruces.

The nonprofit clinic’s executive director, Mary Alice Garay, did not respond to a request for comment from Source New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. According to the center’s most recent tax filings, it received more than $50 million in revenue last fiscal year, including about one-third of it from government sources. The clinic employs three doctors and a dentist, according to the filings.

The clinic reversed its policy within hours after receiving guidance from the New Mexico Primary Care Association, New Mexico Health Department spokesperson Robert Nott said in an email. The association is a nonprofit that represents health care facilities in the state and works as a liaison between members and government agencies, Nott said.

The association did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

According to the news release from Heinrich’s office, New Mexico and federal law require clinics like Ben Archer to provide healthcare to all residents, regardless of their immigration status.

“What Ben Archer was pulling at its health clinics wasn’t just wrong, it was illegal. I am glad they reversed course, and that they did it quickly,” Heinrich said in the news release. “Let this be a lesson to all health care providers that we will hold you accountable for following the law.”